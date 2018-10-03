israel palestine two state solution

03.10.2018 | 23 Adar, 5778
Israeli troops kill Palestinian in West Bank clashes
Arab League secretary-general urges Guatemala to cancel embassy move
Israel urges Irish bank to shut accounts of boycott group
Palestinian leaders slam Israel after undercover police raid university campus
Police issue warning after cameras at women’s apparel shop hacked
Netanyahu opens U.N. exhibit honoring 3,000 years of Jewish history
'Fauda,' 'Shababnikim' sweep Israeli TV awards
Israeli NGO breaks participation record at Jerusalem Marathon
Prediction: Four scenarios for how Netanyahu’s coalition crisis might end
Police deny reports of state's witness Hefetz incriminating Likud ministers
Shaky coalition deal awaits Prime Minister Netanyahu’s okay
Haredi party United Torah Judaism split over enlistment law, budget crisis
Long-lost Leonard Cohen documentary heads for screens
Israeli photographer on Sony competition shortlist
Home is where the art is
Jerusalem runners on their marks for 8th marathon
Maccabi claims crucial conquest in Istanbul
Sela ousted at Indian Wells
Workers make explosive threats as massive Teva layoff strikes continue
Israel seeks to bring more women into the hi-tech industry
Nation girds for general strike today in protest of Teva layoffs
Teva Pharmaceuticals to lay off 14,000 employees worldwide, 1,750 in Israel
Can medical empathy survive the technological revolution?
Israeli-founded start-up raises $15m. to help fight heart failure
Israeli doctors are first to implant device for congestive heart failure
Rambam Hospital hosts Chinese teams, treats deformed children in Ghana
IN PHOTOS: Israel's winged winter residents
Watch: Thousands of migrating pelicans get free lunch in Israel
Pipeline failure for Tamar gas field to cause hiccup in electricity rates
Haifa Chemicals to close down two plants, layoff 800 workers
Column One: Achieving AIPAC’s mission
The Fifth Column: Incitement is coming in droves
Hoping for regime change in Iran
Fighting terrorism is a human right
Four arrested after balcony protest at Iranian embassy in London
White House to convene ‘brainstorming session’ to help Gaza Strip
Saudi Crown Prince signs off U.K. visit with push for fighter jet deal
Iranian agents accused of assassinating commander of Kurds in Iraq
Khamenei praises hijab after woman who removed headscarf was jailed
Saudi Arabia frees nine Iranian fishermen detained two years ago
Iran finds wreckage of crashed plane on top of mountain
France says committed to Iran deal, will keep talking to European, U.S. allies
Holocaust Museum rescinds award given to Myanmar's leader
Arab German security guards besiege Israeli tourist stand in Berlin
'Never Again': From a Holocaust phrase to a universal phrase
UK's Labour suspends members active in 'antisemitic' Facebook group
Soccer star Messi is newest ambassador for Israeli startup
Economic allies: The US and Israel's top partnerships
Teen wunderkind wows global forum with innovative app
Amazon reportedly to open up Israeli shipping center
Dem lawmaker does U-turn, condemns Farrakhan’s antisemitic speech
Watch: Documentary on Ruth Bader Ginsburg to debut in May
Report: Trump spoke to witnesses about talks they had with special counsel
Pornstar Stormy Daniels sues Trump over 'hush agreement'
Analysis: Clinton falls amid assault on establishment
Clinton concedes: 'We have still not shattered that highest and hardest glass ceiling'
Hillary Clinton and the glass ceiling: Cracked but intact
NY hassidic village loyal to Clinton despite Trump popularity among ultra-Orthodox
Trump reportedly picks friend of Jared Kushner to serve in administration
Trump calls UN 'sad,' days after Israeli settlements vote
Saddam Hussein's daughter touts Trump's 'political sensibility'
Dermer calls on Trump to move embassy to Jerusalem
This week in 60 seconds: Netanyahu addresses AIPAC Policy Conference in DC
This week in 60 seconds: Ancient St. Nicholas ring unearthed in Israel
This week in 60 seconds: Abbas calls for international peace conference
Eight Artistic Gifts for Eight Nights of Passover
Podcast: Three Ladies, Three Lattes
Podcast: Does Trump love Jews or embolden antisemitic voices?
Why Starbucks failed in Israel (and only in Israel)
Taxicab Diplomacy: Trump vs. Clinton
This week in 60 seconds: Israel strikes Iranian targets in Syria
Warning: Weddings can be hazardous to your health
Race for respect
Port of Tel Aviv: More than a pretty picture
Creating chaos
THE PEOPLE & THE BOOK: Reading Esther after Auschwitz
Transfigured night
Beacon of hope
Can I be Jewish and lucky?
When the stars align
THE TISCH: Fragrance of sinners
PARASHAT VAYAKHEL-PEKUDEI: Between vision and execution
A spiritual evolution
THIS WEEK IN JERUSALEM: Going? Staying? Go!
It’s four o’clock somewhere
Israel film dreams and reality
עֵין-גֶדִי
סִיבָּה טוֹבָה
חַדְרֵי הַבַּיִת
בְּכָל זֹאת אֵינֶנִי נִפְרָד
The Christian Edition- one month free subscription
Small gifts – big results
ICEJ: No nation can complain about U.S. J'lem embassy move
Oil in the North: Moses’ blessing coming to life
Belgian Evangelical Christians Plant Trees in the Galilee
KKL Finland Celebrates Tu Bishvat and its 100th Anniversary
Ben Shemen Flowers Race Blends Technology and Nature
German Christian Delegation Visits Netiv HaAsara on the Gaza Border
Is Israel a Colony?
Sending Your Dear Ones Out to Play
Family Matters
Durdane Agayeva:" I will never forget the 8 days of hell and humiliation in the Armenian captivity"
Trump has said he would support a two-state solution only if agreed to by both sides.
By TOVAH LAZAROFF,LAHAV HARKOV
In any event, it is essential to maintain a constant and varied dialogue with the PLO/ PA and with various groups in Palestinian society.
By UDI DEKEL
Pence: My perception was that he [Sisi] was encouraged by that message
By REUTERS
Abdullah also said that regional stability depends on the resolution of the Israeli-Palestinian conflict by the way of a two-state solution.
By ADAM RASGON
Greenblatt to attend 28th Arab League Summit in Jordan.
By TOVAH LAZAROFF,ADAM RASGON
‘If this happens it’s going to cause another intifada,’ says Palestinian woman.
By DANIEL K. EISENBUD
Leaders of Arab states, like many other observers, may not be sure exactly what to make of Trump’s remarks during his press conference.
By BEN LYNFIELD
A year working as a journalist in Israel and the Palestinian territories made Hunter Stuart rethink his positions on the conflict.
By HUNTER STUART
"Does Israel really think that a group of Palestinian political representatives who can accept the idea of annexation and subjugation will ever exist?"
There is already bipartisan support for a negotiated 'two state solution.'
By MICHAEL WILNER
The founders of “Decision at 50” sent a letter to Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu calling on him to adopt the referendum proposal for “the most critical decision for the future of Israel."
By LAHAV HARKOV
New poll indicates both Israelis and Palestinians support two-state solution, but oppose peace deal based on previous negotiations.
The Civil Administration issued a demolition order against it already in 2009.
By ADAM RASGON,TOVAH LAZAROFF
The church also sought a halt to all investment in companies that profit from Israel’s occupation and called on the president of the United States to recognize the State of Palestine.
By JTA
The protesters marched towards road 60 and walked all the way to the tunnels checkpoint, separating Bethlehem area from Jerusalem.
By UDI SHAHAM
The decision came following international pressure on the PA leadership, Palestinian sources said.
By KHALED ABU TOAMEH
Former PM tells Army Radio that Israel cannot continue to rule over Palestinians without risking violent uprising.
By JPOST.COM STAFF
Chief Palestinian negotiator Saeb Erekat says Netanyahu's pre-election statement that there will be no Palestinian state on his watch is reason PA is not returning to negotiating table.
By GREER FAY CASHMAN
Nabil Abu Rudeineh says that the PA will continue to work with any Israeli government that recognizes "legitimate international resolutions."
PM says criticism of plans to build 1060 new units in Jerusalem neighborhoods beyond Green Line is “detached from reality” and feeds false Palestinian hopes.
By HERB KEINON,MICHAEL WILNER,MAYA SHWAYDER, JERUSALEM POST CORRESPONDENT
WJC president calls for Jews to focus on answers in opening remarks to the Jerusalem Post Annual Conference.
By FRANK G. RUNYEON
Former Labor leader claims PA president discussed possibility of Jewish settlers remaining in Palestinian state in May, 2013.
The bottom line is that inevitably Jordan's minority dictatorship will be swept aside and the majority will have their Palestinian state in what is currently called Jordan.
By DAVID MARGOLESE
Kohr's mission has been to rebuild AIPAC's ties with the Democratic Party and its reputation as a bipartisan force – the very foundation of support on which the lobby is based.
"The primary obstacle to ending the Palestinian-Israeli conflict is the near century of Palestinian rejectionism of the right of self-determination for the Jewish People”
By TAMARA ZIEVE
Trump’s refraining from clearly saying that two states is the only way, while endorsing a wider regional approach, is a significant reset of the entire diplomatic process with the Palestinians.
By HERB KEINON
"The two-state solution wasn’t achieved in the last administration or the one before that, and it may not be achieved in this one either, but it doesn’t mean that the idea dies."
By DANIELLE ZIRI
Joint List leader Ayman Odeh's dream and Israel’s reality haven’t meshed so far.
By SETH J. FRANTZMAN
The latest dispute at the forum was the court’s first actual decision related to the Israeli-Arab conflict, which it approved by a 2-1 majority.
By YONAH JEREMY BOB
Fabius is on a two-day trip to the Middle East, where he hopes to promote a French-led initiative that would see the peace process relaunched.
Both agree following Operation Protective Edge, there is a unique opportunity for a regional agreement based on shared interests of moderate powers in the Middle East.
Israel cannot allow itself to be stampeded into a peace agreement that isn’t worth the paper it’s written on.
By AMIEL UNGAR
For Israel, it was an obvious decision not to take a risk in working with a new group of mediators
Satirical video shows mock Kerry offering humorous solutions to the Israeli- Palestinian dilemma.
By TOVAH LAZAROFF
A fatal flaw meant that they were doomed to failure.
By AVRAHAM NEGUISE
I’m not comparing the Palestinian population to children, but certainly their leadership is selling their own version of the Santa story to them.
By ALEX BENJAMIN
A Palestinian state emerging from the present reality on the West Bank and in Gaza would be a corrupt regime that is hostile to democratic freedoms at home and unreconciled to Israel’s existence.
By JPOST EDITORIAL
It will take a lot of effort to move Europe on Iran, but it’s not impossible, depending on what leverage both men have in their arsenals.
Incoming EU Ambassador to Israel in special for the Jerusalem Post: Agreements begin with leaders. Peace begins with people.
By EMANUELE GIAUFRET
Palestinian independence is essential for Israeli independence.
By GERSHON BASKIN
Israel must remain Jewish and democratic but Israel must also remain moral.
By JOHN ROSOVE AND JOSHUA WEINBERG
The duty of the Israeli government today is to come up with new ideas.
By GIDEON SAAR
"Peace cannot only be top-down. It also needs a parallel bottom-up process like joint Israeli-Palestinian businesses, industrial zones, malls and of course dialogue at a grassroots level."
By YAAKOV KATZ
At the end of the day, the sad reality for peoples on both sides of the conflict is that the things which they hold most dear - statehood and security - are slipping further away.
By NICKOLAY MLADENOV
Obdurate refusal of two-staters to admit any possibility of error reveals ideological fanaticism and intellectual dishonesty.
By MARTIN SHERMAN
Palestinian rhetoric and behavior reflect their honest intentions: their official organs and most of their leaders seek Israel’s destruction.
By Gil Stern Stern TROY
Remarks made by Clinton, Peres, Netanyahu and others indicate that Israel’s need to retain control of Judea and Samaria has become, at last, a mainstream position.
By DANI DAYAN