israel prize

03.10.2018 | 23 Adar, 5778
Israeli troops kill Palestinian in West Bank clashes
Arab League secretary-general urges Guatemala to cancel embassy move
Israel urges Irish bank to shut accounts of boycott group
Palestinian leaders slam Israel after undercover police raid university campus
Police issue warning after cameras at women’s apparel shop hacked
Netanyahu opens U.N. exhibit honoring 3,000 years of Jewish history
'Fauda,' 'Shababnikim' sweep Israeli TV awards
Israeli NGO breaks participation record at Jerusalem Marathon
Prediction: Four scenarios for how Netanyahu’s coalition crisis might end
Police deny reports of state's witness Hefetz incriminating Likud ministers
Shaky coalition deal awaits Prime Minister Netanyahu’s okay
Haredi party United Torah Judaism split over enlistment law, budget crisis
Long-lost Leonard Cohen documentary heads for screens
Israeli photographer on Sony competition shortlist
Home is where the art is
Jerusalem runners on their marks for 8th marathon
Maccabi claims crucial conquest in Istanbul
Sela ousted at Indian Wells
Workers make explosive threats as massive Teva layoff strikes continue
Israel seeks to bring more women into the hi-tech industry
Nation girds for general strike today in protest of Teva layoffs
Teva Pharmaceuticals to lay off 14,000 employees worldwide, 1,750 in Israel
Can medical empathy survive the technological revolution?
Israeli-founded start-up raises $15m. to help fight heart failure
Israeli doctors are first to implant device for congestive heart failure
Rambam Hospital hosts Chinese teams, treats deformed children in Ghana
IN PHOTOS: Israel's winged winter residents
Watch: Thousands of migrating pelicans get free lunch in Israel
Pipeline failure for Tamar gas field to cause hiccup in electricity rates
Haifa Chemicals to close down two plants, layoff 800 workers
Column One: Achieving AIPAC’s mission
The Fifth Column: Incitement is coming in droves
Hoping for regime change in Iran
Fighting terrorism is a human right
Four arrested after balcony protest at Iranian embassy in London
White House to convene ‘brainstorming session’ to help Gaza Strip
Saudi Crown Prince signs off U.K. visit with push for fighter jet deal
Iranian agents accused of assassinating commander of Kurds in Iraq
Khamenei praises hijab after woman who removed headscarf was jailed
Saudi Arabia frees nine Iranian fishermen detained two years ago
Iran finds wreckage of crashed plane on top of mountain
France says committed to Iran deal, will keep talking to European, U.S. allies
Holocaust Museum rescinds award given to Myanmar's leader
Arab German security guards besiege Israeli tourist stand in Berlin
'Never Again': From a Holocaust phrase to a universal phrase
UK's Labour suspends members active in 'antisemitic' Facebook group
Soccer star Messi is newest ambassador for Israeli startup
Economic allies: The US and Israel's top partnerships
Teen wunderkind wows global forum with innovative app
Amazon reportedly to open up Israeli shipping center
Dem lawmaker does U-turn, condemns Farrakhan’s antisemitic speech
Watch: Documentary on Ruth Bader Ginsburg to debut in May
Report: Trump spoke to witnesses about talks they had with special counsel
Pornstar Stormy Daniels sues Trump over 'hush agreement'
Analysis: Clinton falls amid assault on establishment
Clinton concedes: 'We have still not shattered that highest and hardest glass ceiling'
Hillary Clinton and the glass ceiling: Cracked but intact
NY hassidic village loyal to Clinton despite Trump popularity among ultra-Orthodox
Trump reportedly picks friend of Jared Kushner to serve in administration
Trump calls UN 'sad,' days after Israeli settlements vote
Saddam Hussein's daughter touts Trump's 'political sensibility'
Dermer calls on Trump to move embassy to Jerusalem
Warning: Weddings can be hazardous to your health
Race for respect
Port of Tel Aviv: More than a pretty picture
Creating chaos
THE PEOPLE & THE BOOK: Reading Esther after Auschwitz
Transfigured night
Beacon of hope
Can I be Jewish and lucky?
When the stars align
THE TISCH: Fragrance of sinners
PARASHAT VAYAKHEL-PEKUDEI: Between vision and execution
A spiritual evolution
THIS WEEK IN JERUSALEM: Going? Staying? Go!
It’s four o’clock somewhere
Israel film dreams and reality
עֵין-גֶדִי
סִיבָּה טוֹבָה
חַדְרֵי הַבַּיִת
בְּכָל זֹאת אֵינֶנִי נִפְרָד
Listening to Gila Almagor reel off some of the projects she has up and running right now, it is hard to believe it was ever any different for the 71-year-old "Queen of Israeli Cinema."
By BARRY DAVIS
He is 62 and the agility may be gone, but the fluid, poetic, very masculine grace that made him one of the world’s greatest dancers is intact.
By HELEN KAYE
The "sages" profiled for this book often shun the spotlight, preferring instead to make real change.
By ELANA SZTOKMAN
Speaking at Saban Forum, US president hails efficacy of sanctions on Iran but says diplomatic resolution of nuclear issue must be tested.
By MICHAEL WILNER
The Israel Prize is the country’s highest civilian honor, and is presented each year on Independence Day.
By LAHAV HARKOV
Several dozen artists, intellectuals will sign a petition calling for an end to 'Israeli occupation,' establishment of state along 1967 lines.
By JPOST.COM STAFF
Avi Naor and his organization work with young drivers to make the roads safer, leading to a significant decrease in fatal car accidents.
By SHARON UDASIN
Professor Yosef Shilo, a pathfinding researcher in the field of human genetics, discovered a gene that protects inherited material.
By JUDY SIEGEL-ITZKOVICH
Ruth Katz will receive the Israel Prize with Dalia Cohen for their extensive research and a device that analyzes melodic elements in music with non-Western notation.
By DAFNA LASKIN
Israel Prize laureate believes that "hatred and hostility between people or between nations do not have to be eternal."
By GREER FAY CASHMAN
Among his discoveries important to agriculture includes his work on fungi at the Dead Sea, which has a potential for a revolution in growing plants in a salty environment.
Hebrew University Prof. Shlomo Bentin killed in California when his bicycle was hit by a dump truck.
Many came to show solidarity with kidnapped soldier Gilad Schalit at the tent of Aviva and Noam Schalit for the reading of Megilat Esther.
The sun shone on the Trust WIN (Women’s Interfaith Network) gathering of Christians, Druse, Jews and Muslims.
Accomplished professor of international law and recipient of Israel Prize for jurisprudence to be laid to rest in Jerusalem.
By YAAKOV LAPPIN
Request two days to reach a compromise in Emmanuel, lament religious tension.
Signatories include 2010 Israel Prize winners Avishai Margalit and Yehoshua Kolodny, past winners Jad Neeman, Yehoshua Sobol and more.
By DAN IZENBERG
Yehudit and Yehuda Bronicki, the founders of Ormat Technologies, are to receive the Israel Prize in Industry.
By LIDAR GRAVÉ-LAZI
Established in 1993, Check Point, one of Israel's largest technology companies and one of the world's leading cybersecurity companies.
The prize committee wrote that Prof. Lubotzky is one of the world’s leading researchers in group theory.
Education Minister Naftali Bennett approved the recommendation of the prize committee headed by Prof. Yoav Benjamini.
Surrounded by his family, Gouri died at his home in Jerusalem in the pre-dawn hours of Wednesday morning.
“I am pleased and moved by the decision to award me the prize, which represents the state’s recognition of scientific and research achievements,” Prof. Elisha Qimron said of the honor.
A category has been added to the Israel Prize awarded annually on Independence Day.
By SARAH LEVI
EMET Prize winners committed to achieving excellence.
By MAAYAN HOFFMAN
Israeli author beats out Amos Oz, 4 others for prestigious literary award.
By AMY SPIRO
The Israel Prize is largely regarded as the state’s highest honor.
The EMET Prize is given "for excellence in academic and professional achievements that have far-reaching influence and make a significant contribution to society."
By STEVE LINDE
Following the controversy, the New Israel Fund decided to raise the award money for the group, though in the end it raised nearly four times the original prize money.
Roeh, a reporter for Israel Radio who had been covering events in Southern Lebanon for five years, was killed together with three members of the IDF.
Prof. David Shulman said he debated whether or not to accept the Israel Prize due to the "deteriorating situation" of the "Right, which is continuing the occupation."
Doron Almog and Rabbi Eli Sadan honored for contributions to state.
Edit Doron to be granted honor for research in Hebrew, linguistics.
A "Danielle Foundation" initiative: An annual prize in memory of Danielle Sonnenfeld to be awarded to doctors and nurses who devoted treatment and personal attention towards patients.
Israel Prize laureate David Rubinger and Post archivist and historian Alexander Zvielli, reminisced about the Israel of their youth.
Topol and Herlitz to receive Life Achievement awards.
Khoury is the first non-Jew to win the prestigious Israel Prize for a distinguished acting career.
Hebrew University professor to be awarded prize largely regarded as the state's highest honor.
By Lidar Gravé-Lazi
Dan Margalit criticizes prime minister's "blatant intervention in the Israel Prize."
PM responds to mounting criticism and political backlash over his alleged interference in the makeup of the judges' panel of the Israel Prize for Literature.
The National Authority for the Advancement of Women also calls out Similac television commercial for undermining equal parenting.
Moshe Gershuni, an aging iconoclast of Israeli art, still seeks to shake things up in Tel Aviv.
By ANNE SASSOON
Druckman will receive the Lifetime Achievement Award for special contribution to state and society.
By JEREMY SHARON
Hundreds of thousands of students from around the world participated.
By AARON LYLE
Hope is the emotional perspective that finds expression in practically every facet of life in this small country.
By NICHOLAI BELZER
At 93, former ambassador and MK Esther Herlitz, who will be awarded the Israel Prize for Lifetime Achievement, still writes a newspaper column, gives lectures and is active in several organizations.
By YAAKOV BAR-ON
News briefs from around Israel.
By TAMARA ZIEVE
A brief look at the social events of the week in Israel.
The American All-Star who became the first sportsman to be awarded the Israel Prize is now Israel’s official goodwill ambassador
By MARION FISCHEL
This year's Israel Prizes were awarded to eight laureates across a variety of categories.
Daughter of Ovadia Yosef and founder of Haredi College awarded for her work.
"Haim Levy is one of the central and prominent researchers in managerial science in the world,” prize committee writes.
Prof. David Kazhdan remains in serious condition'; "We’re looking to see why he didn’t turn himself in," says Police spokesman.
By DANIEL K. EISENBUD
Like so many of Israel’s prominent writers, Omer’s writing career began on the children’s pages of a newspaper.
"You are the Israel Defense Forces. You are the peace army of Israel," says Peres at prominent Independence Day event.
Israel celebrates Independence Day with IAF flyover, visits to army bases, Air Force museum, national parks.
Life Achievement awards were given to environmentalist Azaria Alon and educator and former MK Rabbi Haim Drukman.
She was known as the singer of the wars, a tradition that began during her own IDF service.
Man who turned Teva from small pharmaceutical firm into global giant remembered as a visionary of Israeli industry.
By NADAV SHEMER AND GREER FAY CASHMAN
Ex-CEO of leading generics company and Israel Prize winner succumbs to cancer.
Schwimmer was convicted in US in 1950 for smuggling planes to Israel during 1948 War, founded and ran Israel Aircraft Industries for 30 years.
By YAAKOV KATZ
Israel Prize c'tee says Pnina Klein's methods for gauging connections between children, caretakers are "cornerstones of caretaking.”
By BEN HARTMAN
The true Israel Prize is to be given to the one who experiences Israel in one’s heart and spirit all of the days of the year.
By BEREL WEIN
Selection committee hails ACRI founder for bravely grappling with issues of Israel’s identity.
By RON FRIEDMAN
In the Middle East and across the globe, we have begun to leave the Stone Age and enter into the Age of Wisdom.
By SHIMON PERES
Recently, we have revisited the question of the efficacy of such prizes.
By LIAT BEN-DAVID
While there are a plethora of Israel Prize laureates in those fields from the national-religious and secular sectors, there are none from the haredi world.
By BRACHA MANTAKA,SHIRA LEIBOWITZ-SCHMIDT
Not everyone who receives an award is a prime example of ethical media behavior. In the long term, the list of people awarded a prize is a reflection of the value of the prize itself.
By YISRAEL MEDAD AND ELI POLLAK
There is no one more worthy of receiving the prestigious Israel Prize for lifetime achievement than Rabbi Druckman.
By DAVID NEWMAN
Terra Incognita: The next time someone decides to invite Oz or Oron to speak, they shouldn’t waste time; they should cut to the chase and invite Barghouti himself.
By SETH J. FRANTZMAN
AIPAC brings basketball players to meet an excited president Peres; "This is like a dream come true. I'm crazy about NBA and basketball," says veteran aide to president.