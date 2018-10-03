israeli football

03.10.2018 | 23 Adar, 5778
Israeli troops kill Palestinian in West Bank clashes
Arab League secretary-general urges Guatemala to cancel embassy move
Israel urges Irish bank to shut accounts of boycott group
Palestinian leaders slam Israel after undercover police raid university campus
Police issue warning after cameras at women’s apparel shop hacked
Netanyahu opens U.N. exhibit honoring 3,000 years of Jewish history
'Fauda,' 'Shababnikim' sweep Israeli TV awards
Israeli NGO breaks participation record at Jerusalem Marathon
Prediction: Four scenarios for how Netanyahu’s coalition crisis might end
Police deny reports of state's witness Hefetz incriminating Likud ministers
Shaky coalition deal awaits Prime Minister Netanyahu’s okay
Haredi party United Torah Judaism split over enlistment law, budget crisis
Long-lost Leonard Cohen documentary heads for screens
Israeli photographer on Sony competition shortlist
Home is where the art is
Jerusalem runners on their marks for 8th marathon
Maccabi claims crucial conquest in Istanbul
Sela ousted at Indian Wells
Workers make explosive threats as massive Teva layoff strikes continue
Israel seeks to bring more women into the hi-tech industry
Nation girds for general strike today in protest of Teva layoffs
Teva Pharmaceuticals to lay off 14,000 employees worldwide, 1,750 in Israel
Can medical empathy survive the technological revolution?
Israeli-founded start-up raises $15m. to help fight heart failure
Israeli doctors are first to implant device for congestive heart failure
Rambam Hospital hosts Chinese teams, treats deformed children in Ghana
IN PHOTOS: Israel's winged winter residents
Watch: Thousands of migrating pelicans get free lunch in Israel
Pipeline failure for Tamar gas field to cause hiccup in electricity rates
Haifa Chemicals to close down two plants, layoff 800 workers
Column One: Achieving AIPAC’s mission
The Fifth Column: Incitement is coming in droves
Hoping for regime change in Iran
Fighting terrorism is a human right
Four arrested after balcony protest at Iranian embassy in London
White House to convene ‘brainstorming session’ to help Gaza Strip
Saudi Crown Prince signs off U.K. visit with push for fighter jet deal
Iranian agents accused of assassinating commander of Kurds in Iraq
Khamenei praises hijab after woman who removed headscarf was jailed
Saudi Arabia frees nine Iranian fishermen detained two years ago
Iran finds wreckage of crashed plane on top of mountain
France says committed to Iran deal, will keep talking to European, U.S. allies
Holocaust Museum rescinds award given to Myanmar's leader
Arab German security guards besiege Israeli tourist stand in Berlin
'Never Again': From a Holocaust phrase to a universal phrase
UK's Labour suspends members active in 'antisemitic' Facebook group
Soccer star Messi is newest ambassador for Israeli startup
Economic allies: The US and Israel's top partnerships
Teen wunderkind wows global forum with innovative app
Amazon reportedly to open up Israeli shipping center
Dem lawmaker does U-turn, condemns Farrakhan’s antisemitic speech
Watch: Documentary on Ruth Bader Ginsburg to debut in May
Report: Trump spoke to witnesses about talks they had with special counsel
Pornstar Stormy Daniels sues Trump over 'hush agreement'
Analysis: Clinton falls amid assault on establishment
Clinton concedes: 'We have still not shattered that highest and hardest glass ceiling'
Hillary Clinton and the glass ceiling: Cracked but intact
NY hassidic village loyal to Clinton despite Trump popularity among ultra-Orthodox
Trump reportedly picks friend of Jared Kushner to serve in administration
Trump calls UN 'sad,' days after Israeli settlements vote
Saddam Hussein's daughter touts Trump's 'political sensibility'
Dermer calls on Trump to move embassy to Jerusalem
This week in 60 seconds: Netanyahu addresses AIPAC Policy Conference in DC
This week in 60 seconds: Ancient St. Nicholas ring unearthed in Israel
This week in 60 seconds: Abbas calls for international peace conference
Eight Artistic Gifts for Eight Nights of Passover
Podcast: Three Ladies, Three Lattes
Podcast: Does Trump love Jews or embolden antisemitic voices?
Why Starbucks failed in Israel (and only in Israel)
Taxicab Diplomacy: Trump vs. Clinton
This week in 60 seconds: Israel strikes Iranian targets in Syria
Warning: Weddings can be hazardous to your health
Race for respect
Port of Tel Aviv: More than a pretty picture
Creating chaos
THE PEOPLE & THE BOOK: Reading Esther after Auschwitz
Transfigured night
Beacon of hope
Can I be Jewish and lucky?
When the stars align
THE TISCH: Fragrance of sinners
PARASHAT VAYAKHEL-PEKUDEI: Between vision and execution
A spiritual evolution
THIS WEEK IN JERUSALEM: Going? Staying? Go!
It’s four o’clock somewhere
Israel film dreams and reality
עֵין-גֶדִי
סִיבָּה טוֹבָה
חַדְרֵי הַבַּיִת
בְּכָל זֹאת אֵינֶנִי נִפְרָד
ICEJ: No nation can complain about U.S. J'lem embassy move
Oil in the North: Moses’ blessing coming to life
Belgian Evangelical Christians Plant Trees in the Galilee
KKL Finland Celebrates Tu Bishvat and its 100th Anniversary
Ben Shemen Flowers Race Blends Technology and Nature
German Christian Delegation Visits Netiv HaAsara on the Gaza Border
Is Israel a Colony?
Sending Your Dear Ones Out to Play
Family Matters
Durdane Agayeva:" I will never forget the 8 days of hell and humiliation in the Armenian captivity"
The dispute centres on six teams from lower divisions of the Israeli league who are based in the West Bank and play their matches there.
By REUTERS
The Palestinian Football Association has sought to compel FIFA to kick Israel out of the association since 2015.
By BENJAMIN WEINTHAL
In a wide-ranging interview Ramallah, Rajoub spoke about the six settlement clubs, the international peace conference in Paris, and internal Palestinian reconciliation.
By ADAM RASGON
As State Cup second legs kick off, Southerners visit K8 while Jerusalem looks to hold off Kfar Saba.
By ALLON SINAI
The match is set to be held on June 9, in either Haifa or Jerusalem.
The soccer fans took matters into their own hands, not willing to give up on their beloved sport nor on their anti-racist values.
By ORI LEWIS/REUTERS
Dego became the first Ethiopian-Israeli soccer coach to guide a team in the top flight this past Sunday.
The Rebels clinched the No. 2 seed with the victory, while there are numerous playoff scenarios for the Pioneers, as they can finish anywhere from third to fifth.
By JERUSALEM POST SPORTS STAFF
Two-goal first-leg victory in Kfar Saba puts Beitar in control • Haifa derby ends in stalemate
Jerusalem is looking to put some pressure on the reigning champion Hapoel Beersheba.
Jerusalem toils to 2-1 win over second division side • Premier League action resumes Saturday.
The Lions (6-0) and Rebels (5-1) are firmly in the driver’s seat towards the top two playoff seeds.
Beitar enters Saturday’s encounter at Ironi Kiryat Shmona just one point back of leader Hapoel Beersheba.
Jerusalem, Hapoel Haifa, Ness Ziona, Beitar Kfar Saba advance in State Cup • Katamon out
Seven matches will be held on Friday, with Beersheba and Maccabi Tel Aviv to enter the fray on Saturday.
Haifa back on top after triumph over Bnei Yehuda; Jerusalem edges Maccabi Petah Tikva
Anthony Nawkaeme secured the three points in the 89th minute, scoring in his return to the lineup.
Arguably the biggest reason behind Maccabi’s rejuvenation has been Cruyff’s decision to change his team’s formation.
The Greens have won just one of their past seven games.
Maccabi had ended the past two seasons empty handed.
Haifa’s surprise start to the season is all the more remarkable when compared to last season’s results.
Nick Blackman netted the winner in the 60th minute against a second-string Villarreal side that had already secured first place in the group prior to the match.
Beitar Jerusalem’s stoppage-time equalizer at Teddy Stadium last week snapped Beersheba’s winning streak, but the two-time reigning champion got right back on track.
Beersheba seemed to be heading to a sixth straight win and first place in the standings for the first time this season.
Cruyff disappointed as yellow-and-blue fails to gain ground; Ra’anana blanks Ashdod; Beitar hosts Beersheba.
Despite a hefty investment, Haifa has fallen well short of expectations over recent seasons.
Minister of Culture and Sport Miri Regev called the current Israeli soccer situation a "crisis."
The greens from the north need a shakeup after a string of poor results.
Top teams in the league appear outmatched when playing foreign teams.
The blue-and-white knew it had no chance of progressing as soon as it was drawn in Group G with Spain and Italy.
Maccabi TA squanders two-goal lead late to draw in Ashkelon
“This isn’t the time to talk about what happened with Eran Zahavi. We have a game against one of the strongest national teams in the world coming up.”
Yellow-and-black extends perfect start with 4-1 triumph against Ashdod.
Yellow-and-blue takes leads into 2nd leg vs Panionios, Bnei Yehuda up against it
After impressive conquest of Honved, Beersheba enters 3rd qualifying round with sidelined stars.
Beersheba hosts the first leg at Turner Stadium next Tuesday, with the return leg to be played in Bulgaria a week later.
Yellow-and-blue to bring two-goal advantage to Iceland, Jerusalem needs goals in Bulgaria.
Maccabi and Beitar completed first round victories last week, while Bnei Yehuda enters the competition in the second qualifying round by virtue of winning the State Cup last season.
The teams are looking to triumph in the first of the four ties they will need to come through to reach the group stage.
National team winger departs yellow-and-blue; Buzaglo bids farewell to Beersheba.
Striker claims innocence after failed drug test; Mac TA, Beitar continue preseason preparations.
Veteran midfielder signs one-year deal in Jerusalem to join boyhood hero Ohana
Eli Ohana was brimming with confidence regarding Beitar Jerusalem’s future after being officially unveiled as its new boss on Tuesday.
Sahar’s spot kick in 95th minute snatches draw with Moldova ahead of WC qualifier vs Albania.
Maccabi Tel Aviv hopes to retain some pride after disappointing campaign, Bnei Yehuda confident of upset.
Beersheba will secure the title with three matches to play with a win over the yellow- and-blue in Netanya.
Southerners conquer Bnei Sakhnin as Beitar holds yellow-and-blue to draw at Teddy
Beersheba visits Petah Tikva while Mac TA hosts Mac Haifa • Beitar bounces back with win over Sakhnin.
Southerners open up six-point lead with eight games to go; Mac Haifa edges Beitar Jerusalem.
The participation of Israel’s representatives in the conference is still under doubt as the Shin Bet.
Coach Levy optimistic as Israel squad assembles ahead of daunting World Cup qualifier in Gijon.
Israeli Premier League soccer clubs are replacing their coaches at a record pace in recent seasons, often making a mockery of themselves in the process.
Yellow-and-blue extinguishes deficit atop the table with 2-0 victory over Bnei Yehuda • Mac Haifa falls.
What's coming up in the world of Israeli soccer in the next few days.
The Lions and Rebels engaged in a back-and-forth battle, with quarterbacks David Abell and Chaim Aaron going toe-to-toe in a contest that was tied 22-22 at the break.
Reigning champion opens 10-point margin with win over Bnei Yehuda; Maccabi Haifa falls to Maccabi Petah Tikva.
150 kids from 12 elementary schools took to a Jaffa pitch on Tuesday for their January tournament organized by an organization known as “The Equalizer.”
By ELIYAHU KAMISHER
Premier League leader faces Kiryat Shmona in Toto Cup final for season’s first piece of silverware.
Reds to be deducted nine points because of overwhelming debt, draw with Sakhnin; Haifa held by Ra’anana.
Beersheba advanced to the knockout rounds thanks to a 1-1 draw against Southampton in England.
Reigning champion opens 10-point gap over Maccabi Tel Aviv, while yellow-and-blue is held by Ashkelon.
Defending champion riding six straight league wins as it faces Kfar Saba.
Police seized explosives, weapons, ammunition and a drone from the suspects, who police say were planning 'synchronized terror attacks.'
Both Israeli clubs remain in contention for a place in the top two and progress to the round of 32, but can scarcely afford any more slip-ups.
Maccabi is still trying to get used to being the challenger and will enter Sunday’s match as the underdog.
Beersheba secured the victory by the halftime break, scoring four goals in the first 38 minutes of the match.
Despite falling 3-1 to Italy in Haifa in its opener, Israel put the European powerhouse under pressure and came close to leveling the score in the second half.
Jerusalem picks up much-needed confidence with 15-point win over yellow-and-blue in Nahariya.
Ciaran Kilduff scored the only goal of the match in the 72nd minute, leaving Maccabi without a point after two games in Group D.
On Wednesday, the NASDAQ- traded company premiered its second Super Bowl ad in as many years.
By NIV ELIS
Disgruntled Israel international allowed to leave yellow-and-blue for free after disappointing year.
Hapoel Tel Aviv dropped to its third defeat in three games over all competitions since the hiring of Eli Gutman, and is just three points above Hapoel Acre and the relegation zone.
The unprecedented 6-2 defeat to Maccabi Tel Aviv in the final at Haifa Stadium left the club without a title since 1997 and with scars that will likely never truly heal.
New manager says he will not coach the team but will be in charge of all professional matters.
Bachar’s boys extend unbeaten streak with 3-0 win over Acre ahead of Mac TA-Mac Haifa showdown.
It may only be Israeli soccer’s second cup competition, and least prestigious piece of silverware, but Beitar can hardly afford to be picky, not lifting any trophy since the Toto Cup in 2010.
Maccabi Tel Aviv can move back into first place with a win; Beitar settles for a draw at Hapoel Haifa.
Maccabi leapfrogged Beersheba to regain top spot.
Both coaches made the most of the opportunity and rested many of their regular starters.
With five defeats from five matches, and a combined 1-15 goal difference, the three-time defending Israeli champion already knows it will end Group G in last place.
Despite no goals or points in three straight losses, yellow-and-blue starting to show better form.
Kiev goes top of group with comprehensive 2-0 triumph in Haifa as Porto edges Chelsea.
Israel will be desperate to at least register a draw in Cardiff, with a loss to Wales leaving the blue-and-white requiring an unlikely victory in Brussels.
Hundreds of players signed a petition demanding that matches won't be played on Shabbat.
The fans who set up Beitar Nordia Jerusalem two years ago could no longer tolerate the behavior of some boorish Beitar Jerusalem followers; Today, the future looks bright for the fledgling club.
Yellow-and-blue in Czech Republic for second leg of 3rd qualifying round trailing 2-1 to Plzen
UEFA to hand down Jerusalem punishment for last week’s violent fan outburst in Belgium; Charleroi leads 5-1.
Jerusalem’s 2-1 win over Kazakhs sends yellow-and-black into 2nd qualifying round.
“For players in the states, football is their job; Here, football players have jobs during the day, but football is their love.”
By SHANA MEDEL,HANNAH SARISOHN
The week-long “Touchdown in Israel” follows other pigskin-related forays to the Holy Land in which he brought quarterback Tom Brady, the Vince Lombardi trophy and other notable Patriots’ stars.
The 46-year-old led Watford to English Premier League promotion last season, but his contract was not renewed.
The Beitar owner has yet to announce whether he plans to continue to run the club for another season, a decision he promised to make this week.
After 11 years abroad, defender Tal Ben-Haim returned home on Thursday, signing a twoyear contract with boyhood club Maccabi Tel Aviv.
Elisha Levy spent three years as the coach of Hapoel Beersheba.
Can the popular sport be leveraged to resolve conflict?
By BERNARD DICHEK
A top player on and off the soccer field, Imaye Taga demonstrates by example that virtue and courage are color-blind
By URI LEVY
The Palestinian Women’s National Soccer Team trains under harsh conditions in a sport that
seems to give hope and incentive for change.
By FRANZISKA KNUPPER
South Africans remember well the build-up to the 2010 FIFA World Cup.
By HOWARD FELDMAN