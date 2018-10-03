israeli movies

03.10.2018 | 23 Adar, 5778
Israeli troops kill Palestinian in West Bank clashes
Arab League secretary-general urges Guatemala to cancel embassy move
Israel urges Irish bank to shut accounts of boycott group
Palestinian leaders slam Israel after undercover police raid university campus
Police issue warning after cameras at women’s apparel shop hacked
Netanyahu opens U.N. exhibit honoring 3,000 years of Jewish history
'Fauda,' 'Shababnikim' sweep Israeli TV awards
Israeli NGO breaks participation record at Jerusalem Marathon
Prediction: Four scenarios for how Netanyahu’s coalition crisis might end
Police deny reports of state's witness Hefetz incriminating Likud ministers
Shaky coalition deal awaits Prime Minister Netanyahu’s okay
Haredi party United Torah Judaism split over enlistment law, budget crisis
Long-lost Leonard Cohen documentary heads for screens
Israeli photographer on Sony competition shortlist
Home is where the art is
Jerusalem runners on their marks for 8th marathon
Maccabi claims crucial conquest in Istanbul
Sela ousted at Indian Wells
Workers make explosive threats as massive Teva layoff strikes continue
Israel seeks to bring more women into the hi-tech industry
Nation girds for general strike today in protest of Teva layoffs
Teva Pharmaceuticals to lay off 14,000 employees worldwide, 1,750 in Israel
Can medical empathy survive the technological revolution?
Israeli-founded start-up raises $15m. to help fight heart failure
Israeli doctors are first to implant device for congestive heart failure
Rambam Hospital hosts Chinese teams, treats deformed children in Ghana
IN PHOTOS: Israel's winged winter residents
Watch: Thousands of migrating pelicans get free lunch in Israel
Pipeline failure for Tamar gas field to cause hiccup in electricity rates
Haifa Chemicals to close down two plants, layoff 800 workers
Column One: Achieving AIPAC’s mission
The Fifth Column: Incitement is coming in droves
Hoping for regime change in Iran
Fighting terrorism is a human right
Four arrested after balcony protest at Iranian embassy in London
White House to convene ‘brainstorming session’ to help Gaza Strip
Saudi Crown Prince signs off U.K. visit with push for fighter jet deal
Iranian agents accused of assassinating commander of Kurds in Iraq
Khamenei praises hijab after woman who removed headscarf was jailed
Saudi Arabia frees nine Iranian fishermen detained two years ago
Iran finds wreckage of crashed plane on top of mountain
France says committed to Iran deal, will keep talking to European, U.S. allies
Holocaust Museum rescinds award given to Myanmar's leader
Arab German security guards besiege Israeli tourist stand in Berlin
'Never Again': From a Holocaust phrase to a universal phrase
UK's Labour suspends members active in 'antisemitic' Facebook group
Soccer star Messi is newest ambassador for Israeli startup
Economic allies: The US and Israel's top partnerships
Teen wunderkind wows global forum with innovative app
Amazon reportedly to open up Israeli shipping center
Dem lawmaker does U-turn, condemns Farrakhan’s antisemitic speech
Watch: Documentary on Ruth Bader Ginsburg to debut in May
Report: Trump spoke to witnesses about talks they had with special counsel
Pornstar Stormy Daniels sues Trump over 'hush agreement'
Analysis: Clinton falls amid assault on establishment
Clinton concedes: 'We have still not shattered that highest and hardest glass ceiling'
Hillary Clinton and the glass ceiling: Cracked but intact
NY hassidic village loyal to Clinton despite Trump popularity among ultra-Orthodox
Trump reportedly picks friend of Jared Kushner to serve in administration
Trump calls UN 'sad,' days after Israeli settlements vote
Saddam Hussein's daughter touts Trump's 'political sensibility'
Dermer calls on Trump to move embassy to Jerusalem
This week in 60 seconds: Netanyahu addresses AIPAC Policy Conference in DC
This week in 60 seconds: Ancient St. Nicholas ring unearthed in Israel
This week in 60 seconds: Abbas calls for international peace conference
Eight Artistic Gifts for Eight Nights of Passover
Podcast: Three Ladies, Three Lattes
Podcast: Does Trump love Jews or embolden antisemitic voices?
Why Starbucks failed in Israel (and only in Israel)
Taxicab Diplomacy: Trump vs. Clinton
This week in 60 seconds: Israel strikes Iranian targets in Syria
Warning: Weddings can be hazardous to your health
Race for respect
Port of Tel Aviv: More than a pretty picture
Creating chaos
THE PEOPLE & THE BOOK: Reading Esther after Auschwitz
Transfigured night
Beacon of hope
Can I be Jewish and lucky?
When the stars align
THE TISCH: Fragrance of sinners
PARASHAT VAYAKHEL-PEKUDEI: Between vision and execution
A spiritual evolution
THIS WEEK IN JERUSALEM: Going? Staying? Go!
It’s four o’clock somewhere
Israel film dreams and reality
עֵין-גֶדִי
סִיבָּה טוֹבָה
חַדְרֵי הַבַּיִת
בְּכָל זֹאת אֵינֶנִי נִפְרָד
The Christian Edition- one month free subscription
Small gifts – big results
ICEJ: No nation can complain about U.S. J'lem embassy move
Oil in the North: Moses’ blessing coming to life
Belgian Evangelical Christians Plant Trees in the Galilee
KKL Finland Celebrates Tu Bishvat and its 100th Anniversary
Ben Shemen Flowers Race Blends Technology and Nature
German Christian Delegation Visits Netiv HaAsara on the Gaza Border
Is Israel a Colony?
Sending Your Dear Ones Out to Play
Family Matters
Durdane Agayeva:" I will never forget the 8 days of hell and humiliation in the Armenian captivity"
Ohad Milstein’s provocative documentary "Four Variations on Detachment" looks at alternative lifestyles, with surprising results.
By BARRY DAVIS
This week’s PrintScreen Festival at the Holon Cinematheque takes a closer look at how the human memory is faring in the digital era.
Some of Israel's best films are being released on DVD and with English subtitles to boot.
By HANNAH BROWN
"Popcorn is not made of gold and Coca-Cola sold at stadiums isn't holy water," says Kulanu MK.
By NIV ELIS
Rumors are flying, despite the lack of official confirmation from the internet movie-streaming giant.
Following Dahl's death in 1990, then Anti-Defamation League President Abe Foxman penned an opinion piece in the New York Times saying that Dahl was a "bigot" and "admitted anti-Semite."
By JPOST.COM STAFF
The talented improvisational comic was born an Episcopalian, but the Jewish media accepted Williams as one of its own as word of his death spread.
By JACOB RYAN
The Smadar was the setting for director Avi Nesher’s short movie ‘True Story.’
The 40 films in this international gathering include features and documentaries, premieres, special events and encounters with filmmakers.
By PEGGY CIDOR
The People of the Book are not afraid of a long trek for a good movie.
By ALON KUPERERD
Israeli Culture Minister Miri Regev celebrated the film missing out on a nomination.
By AMY SPIRO
Israeli actress Yuval Scharf is one of the stars of the new BBC show McMafia, which has received some criticism for its portrayal of organized crime in the Jewish state
The presence of a German in a Jerusalem restaurant kitchen brings out all kinds of conflicts, notably on the religious front.
The festival will open with Luca Guadagnino’s Call Me By Your Name, an adaptation of Andre Aciman’s novel about a love affair between two young Jewish men in Italy in the 1980s.
The Scottish actor tells the Haifa Film Festival about the great statesman, Brexit and the art of the job.
Foxtrot is now Israel’s official candidate for consideration for a Best Foreign Language Oscar nomination.
By HANNAH BROWN,AMY SPIRO
Longing features a strong cast, but it is an overly literal, often mawkish and unfocused film.
The new film is based on the story of Egyptian spy Ashraf Marwan.
The 12th Tel Aviv International Children and Youth Film Festival takes place this year from today through July 22 at the Tel Aviv Cinematheque.
By SHAWN RODGERS
Local film aficionados can look forward to an array of guests, movies and citywide events at the Jerusalem Film Festival.
... of the film festival.
The annual Jerusalem Film Festival opens July 13.
YES is having gay-themed films for Pride Week, which will continue to run until June 24.
Nazareth-born filmmaker Maha Haj’s award-winning debut feature explores the political and personal forces that unite and divide members of a multi-generational Arab family.
Gere: “I feel if this conflict you all have been enduring... could be solved, 99% of the problems on the planet could be solved.”
PERSONAL AFFAIRS Hebrew title: Inyanim Ishiim Directed by Maha Haj With Sanaa and Mahmoud Shawahdeh, Ziad Bakri, Hanan Hillo, Doraid Liddawi Running time: 90 minutes In Arabic and Hebrew.
A Palestinian woman lives life as a Jew in Tova Ascher’s new film
The ambitious film collapses
under its own ideological weight.
’A Quiet Heart’ evinces the pulse of Jerusalem.
‘Tikkun’ is both revolting and revealing.
‘In Between’ tells a new story.
The ‘Post’ looks at some of the more highly anticipated movies being released in early 2017.
Eighteen is a lucky number for the Jerusalem Jewish Film Festival.
The fact-based drama of two sisters as they search for the truth about their family’s past is moving, original, quirky and suspenseful.
The ‘Post’ looks at four of the front-runners for next year’s Academy Awards.
A violent, heavy drama.
‘Through the Wall’ and into your heart.
A very human and funny story of how repression can come with a seductive face – the men don’t go along with the rabbi out of cruelty but because he inspires them.
Rama Burshtein, an ultra-Orthodox woman, won the Best Screenplay Award for Through the Wall, a comedy about marriage in the haredi (ultra-Orthodox) world.
This TV lineup is well worth watching.
‘Sand Storm’ is an affecting Beduin drama.
Polonsky manages to tell a universal story it in a way that is engaging and not so bleak that audiences will want to stay away.
From features like ‘Presenting Princess Shaw’ to docos like ‘Tikkun,’ Israel will be represented this summer in the US.
The international competition will feature several high-profile new films.
Superman v Batman, Dawn of Justice comes out in theaters on Friday.
Coming up on the small screen.
‘Rabin, the Last Day’ focuses more on the PM’s death than his life.
’The Tenor’ tells a compelling true story
Several high-profile Israeli directors have just finished new films, or will be embarking on important new projects in the coming year.
The Jerusalem Cinematheque harks back to 1965.
A film director struggles to be a good daughter in ‘Mia Madre’.
Redheads, rock bands and rampant animals.
The 32nd Jerusalem Film Festival will take place from July 9-19 at the Jerusalem Cinematheque, and the Israeli film competitions will be front and center.
Past, present and future are featured in this season’s film line-up.
Noting major film projects by Natalie Portman and Richard Gere in capital, Barkat says it’s time to make city a global production destination.
By DANIEL K. EISENBUD
Cambodian director Rithy Panh creates a memoir of 1970s Cambodia using clay figurines to help tell a somber story.
A chilly and cerebral ‘Kindergarten Teacher.'
A second Israeli film was also on the shortlist but did not get a nod.
‘Bulgarian Rhapsody’ portrays the life of the Jewish community in Bulgaria during World War Two.
By Laura Kelly
"Zero Motivation" received nominations for Best Picture, Best Director, Best Screenplay, Best Actress, two for Best Supporting Actress as well as in six other categories.
New documentary film: Indie Capped
By JPOST IVRIT STAFF
New movie: Through the Wall
New film: Circuits
New film: The Good Words
New Film: The Kindergarten Teacher
‘Open Ward,’ an intriguing documentary, takes a different look at life in a psychiatric institution.
By BERNARD DICHEK
Ido Haar’s ‘Presenting Princess Shaw’ is not a sentimental story about the transition from anonymity to stardom, but a film about a tenacious woman who fights to make her voice heard.
By MICHAL LEVERTOV
The most striking new trend is the diversity of filmmakers and the variety of stories told in their films.
In a first interview about his film ‘Past Life,’ director Avi Nesher reveals how he initially rejected the story and why he finally took it on.
Each of the four Israeli films Nesher has made over the last decade has themes and subjects that have never been addressed so deeply, and some of which have never been addressed at all, on screen.
At next week’s Anthropological Film Festival at the Jerusalem Cinematheque, get a glimpse
of the other and understand yourself.
A round-up of news briefs from around the nation.
By COMPILED BY TAMARA ZIEVE
In the audience, Alaa Abu Qassem, a Gaza student who had never been to the movies before, reveled in the new experience.
By REUTERS
Regev has never pretended to be especially interested in the arts. She has boasted that she has never read Chekhov, apparently to make a point about how European culture should not dominate the arts.
Is it a great movie review, or the greatest movie review?
News briefs from around Israel
By GREER FAY CASHMAN
Impressive musical numbers, awkward moments saved the 87th Academy Awards from being an overwrought message-heavy affair.
By NOA AMOUYAL