israel prison

03.10.2018 | 23 Adar, 5778
Israeli troops kill Palestinian in West Bank clashes
Arab League secretary-general urges Guatemala to cancel embassy move
Israel urges Irish bank to shut accounts of boycott group
Palestinian leaders slam Israel after undercover police raid university campus
Police issue warning after cameras at women’s apparel shop hacked
Netanyahu opens U.N. exhibit honoring 3,000 years of Jewish history
'Fauda,' 'Shababnikim' sweep Israeli TV awards
Israeli NGO breaks participation record at Jerusalem Marathon
Prediction: Four scenarios for how Netanyahu’s coalition crisis might end
Police deny reports of state's witness Hefetz incriminating Likud ministers
Shaky coalition deal awaits Prime Minister Netanyahu’s okay
Haredi party United Torah Judaism split over enlistment law, budget crisis
Long-lost Leonard Cohen documentary heads for screens
Israeli photographer on Sony competition shortlist
Home is where the art is
Jerusalem runners on their marks for 8th marathon
Maccabi claims crucial conquest in Istanbul
Sela ousted at Indian Wells
Workers make explosive threats as massive Teva layoff strikes continue
Israel seeks to bring more women into the hi-tech industry
Nation girds for general strike today in protest of Teva layoffs
Teva Pharmaceuticals to lay off 14,000 employees worldwide, 1,750 in Israel
Can medical empathy survive the technological revolution?
Israeli-founded start-up raises $15m. to help fight heart failure
Israeli doctors are first to implant device for congestive heart failure
Rambam Hospital hosts Chinese teams, treats deformed children in Ghana
IN PHOTOS: Israel's winged winter residents
Watch: Thousands of migrating pelicans get free lunch in Israel
Pipeline failure for Tamar gas field to cause hiccup in electricity rates
Haifa Chemicals to close down two plants, layoff 800 workers
Column One: Achieving AIPAC’s mission
The Fifth Column: Incitement is coming in droves
Hoping for regime change in Iran
Fighting terrorism is a human right
Four arrested after balcony protest at Iranian embassy in London
White House to convene ‘brainstorming session’ to help Gaza Strip
Saudi Crown Prince signs off U.K. visit with push for fighter jet deal
Iranian agents accused of assassinating commander of Kurds in Iraq
Khamenei praises hijab after woman who removed headscarf was jailed
Saudi Arabia frees nine Iranian fishermen detained two years ago
Iran finds wreckage of crashed plane on top of mountain
France says committed to Iran deal, will keep talking to European, U.S. allies
Holocaust Museum rescinds award given to Myanmar's leader
Arab German security guards besiege Israeli tourist stand in Berlin
'Never Again': From a Holocaust phrase to a universal phrase
UK's Labour suspends members active in 'antisemitic' Facebook group
Soccer star Messi is newest ambassador for Israeli startup
Economic allies: The US and Israel's top partnerships
Teen wunderkind wows global forum with innovative app
Amazon reportedly to open up Israeli shipping center
Dem lawmaker does U-turn, condemns Farrakhan’s antisemitic speech
Watch: Documentary on Ruth Bader Ginsburg to debut in May
Report: Trump spoke to witnesses about talks they had with special counsel
Pornstar Stormy Daniels sues Trump over 'hush agreement'
Analysis: Clinton falls amid assault on establishment
Clinton concedes: 'We have still not shattered that highest and hardest glass ceiling'
Hillary Clinton and the glass ceiling: Cracked but intact
NY hassidic village loyal to Clinton despite Trump popularity among ultra-Orthodox
Trump reportedly picks friend of Jared Kushner to serve in administration
Trump calls UN 'sad,' days after Israeli settlements vote
Saddam Hussein's daughter touts Trump's 'political sensibility'
Dermer calls on Trump to move embassy to Jerusalem
This week in 60 seconds: Netanyahu addresses AIPAC Policy Conference in DC
This week in 60 seconds: Ancient St. Nicholas ring unearthed in Israel
This week in 60 seconds: Abbas calls for international peace conference
Eight Artistic Gifts for Eight Nights of Passover
Podcast: Three Ladies, Three Lattes
Podcast: Does Trump love Jews or embolden antisemitic voices?
Why Starbucks failed in Israel (and only in Israel)
Taxicab Diplomacy: Trump vs. Clinton
This week in 60 seconds: Israel strikes Iranian targets in Syria
Warning: Weddings can be hazardous to your health
Race for respect
Port of Tel Aviv: More than a pretty picture
Creating chaos
THE PEOPLE & THE BOOK: Reading Esther after Auschwitz
Transfigured night
Beacon of hope
Can I be Jewish and lucky?
When the stars align
THE TISCH: Fragrance of sinners
PARASHAT VAYAKHEL-PEKUDEI: Between vision and execution
A spiritual evolution
THIS WEEK IN JERUSALEM: Going? Staying? Go!
It’s four o’clock somewhere
Israel film dreams and reality
עֵין-גֶדִי
סִיבָּה טוֹבָה
חַדְרֵי הַבַּיִת
בְּכָל זֹאת אֵינֶנִי נִפְרָד
Durdane Agayeva:" I will never forget the 8 days of hell and humiliation in the Armenian captivity"
Sixty-three children reportedly born via IVF treatment
By THE MEDIA LINE/DIMA ABUMARIA
On April 17, 1,500 Palestinian security prisoners started a hunger strike to protest what they called inhumane treatment and restrictions in the prisons.
By YONAH JEREMY BOB,ADAM RASGON
Outrage in the West Bank following decision.
By JACK BROOK
Outrage in the West Bank Following ICRC Deduction in Prison Visitation Days.
Former MK Said Nafa (Balad) on Monday exhausted his last chance to avoid his one year jail sentence when a three justice panel of the Supreme Court rejected his appeal.
By YONAH JEREMY BOB
Earlier this month, Islamic Jihad activist Muhammad Allan ended a hunger strike that had stretch to 66 days.
By BEN HARTMAN
Suspect allegedly met with terrorists in prison to exchange money for information.
By DANIEL K. EISENBUD
Yesh Atid accepts "softened" version of bill; Likud MK Regev: A hunger strike is terrorism in prison.
By LAHAV HARKOV
Israel Prison Service says some 300 prisoners send back meals in one-day act of solidarity; PA minister claims over 5,000 prisoners launch open-ended strike.
By BEN HARTMAN,JPOST.COM STAFF
Comment mettre un terme aux grèves de la faim parmi les détenus ? Eléments de réponse avec
Orit Adato, anciennement à la tête de l’administration pénitentiaire
Les auteurs d’attentats bénéficient de nombreux avantages financiers versés par l’Autorité palestinienne
By MICHELE MAZEL
The Prison Service treated only 10 to 20 prisoners last year.
By JUDY SIEGEL-ITZKOVICH
Prisoners to do their part, albeit limited, to decide the makeup of the 20th Knesset.
Teitel is serving two life sentences for killing two Palestinians.
By JTA
IPS: No room left by next December without court-ordered expansion.
What happens to these dogs once they are too old, sick, or injured to perform?
By ELIYAHU KAMISHER
Olmert, who is serving a 27-month sentence for bribery, fraud, and other charges, is requesting his sentence be reduced by a third.
After being examined by a doctor at Ma’asiyahu Prison in Ramle, where he is serving a 27-month sentence for two counts of bribery, Olmert was transferred to the hospital on Tuesday afternoon.
By GIL HOFFMAN
Nafha Prison’s deputy warden Yariv Cohen, who is in charge of many security prisoners and terrorists, talks of life in jail from his perspective.
By EYAL LEVY
As Palestinian prisoners enter the third week of a hunger strike, former Prisons Service chief Orit Adato tells the Post that Israel needs to rethink its policies.
A group of the families in collaboration with the right-wing Im Tirtzu organization denounced the documentary as “a direct insult.”
By LIDAR GRAVÉ-LAZI,AMY SPIRO
The proposed legislation is an amendment bill to the Knesset law that regulates the salary of sitting lawmakers.
By UDI SHAHAM
Joint List MK was caught on camera giving documents and cell phones to terrorists in prison.
By LAHAV HARKOV,ELIYAHU KAMISHER
Prosecution declines appeal of parole board decision.
MK denies seeking to harm state security but does not deny charges against him.
By ELIYAHU KAMISHER,LAHAV HARKOV
Visits to security prisoners will no longer fall under Knesset members' parliamentary immunity.
He did not specify whether he had visited Olmert in a professional capacity, as a friend or as a peace process researcher.
By GREER FAY CASHMAN
The Ofek detention center at Sharon Prison is the country’s only detention facility for offenders under the age of 18.
The former prime minister could be let out of prison for good behavior after serving two-thirds of the sentence.
Along with the demand, the family is pressuring the Israeli government to use the conditions of convicted terrorists in Israeli prisoners as a means to pressure Hamas.
Parole board reexamines request for early release by ex-president jailed almost five years ago for rape.
he reason for the timing of the furlough was that it was the first day he was eligible to leave the prison after serving a fourth of his sentence.
“The institution of presidential pardons is already problematic since it is run by a politician,” Gal-On said.
In his first days in Block 10 of Maasiyahu Prison Olmert will be provided with a prison guard.
The isolated Nafha Prison in the Negev houses security prisoners and dangerous criminals.
Woman tried to smuggle items to Hamas members in jail
Israel Electric Corporation: if peak power consumption occurs, the system can experience power shortages due to low electricity reserve.
By SHARON UDASIN
The current law gives judges an option of sentencing a terrorist to death, but only if there is a consensus between all the judges presiding over a case.
The ruling came as the state made a surprise announcement at the hearing that it would not oppose postponing Olmert's sentence pending the appeal.
A woman attempts to smuggle means of communications to Hamas activists in Israeli prison, gets caught.
The alleged messages show Zaken requesting Olmert to obtain job interviews for her son with Bank Discount's CEO and the Harel Group, as well as getting a European vacation home.
An innovative program pairs prison inmates with the severely disabled residents of Aleh Negev, leading to surprising benefits on both sides.
By ANAV SILVERMAN
Justice Neal Hendel says Katsav's claims that he suffered a "distortion of justice" are baseless.
Prison officials say that as a former prime minister, Olmert was for years privy to state secrets of the highest confidentiality and his safety in jail must be assured in coordination with the Shin Bet.
Public Security Minister Aharonovitch calls for investigation into incident in which prisoner got hold of pistol in penitentiary.
IPS says Jihad Abd al-Rahman al-Taweel died of a heart attack; man's family says he died after guards attacked his ward with pepper spray.
By JPOST.COM STAFF
The best way to bring Palestinian prisoners home and set them free is to make genuine peace with Israel.
By GERSHON BASKIN
The question boils down to whether our society should allow those who have taken life to beget life.
By JPOST EDITORIAL