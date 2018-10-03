israel prisoner release

03.10.2018 | 23 Adar, 5778
By ADAM RASGON
‘This is not a negotiation between two equal parties.’
By YONAH JEREMY BOB,ELIYAHU KAMISHER
On Thursday Liberman turned to the Palestinian leadership to urge Hamas to lay down its arms in order to set the stage to facilitate direct negotiations and compromises between the two sides.
By YASSER OKBI/ MAARIV HASHAVUA
Outgoing Chief West Bank Prosecutor Lt. Col. Maurice Hirsch speaks to 'The Jerusalem Post' about his fateful decision that led Israel to a massive policy shift.
By YONAH JEREMY BOB
US Sen. Dan Coats (R-Indiana) says he is optimistic that the House will adopt his new language for next year's State and Foreign Operations Appropriations Bill.
By MICHAEL WILNER
According to 'Al-Akhbar', former Hezbollah defense chief Imad Mughniyeh wanted to find information on Arad to use in a potential prisoner swap.
By YASSER OKBI/ MAARIV HASHAVUA,JPOST.COM STAFF
If Mohammed Allaan is subjected force feeding, it will be the first recorded case of the action since the Knesset passed a law allowing the practice late last month.
By JPOST.COM STAFF
The terror group said that the delegation will include the same officials who took part in the Gilad Schalit deal.
Khader Adnan launched his hunger strike on May 4th and was hospitalized in critical condition weeks later.
By BEN HARTMAN,REUTERS
The High Court approved a return to the house-demolition policy in possible attempt move focus from gov't responsibility for releasing Palestinian prisoners.
The law will forbid freed prisoners in nationalist crimes from receiving government benefits until end of their original prison term.
By LAHAV HARKOV
If bill passes, arrested terrorists administrative release instead of pardons; option to be re-arrested if they return to terror.
The rejection means the six Hamas men will remain under arrest pending a final decision on whether they have violated the terms of their release.
The 54 are among the over 350 Palestinians arrested in recent weeks by the IDF during ongoing searches for three kidnapped boys.
"If the deal includes murderers with Israeli citizenship, it would violate Israeli sovereignty," Bayit Yehudi leader says.
By Gil Stern Stern HOFFMAN
For first time, Israelis, Palestinians, and Americans all require agent's release for their own internal reasons, sources say.
Abbas tells Arab League Israel would "bury" Kerry framework document; Israeli officials regret Abbas not seeking Arab world support for compromise.
By HERB KEINON,KHALED ABU TOAMEH
PA president says Kerry's proposed framework agreement between the Palestinians and Israel would be "buried" by Israel through reservations and pre-conditions.
By KHALED ABU TOAMEH
15 MKs from Labor, Hatnua and Shas write letter to PM calling for cancellation of 4th prisoner release set for March 29.
There have been so many reports that Pollard is about to be released that headlines suggesting his freedom is imminent are met with skepticism; But there are reasons why this time such a report should be taken more seriously.
"I feel like not only have we betrayed our own values, but we’ve betrayed our country," says demonstrator at vigil in front of PM’s Residence.
By DANIEL K. EISENBUD
Abbas returns to Ramallah from Washington, says he made no concessions in his talks with Obama.
By YASSER OKBI
Chairman of Palestinian Prisoner Club confirms PA president demanded at White House that Israel release planner of intifada terror attacks.
By REUTERS
The proposed legislation is an amendment bill to the Knesset law that regulates the salary of sitting lawmakers.
By UDI SHAHAM
Along with the demand, the family is pressuring the Israeli government to use the conditions of convicted terrorists in Israeli prisoners as a means to pressure Hamas.
By ELIYAHU KAMISHER
The Talmud praises redeeming captives as a great mitzva, superior even to charity, because it liberates a person from the pain of captivity.
By SHLOMO BRODY
Over a month after the 19-year-old's murder, the killer still has not been found; new development may hold a clue.
By BEN HARTMAN
Usual policy is to get most newly-arrested Palestinians in front of a judge within 24 to 96 hours.
Israel has suffered harrowing experiences in relation to previous exchanges and paid a heavy price for its grotesquely disproportionate concessions.
By ISI LEIBLER
Please do not say “We do not negotiate with terrorists.” Israel does that all the time. Always too late, always after loss of too many human lives.
By ABED L. AZAB
The very ones who spearheaded the campaign to reward Hamas now pin the blame for what they actively advocated on the man they always opposed.
By SARAH HONIG
Whatever we do, we need to be prepared to wake up and start all over again, continuing to build despite all the destruction.
By NAOMI RAGEN
As numerically one-sided as several Israeli prisoner exchanges may have been, our enemies have never suspected that we would not continue to fight them.
By JONATHAN ROSENBLUM
There should be no quibbling about our duty to an innocent victim of terrorism.
By JPost Editorial
Releasing more Palestinian terrorists will do nothing to improve the chance for peace.
'Jerusalem Post' columnist Gershon Baskin has long sought applause for his role in the Schalit negotiations, ignoring the inevitable deadly ramifications.
By Jerusalem Post Readers