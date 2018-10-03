israel police scandal

03.10.2018 | 23 Adar, 5778
Israeli troops kill Palestinian in West Bank clashes
Arab League secretary-general urges Guatemala to cancel embassy move
Israel urges Irish bank to shut accounts of boycott group
Palestinian leaders slam Israel after undercover police raid university campus
Police issue warning after cameras at women’s apparel shop hacked
Netanyahu opens U.N. exhibit honoring 3,000 years of Jewish history
'Fauda,' 'Shababnikim' sweep Israeli TV awards
Israeli NGO breaks participation record at Jerusalem Marathon
Prediction: Four scenarios for how Netanyahu’s coalition crisis might end
Police deny reports of state's witness Hefetz incriminating Likud ministers
Shaky coalition deal awaits Prime Minister Netanyahu’s okay
Haredi party United Torah Judaism split over enlistment law, budget crisis
Long-lost Leonard Cohen documentary heads for screens
Israeli photographer on Sony competition shortlist
Home is where the art is
Jerusalem runners on their marks for 8th marathon
Maccabi claims crucial conquest in Istanbul
Sela ousted at Indian Wells
Workers make explosive threats as massive Teva layoff strikes continue
Israel seeks to bring more women into the hi-tech industry
Nation girds for general strike today in protest of Teva layoffs
Teva Pharmaceuticals to lay off 14,000 employees worldwide, 1,750 in Israel
Can medical empathy survive the technological revolution?
Israeli-founded start-up raises $15m. to help fight heart failure
Israeli doctors are first to implant device for congestive heart failure
Rambam Hospital hosts Chinese teams, treats deformed children in Ghana
IN PHOTOS: Israel's winged winter residents
Watch: Thousands of migrating pelicans get free lunch in Israel
Pipeline failure for Tamar gas field to cause hiccup in electricity rates
Haifa Chemicals to close down two plants, layoff 800 workers
Column One: Achieving AIPAC’s mission
The Fifth Column: Incitement is coming in droves
Hoping for regime change in Iran
Fighting terrorism is a human right
Four arrested after balcony protest at Iranian embassy in London
White House to convene ‘brainstorming session’ to help Gaza Strip
Saudi Crown Prince signs off U.K. visit with push for fighter jet deal
Iranian agents accused of assassinating commander of Kurds in Iraq
Khamenei praises hijab after woman who removed headscarf was jailed
Saudi Arabia frees nine Iranian fishermen detained two years ago
Iran finds wreckage of crashed plane on top of mountain
France says committed to Iran deal, will keep talking to European, U.S. allies
Holocaust Museum rescinds award given to Myanmar's leader
Arab German security guards besiege Israeli tourist stand in Berlin
'Never Again': From a Holocaust phrase to a universal phrase
UK's Labour suspends members active in 'antisemitic' Facebook group
Soccer star Messi is newest ambassador for Israeli startup
Economic allies: The US and Israel's top partnerships
Teen wunderkind wows global forum with innovative app
Amazon reportedly to open up Israeli shipping center
Dem lawmaker does U-turn, condemns Farrakhan’s antisemitic speech
Watch: Documentary on Ruth Bader Ginsburg to debut in May
Report: Trump spoke to witnesses about talks they had with special counsel
Pornstar Stormy Daniels sues Trump over 'hush agreement'
Analysis: Clinton falls amid assault on establishment
Clinton concedes: 'We have still not shattered that highest and hardest glass ceiling'
Hillary Clinton and the glass ceiling: Cracked but intact
NY hassidic village loyal to Clinton despite Trump popularity among ultra-Orthodox
Trump reportedly picks friend of Jared Kushner to serve in administration
Trump calls UN 'sad,' days after Israeli settlements vote
Saddam Hussein's daughter touts Trump's 'political sensibility'
Dermer calls on Trump to move embassy to Jerusalem
This week in 60 seconds: Netanyahu addresses AIPAC Policy Conference in DC
This week in 60 seconds: Ancient St. Nicholas ring unearthed in Israel
This week in 60 seconds: Abbas calls for international peace conference
Eight Artistic Gifts for Eight Nights of Passover
Podcast: Three Ladies, Three Lattes
Podcast: Does Trump love Jews or embolden antisemitic voices?
Why Starbucks failed in Israel (and only in Israel)
Taxicab Diplomacy: Trump vs. Clinton
This week in 60 seconds: Israel strikes Iranian targets in Syria
Warning: Weddings can be hazardous to your health
Race for respect
Port of Tel Aviv: More than a pretty picture
Creating chaos
THE PEOPLE & THE BOOK: Reading Esther after Auschwitz
Transfigured night
Beacon of hope
Can I be Jewish and lucky?
When the stars align
THE TISCH: Fragrance of sinners
PARASHAT VAYAKHEL-PEKUDEI: Between vision and execution
A spiritual evolution
THIS WEEK IN JERUSALEM: Going? Staying? Go!
It’s four o’clock somewhere
Israel film dreams and reality
עֵין-גֶדִי
סִיבָּה טוֹבָה
חַדְרֵי הַבַּיִת
בְּכָל זֹאת אֵינֶנִי נִפְרָד
ICEJ: No nation can complain about U.S. J'lem embassy move
Oil in the North: Moses’ blessing coming to life
Belgian Evangelical Christians Plant Trees in the Galilee
KKL Finland Celebrates Tu Bishvat and its 100th Anniversary
Ben Shemen Flowers Race Blends Technology and Nature
German Christian Delegation Visits Netiv HaAsara on the Gaza Border
Is Israel a Colony?
Sending Your Dear Ones Out to Play
Family Matters
Durdane Agayeva:" I will never forget the 8 days of hell and humiliation in the Armenian captivity"
Footage of the incident emerged on Thursday morning of a Cohen violently confronting 50-year-old Mazen Shwiki.
By ELIYAHU KAMISHER
In 1956, the same families were forced off their land in the Wadi Zbala area of the Negev and relocated by the army to what became Umm al-Hiran.
By BEN LYNFIELD
Alors que les allégations d’abus sexuels assombrissent ses hauts gradés, la police israélienne se lance dans un règlement de comptes moral et une refonte organisationnelle
By AMOTZ ASA-EL
Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu publicly blasted the police chief for leaking info on upcoming interrogations in corruption probes.
By GIL HOFFMAN,TOVAH LAZAROFF
Netanyahu has rejected all allegations against him.
By TOVAH LAZAROFF,GIL HOFFMAN,JPOST.COM STAFF
Police now bar illegal demonstrations from all major roadways.
By DANIEL K. EISENBUD
Video footage emerged of police personnel dragging haredi men by their peot, or sidelocks, shoving them to the ground seemingly unprovoked.
By JEREMY SHARON
The suspect was brought to the Tel Aviv Magistrate’s Court on Wednesday for a remand hearing.
In 2015 approximately 90% of cases opened into officers’ conduct were closed; and only approximately 4% resulted in an indictment.
Muslim clerics arrested in investigation of Saturday stabbings.
The incident at an event hall is now under investigation by the Ministry of Justice Police Internal Investigations Unit, which declined to comment.
The alleged offenses, originally reported by Channel 1, took place a few months ago at the the Jerusalem police station.
According to the indictment, one officer punched a man and attacked him with a hammer, shattering his hand and knee.
Ex-police officials: Restructuring a "deliberate weakening" of investigations.
Earlier, the PM said: "Long years of persecution turned out to be nothing."
By ELIYAHU KAMISHER,HERB KEINON,YONAH JEREMY BOB
The report notes a number of deficiencies in the country’s criminal justice system, including too many indictments, police brutality and the violation of suspects' rights.
By YONAH JEREMY BOB
Many in Ethiopian Israeli community still not satisfied.
The Haaretz report cites several cases of alleged rape and sexual assault in which the police did not issue a statement.
Investigation reportedly shifts to Netanyahu's wife and son.
By GIL HOFFMAN
According to the indictment, which Mor has confessed to as part of a plea bargain, he told lower-ranked women he could advance their careers in an effort to get them to interact with him sexually.
“It derives from the fact that for the police, Arab citizens are often identified as a threat and less as citizens,” Abraham Fund director says.
By ARIEL BEN SOLOMON
Mualem knew the policewoman-victim of his sexual harassment as part of his role as a police commander and started to exploit his higher rank and older age to pressure as early as March 2015.
The Israel Police is not actually the body responsible for investigating criminal complaints issued against police officers, rather it is the Justice Ministry’s Police Investigative Department.
By BEN HARTMAN
Vice premier's office says the report merely recycles past charges that derailed his 2014 race for president.
By Gil Stern Stern HOFFMAN
The group called Honeinu said one of its activists, Yitzhak Hazot, was taken into custody as he sought to enter the court to observe or assist with the legal proceedings.
To make matters more complicated, the officer in question is at the center of a sexual harassment complaint.
Following the revocation of the candidacy of Gal hirsch, Public Security Minister Gilad Erdan looks to other potential candidates to fill the position of police commissioner.
By MAARIV ONLINE
The collapse of Gal Hirsch’s nomination for top cop began not in the controversial general’s flaws but in the politicians’ lack of caution
Public Security Minister Gilad Erdan rescinds Hirsch's nomination following a month long saga of controversy surrounding his candidacy to head Israeli police.
By BEN HARTMAN,LAHAV HARKOV
Court: Gatekeeper of rule of law eroded its foundations
According to Grossman, a coterie of heavily armed police officers entered his home when he was not present, questioned his wife, and dragged her to their patrol car.
The community has long complained about unfair treatment and violence by police.
By BEN HARTMAN,ARIEL BEN SOLOMON
The officer, Assistant Commissioner Gila Gaziel, will be the next head of the police manpower branch.
The officer joins a long list of top police commanders to be investigated for wrongdoing in the past couple of years.
Scandals are “embarrassing and difficult," says Danino, "but we must look forward and see what effect these incidents will have on the organization and its values in the long term.”
"I'd like to say to citizens you have a force you can trust," Danino says amid 7th police scandal in a little over a year.
21-year-old Sami al-Ajar died of gunshot wound sustained during clash with police.
Officers allegedly poured scalding hot water on victim.
“I will take my time, consider my options and make my decision in the most organized process possible,” says public security minister.
Public Security minister demands prompt search for replacement, ‘rehabilitation of police culture.’
Smart police work doesn’t involve castigating a whole community as suspicious, it involves educating police not to be naturally suspicious.
By SETH J. FRANTZMAN
"Stubborn self-destructiveness is not rare."
By BEN HARTMAN-POLICE & THIEVES
"For the average citizen unlucky enough to be a victim of abuse at the hands of Israeli law enforcement, the statistics are not encouraging."
The State of Israel simply cannot afford to postpone the appointment of a police commissioner indefinitely while the attorney-general conducts a drawn-out investigation.
By JPOST EDITORIAL
In Danino’s defense, modesty is in the eye of the beholder. One man’s NIS 410,000 goodbye party is another guy’s cold burekas in the break room.
It’s well known that a single riot, a single act of misconduct can define a policeman’s career and spark a cycle of violence that is often very difficult to contain.
Is the Justice Ministry trying to cover up for someone?
By YISRAEL MEDAD AND ELI POLLAK
Too often, under the cover of protecting someone’s good name, entirely guiltless parties are smeared wholesale.
By JPost Editorial