israel saudi arabia

03.10.2018 | 23 Adar, 5778
Israeli troops kill Palestinian in West Bank clashes
Arab League secretary-general urges Guatemala to cancel embassy move
Israel urges Irish bank to shut accounts of boycott group
Palestinian leaders slam Israel after undercover police raid university campus
Police issue warning after cameras at women’s apparel shop hacked
Netanyahu opens U.N. exhibit honoring 3,000 years of Jewish history
'Fauda,' 'Shababnikim' sweep Israeli TV awards
Israeli NGO breaks participation record at Jerusalem Marathon
Prediction: Four scenarios for how Netanyahu’s coalition crisis might end
Police deny reports of state's witness Hefetz incriminating Likud ministers
Shaky coalition deal awaits Prime Minister Netanyahu’s okay
Haredi party United Torah Judaism split over enlistment law, budget crisis
Long-lost Leonard Cohen documentary heads for screens
Israeli photographer on Sony competition shortlist
Home is where the art is
Jerusalem runners on their marks for 8th marathon
Maccabi claims crucial conquest in Istanbul
Sela ousted at Indian Wells
Workers make explosive threats as massive Teva layoff strikes continue
Israel seeks to bring more women into the hi-tech industry
Nation girds for general strike today in protest of Teva layoffs
Teva Pharmaceuticals to lay off 14,000 employees worldwide, 1,750 in Israel
Can medical empathy survive the technological revolution?
Israeli-founded start-up raises $15m. to help fight heart failure
Israeli doctors are first to implant device for congestive heart failure
Rambam Hospital hosts Chinese teams, treats deformed children in Ghana
IN PHOTOS: Israel's winged winter residents
Watch: Thousands of migrating pelicans get free lunch in Israel
Pipeline failure for Tamar gas field to cause hiccup in electricity rates
Haifa Chemicals to close down two plants, layoff 800 workers
Column One: Achieving AIPAC’s mission
The Fifth Column: Incitement is coming in droves
Hoping for regime change in Iran
Fighting terrorism is a human right
Four arrested after balcony protest at Iranian embassy in London
White House to convene ‘brainstorming session’ to help Gaza Strip
Saudi Crown Prince signs off U.K. visit with push for fighter jet deal
Iranian agents accused of assassinating commander of Kurds in Iraq
Khamenei praises hijab after woman who removed headscarf was jailed
Saudi Arabia frees nine Iranian fishermen detained two years ago
Iran finds wreckage of crashed plane on top of mountain
France says committed to Iran deal, will keep talking to European, U.S. allies
Holocaust Museum rescinds award given to Myanmar's leader
Arab German security guards besiege Israeli tourist stand in Berlin
'Never Again': From a Holocaust phrase to a universal phrase
UK's Labour suspends members active in 'antisemitic' Facebook group
Soccer star Messi is newest ambassador for Israeli startup
Economic allies: The US and Israel's top partnerships
Teen wunderkind wows global forum with innovative app
Amazon reportedly to open up Israeli shipping center
Dem lawmaker does U-turn, condemns Farrakhan’s antisemitic speech
Watch: Documentary on Ruth Bader Ginsburg to debut in May
Report: Trump spoke to witnesses about talks they had with special counsel
Pornstar Stormy Daniels sues Trump over 'hush agreement'
Analysis: Clinton falls amid assault on establishment
Clinton concedes: 'We have still not shattered that highest and hardest glass ceiling'
Hillary Clinton and the glass ceiling: Cracked but intact
NY hassidic village loyal to Clinton despite Trump popularity among ultra-Orthodox
Trump reportedly picks friend of Jared Kushner to serve in administration
Trump calls UN 'sad,' days after Israeli settlements vote
Saddam Hussein's daughter touts Trump's 'political sensibility'
Dermer calls on Trump to move embassy to Jerusalem
This week in 60 seconds: Netanyahu addresses AIPAC Policy Conference in DC
This week in 60 seconds: Ancient St. Nicholas ring unearthed in Israel
This week in 60 seconds: Abbas calls for international peace conference
Eight Artistic Gifts for Eight Nights of Passover
Podcast: Three Ladies, Three Lattes
Podcast: Does Trump love Jews or embolden antisemitic voices?
Why Starbucks failed in Israel (and only in Israel)
Taxicab Diplomacy: Trump vs. Clinton
This week in 60 seconds: Israel strikes Iranian targets in Syria
Warning: Weddings can be hazardous to your health
Race for respect
Port of Tel Aviv: More than a pretty picture
Creating chaos
THE PEOPLE & THE BOOK: Reading Esther after Auschwitz
Transfigured night
Beacon of hope
Can I be Jewish and lucky?
When the stars align
THE TISCH: Fragrance of sinners
PARASHAT VAYAKHEL-PEKUDEI: Between vision and execution
A spiritual evolution
THIS WEEK IN JERUSALEM: Going? Staying? Go!
It’s four o’clock somewhere
Israel film dreams and reality
עֵין-גֶדִי
סִיבָּה טוֹבָה
חַדְרֵי הַבַּיִת
בְּכָל זֹאת אֵינֶנִי נִפְרָד
The Christian Edition- one month free subscription
Small gifts – big results
ICEJ: No nation can complain about U.S. J'lem embassy move
Oil in the North: Moses’ blessing coming to life
Belgian Evangelical Christians Plant Trees in the Galilee
KKL Finland Celebrates Tu Bishvat and its 100th Anniversary
Ben Shemen Flowers Race Blends Technology and Nature
German Christian Delegation Visits Netiv HaAsara on the Gaza Border
Is Israel a Colony?
Sending Your Dear Ones Out to Play
Family Matters
Durdane Agayeva:" I will never forget the 8 days of hell and humiliation in the Armenian captivity"
In their call, Trump also expressed his view that an international nuclear agreement brokered with Iran in 2015 should be "rigorously enforced."
By MICHAEL WILNER
Saudi Arabia does not recognize Israel and lifting the 70-year-old airspace ban would reflect what appears to be thawing ties between Israel and the kingdom.
By ARAB NEWS
"The recognition will have very serious implications and will be provocative to all Muslims' feelings."
By REUTERS
Jubeir: "Seventy percent of the settlers who are on the Green Line remain in Israel, and the other 30 percent - you offer them compensation and work out housing, and they can move to Israel."
Eisenkot made the statement in a rare interview with Saudi-owned newspaper 'Elaph.'
By ANNA AHRONHEIM
While one might be tempted to think that the king has undergone a spiritual conversion to Zionism, in fact the Bahraini posture cannot be detached from realpolitik considerations.
By BEN LYNFIELD
Israel would be expected to freeze settlement construction as part of steps toward normalizing ties.
By JPOST.COM STAFF
No event has been formally planned, and additional sources from both Israel and the US denied that a summit was the purpose of a recent flurry of American diplomatic activity in the region.
Netanyahu heads to Beijing to promote free trade agreement.
By TOVAH LAZAROFF
"Israel does not have a right of self-defense as an occupier," Prince Saud al-Faisal says at meeting of Organization of Islamic Cooperation.
Israel has found in the past that its apparently warm relations can quickly turn sour.
By SETH J. FRANTZMAN
Recent events suggest the Muslim kingdom and the Jewish State may be headed for normalization
By IAN MAY/THE MEDIA LINE
"Saudi Arabia is a hostile country and we must ensure that Israel’s qualitative military edge is preserved."
Veteran Israeli diplomat Dore Gold attempts to dispel what he considers to be false perceptions of Israel’s isolation.
By GREER FAY CASHMAN
"There is a historic opportunity to push for a strategic rapprochement with Arab countries who oppose Iran and have common interests with Israel," according to the Netanyahu source.
By YASSER OKBI/ MAARIV HASHAVUA
Last year some 13,000 trucks laden with products from Turkey and Bulgaria passed through Israel, an increase of more than 25%.
By HERB KEINON
The Saudi crown prince’s reformist ambitions bring to mind the precedents of post-Shogun Japan, post-Ottoman Turkey and post-Mao China – with a few exceptions, some potentially fateful.
By AMOTZ ASA-EL
What citizens of other countries are reading about the Middle East
By MEDIA LINE
“It’s a popular intifada, it’s a rising against the Khamenei occupation.”
Foreign Ministry paper allegedly offers peace with the Jewish state in exchange for US pressure on Iran.
By YASSER OKBI/MAARIV
King Salman contacted the US government and called for an end to restrictions on entry to the mosque, the statement said.
"He’s the architect of a series of steps bringing Saudi Arabia to be of one mind with Israel."
Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesman responds to anti-Iran comments made by Israeli and Saudi officials, claiming their shared stance comes as no surprise.
"The Saudis, who are committed to freedom of shipping under international law, will not harm the essence of the agreement between Egypt and us," Hanegbi says.
Prof. Teitelbaum: Improving relations with Saudi Arabia, which controls Islamic holy sanctuaries, also works to improve Israel’s relations with Muslim world
By ARIEL BEN SOLOMON
Just days after signing of accord with Tehran, US defense secretary arrives to visit Israel, Jordan and Saudi Arabia
Under the deal agreed on Tuesday, sanctions will be removed in return for Iran accepting long-term curbs on a nuclear program that the West has suspected was aimed at creating a nuclear bomb.
Expert to ‘Post’: The Saudis are justifiably alarmed by the prospects of a neighboring country falling under the influence of a resurgent militant Islamist power.
The Middle East has become the world's largest regional market for weapons amid turmoil as Russia faces sales dip due to sanctions.
Jerusalem discusses sending condolence letter to Riyadh.
Eulogies for King Abdullah ibn Abdilazīz praise him for contributing to Middle East stability and the peace process.
There may be many obstacles to this alliance, but courage, commitment and dogged determination can yet give it wings.
By IRINA TSUKERMAN
The Saudis have an old trick...
By DAVID M. WEINBERG
We have never been so self-reliant or as powerful as we are today, and in as optimal a position to defend ourselves.
By ISI LEIBLER
While we expect a whole different world under president Trump, we must also accept that the rules in the Middle East have changed and that we need a strong and stable Saudi Arabia.
By EDY COHEN
The Arabs have begun to think the unthinkable: the value of that famous 2,400 year-old Indian saying, “The enemy of my enemy is my friend.”
By JONATHAN ADELMAN
The plan to connect the Sinai Peninsula to the Arabian Peninsula could have a historic impact.
By LIAT COLLINS
The courting of Israel comes against the backdrop of the rise and fall of IS in the region and the frustration of Sunni regimes with their inability to topple Bashar Assad in Syria.
From the way Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Zarif was welcomed in New York on April 29, one would have thought he was a great world leader.