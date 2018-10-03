israel protest

03.10.2018 | 23 Adar, 5778
Israeli troops kill Palestinian in West Bank clashes
Arab League secretary-general urges Guatemala to cancel embassy move
Israel urges Irish bank to shut accounts of boycott group
Palestinian leaders slam Israel after undercover police raid university campus
Police issue warning after cameras at women’s apparel shop hacked
Netanyahu opens U.N. exhibit honoring 3,000 years of Jewish history
'Fauda,' 'Shababnikim' sweep Israeli TV awards
Israeli NGO breaks participation record at Jerusalem Marathon
Prediction: Four scenarios for how Netanyahu’s coalition crisis might end
Police deny reports of state's witness Hefetz incriminating Likud ministers
Shaky coalition deal awaits Prime Minister Netanyahu’s okay
Haredi party United Torah Judaism split over enlistment law, budget crisis
Long-lost Leonard Cohen documentary heads for screens
Israeli photographer on Sony competition shortlist
Home is where the art is
Jerusalem runners on their marks for 8th marathon
Maccabi claims crucial conquest in Istanbul
Sela ousted at Indian Wells
Workers make explosive threats as massive Teva layoff strikes continue
Israel seeks to bring more women into the hi-tech industry
Nation girds for general strike today in protest of Teva layoffs
Teva Pharmaceuticals to lay off 14,000 employees worldwide, 1,750 in Israel
Can medical empathy survive the technological revolution?
Israeli-founded start-up raises $15m. to help fight heart failure
Israeli doctors are first to implant device for congestive heart failure
Rambam Hospital hosts Chinese teams, treats deformed children in Ghana
IN PHOTOS: Israel's winged winter residents
Watch: Thousands of migrating pelicans get free lunch in Israel
Pipeline failure for Tamar gas field to cause hiccup in electricity rates
Haifa Chemicals to close down two plants, layoff 800 workers
Column One: Achieving AIPAC’s mission
The Fifth Column: Incitement is coming in droves
Hoping for regime change in Iran
Fighting terrorism is a human right
Four arrested after balcony protest at Iranian embassy in London
White House to convene ‘brainstorming session’ to help Gaza Strip
Saudi Crown Prince signs off U.K. visit with push for fighter jet deal
Iranian agents accused of assassinating commander of Kurds in Iraq
Khamenei praises hijab after woman who removed headscarf was jailed
Saudi Arabia frees nine Iranian fishermen detained two years ago
Iran finds wreckage of crashed plane on top of mountain
France says committed to Iran deal, will keep talking to European, U.S. allies
Holocaust Museum rescinds award given to Myanmar's leader
Arab German security guards besiege Israeli tourist stand in Berlin
'Never Again': From a Holocaust phrase to a universal phrase
UK's Labour suspends members active in 'antisemitic' Facebook group
Soccer star Messi is newest ambassador for Israeli startup
Economic allies: The US and Israel's top partnerships
Teen wunderkind wows global forum with innovative app
Amazon reportedly to open up Israeli shipping center
Dem lawmaker does U-turn, condemns Farrakhan’s antisemitic speech
Watch: Documentary on Ruth Bader Ginsburg to debut in May
Report: Trump spoke to witnesses about talks they had with special counsel
Pornstar Stormy Daniels sues Trump over 'hush agreement'
Analysis: Clinton falls amid assault on establishment
Clinton concedes: 'We have still not shattered that highest and hardest glass ceiling'
Hillary Clinton and the glass ceiling: Cracked but intact
NY hassidic village loyal to Clinton despite Trump popularity among ultra-Orthodox
Trump reportedly picks friend of Jared Kushner to serve in administration
Trump calls UN 'sad,' days after Israeli settlements vote
Saddam Hussein's daughter touts Trump's 'political sensibility'
Dermer calls on Trump to move embassy to Jerusalem
This week in 60 seconds: Netanyahu addresses AIPAC Policy Conference in DC
This week in 60 seconds: Ancient St. Nicholas ring unearthed in Israel
This week in 60 seconds: Abbas calls for international peace conference
Eight Artistic Gifts for Eight Nights of Passover
Podcast: Three Ladies, Three Lattes
Podcast: Does Trump love Jews or embolden antisemitic voices?
Why Starbucks failed in Israel (and only in Israel)
Taxicab Diplomacy: Trump vs. Clinton
This week in 60 seconds: Israel strikes Iranian targets in Syria
Warning: Weddings can be hazardous to your health
Race for respect
Port of Tel Aviv: More than a pretty picture
Creating chaos
THE PEOPLE & THE BOOK: Reading Esther after Auschwitz
Transfigured night
Beacon of hope
Can I be Jewish and lucky?
When the stars align
THE TISCH: Fragrance of sinners
PARASHAT VAYAKHEL-PEKUDEI: Between vision and execution
A spiritual evolution
THIS WEEK IN JERUSALEM: Going? Staying? Go!
It’s four o’clock somewhere
Israel film dreams and reality
עֵין-גֶדִי
סִיבָּה טוֹבָה
חַדְרֵי הַבַּיִת
בְּכָל זֹאת אֵינֶנִי נִפְרָד
The Christian Edition- one month free subscription
Small gifts – big results
ICEJ: No nation can complain about U.S. J'lem embassy move
Oil in the North: Moses’ blessing coming to life
Belgian Evangelical Christians Plant Trees in the Galilee
KKL Finland Celebrates Tu Bishvat and its 100th Anniversary
Ben Shemen Flowers Race Blends Technology and Nature
German Christian Delegation Visits Netiv HaAsara on the Gaza Border
Is Israel a Colony?
Sending Your Dear Ones Out to Play
Family Matters
Durdane Agayeva:" I will never forget the 8 days of hell and humiliation in the Armenian captivity"
Widespread protests have also emerged in Muslim majority countries such as Turkey and Lebanon.
By JPOST.COM STAFF,REUTERS
The demonstrators also demanded the release of the corpse of an alleged terrorist whose vehicle rammed and killed an officer carrying out the demolition orders and evictions.
By DANIEL K. EISENBUD
A rally and speeches near the checkpoint marked the culmination of what was an impassioned and peaceful march.
By JOSH DELL
The Jerusalem Magistrate’s Court also indicts a 31-year-old Arab resident of the Old City for throwing stones at police officers.
By BEN HARTMAN
Soldier, border policeman lightly injured in scuffles.
By TOVAH LAZAROFF
The violence in Shuafat refugee camp comes one day after a large protest over sanitation conditions.
The bill says that if someone wears a mask so that he or she is unidentifiable, it is reasonable to suspect that they seek to disturb the peace.
By LAHAV HARKOV
The protest happened one day after hundreds of Jewish protesters attempted to prevent another group of Christians from entering the complex.
Protestors physically threatened Oakland port workers and blocked their vehicles as they arrived to work to unload the Zim Shanghai's cargo.
By REUTERS
“Lies, incompetence, evil behavior and lawlessness.”
By JUDY SIEGEL-ITZKOVICH
What motivates the violent right-wing reaction witnessed over the past 10 days in response to the discovery of the bodies of the Jewish teens?
By SAM SOKOL
Owners of Israel’s largest businesses have joined the call to oppose the measure.
By MAX SCHINDLER
Ashdod is 20% Haredi, but members of that demographic hold over 30% of seats in the city's municipal council
By JEREMY SHARON
“There is no need for elections. The Likud can choose a new leader who has clean hands.”
By GIL HOFFMAN
The demonstrators threw stones, eggs, and other items at the police as they tried to control the demonstrations and remove protestors from the roads.
“Benjamin Netanyahu, we call on you and the entire government of Israel to come here and talk to us,” say demonstrators.
By SARAH LEVI
Hanan Tal, co-CEO of “Disabled is not a Half-Person,” said this is an important step in achieving their goals.
There are currently some 238,000 Israelis who have disabilities. Of these, some 195,000 are classified as being 100% disabled.
“You hear about all those important protests and it made me think why can’t we protest about less important things?”
By BECKY BROTHMAN
Locals want weekly Petah Tikva rallies moved to park.
By YONAH JEREMY BOB
Thousands of Israelis from all over the country gather in Tel Aviv in support of the prime minister.
By LAHAV HARKOV,JPOST.COM STAFF
38th demonstration against foot-dragging in PM probes taking place Saturday night.
By PAMELA PELED
Estimates for the cost of raising disability payments to equal the minimum wage have ranged from NIS 7 billion to 14 billion.
By ELIYAHU KAMISHER
Has Israel recently moved from being a protest-friendly country to one which discourages the free speech principles underlying the freedom to protest?
Clashes turned deadly in Kafr Kasim after a citizen resisted arrest.
By ALON HOCHMON/MAARIV,YASSER OKBI/ MAARIV HASHAVUA,JPOST.COM STAFF
Hundreds protest against ‘march of hate and racism’ in Jerusalem
By UDI SHAHAM
The protesters, led by several MK's from the Israel's Meretz party vehemently disagreed with the decision and called it "unacceptable."
In Jerusalem, hundreds of protesters blocked the Bar Ilan and Shmuel Hanavi junction, a major traffic artery, causing significant traffic jams.
Liberman says working to abolish exemptions for extremist yeshivas, and defund them.
By JEREMY SHARON,ANNA AHRONHEIM
The Shin Bet committed in June to telling political activists they do not need to come when summoned for questioning.
According to the court, the women worked in the same office along with two other women and two men who all completed the same tasks.
By LIDAR GRAVÉ-LAZI
"We’ve seen Jews expelled from all over the world, and now we come back to our homeland and we continue to expel ourselves from our own homes," says protester.
Organizers believe that in all likelihood the protestors will not be allowed into the site with the Torah scrolls, which could lead to a blockade of the entrance by the demonstrators.
"This area should be completely separated from the Arabs, because this is our heart, the center of our lives,” protesters say.
By LAURA KELLY,SETH J. FRANTZMAN
The protesters say the government is “destroying agriculture in Israel.”
By SHARON UDASIN
Yes Planet has built the new complex on the major Hebron Road thoroughfare outside the Abu Tor neighborhood in south Jerusalem, and is facing backlash by Haredi organizations.
Demonstrations condemned Thursday's stabbing attack at Jerusalem's gay pride parade and Friday's arson attack that resulted in the death of an 18 month-old Palestinian baby, Ali Dawabsha.
By DANIEL K. EISENBUD,LAHAV HARKOV
While the 2011 protests swept the country and brought hundreds of thousands of people to protests in cities across Israel, at most there were only about two dozen tents at latest camp.
Party holds protest for free speech after Central Election Committee accepts Tibi's petition; Yisrael Beytenu to go to High Court over ban.
The protest was against the problem of hours-long waits in lines to receive the chargeable transportation card that happens at the beginning of every school year.
By NAAMA BARAK
On the fifth anniversary of the cost-of-living protests, The Report examines the movement’s successes and failures.
By SHLOMO MAITAL
One killed as some 1,200 Palestinians protest against Israel's operation in Gaza; in Ramallah, protestors clash with IDF forces.
By JPOST.COM STAFF
Arrests of Arab demonstrators continue; Negev District commander says police will not allow acts of violence.
By Ariel Ben Solomon
Muhammad Kana’ane, who served nearly five years in an Israeli prison for his involvement with Hezbollah, had planned to speak on campus.
By Lidar Gravé-Lazi
Eight arrested for disrupting the peace at protests in Habima Sqaure; protesters face off in northern port city.
The protest turned violent after the crowd obstructed traffic and resisted police orders to keep off the roads.
By AVIVA LOEB,JACOB GOLDSTEIN,LIA KAMANA
The campaign against the vacation village sends out a clear message in favor of civic responsibility and the empowerment of the “little guy” that is thee foundation of a healthy democracy.
By JPOST EDITORIAL
The problem with the Ethiopian immigrants is not that they’re black, it’s that they’re transparent, opined a journalist a few years ago. No more
By LIAT COLLINS
In the wake of the protest, the Israel Police twitter account published a tweet claiming the protesters were blocking streets and throwing stones.
By AHMED MASWADEH
1. Grunge Never Died (And Neither Did Tupac)
By ASHLEY O'BRIEN