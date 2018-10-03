03.10.2018 | 23 Adar, 5778
Israeli troops kill Palestinian in West Bank clashes
Arab League secretary-general urges Guatemala to cancel embassy move
Israel urges Irish bank to shut accounts of boycott group
Palestinian leaders slam Israel after undercover police raid university campus
Police issue warning after cameras at women’s apparel shop hacked
Netanyahu opens U.N. exhibit honoring 3,000 years of Jewish history
'Fauda,' 'Shababnikim' sweep Israeli TV awards
Israeli NGO breaks participation record at Jerusalem Marathon
Prediction: Four scenarios for how Netanyahu’s coalition crisis might end
Police deny reports of state's witness Hefetz incriminating Likud ministers
Shaky coalition deal awaits Prime Minister Netanyahu’s okay
Haredi party United Torah Judaism split over enlistment law, budget crisis
Long-lost Leonard Cohen documentary heads for screens
Israeli photographer on Sony competition shortlist
Home is where the art is
Jerusalem runners on their marks for 8th marathon
Maccabi claims crucial conquest in Istanbul
Sela ousted at Indian Wells
Workers make explosive threats as massive Teva layoff strikes continue
Israel seeks to bring more women into the hi-tech industry
Nation girds for general strike today in protest of Teva layoffs
Teva Pharmaceuticals to lay off 14,000 employees worldwide, 1,750 in Israel
Can medical empathy survive the technological revolution?
Israeli-founded start-up raises $15m. to help fight heart failure
Israeli doctors are first to implant device for congestive heart failure
Rambam Hospital hosts Chinese teams, treats deformed children in Ghana
IN PHOTOS: Israel's winged winter residents
Watch: Thousands of migrating pelicans get free lunch in Israel
Pipeline failure for Tamar gas field to cause hiccup in electricity rates
Haifa Chemicals to close down two plants, layoff 800 workers
Column One: Achieving AIPAC’s mission
The Fifth Column: Incitement is coming in droves
Hoping for regime change in Iran
Fighting terrorism is a human right
Four arrested after balcony protest at Iranian embassy in London
White House to convene ‘brainstorming session’ to help Gaza Strip
Saudi Crown Prince signs off U.K. visit with push for fighter jet deal
Iranian agents accused of assassinating commander of Kurds in Iraq
Khamenei praises hijab after woman who removed headscarf was jailed
Saudi Arabia frees nine Iranian fishermen detained two years ago
Iran finds wreckage of crashed plane on top of mountain
France says committed to Iran deal, will keep talking to European, U.S. allies
Holocaust Museum rescinds award given to Myanmar's leader
Arab German security guards besiege Israeli tourist stand in Berlin
'Never Again': From a Holocaust phrase to a universal phrase
UK's Labour suspends members active in 'antisemitic' Facebook group
Soccer star Messi is newest ambassador for Israeli startup
Economic allies: The US and Israel's top partnerships
Teen wunderkind wows global forum with innovative app
Amazon reportedly to open up Israeli shipping center
Dem lawmaker does U-turn, condemns Farrakhan’s antisemitic speech
Watch: Documentary on Ruth Bader Ginsburg to debut in May
Report: Trump spoke to witnesses about talks they had with special counsel
Pornstar Stormy Daniels sues Trump over 'hush agreement'
Analysis: Clinton falls amid assault on establishment
Clinton concedes: 'We have still not shattered that highest and hardest glass ceiling'
Hillary Clinton and the glass ceiling: Cracked but intact
NY hassidic village loyal to Clinton despite Trump popularity among ultra-Orthodox
Trump reportedly picks friend of Jared Kushner to serve in administration
Trump calls UN 'sad,' days after Israeli settlements vote
Saddam Hussein's daughter touts Trump's 'political sensibility'
Dermer calls on Trump to move embassy to Jerusalem
This week in 60 seconds: Netanyahu addresses AIPAC Policy Conference in DC
This week in 60 seconds: Ancient St. Nicholas ring unearthed in Israel
This week in 60 seconds: Abbas calls for international peace conference
Eight Artistic Gifts for Eight Nights of Passover
Podcast: Three Ladies, Three Lattes
Podcast: Does Trump love Jews or embolden antisemitic voices?
Why Starbucks failed in Israel (and only in Israel)
Taxicab Diplomacy: Trump vs. Clinton
This week in 60 seconds: Israel strikes Iranian targets in Syria
Warning: Weddings can be hazardous to your health
Race for respect
Port of Tel Aviv: More than a pretty picture
Creating chaos
THE PEOPLE & THE BOOK: Reading Esther after Auschwitz
Transfigured night
Beacon of hope
Can I be Jewish and lucky?
When the stars align
THE TISCH: Fragrance of sinners
PARASHAT VAYAKHEL-PEKUDEI: Between vision and execution
A spiritual evolution
THIS WEEK IN JERUSALEM: Going? Staying? Go!
It’s four o’clock somewhere
Israel film dreams and reality
עֵין-גֶדִי
סִיבָּה טוֹבָה
חַדְרֵי הַבַּיִת
בְּכָל זֹאת אֵינֶנִי נִפְרָד
Small gifts – big results
ICEJ: No nation can complain about U.S. J'lem embassy move
Oil in the North: Moses’ blessing coming to life
Belgian Evangelical Christians Plant Trees in the Galilee
KKL Finland Celebrates Tu Bishvat and its 100th Anniversary
Ben Shemen Flowers Race Blends Technology and Nature
German Christian Delegation Visits Netiv HaAsara on the Gaza Border
Is Israel a Colony?
Sending Your Dear Ones Out to Play
Family Matters
Durdane Agayeva:" I will never forget the 8 days of hell and humiliation in the Armenian captivity"
Trump is expected to travel to Israel on his first official trip on or around Jerusalem Day later in the month.
By MICHAEL WILNER
US representatives ask group to push back against Trump’s curtailments.
Nine members of the committee voted against US President Donald Trump's nominee, whose controversial statements throughout Trump's campaign for the White House irked several Jewish groups.
The South Carolina Governor, who expressed her explicit support of Israel in the past, was backed by a majority of 96 senators.
By JOY BERNARD
Governor Nikki Haley is slated to sound harsh criticism against the UN for its treatment of "our close ally" in an appearance she is expected to make before the Senate's Foreign Relations Committee.
Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said on Sunday that "we will work either to repel the resolution in the UN Security Council, or to change it in a manner so that it does not harm Israel.”
By HERB KEINON
Netanyahu's reaction to Kerry's speech: "We do not need to be lectured about the importance of peace."
By MICHAEL WILNER,HERB KEINON
Winning tender could lead to a NIS 5 million investment from the Disney Company to produce animation in Israel for a new brand.
By NIV ELIS
Lone Star State championed Israel, helped Jewish refugees.
By BENJAMIN GLATT
Reut Institute says Israel suffers from "blind spot" with regard to Diaspora.
By TAMARA ZIEVE
AJC discusses issues of religious pluralism at Knesset committee meeting.
ZOA criticizes AJC for launching Muslim-Jewish Advisory Council.
By DANIELLE ZIRI
Gershon Pincus was denied because his family lives in Israel.
The billboard reads "America First Not Israel" and says it was paid for by Deir Yassin Remembered, Inc.
By MICHELLE MALKA GROSSMAN
Peres receives Congressional Gold Medal in Capitol Rotunda; calls for peace with Palestinians, adding: "The Arabs are not Israel's enemies. The terrorists are the enemies of both of us."
Peres: "Terror is a danger to Arabs as much as it is to Israel"; says nuclear policy on Iran should follow example of dismantling weapons in Syria.
Ruderman Family Foundation survey finds that a majority of Israelis think Chief Rabbinate should recognize American Reform and Conservative movements.
By MAYA SHWAYDER, JERUSALEM POST CORRESPONDENT
There have been a number of efforts in Congress over the years to exempt Israel from visa waiver rules; the most recent is stalled in Senate.
By JTA
State Department expressly forbids employees from using public bus services in Israeli cities.
By JPOST.COM STAFF
The IDF's Lt.-Gen. Gadi Eisenkot has landed in Washington to weigh in on the battle against mounting extremism, which the Jewish state is facing every day.
By ANNA AHRONHEIM
‘There’s basically one guy – Jason Greenblatt’
By HERB KEINON,MICHAEL WILNER
American ambassador says he was given mandate by Trump to aid Israel in any way possible.
By GREER FAY CASHMAN
Reports of a visit on May 22, a day before Jerusalem Day.
"You should always be happy that there's no daylight between both sides," he told a private lunch.
Alleged internet scammer Harry Amar is set to be extradited to the US, where 20 Israelis were arrested by the FBI on suspicion of participating in a fraud and blackmail network.
By ELIYAHU KAMISHER
The PM announced his intention to discuss the settlements issue with Trump after the US administration released two recent statements that were critical of Israel's ongoing settlements construction.
By TOVAH LAZAROFF
Steinitz added: “I very much hope and believe that he will move the US embassy in Israel to Jerusalem.”
"Obama's policy of not one brick is gone," Ma'aleh Adumim mayor Kashriel said regarding the annexation bill, which includes E1.
Senate expected to vote against settlement resolution; Israel partially suspends UN funding.
By MICHAEL WILNER,DANIELLE ZIRI,TOVAH LAZAROFF
Ministers from the Likud party were quick to sound their criticism of John Kerry's speech regarding Israel's role in the conflict.
By GIL HOFFMAN
During the campaign, Trump made it clear he would support Israel in a number of critical areas, including moving the American embassy to Jerusalem.
By MICHAEL WILNER,JPOST.COM STAFF
Senior American lawmakers, Ambassador Shapiro call on government, Knesset to pull initiative over intellectual property rights.
By LAHAV HARKOV
The official said that the US would have signed the MoU with Israel even had no deal had been signed with Iran.
Israel is set receive $3.1 billion from the US in 2017, which is the year that the old deal expires.
Publication of documents detailing US-Israel discussions on the Jewish State's nuclear program comes amid public disagreement between the countries on Iran nuclear deal.
By HAIM ISROVITCH/MAARIV ONLINE,YOSSI MELMAN
Algemeiner reports Pollard to be freed after 30 years behind bars.
“For players in the states, football is their job; Here, football players have jobs during the day, but football is their love.”
By SHANA MEDEL,HANNAH SARISOHN
The Obama administration's role during the Israeli election was allegedly larger than reported in the US.
By Gil Stern Stern HOFFMAN
"NSA has seen Iran further extending its influence across the Middle East over the last year," the document warns, citing in particular Iran's efforts to launch cyber attacks.
By YONAH JEREMY BOB,DANIEL CLINTON
Manufacturing the first wing is a milestone in a challenging industrial process, aimed at upgrading and adjusting the original T-38 platform, first developed in the 1950s.
By YAAKOV LAPPIN
OurCrowd, a multimillion-dollar network of start-up investment, is located in Jerusalem, where over 800 of its investors and entrepreneurs converged on Tuesday.
By EITAN AROM
Ukraine has not affected negotiations in New York, according to senior official.
State Department replaces its travel warning from June of last year with an updated alert.
By Michael Wilner
Obama: "US was first nation to recognize Israel" and is now the first to come to Israel's defense.
Republican support for is Israel soaring while Democrat support continues to wane.
By NORM COLEMAN AND MATT BROOKS
It is a matter of when – not if – this attitude in relation to Israel and its enemies is put to the test.
By RUTHIE BLUM
While US-Israel strategic relations are a critical long-term national asset, for most Israelis the impact of the new US administration on their lives will touch other issues.
By EFRAIM CHALAMISH
"I am not one of those who believes that Barrack Obama purposefully set out to maliciously ruin the Middle East."
By SHARREN HASKEL
Four ‘Post’ op-eds by David Friedman reveal insights on ‘Judea and Samaria’ and jihad threat.
By SETH J. FRANTZMAN
What is not at all clear is how the American Jewish community will fare in the coming years.
By CAROLINE GLICK
The Republican Party is far more pro-Israel than the Democratic Party.
By JONATHAN ADELMAN
The time to fill the champagne glasses will be when Israel is able to make the most of a trusted and friendly new administration to advance a peace initiative.
By AVINOAM BAR-YOSEF
In the spirit of democratic solidarity, Israel should offer President Obama the benefits of its rather stricter gun control law.
By JPOST EDITORIAL
Asymmetrical conflicts exist everywhere you go, and I believe the media plays a huge detrimental role in this.
By LATRICE NETTLES
As US-Israel relations plummet, there is a growing feeling in both capitals that Netanyahu goes out of his way to damage the relationship.
By DOUGLAS BLOOMFIELD