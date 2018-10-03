israel palestinian negotiations

03.10.2018 | 23 Adar, 5778
Israeli troops kill Palestinian in West Bank clashes
Arab League secretary-general urges Guatemala to cancel embassy move
Israel urges Irish bank to shut accounts of boycott group
Palestinian leaders slam Israel after undercover police raid university campus
Police issue warning after cameras at women’s apparel shop hacked
Netanyahu opens U.N. exhibit honoring 3,000 years of Jewish history
'Fauda,' 'Shababnikim' sweep Israeli TV awards
Israeli NGO breaks participation record at Jerusalem Marathon
Prediction: Four scenarios for how Netanyahu’s coalition crisis might end
Police deny reports of state's witness Hefetz incriminating Likud ministers
Shaky coalition deal awaits Prime Minister Netanyahu’s okay
Haredi party United Torah Judaism split over enlistment law, budget crisis
Long-lost Leonard Cohen documentary heads for screens
Israeli photographer on Sony competition shortlist
Home is where the art is
Jerusalem runners on their marks for 8th marathon
Maccabi claims crucial conquest in Istanbul
Sela ousted at Indian Wells
Workers make explosive threats as massive Teva layoff strikes continue
Israel seeks to bring more women into the hi-tech industry
Nation girds for general strike today in protest of Teva layoffs
Teva Pharmaceuticals to lay off 14,000 employees worldwide, 1,750 in Israel
Can medical empathy survive the technological revolution?
Israeli-founded start-up raises $15m. to help fight heart failure
Israeli doctors are first to implant device for congestive heart failure
Rambam Hospital hosts Chinese teams, treats deformed children in Ghana
IN PHOTOS: Israel's winged winter residents
Watch: Thousands of migrating pelicans get free lunch in Israel
Pipeline failure for Tamar gas field to cause hiccup in electricity rates
Haifa Chemicals to close down two plants, layoff 800 workers
Column One: Achieving AIPAC’s mission
The Fifth Column: Incitement is coming in droves
Hoping for regime change in Iran
Fighting terrorism is a human right
Four arrested after balcony protest at Iranian embassy in London
White House to convene ‘brainstorming session’ to help Gaza Strip
Saudi Crown Prince signs off U.K. visit with push for fighter jet deal
Iranian agents accused of assassinating commander of Kurds in Iraq
Khamenei praises hijab after woman who removed headscarf was jailed
Saudi Arabia frees nine Iranian fishermen detained two years ago
Iran finds wreckage of crashed plane on top of mountain
France says committed to Iran deal, will keep talking to European, U.S. allies
Holocaust Museum rescinds award given to Myanmar's leader
Arab German security guards besiege Israeli tourist stand in Berlin
'Never Again': From a Holocaust phrase to a universal phrase
UK's Labour suspends members active in 'antisemitic' Facebook group
Soccer star Messi is newest ambassador for Israeli startup
Economic allies: The US and Israel's top partnerships
Teen wunderkind wows global forum with innovative app
Amazon reportedly to open up Israeli shipping center
Dem lawmaker does U-turn, condemns Farrakhan’s antisemitic speech
Watch: Documentary on Ruth Bader Ginsburg to debut in May
Report: Trump spoke to witnesses about talks they had with special counsel
Pornstar Stormy Daniels sues Trump over 'hush agreement'
Analysis: Clinton falls amid assault on establishment
Clinton concedes: 'We have still not shattered that highest and hardest glass ceiling'
Hillary Clinton and the glass ceiling: Cracked but intact
NY hassidic village loyal to Clinton despite Trump popularity among ultra-Orthodox
Trump reportedly picks friend of Jared Kushner to serve in administration
Trump calls UN 'sad,' days after Israeli settlements vote
Saddam Hussein's daughter touts Trump's 'political sensibility'
Dermer calls on Trump to move embassy to Jerusalem
This week in 60 seconds: Netanyahu addresses AIPAC Policy Conference in DC
This week in 60 seconds: Ancient St. Nicholas ring unearthed in Israel
This week in 60 seconds: Abbas calls for international peace conference
Eight Artistic Gifts for Eight Nights of Passover
Podcast: Three Ladies, Three Lattes
Podcast: Does Trump love Jews or embolden antisemitic voices?
Why Starbucks failed in Israel (and only in Israel)
Taxicab Diplomacy: Trump vs. Clinton
This week in 60 seconds: Israel strikes Iranian targets in Syria
Warning: Weddings can be hazardous to your health
Race for respect
Port of Tel Aviv: More than a pretty picture
Creating chaos
THE PEOPLE & THE BOOK: Reading Esther after Auschwitz
Transfigured night
Beacon of hope
Can I be Jewish and lucky?
When the stars align
THE TISCH: Fragrance of sinners
PARASHAT VAYAKHEL-PEKUDEI: Between vision and execution
A spiritual evolution
THIS WEEK IN JERUSALEM: Going? Staying? Go!
It’s four o’clock somewhere
Israel film dreams and reality
עֵין-גֶדִי
סִיבָּה טוֹבָה
חַדְרֵי הַבַּיִת
בְּכָל זֹאת אֵינֶנִי נִפְרָד
The Christian Edition- one month free subscription
Small gifts – big results
ICEJ: No nation can complain about U.S. J'lem embassy move
Oil in the North: Moses’ blessing coming to life
Belgian Evangelical Christians Plant Trees in the Galilee
KKL Finland Celebrates Tu Bishvat and its 100th Anniversary
Ben Shemen Flowers Race Blends Technology and Nature
German Christian Delegation Visits Netiv HaAsara on the Gaza Border
Is Israel a Colony?
Sending Your Dear Ones Out to Play
Family Matters
Durdane Agayeva:" I will never forget the 8 days of hell and humiliation in the Armenian captivity"
Abbas also urged African states not to establish diplomatic offices in Jerusalem.
By ADAM RASGON
The State Department insists that discussions are ongoing at a high level, and its decision on the PLO office was driven by legal, not strategic, determinations.
By MICHAEL WILNER
An American law says the PLO cannot operate a Washington office if it urges the ICC to prosecute Israelis.
By REUTERS
The announcement was made just before Trump administration officials are set to visit Ramallah.
After a career as Israel's chief adversary at the negotiating table, Erekat may now rely on Israel for life-saving treatment.
By EYTAN HALON
“There exists today a new path to peace... We must grasp it with both hands.”
By HERB KEINON
Former Shin Bet chief Peri says major dynamics in region have changed.
By YONAH JEREMY BOB
On Tuesday, settlers held a small demonstration on the new paved turn-off to the road,
By TOVAH LAZAROFF
The PA has been working with Jordanian officials to dissuade US President Donald Trump from proceeding with the dramatic embassy move.
Yes, but only after a peace deal with a Palestinian capital in the city's east.
By ILAN BARUCH
The September agreement also established that the PA would now be responsible for overseeing the commercial and operational administration of the Palestinian electricity sector.
By SHARON UDASIN
Opposition leader offers east Jerusalem, West Bank in unsigned agreement with Abbas prior to election
By DANIEL K. EISENBUD,LAHAV HARKOV
The Netanyahu government would not allow PA elections in east Jerusalem and the Palestinians would not go forward with a vote without them.
By ARIEL BEN SOLOMON
Repeating his charge that Israel was attempting to alter the identity and character of Jerusalem, Abbas warned of turning the conflict from a political to a religious one.
By KHALED ABU TOAMEH
Delegation of Palestinian officials meet Likud Minister Kara.
By YASSER OKBI/ MAARIV HASHAVUA
Ahead of French FM's visit, PM, referring to Friday killing of Israeli, says Israel faced with constant attempts to carry out terror attacks, and unfortunately some of them succeed.
By JPOST.COM STAFF
PA head says Israel must "stop violating our agreements and fully commit to them."
“If the negotiations are aimed at achieving general interests -without recognizing or making concessions to the enemy – then why should (Hamas) be afraid of direct or indirect negotiations?”
"Political horizon is completely closed with this new settler government," PLO leader says.
Jibril Rajoub tells Russian TV that the Israeli leaders are threatened by PA President Abbas and want him dead.
Abbas’s aides were said to be enraged over the reports concerning the Sisi-Dahlan meeting.
With France, Jordan and Russia seeking to influence the process, the US finds itself balancing the priorities of several other actors when considering a Palestinian state bid.
Mansour said that the request draft will also include a date by which the Israeli and the Palestinian delegations must come to an agreement.
The source emphasized that the delegations will only discuss the matter of creating an airport and sea port only.
PA officials are cautioning the US not to rush into direct, indirect or even "proximity" talks without a framework in mind for peace negotiations.
Malia Bouattia courted controversy after stating that Palestinian violence was the most effective way to end the conflict with Israel and later failed to condemn ISIS as a terror organization.
Legislation aims to ensure that freed prisoners returning to terrorism will continue previous prison sentences and be convicted for new crimes they commit.
By LAHAV HARKOV
PA leader repeats demands for prisoner release, settlement building freeze.
World Jewish Congress says: "The American government gets it...Abbas couldn't have done more to destroy peace process.”
By SAM SOKOL
Human rights group slams Israeli politicians for threatening to sanction the PA for its unilateral moves.
Abbas states that he will not continue discussions on any subject until prisoners are freed.
Time is running out for Netanyahu to decide whether he will go through with the final prisoner release.
To reach a solution, courageous decisions have to be made, Asselborn said.
By GREER FAY CASHMAN
Both Fatah and Hamas have concluded that unlike past agreements, the new accord is essential to adjust to the changing dynamics in the region and their bilateral relations.
By ALON BEN-MEIR
Trump ponders his moves—moving the US embassy, recognition of Jerusalem as Israel's capital—or neither.
By DIMA ABUMARIA/ THE MEDIA LINE
While US envoy Jason Greenblatt hailed the agreement, saying that "water is a precious commodity in the Middle East," he deflected questions about the larger diplomatic process.
The report blamed the Palestinian violence in part on a lack of hope among Palestinian minors and questioned whether in some cases the attacks occurred at all.
In addition, Abbasi had attempted to acquire knowledge about the manufacturing of pipe bombs, but did not engage in producing an explosive.
The two also discussed the PA effort to obtain a Security Council resolution calling for a cessation of settlement construction.
By DANIELLE ZIRI,KHALED ABU TOAMEH
Some of the activists waved large Palestinian flags that fluttered next to the passing cars and others had held olive branches.
The Likud MK points out that, currently, only the head of the Shin Bet is required by law to appear before the Knesset Subcommittee on Intelligence, four times per year.
The conflict should be managed until conditions arise for an agreed-upon solution
By YAAKOV AMIDROR
The latest news around the region.
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
As Israeli-Palestinian peace talks stagnate, unilateralism rears its head.
By LESLIE SUSSER
The peace process, at least for now, is over but unofficial negotiations are all set to go ahead next month.
For NPR correspondent Emily Harris, her first concern in moving halfway around the world to cover the Israeli-Palestinian conflict was to find a good school for her daughter.
By YARDENA SCHWARTZ
Nikolay Mlandenov, UN Special Coordinator for the Middle East Peace Process, said: “Fatah is Palestine’s democracy” and “the mother of the masses for all Palestinians.”
The High Court said that a new date for the elections will be set in the coming month.
Ain al-Hilweh camp, near the southern Lebanese coastal city of Sidon, has regularly seen factional disputes spiral into deadly violence.
Ousted Fatah official says Abbas, Palestinian negotiators "filling their sacks," don't care about rights of Palestinian people.
“There is no single group who can win or lose. It’s a battle without winners, without losers, only with victims," the president tells the 'Post'; Peres thinks Israel must work with neighbors to combat violence in region.
By NOA AMOUYAL
If a final-status agreement were in place with a Palestinian government free of terrorist groups, many of the other restrictions on Gaza could be lifted.
“We urge Ireland to support any legislation that will help enforce differentiation between Israel per se and the settlements in the occupied territories of the West Bank and east Jerusalem.”
By YONATAN GHER
Peace should be made out of conviction, of free will, mutually agreed-upon satisfaction, not imposed, a fair, win-win game not a zero-sum game.
By ZIAD ABU ZAYYAD
Not only does it secure the future of both Israel and the Palestinians, it enables Arab states like Saudi Arabia to work openly with Israel to defeat their joint Iranian enemy.
By CAROLINE B. GLICK
I propose, therefore, that the future peace agreement ensure two nation states with two national minorities.
By GERSHON BASKIN
While many Israelis may not love the Palestinians, a vast majority want peace with them and wish them a good life; the same cannot be said coming in the other direction.
By ALAN JOSEPH BAUER
To those of us who know Fayyad well, the attack comes against the one regional leader who least deserves the smear.
By FELICE FRIEDSON
Obama should not take action (or inaction) that invites UN involvement in the peace process – involvement that would guarantee failure for any future president’s efforts.
By ALAN DERSHOWITZ
Daily interactions are not only inevitable, but potentially rewarding and mutually beneficial. If Palestinians and Israelis can do business together and interact on a daily basis.
By JPOST EDITORIAL
"For all their talk about Middle East peace, Obama and his advisors are not at all interested in achieving it."
This week’s torrid temperatures will pale in comparison to the diplomatic heat the EU has planned for us this summer.
By MICHAEL FREUND
It’s been almost 50 years since Israel reunified Jerusalem and turned it from a dusty backwater town into a truly radiant international capital city sparkling with energy and creativity.
By DAVID M. WEINBERG
“Mr. Prime Minister,” I said to Netanyahu in the Knesset chamber, “Israel needs to be the first to recognize the Palestinian state at the UN.”
By HILIK BAR
The conflict is not going away, nor is the State of Israel, nor is Palestine.
47 years ago this week, Judea and Samaria were liberated from foreign occupation; Now let’s finally absorb them into Israel where they so belong.
Since its inception, the Palestinian nationalist movement has relied on three main tactics: armed struggle, negotiations and unilateral actions.
By JAMIE LEVIN
For decades, the Right has been looking for someone to lead the country in a different direction. Economy Minister Naftali Bennett might just be that guy.
By DAN ILLOUZ
Israel has the ability to “cut to the chase” and to understand that in order to protect its own interests the best thing to do is to find the path toward agreement
Remembering Rabbi Menachem Froman
By FRANCIS NATAF
Edwin Black: Until the blood-for-money law is rescinded, “There can be no peace between Palestinians and Israelis.”
By RUTHIE BLUM
Israel and the Palestinians have perfected 'making decisions' into an art of not doing.
By ALON PINKAS
Head of Israel Football Association says he's willing to hold match "for peace" if Palestinian side agrees.