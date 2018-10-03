israeli films

03.10.2018 | 23 Adar, 5778
Israeli troops kill Palestinian in West Bank clashes
Arab League secretary-general urges Guatemala to cancel embassy move
Israel urges Irish bank to shut accounts of boycott group
Palestinian leaders slam Israel after undercover police raid university campus
Police issue warning after cameras at women’s apparel shop hacked
Netanyahu opens U.N. exhibit honoring 3,000 years of Jewish history
'Fauda,' 'Shababnikim' sweep Israeli TV awards
Israeli NGO breaks participation record at Jerusalem Marathon
Prediction: Four scenarios for how Netanyahu’s coalition crisis might end
Police deny reports of state's witness Hefetz incriminating Likud ministers
Shaky coalition deal awaits Prime Minister Netanyahu’s okay
Haredi party United Torah Judaism split over enlistment law, budget crisis
Long-lost Leonard Cohen documentary heads for screens
Israeli photographer on Sony competition shortlist
Home is where the art is
Jerusalem runners on their marks for 8th marathon
Maccabi claims crucial conquest in Istanbul
Sela ousted at Indian Wells
Workers make explosive threats as massive Teva layoff strikes continue
Israel seeks to bring more women into the hi-tech industry
Nation girds for general strike today in protest of Teva layoffs
Teva Pharmaceuticals to lay off 14,000 employees worldwide, 1,750 in Israel
Can medical empathy survive the technological revolution?
Israeli-founded start-up raises $15m. to help fight heart failure
Israeli doctors are first to implant device for congestive heart failure
Rambam Hospital hosts Chinese teams, treats deformed children in Ghana
IN PHOTOS: Israel's winged winter residents
Watch: Thousands of migrating pelicans get free lunch in Israel
Pipeline failure for Tamar gas field to cause hiccup in electricity rates
Haifa Chemicals to close down two plants, layoff 800 workers
Column One: Achieving AIPAC’s mission
The Fifth Column: Incitement is coming in droves
Hoping for regime change in Iran
Fighting terrorism is a human right
Four arrested after balcony protest at Iranian embassy in London
White House to convene ‘brainstorming session’ to help Gaza Strip
Saudi Crown Prince signs off U.K. visit with push for fighter jet deal
Iranian agents accused of assassinating commander of Kurds in Iraq
Khamenei praises hijab after woman who removed headscarf was jailed
Saudi Arabia frees nine Iranian fishermen detained two years ago
Iran finds wreckage of crashed plane on top of mountain
France says committed to Iran deal, will keep talking to European, U.S. allies
Holocaust Museum rescinds award given to Myanmar's leader
Arab German security guards besiege Israeli tourist stand in Berlin
'Never Again': From a Holocaust phrase to a universal phrase
UK's Labour suspends members active in 'antisemitic' Facebook group
Soccer star Messi is newest ambassador for Israeli startup
Economic allies: The US and Israel's top partnerships
Teen wunderkind wows global forum with innovative app
Amazon reportedly to open up Israeli shipping center
Dem lawmaker does U-turn, condemns Farrakhan’s antisemitic speech
Watch: Documentary on Ruth Bader Ginsburg to debut in May
Report: Trump spoke to witnesses about talks they had with special counsel
Pornstar Stormy Daniels sues Trump over 'hush agreement'
Analysis: Clinton falls amid assault on establishment
Clinton concedes: 'We have still not shattered that highest and hardest glass ceiling'
Hillary Clinton and the glass ceiling: Cracked but intact
NY hassidic village loyal to Clinton despite Trump popularity among ultra-Orthodox
Trump reportedly picks friend of Jared Kushner to serve in administration
Trump calls UN 'sad,' days after Israeli settlements vote
Saddam Hussein's daughter touts Trump's 'political sensibility'
Dermer calls on Trump to move embassy to Jerusalem
This week in 60 seconds: Netanyahu addresses AIPAC Policy Conference in DC
This week in 60 seconds: Ancient St. Nicholas ring unearthed in Israel
This week in 60 seconds: Abbas calls for international peace conference
Eight Artistic Gifts for Eight Nights of Passover
Podcast: Three Ladies, Three Lattes
Podcast: Does Trump love Jews or embolden antisemitic voices?
Why Starbucks failed in Israel (and only in Israel)
Taxicab Diplomacy: Trump vs. Clinton
This week in 60 seconds: Israel strikes Iranian targets in Syria
Warning: Weddings can be hazardous to your health
Race for respect
Port of Tel Aviv: More than a pretty picture
Creating chaos
THE PEOPLE & THE BOOK: Reading Esther after Auschwitz
Transfigured night
Beacon of hope
Can I be Jewish and lucky?
When the stars align
THE TISCH: Fragrance of sinners
PARASHAT VAYAKHEL-PEKUDEI: Between vision and execution
A spiritual evolution
THIS WEEK IN JERUSALEM: Going? Staying? Go!
It’s four o’clock somewhere
Israel film dreams and reality
עֵין-גֶדִי
סִיבָּה טוֹבָה
חַדְרֵי הַבַּיִת
בְּכָל זֹאת אֵינֶנִי נִפְרָד
The Christian Edition- one month free subscription
Small gifts – big results
ICEJ: No nation can complain about U.S. J'lem embassy move
Oil in the North: Moses’ blessing coming to life
Belgian Evangelical Christians Plant Trees in the Galilee
KKL Finland Celebrates Tu Bishvat and its 100th Anniversary
Ben Shemen Flowers Race Blends Technology and Nature
German Christian Delegation Visits Netiv HaAsara on the Gaza Border
Is Israel a Colony?
Sending Your Dear Ones Out to Play
Family Matters
Durdane Agayeva:" I will never forget the 8 days of hell and humiliation in the Armenian captivity"
The film was referred to by 'The New York Times' as "one of the first close-up view of the motives and personalities in a group that rarely opens up to outsiders."
By JPOST.COM STAFF
Cet été, les écrans de la Ville blanche projettent des films locaux sous-titrés. Ou quand un festival d’été fait son cinéma en français
By NATHALIE BLAU
Dans son deuxième documentaire, Tamar Tal oriente sa caméra sur trois frères partis
sur les traces de leur enfance pendant la Shoah
By BERNARD DICHEK
Energie, originalité et vitalité auront marqué la 32e édition du Festival international
du film de Haïfa
By HÉLÈNE SCHOUMANN
Jerusalem’s Maaleh School of TV, Film and the Arts teaches the bereaved how to overcome tragedy by making movies and empowering themselves.
By JUDY SIEGEL-ITZKOVICH
Shell is one of a crop of impressive movies made by students of the Ma’aleh School of Television, Film & the Arts in Musrara.
By BARRY DAVIS
When Schory took over management of the Israel Film Fund in the late 1990s, the Israeli film industry was at a low point.
By HANNAH BROWN / FROM THE BERLIN FILM FESTIVAL
Shelter is fun because, like Naomi, the audience gets seduced by Mona.
By HANNAH BROWN
Israeli Culture Minister Miri Regev celebrated the film missing out on a nomination.
By AMY SPIRO
Lebanon’s cultural boycotts do little for the country except bring it global ridicule.
Israeli actress Yuval Scharf is one of the stars of the new BBC show McMafia, which has received some criticism for its portrayal of organized crime in the Jewish state
The presence of a German in a Jerusalem restaurant kitchen brings out all kinds of conflicts, notably on the religious front.
The ‘Post’s’ film critic chooses her top 10 films of the year from both Israel and abroad.
If you enjoyed seeing Richard Gere playing an elderly, Jewish con man then you may get a kick out of watching him portray a young hustler in the movie that made him a star, 'American Gigolo.'
Foxtrot is now Israel’s official candidate for consideration for a Best Foreign Language Oscar nomination.
By HANNAH BROWN,AMY SPIRO
Longing features a strong cast, but it is an overly literal, often mawkish and unfocused film.
Did you know that West Side Story was a childhood favorite of Jerusalem Mayor Nir Barkat?
Local film aficionados can look forward to an array of guests, movies and citywide events at the Jerusalem Film Festival.
If you’ve been waiting for the Fifty Shades Darker movie — you don’t have to tell anyone, just keep reading.
Joining the renowned Israeli director on location in Jerusalem during the filming of his latest movie.
There are a number of programs, including Gala Screenings, Panorama and Israeli cinema, as well as competitions for narrative films and documentaries.
‘T2: Trainspotting’ director Danny Boyle and actor Ewan Bremner speak to the ‘Post’ on the passage of time, cast chemistry and new music.
A Palestinian woman lives life as a Jew in Tova Ascher’s new film
The ambitious film collapses
under its own ideological weight.
’A Quiet Heart’ evinces the pulse of Jerusalem.
Director Renen Schorr speaks about how his classic 1986 debut feature film has withstood the test of time.
The fact-based drama of two sisters as they search for the truth about their family’s past is moving, original, quirky and suspenseful.
‘Through the Wall’ and into your heart.
A very human and funny story of how repression can come with a seductive face – the men don’t go along with the rabbi out of cruelty but because he inspires them.
Several new HBO series will have their premieres on HOT in October.
Hollywood’s top indie producer Anthony Bregman talks about the joys of making the best Roth film adaptation ever.
New movies by Joseph Cedar, Avi Nesher to have their world premieres
The Israeli pair was among 100 participants selected for the festival, held in Brooklyn, New.
By JTA
In the Paz brothers’ new film ‘JeruZalem,’ zombies visit some old haunts in the Old City
The late great Indian director’s films are the subject of a retrospective at the Jerusalem, Tel Aviv and Haifa cinematheques.
Asaph Polonsky’s drama nabs Best Israeli Feature Film • Best Documentary for ‘Dimona Twist’ by Michal Aviad
The late founder of the Jerusalem Film Festival, Lia van Leer, conceived of this as an event that would enrich and draw attention to Israeli films, and it has certainly done that.
The living dead try to take over the Old City in ‘Jeruzalem.’
More than 200 films will be screened at the festival this year, the best from Israel and around the world.
Initially screened in the US in January of this year, Israeli viewers will have a chance to see the first part of the PBS Frontline documentary Netanyahu at War on Channel 1 at 9 p.m. on Wednesday
By GREER FAY CASHMAN
A guest at this year’s Jerusalem Jewish Film Festival, Oscar-nominated film editor Herve de Luze, speaks to the ‘Post’ about his ongoing partnership with director Roman Polanski
A film festival about people facing challenges.
The festival, which runs from September 24 to October 4, will show several of Fox’s most acclaimed works.
Baba Joon will be the official Israeli selection for consideration for one of the 5 nominations for the Oscar for “Best Foreign Language Film.”
The Fringe Theater Festival begins this month
Facing down a nuclear Iran with laughs and falafel
An impressive number of Israeli films are to take part in the Venice, Toronto and New York Film Festivals.
Only one of the movies nominated for Best Picture has opened in theaters so far: Shemi Zarhin’s The Kind Words.
Regev revokes funding for Al-Midan Theater; Rivlin calls for calm in storm surrounding freedom of culture and art
By HAYAH GOLDLIST-EICHLER
Israeli co-directors Mihal Brezis and Oded Binnun are living the Hollywood dream with their Oscar-nominated short film.
Shagrir’s producing credits include the classic 1986 film by Rafi Bukai Avanti Popolo, about two Egyptian soldiers in the Sinai after the cease-fire in the Six Day War.
A chilly and cerebral ‘Kindergarten Teacher.'
"Zero Motivation" received nominations for Best Picture, Best Director, Best Screenplay, Best Actress, two for Best Supporting Actress as well as in six other categories.
Film: Rooms of the House
By JPOST IVRIT STAFF
New film: Our Father
New film: Princess Shaw
New film: Three Brothers and a Cave
New film: Wedding Doll
The film stars Israeli actor Sharon Friedman who portrays General Motta Gur.
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
‘Foxtrot’ and other Israeli movies making an impact this year.
Blue and white gems sparkle at the Jerusalem Film Festival
Maysaloun Hamoud’s debut feature film
tells the story of three Arab women living in
Tel Aviv.
By JUDITH SUDILOVSKY
A successful film industry doesn’t produce only films that win prizes abroad but also movies that local audiences enjoy.
The most striking new trend is the diversity of filmmakers and the variety of stories told in their films.
News briefs from around Israel