israel political situation

03.10.2018 | 23 Adar, 5778
Israeli troops kill Palestinian in West Bank clashes
Arab League secretary-general urges Guatemala to cancel embassy move
Israel urges Irish bank to shut accounts of boycott group
Palestinian leaders slam Israel after undercover police raid university campus
Police issue warning after cameras at women’s apparel shop hacked
Netanyahu opens U.N. exhibit honoring 3,000 years of Jewish history
'Fauda,' 'Shababnikim' sweep Israeli TV awards
Israeli NGO breaks participation record at Jerusalem Marathon
Prediction: Four scenarios for how Netanyahu’s coalition crisis might end
Police deny reports of state's witness Hefetz incriminating Likud ministers
Shaky coalition deal awaits Prime Minister Netanyahu’s okay
Haredi party United Torah Judaism split over enlistment law, budget crisis
Long-lost Leonard Cohen documentary heads for screens
Israeli photographer on Sony competition shortlist
Home is where the art is
Jerusalem runners on their marks for 8th marathon
Maccabi claims crucial conquest in Istanbul
Sela ousted at Indian Wells
Workers make explosive threats as massive Teva layoff strikes continue
Israel seeks to bring more women into the hi-tech industry
Nation girds for general strike today in protest of Teva layoffs
Teva Pharmaceuticals to lay off 14,000 employees worldwide, 1,750 in Israel
Can medical empathy survive the technological revolution?
Israeli-founded start-up raises $15m. to help fight heart failure
Israeli doctors are first to implant device for congestive heart failure
Rambam Hospital hosts Chinese teams, treats deformed children in Ghana
IN PHOTOS: Israel's winged winter residents
Watch: Thousands of migrating pelicans get free lunch in Israel
Pipeline failure for Tamar gas field to cause hiccup in electricity rates
Haifa Chemicals to close down two plants, layoff 800 workers
Column One: Achieving AIPAC’s mission
The Fifth Column: Incitement is coming in droves
Hoping for regime change in Iran
Fighting terrorism is a human right
Four arrested after balcony protest at Iranian embassy in London
White House to convene ‘brainstorming session’ to help Gaza Strip
Saudi Crown Prince signs off U.K. visit with push for fighter jet deal
Iranian agents accused of assassinating commander of Kurds in Iraq
Khamenei praises hijab after woman who removed headscarf was jailed
Saudi Arabia frees nine Iranian fishermen detained two years ago
Iran finds wreckage of crashed plane on top of mountain
France says committed to Iran deal, will keep talking to European, U.S. allies
Holocaust Museum rescinds award given to Myanmar's leader
Arab German security guards besiege Israeli tourist stand in Berlin
'Never Again': From a Holocaust phrase to a universal phrase
UK's Labour suspends members active in 'antisemitic' Facebook group
Soccer star Messi is newest ambassador for Israeli startup
Economic allies: The US and Israel's top partnerships
Teen wunderkind wows global forum with innovative app
Amazon reportedly to open up Israeli shipping center
Dem lawmaker does U-turn, condemns Farrakhan’s antisemitic speech
Watch: Documentary on Ruth Bader Ginsburg to debut in May
Report: Trump spoke to witnesses about talks they had with special counsel
Pornstar Stormy Daniels sues Trump over 'hush agreement'
Analysis: Clinton falls amid assault on establishment
Clinton concedes: 'We have still not shattered that highest and hardest glass ceiling'
Hillary Clinton and the glass ceiling: Cracked but intact
NY hassidic village loyal to Clinton despite Trump popularity among ultra-Orthodox
Trump reportedly picks friend of Jared Kushner to serve in administration
Trump calls UN 'sad,' days after Israeli settlements vote
Saddam Hussein's daughter touts Trump's 'political sensibility'
Dermer calls on Trump to move embassy to Jerusalem
This week in 60 seconds: Netanyahu addresses AIPAC Policy Conference in DC
This week in 60 seconds: Ancient St. Nicholas ring unearthed in Israel
This week in 60 seconds: Abbas calls for international peace conference
Eight Artistic Gifts for Eight Nights of Passover
Podcast: Three Ladies, Three Lattes
Podcast: Does Trump love Jews or embolden antisemitic voices?
Why Starbucks failed in Israel (and only in Israel)
Taxicab Diplomacy: Trump vs. Clinton
This week in 60 seconds: Israel strikes Iranian targets in Syria
Warning: Weddings can be hazardous to your health
Race for respect
Port of Tel Aviv: More than a pretty picture
Creating chaos
THE PEOPLE & THE BOOK: Reading Esther after Auschwitz
Transfigured night
Beacon of hope
Can I be Jewish and lucky?
When the stars align
THE TISCH: Fragrance of sinners
PARASHAT VAYAKHEL-PEKUDEI: Between vision and execution
A spiritual evolution
THIS WEEK IN JERUSALEM: Going? Staying? Go!
It’s four o’clock somewhere
Israel film dreams and reality
עֵין-גֶדִי
סִיבָּה טוֹבָה
חַדְרֵי הַבַּיִת
בְּכָל זֹאת אֵינֶנִי נִפְרָד
ICEJ: No nation can complain about U.S. J'lem embassy move
Oil in the North: Moses’ blessing coming to life
Belgian Evangelical Christians Plant Trees in the Galilee
KKL Finland Celebrates Tu Bishvat and its 100th Anniversary
Ben Shemen Flowers Race Blends Technology and Nature
German Christian Delegation Visits Netiv HaAsara on the Gaza Border
Is Israel a Colony?
Sending Your Dear Ones Out to Play
Family Matters
Durdane Agayeva:" I will never forget the 8 days of hell and humiliation in the Armenian captivity"
“The blood of the 13-year-old girl murdered today is on Zoabi’s hands,” Deputy Knesset Speaker Boker says.
By LAHAV HARKOV
Si Benjamin Netanyahou semble avoir éliminé toutes les menaces potentielles sur son leadership, Guideon Saar et Yaïr Lapid n’ont pas dit leur dernier mot
By LESLIE SUSSER
Si le public israélien a réagi avec retenue à la publication du rapport du contrôleur de l’Etat sur les dépenses du couple Netanyahou, celui sur la crise du logement pourrait avoir plus de succès
By Gil Stern Stern HOFFMAN,SYLVIE BERGER
Des photos de lui taguées de la croix gammée. Des pancartes : « Ygal Amir vote Bennett ». Désormais accompagné de gardes du corps, il ne change pas pour autant de trajectoire
Les partis arabes se sont réunis sur une liste commune et pourraient créer la surprise de ces élections…
By GERSHON BASKIN
Le couple Netanyahou a-t-il détourné des fonds publics ? Itzhak Herzog a-t-il enfreint la loi du financement des partis politiques ? Quand la campagne électorale dérape…
By SYLVIE BERGER,Gil Stern Stern HOFFMAN
Le recrutement d’une légende du football israélien dans les rangs de HaBayit HaYehoudi a avorté, laissant Naftali Bennett blessé à vif
By AMOTZ ASA-EL
Le scrutin approche et deux principaux scénarios se profilent. Au jeu des alliances, qui a le plus de chance de former une coalition stable ? Sachant qu’en politique israélienne, rien n’est vraiment prévisible…
By YONI DAYAN
Meir Turgeman is running ‘because Jerusalem is part of my DNA.’
By PEGGY CIDOR
Will Jerusalem Mayor Nir Barkat run for another term?
Netanyahu is following in Nixon’s footsteps, for better and worse.
Netanyahu's office denies PM's involvement in any attempt to split apart Yesh Atid.
By JPOST.COM STAFF
Some 53% of all Jewish respondents agreed with the statement that “the religious population is gradually taking control of the state.”
By GREER FAY CASHMAN
Barak quoted an unknown poll that suggested he could beat Netanyahu.
By GIL HOFFMAN
Some worry that in its current version, the nation-state bill could put religious law ahead of the laws passed by the Knesset.
According to the Likud’s administration, the 12 members booted from the party got their membership through “fraud and deception.”
Netanyahu, according to senior political officials, believes that he and his wife Sara enjoy a tremendous amount of support among large parts of the public.
By HERB KEINON,GIL HOFFMAN
With every clap of the crowd, his rivals on the Right and Center hear his possible demise.
By TOVAH LAZAROFF
Sa’ar, Lapid, Bennett and Gabbay about tied as best post-Netanyahu PM candidate – but Likud voters like Bennett best.
Erdan: We took a big step today to strengthen public confidence in the police.
By DANIEL K. EISENBUD
What kind of political pressure is Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu facing?
For many Maccabiah athletes coming to Israel for the first time seeing the real Israel is an experience like that of people in Birthright groups.
While in prison, Olmert completed writing an autobiography that was confiscated two weeks ago from his publisher by the state prosecution.
Dayan, a haredi woman from Mitzpe Ramon, called a press conference at the party’s Tel Aviv headquarters to highlight the corruption.
Tensions have been high leading up to Trump's arrival in Israel.
The Knesset’s summer session begins Monday under the shadow of Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s legal troubles and with a host of other fiery topics on the agenda.
Ballot boxes to stay in workplaces, with poll-watchers at each.
Poorly funded and under threat from personalization and social media, political parties are in decline.
By ELLI WOHLGELERNTER
It is a particularly significant anniversary year because the New York-born Elkins was for 17 years the BBC’s voice from Jerusalem, and this year marks the half-century of the reunification of Jerusalem.
MKs across spectrum had little to spin out of Amona evacuation.
Interviewed on Israel Radio, Dalia Dorner, retired Supreme Court justice said that the law does not require Netanyahu to resign, but that he has a moral obligation to do so.
MK Michaeli: They did what their officer ordered them to do and are now are being called cowards.
By UDI SHAHAM
Neeman was a fixture in governments led by Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.
By YONAH JEREMY BOB,LAHAV HARKOV
Yesh Atid, headed by former journalist Yair Lapid, currently holds 11 seats in the Knesset, while the Likud retains the largest faction in parliament with 30.
By DANIEL J. ROTH
Gilad Sharon, Ariel Sharon's son, and Lior Katsav, Moshe Katsav's brother, are both rumored to be joining Likud ranks.
Police found 12 cellphones and 16 SIM cards on two Palestinian security prisoners in the Ketziot Prison in the Negev after Ghattas had visited them.
Deal next week would give Central America nation updated capabilities and better technology to fight organized crime.
By HERB KEINON
For Netanyahu to keep his coalition together and obtain the political stability he needs to be able to function.
Liberman retracts comments about only building in settlement blocs • Bolton warns over Obama at UN.
The IPU also plans to release a study “showing alarming levels of sexism and violence against women MPs throughout the world,” the organization’s website states.
When it comes to vile comments and violent actions against women, the buck – and the shekel – stops here.
When there have been past disputes on matters of religion and state, compromises between political parties proved unreachable.
Likud MKs propose bill prohibiting lawmakers from appearing at events without an Israeli flag present.
The stirrings now afoot may be little more than distractions and background noise in a country in the dog days of summer. More likely, they signify the forming of an unexpected political storm.
The bill states that any nonprofit organization that receives more than half of its funding from a foreign political entity would have to indicate as much in any publication or letter.
With a new controversial Likud bill limiting MKs’ standing in the High Court, the Left needs to remember that it doesn’t own democracy.
The Americans are interested in a “balanced” report that places responsibility for the diplomatic logjam on both sides, the sources said.
The Finance Minister implied that waiting for the next US president could be seen as intervention in the election.
Denies saying Trump has 30% chance to win White House
Likud called a meeting Tuesday to discuss a pertinent matter: Whether or not the use by wealthy individuals of their own money for their political campaigns should be limited.
"May God bring them to repent, these evil people," Amar says of Reform and Conservative Jews.
By JEREMY SHARON
He might be wealthy & not afraid to curse in public, but the comparisons stop there, damn it.
"Denmark is part of the European Union, and it cannot be that it's government funds anti-Israel organizations," Peri says.
In a statement complaining about being stripped of his title, Hazan said: "Anyone who knows me and my work knows that titles and jobs were never important to me."
All organizations aligned with Left; Bill to ban Super PACs advances.
Those who have spoken to Liberman in recent days say he sounds determined to moderate his extremist image, which can enable him to run for prime minister in the future.
The long-time advocate for equal rights for Jews and Muslims on the Temple Mount will not be able to visit the holy site anymore because the prime minister has banned MKs from doing so.
Sources close to Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said he would like to complete a deal on Sunday so Yisrael Beytenu can enter the coalition on Monday.
By showing former defense minister Moshe Ya'alon the door the way he did after weeks of professional disputes between them, Netanyahu made a severe political mistake.
Outgoing defense minister says in resignation speech that "dangerous extremists have taken control of Israel."
By HANNAH BROAD
"We need to encourage members of the upper echelon to tell the truth," Environmental Protection Mini Avi Gabbay of the political party Kulanu said regarding statements made by Major General Yair Gola
By ARIK BENDER,DANA SOMBERG/MAARIV HASHAVUA
Treasury officials slammed two-year budget.
By LAHAV HARKOV,NIV ELIS
In the video, MK Erel Margalit tried to explain why his party lost last year's election, while repeatedly criticizing figures in Likud and the Right.
By Gil Stern Stern HOFFMAN
The Exceptions Committee, has been the subject of intense criticism in recent years, came under even greater scrutiny on Tuesday.
There have been more and more rumors over the past week that efforts are underway behind the scenes to expand the coalition and form such a government.
“Haman thought he could destroy, slay and exterminate the Jews for only one reason, because Jews were spread and divided among the nations. That separation is a tragedy."
Shaked warns V15 bill "shames our democracy."
News from the Knesset in the last week raises myriad questions about democracy, and Israel Democracy Institute president Yohanan Plesner tries to provide answers.
Gamliel was followed by Public Security Minister Gilad Erdan, Science and Technology Minister Ophir Akunis, Defense Minister Moshe Ya’alon, and Knesset Speaker Yuli Edelstein.
Star can't understand how EMI reached decision to give a life achievement award instead of a music award “to a man who uses his talent to advance a particular agenda of violence racism and hatred."
Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said last week that whoever took over the job would have “big shoes to fill,” after departure of Mark Regev.
"Harming the possibility of producing or distributing a work of art on the basis of its content is a serious harm to freedom of expression," letter from A-G's office reads.
By HAYAH GOLDLIST-EICHLER
Amsalem argues in favor of canceling the general primary, saying "the Likud doesn't exist," referring to the party's institutions.
After receiving the vote of every fourth Israeli who cast a ballot, Benjamin Netanyahu appeared to be unstoppable.
Expert to ‘Post’: Joint List seeking to take care of Israeli Arab concerns while not turning back on Palestinians.
By ARIEL BEN SOLOMON
The only way for Israelis to really see Herzog as a potential prime minister is if he goes head to- head with Netanyahu.
The National Fraud Squad’s case against Ben-Eliezer deals with suspicions of wrongdoing surrounding his purchase of a multimillion shekel house in Jaffa.
By BEN HARTMAN
'In Jerusalem' in conversation with Jerusalem's mayor.
Journalist Gregg Carlstrom thinks Israel’s biggest threat is not Iran, but rather comes from within.
By BEN FISHER
Are we doing enough to equip our Jewish students for what they may face on campus? The answer is a resounding “No.”
By BRENDA KATTEN
Netanyahu is laboring despite his probes, while Gabbay labors despite Labor.
The coalition is quiet on many core social and political issues. I think that the role of the sensible Right is to make this distinction.
By ROY FOLKMAN
Eyes are now set on the upcoming elections in the Netherlands, France and Germany, in which rightwing candidates are set to gain strength or even control of the government.
By ELIE PODEH
Best of times? Worst of times? For Israel, nearing its 70th anniversary, it is both at the same time.
By JONATHAN ADELMAN
As the Left showed on Tuesday, yet again, it has no intention of cleaning up its act. Subversion is the only card it has left.
By CAROLINE B. GLICK
This right-wing engine cannot get its ignition to work, and will not succeed in leading the country anywhere; and when the engine repeatedly fails, we must understand, it’s time it was replaced.
By ISAAC HERZOG
The prime minister should be given ample time to implement policies and influence the direction of the nation. But when time is up, he or she should step down and give the next person a chance.
By JPOST EDITORIAL
In such a system, politicians like Ya’alon, Liberman and Bennett would not necessarily have an interest in showing voters how they pushed the government to the brink.
By DANIEL TAUBER
Within a year, nearly a third of the ministries were affected by some type of personnel and structural change. Five ministers left office for various reasons.
By OFER KENIG
If broadening the coalition is just a tactical move that extends the life of the government, Herzog should keep his job as opposition leader.
Nowhere is criticism of the court more warranted than in the gas decision. Nothing in Israeli law bars such long-term commercial arrangements.
By EUGENE KONTOROVICH
Israel’s democracy has much to improve in order to properly function as a country in which the people rule themselves.
By DAN ILLOUZ
Most of these bombs – like the one Machlouf was caught with – are made from industrial grade, factory produced explosives manufactured for the army and stolen from IDF depots.
Israel should learn from Cameron’s attempt to foster shared British values.
By JEFF BARAK