israel real estate

03.10.2018 | 23 Adar, 5778
Israeli troops kill Palestinian in West Bank clashes
Arab League secretary-general urges Guatemala to cancel embassy move
Israel urges Irish bank to shut accounts of boycott group
Palestinian leaders slam Israel after undercover police raid university campus
Police issue warning after cameras at women’s apparel shop hacked
Netanyahu opens U.N. exhibit honoring 3,000 years of Jewish history
'Fauda,' 'Shababnikim' sweep Israeli TV awards
Israeli NGO breaks participation record at Jerusalem Marathon
Prediction: Four scenarios for how Netanyahu’s coalition crisis might end
Police deny reports of state's witness Hefetz incriminating Likud ministers
Shaky coalition deal awaits Prime Minister Netanyahu’s okay
Haredi party United Torah Judaism split over enlistment law, budget crisis
Long-lost Leonard Cohen documentary heads for screens
Israeli photographer on Sony competition shortlist
Home is where the art is
Jerusalem runners on their marks for 8th marathon
Maccabi claims crucial conquest in Istanbul
Sela ousted at Indian Wells
Workers make explosive threats as massive Teva layoff strikes continue
Israel seeks to bring more women into the hi-tech industry
Nation girds for general strike today in protest of Teva layoffs
Teva Pharmaceuticals to lay off 14,000 employees worldwide, 1,750 in Israel
Can medical empathy survive the technological revolution?
Israeli-founded start-up raises $15m. to help fight heart failure
Israeli doctors are first to implant device for congestive heart failure
Rambam Hospital hosts Chinese teams, treats deformed children in Ghana
IN PHOTOS: Israel's winged winter residents
Watch: Thousands of migrating pelicans get free lunch in Israel
Pipeline failure for Tamar gas field to cause hiccup in electricity rates
Haifa Chemicals to close down two plants, layoff 800 workers
Column One: Achieving AIPAC’s mission
The Fifth Column: Incitement is coming in droves
Hoping for regime change in Iran
Fighting terrorism is a human right
Egyptian court sentences 10 to death for planning attacks
Four arrested after balcony protest at Iranian embassy in London
White House to convene ‘brainstorming session’ to help Gaza Strip
Saudi Crown Prince signs off U.K. visit with push for fighter jet deal
Khamenei praises hijab after woman who removed headscarf was jailed
Saudi Arabia frees nine Iranian fishermen detained two years ago
Iran finds wreckage of crashed plane on top of mountain
France says committed to Iran deal, will keep talking to European, U.S. allies
Holocaust Museum rescinds award given to Myanmar's leader
Arab German security guards besiege Israeli tourist stand in Berlin
'Never Again': From a Holocaust phrase to a universal phrase
UK's Labour suspends members active in 'antisemitic' Facebook group
Soccer star Messi is newest ambassador for Israeli startup
Economic allies: The US and Israel's top partnerships
Teen wunderkind wows global forum with innovative app
Amazon reportedly to open up Israeli shipping center
Dem lawmaker does U-turn, condemns Farrakhan’s antisemitic speech
Watch: Documentary on Ruth Bader Ginsburg to debut in May
Report: Trump spoke to witnesses about talks they had with special counsel
Pornstar Stormy Daniels sues Trump over 'hush agreement'
Analysis: Clinton falls amid assault on establishment
Clinton concedes: 'We have still not shattered that highest and hardest glass ceiling'
Hillary Clinton and the glass ceiling: Cracked but intact
NY hassidic village loyal to Clinton despite Trump popularity among ultra-Orthodox
Trump reportedly picks friend of Jared Kushner to serve in administration
Trump calls UN 'sad,' days after Israeli settlements vote
Saddam Hussein's daughter touts Trump's 'political sensibility'
Dermer calls on Trump to move embassy to Jerusalem
This week in 60 seconds: Netanyahu addresses AIPAC Policy Conference in DC
This week in 60 seconds: Ancient St. Nicholas ring unearthed in Israel
This week in 60 seconds: Abbas calls for international peace conference
Eight Artistic Gifts for Eight Nights of Passover
Podcast: Three Ladies, Three Lattes
Podcast: Does Trump love Jews or embolden antisemitic voices?
Why Starbucks failed in Israel (and only in Israel)
Taxicab Diplomacy: Trump vs. Clinton
This week in 60 seconds: Israel strikes Iranian targets in Syria
Warning: Weddings can be hazardous to your health
Race for respect
Port of Tel Aviv: More than a pretty picture
Creating chaos
THE PEOPLE & THE BOOK: Reading Esther after Auschwitz
Transfigured night
Beacon of hope
Can I be Jewish and lucky?
When the stars align
THE TISCH: Fragrance of sinners
PARASHAT VAYAKHEL-PEKUDEI: Between vision and execution
A spiritual evolution
THIS WEEK IN JERUSALEM: Going? Staying? Go!
It’s four o’clock somewhere
Israel film dreams and reality
עֵין-גֶדִי
סִיבָּה טוֹבָה
חַדְרֵי הַבַּיִת
בְּכָל זֹאת אֵינֶנִי נִפְרָד
ICEJ: No nation can complain about U.S. J'lem embassy move
Oil in the North: Moses’ blessing coming to life
Belgian Evangelical Christians Plant Trees in the Galilee
KKL Finland Celebrates Tu Bishvat and its 100th Anniversary
Ben Shemen Flowers Race Blends Technology and Nature
German Christian Delegation Visits Netiv HaAsara on the Gaza Border
Is Israel a Colony?
Sending Your Dear Ones Out to Play
Family Matters
Durdane Agayeva:" I will never forget the 8 days of hell and humiliation in the Armenian captivity"
As long as Israeli governments do not take serious steps to increase the supply of housing to answer the increasing demand, prices will increase.
By JERUSALEM POST READERS
Today, I would like to focus on an asset that doesn’t get much attention, but just may deliver the income that you need.
By AARON KATSMAN
Azorim housing company plans housing development in Motza hoping to attract olim to buy the million dollar units.
By NIV ELIS
Suicide bombings during the Second Intifada did scare potential foreign investors away from real estate in Jerusalem.
By MAX SCHINDLER
Few will be betting on the State of Florida going bust in spite of the gloom, but there is a possibility and it will depend upon the speed at which infrastructure is returned to normal.
By BOB MASON/FXEMPIRE
One-on-One with Roni Brik the president of the Israel Builders Association
By JOHN BENZAQUEN
In recent years, one particular region of Tel Aviv has notably become the most unique part of this fabulous city.
By YONATAN FRIEDMAN
In the center of Jerusalem on Hanevi’im Street, Azorim Investment and Development has built Hanevi’im Boutique, a seven-story structure that includes 87 luxury apartments and a boutique hotel.
By BOAZ BARAK
"From my experience in the Israeli road show, you could see the great enjoyment of businessmen from the US that they are having a financial impact in Israel."
By YONAH JEREMY BOB
This small, pastoral neighborhood is located in the heart of Jerusalem, at the triangle formed by Katamon, the German Colony and the Katamonim.
"The real estate sector risk is high, and the banks' involvement in the sector continues to be very deep," OECD economists write.
By GLOBES/AMIRAM BARKAT
The real-estate scheme's mastermind, Mosh Glick, has been placed under house arrest and ordered to post bail of NIS 1.3 m.
Jerusalem Mayor Nir Barkat welcomed the court’s decision, and said that the municipality under his leadership will not allow residents to be harmed because of the real estate deal.
By UDI SHAHAM
Real-estate mogul Benny Steinmetz among five detained as part of probe involving FBI and Swiss police.
By UDI SHAHAM,REUTERS
The freeze applies to 12 real estate properties belonging to Or, including apartments, plots of land, and deeds or shared deeds on other homes.
By BEN HARTMAN
Last Wednesday Or was questioned under caution by police from the anti-fraud squad in Tel Aviv for several hours after a week-long media storm involving allegations of fraud and tax evasion.
Those negative repercussions will fall mostly on the several hundred people who expected to have homes in the projects in coming years.
For the past week Or has been at the center of a media storm surrounding her case.
By BEN HARTMAN,MICHELLE MALKA GROSSMAN
Newly available land will be sold by Israel Land Authority as housing real estate.
By YAAKOV LAPPIN
foreign building in Israel
By JPOST IVRIT STAFF
Real estate website without the agents
Moshe Kahlon has bet his political chips on bringing down home prices. Will he succeed? Or will he become the latest politician to discover the Finance Ministry can be dangerous for his career?
By SHLOMO MAITAL
A Canadian log cabin in sultry Israel? Well, why not?
By GLORIA DEUTSCH
A relatively small town, Ness Ziona has some major advantages.
Kiryat Shmona has a population of 24,000. But despite its small size, it is has metropolitan attributes.
The Jezreel Valley town’s low prices are attracting new residents.
'The philosophy of design and luxury is a story of culture, a story that you can tell.'
Green housing in Israel to save 25% in electricity consumption.
By BUYITINISRAEL.COM