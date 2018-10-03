israel poverty

03.10.2018 | 23 Adar, 5778
Israeli troops kill Palestinian in West Bank clashes
Arab League secretary-general urges Guatemala to cancel embassy move
Israel urges Irish bank to shut accounts of boycott group
Palestinian leaders slam Israel after undercover police raid university campus
Police issue warning after cameras at women’s apparel shop hacked
Netanyahu opens U.N. exhibit honoring 3,000 years of Jewish history
'Fauda,' 'Shababnikim' sweep Israeli TV awards
Israeli NGO breaks participation record at Jerusalem Marathon
Prediction: Four scenarios for how Netanyahu’s coalition crisis might end
Police deny reports of state's witness Hefetz incriminating Likud ministers
Shaky coalition deal awaits Prime Minister Netanyahu’s okay
Haredi party United Torah Judaism split over enlistment law, budget crisis
Long-lost Leonard Cohen documentary heads for screens
Israeli photographer on Sony competition shortlist
Home is where the art is
Jerusalem runners on their marks for 8th marathon
Maccabi claims crucial conquest in Istanbul
Sela ousted at Indian Wells
Workers make explosive threats as massive Teva layoff strikes continue
Israel seeks to bring more women into the hi-tech industry
Nation girds for general strike today in protest of Teva layoffs
Teva Pharmaceuticals to lay off 14,000 employees worldwide, 1,750 in Israel
Can medical empathy survive the technological revolution?
Israeli-founded start-up raises $15m. to help fight heart failure
Israeli doctors are first to implant device for congestive heart failure
Rambam Hospital hosts Chinese teams, treats deformed children in Ghana
IN PHOTOS: Israel's winged winter residents
Watch: Thousands of migrating pelicans get free lunch in Israel
Pipeline failure for Tamar gas field to cause hiccup in electricity rates
Haifa Chemicals to close down two plants, layoff 800 workers
Column One: Achieving AIPAC’s mission
The Fifth Column: Incitement is coming in droves
Hoping for regime change in Iran
Fighting terrorism is a human right
Four arrested after balcony protest at Iranian embassy in London
White House to convene ‘brainstorming session’ to help Gaza Strip
Saudi Crown Prince signs off U.K. visit with push for fighter jet deal
Iranian agents accused of assassinating commander of Kurds in Iraq
Khamenei praises hijab after woman who removed headscarf was jailed
Saudi Arabia frees nine Iranian fishermen detained two years ago
Iran finds wreckage of crashed plane on top of mountain
France says committed to Iran deal, will keep talking to European, U.S. allies
Holocaust Museum rescinds award given to Myanmar's leader
Arab German security guards besiege Israeli tourist stand in Berlin
'Never Again': From a Holocaust phrase to a universal phrase
UK's Labour suspends members active in 'antisemitic' Facebook group
Soccer star Messi is newest ambassador for Israeli startup
Economic allies: The US and Israel's top partnerships
Teen wunderkind wows global forum with innovative app
Amazon reportedly to open up Israeli shipping center
Dem lawmaker does U-turn, condemns Farrakhan’s antisemitic speech
Watch: Documentary on Ruth Bader Ginsburg to debut in May
Report: Trump spoke to witnesses about talks they had with special counsel
Pornstar Stormy Daniels sues Trump over 'hush agreement'
Analysis: Clinton falls amid assault on establishment
Clinton concedes: 'We have still not shattered that highest and hardest glass ceiling'
Hillary Clinton and the glass ceiling: Cracked but intact
NY hassidic village loyal to Clinton despite Trump popularity among ultra-Orthodox
Trump reportedly picks friend of Jared Kushner to serve in administration
Trump calls UN 'sad,' days after Israeli settlements vote
Saddam Hussein's daughter touts Trump's 'political sensibility'
Dermer calls on Trump to move embassy to Jerusalem
This week in 60 seconds: Netanyahu addresses AIPAC Policy Conference in DC
This week in 60 seconds: Ancient St. Nicholas ring unearthed in Israel
This week in 60 seconds: Abbas calls for international peace conference
Eight Artistic Gifts for Eight Nights of Passover
Podcast: Three Ladies, Three Lattes
Podcast: Does Trump love Jews or embolden antisemitic voices?
Why Starbucks failed in Israel (and only in Israel)
Taxicab Diplomacy: Trump vs. Clinton
This week in 60 seconds: Israel strikes Iranian targets in Syria
Warning: Weddings can be hazardous to your health
Race for respect
Port of Tel Aviv: More than a pretty picture
Creating chaos
THE PEOPLE & THE BOOK: Reading Esther after Auschwitz
Transfigured night
Beacon of hope
Can I be Jewish and lucky?
When the stars align
THE TISCH: Fragrance of sinners
PARASHAT VAYAKHEL-PEKUDEI: Between vision and execution
A spiritual evolution
THIS WEEK IN JERUSALEM: Going? Staying? Go!
It’s four o’clock somewhere
Israel film dreams and reality
עֵין-גֶדִי
סִיבָּה טוֹבָה
חַדְרֵי הַבַּיִת
בְּכָל זֹאת אֵינֶנִי נִפְרָד
ICEJ: No nation can complain about U.S. J'lem embassy move
Oil in the North: Moses’ blessing coming to life
Belgian Evangelical Christians Plant Trees in the Galilee
KKL Finland Celebrates Tu Bishvat and its 100th Anniversary
Ben Shemen Flowers Race Blends Technology and Nature
German Christian Delegation Visits Netiv HaAsara on the Gaza Border
Is Israel a Colony?
Sending Your Dear Ones Out to Play
Family Matters
Durdane Agayeva:" I will never forget the 8 days of hell and humiliation in the Armenian captivity"
For years Israel’s GDP per capita grew by 2% to 2.5% per year; however, from 2012 to 2016 it slowed to an average annual growth rate of about .9%
By LIDAR GRAVÉ-LAZI
By RABBI YECHIEL ECKSTEIN
22% of Israel's population live in poverty, according to the latest report.
By LIDAR GRAVÉ-LAZI,NIV ELIS
This program is one of the hundreds offered by IFCJ that aims to fill the financial gaps in society.
By RACHEL COHEN
Des centaines de milliers de personnes handicapées rencontrent des difficultés pour joindre les deux bouts
By TALI KORD
The 2015 run will kick off on November 18 at 6 p.m. and end on the 20th in Eilat.
By PEGGY CIDOR
Those who have fallen through the cracks in Jerusalem are finding a helping hand at the municipality’s emergency services center.
By SETH J. FRANTZMAN
The party is calling for separation of the administrative bureaucracy and medical committees in an effort to reduce the long wait times at the NII.
By Lidar Gravé-Lazi
Yesh Atid MKs, who were ministers until two weeks ago, say Netanyahu blocked reforms that could have curbed poverty.
By LAHAV HARKOV
Jerusalem is the poorest city in the country, according to a recent report by the Central Bureau of Statistics, with nearly half of the city’s residents living under the poverty line.
By MAAYAN HOFFMAN
"A State of the Nation 2017," produced by the Taub Center, offers a snapshot of the socioeconomic condition of Israel in 2017.
Opposition leader MK Isaac Herzog (Zionist Union) blamed Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu (Likud) for the bleak report.
The study also found that most of the gaps in per-client budget allocation can be explained by the different care frameworks for the needy.
“We are throwing away good food people can eat and nobody is doing anything to fix it.”
By SARAH LEVI
The land is predicted to grow enough produce to feed about 2,700 people daily.
Meet just a few of the survivors whose lives have been changed by the “Aviv for Holocaust Survivors” Organization.
By JPOST.COM STAFF
"There are too many hardships and too few responses in education, welfare, health, law enforcement and the protection of children."
When compared to other OECD countries, Israel still has the highest poverty rates of all developed countries.
1,412,000 adults and 1,024,000 children live under the poverty line, with 1 in 3 poor children skipping meals.
A study ranks Israel's cities in terms of their accessibility and care for disabled residents and visitors.
Researchers said there was “serious doubt” if the steps taken so far, and those planned, will bring poverty rates down to the OECD average.
The capital is now rated next to development towns Netivot and Ofakim, and behind Arab village Abu Ghosh.
By GLOBES/AMIRAM BARKAT
The “The Unattainable Meal," exhibit will be visible from September 18 to 24th to symbolize some 200,000 families who are unable to afford meals on a regular basis.
While 65 percent more pupils joined youth movements during the last decade, many of those cannot afford the experiences those movements sponsor.
The IFCJ and local organizations team up to provide children with school knapsacks.
By CARMIT SAPIR WEITZ
Some 1.65 million Israelis, and about a third of all Israeli children, live in poverty, putting it at the bottom of OECD poverty rankings.
By NIV ELIS
With regards to income inequality Israel ranked 37 out of 41 countries - meaning that the household income of a child at the bottom 10th percentile is 64.58% lower than that of the average child.
By LIDAR GRAVÉ-LAZI,LAHAV HARKOV
The study found that the proposed change to the law will mean that about 15% of those receiving benefits today will not be entitled to benefits.
NGO says 31.9% live below poverty line, compared to government figure of 22%.
Last year, 14% of children were forced to beg in the street.
The government has been asked to cut poverty by 40% in order to reach the OECD average.
Newly launched Coalition for Social Reform demands government action
By HAYAH GOLDLIST-EICHLER
16% of Israelis forego food due to financial distress.
This year's report emphasizes the steadily increasing mortality rate of survivors.
By SAM SOKOL
One of Leket’s main projects is its gleaning initiative, which sends thousands into fields to gather produce donated or left unpicked and distribute it to the needy.
One in three children are poor, report says
By EITAN AROM,GREER FAY CASHMAN
To date, the Israeli government has not allocated any funds to address the phenomenon of poverty in Israel on a national scale.
Let us not forget that only a society committed to the flourishing of each and every individual will become a prosperous society.
By URI CARMEL
We must first and foremost concern ourselves with the most existential problem facing Israeli students – food.
By ROTEM YOSEF
A culture of schnorring and a generation of beggars have grown up in our midst, and they are, sadly, an embarrassment to Judaism.
By STEWART WEISS
"It’s better to die than to live like this,” a heartbreaking sentiment I have heard far too many times from poor elderly Israelis.
By YAEL ECKSTEIN
The desperate requests for basic necessities that I see from needy people in Israel are heartbreaking.
As we celebrate Israel’s 66th birthday, we mustn’t forget that 300,000 families in Israel couldn’t afford to join the party.
By ANNA SHLOMAN
How many people can one man feed? 100,000!
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF