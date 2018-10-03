israeli presidential election

03.10.2018 | 23 Adar, 5778
Israeli troops kill Palestinian in West Bank clashes
Arab League secretary-general urges Guatemala to cancel embassy move
Israel urges Irish bank to shut accounts of boycott group
Palestinian leaders slam Israel after undercover police raid university campus
Police issue warning after cameras at women’s apparel shop hacked
Netanyahu opens U.N. exhibit honoring 3,000 years of Jewish history
'Fauda,' 'Shababnikim' sweep Israeli TV awards
Israeli NGO breaks participation record at Jerusalem Marathon
Prediction: Four scenarios for how Netanyahu’s coalition crisis might end
Police deny reports of state's witness Hefetz incriminating Likud ministers
Shaky coalition deal awaits Prime Minister Netanyahu’s okay
Haredi party United Torah Judaism split over enlistment law, budget crisis
Long-lost Leonard Cohen documentary heads for screens
Israeli photographer on Sony competition shortlist
Home is where the art is
Jerusalem runners on their marks for 8th marathon
Maccabi claims crucial conquest in Istanbul
Sela ousted at Indian Wells
Workers make explosive threats as massive Teva layoff strikes continue
Israel seeks to bring more women into the hi-tech industry
Nation girds for general strike today in protest of Teva layoffs
Teva Pharmaceuticals to lay off 14,000 employees worldwide, 1,750 in Israel
Can medical empathy survive the technological revolution?
Israeli-founded start-up raises $15m. to help fight heart failure
Israeli doctors are first to implant device for congestive heart failure
Rambam Hospital hosts Chinese teams, treats deformed children in Ghana
IN PHOTOS: Israel's winged winter residents
Watch: Thousands of migrating pelicans get free lunch in Israel
Pipeline failure for Tamar gas field to cause hiccup in electricity rates
Haifa Chemicals to close down two plants, layoff 800 workers
Column One: Achieving AIPAC’s mission
The Fifth Column: Incitement is coming in droves
Hoping for regime change in Iran
Fighting terrorism is a human right
Four arrested after balcony protest at Iranian embassy in London
White House to convene ‘brainstorming session’ to help Gaza Strip
Saudi Crown Prince signs off U.K. visit with push for fighter jet deal
Iranian agents accused of assassinating commander of Kurds in Iraq
Khamenei praises hijab after woman who removed headscarf was jailed
Saudi Arabia frees nine Iranian fishermen detained two years ago
Iran finds wreckage of crashed plane on top of mountain
France says committed to Iran deal, will keep talking to European, U.S. allies
Holocaust Museum rescinds award given to Myanmar's leader
Arab German security guards besiege Israeli tourist stand in Berlin
'Never Again': From a Holocaust phrase to a universal phrase
UK's Labour suspends members active in 'antisemitic' Facebook group
Soccer star Messi is newest ambassador for Israeli startup
Economic allies: The US and Israel's top partnerships
Teen wunderkind wows global forum with innovative app
Amazon reportedly to open up Israeli shipping center
Dem lawmaker does U-turn, condemns Farrakhan’s antisemitic speech
Watch: Documentary on Ruth Bader Ginsburg to debut in May
Report: Trump spoke to witnesses about talks they had with special counsel
Pornstar Stormy Daniels sues Trump over 'hush agreement'
Analysis: Clinton falls amid assault on establishment
Clinton concedes: 'We have still not shattered that highest and hardest glass ceiling'
Hillary Clinton and the glass ceiling: Cracked but intact
NY hassidic village loyal to Clinton despite Trump popularity among ultra-Orthodox
Trump reportedly picks friend of Jared Kushner to serve in administration
Trump calls UN 'sad,' days after Israeli settlements vote
Saddam Hussein's daughter touts Trump's 'political sensibility'
Dermer calls on Trump to move embassy to Jerusalem
This week in 60 seconds: Netanyahu addresses AIPAC Policy Conference in DC
This week in 60 seconds: Ancient St. Nicholas ring unearthed in Israel
This week in 60 seconds: Abbas calls for international peace conference
Eight Artistic Gifts for Eight Nights of Passover
Podcast: Three Ladies, Three Lattes
Podcast: Does Trump love Jews or embolden antisemitic voices?
Why Starbucks failed in Israel (and only in Israel)
Taxicab Diplomacy: Trump vs. Clinton
This week in 60 seconds: Israel strikes Iranian targets in Syria
Warning: Weddings can be hazardous to your health
Race for respect
Port of Tel Aviv: More than a pretty picture
Creating chaos
THE PEOPLE & THE BOOK: Reading Esther after Auschwitz
Transfigured night
Beacon of hope
Can I be Jewish and lucky?
When the stars align
THE TISCH: Fragrance of sinners
PARASHAT VAYAKHEL-PEKUDEI: Between vision and execution
A spiritual evolution
THIS WEEK IN JERUSALEM: Going? Staying? Go!
It’s four o’clock somewhere
Israel film dreams and reality
עֵין-גֶדִי
סִיבָּה טוֹבָה
חַדְרֵי הַבַּיִת
בְּכָל זֹאת אֵינֶנִי נִפְרָד
The Christian Edition- one month free subscription
Small gifts – big results
ICEJ: No nation can complain about U.S. J'lem embassy move
Oil in the North: Moses’ blessing coming to life
Belgian Evangelical Christians Plant Trees in the Galilee
KKL Finland Celebrates Tu Bishvat and its 100th Anniversary
Ben Shemen Flowers Race Blends Technology and Nature
German Christian Delegation Visits Netiv HaAsara on the Gaza Border
Is Israel a Colony?
Sending Your Dear Ones Out to Play
Family Matters
Durdane Agayeva:" I will never forget the 8 days of hell and humiliation in the Armenian captivity"
Nunberg told Business Insider that he does not recall making the offensive posts, and that he was not employed by the Trump campaign when they were posted.
By JTA
President-elect Reuven Rivlin receives personal letter of congratulations from Queen Elizabeth II.
By MICHELLE MALKA GROSSMAN
Presidential hopeful says he will focus on educational and social problems if elected president.
By LAHAV HARKOV
Dan Shechtman expresses confidence that he has enough support among MKs to make it to second round of presidential elections.
Former Labor leader says she has had ideological differences with Likud MK, but he is an "exemplary democrat"; Lapid insists he's not endorsing anyone.
By Gil Stern Stern HOFFMAN
MK Reuven Rivlin has the backing of more than 40 MKs, mostly from Likud Beytenu and Bayit Yehudi.
Endorsement comes after Bennett announces backing for Rivlin; Yisrael Beytenu not bound by Netanyahu endorsement of Rivlin, source says.
By LAHAV HARKOV,Gil Stern Stern HOFFMAN
Bayit Yehudi leader praises the candidate's "Zionism, values and good heart;" most of the religious-Zionist party expected to back Likud MK.
IDI poll shows Rivlin most popular presidential candidate, with one-third of the public's support.
Presidential candidate says government has neglected east Jerusalem; calls on Israel to extend full sovereignty over Arab residents.
By JPOST.COM STAFF
Hatnua MK says he's more experienced than anyone else running; Livni says entire faction will give him their support.
By LAHAV HARKOV,JPOST.COM STAFF
Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu's opposition to Reuven Rivlin stems from an acute understanding of the political realities he will face if and when he seeks reelection.
Reuven Rivlin is expected to bring very different qualities to his post than his predecessor.
By PEGGY CIDOR
The campaign claim of a constituency 600,000-strong of voters concerned with issues of religion and state.
By JEREMY SHARON
Eli Ohana, a former Betar Jerusalem star and coach of the Israel National Under-19 Team, will be in the party's top 10.
Yesh Atid leader Yair Lapid decided to give Sorek the 19th slot, the first on the list after all of his party's current MKs.
Now that each party has guaranteed seats in the next Knesset, it can be expected that ideological and personal differences will break it apart.
By ARIEL BEN SOLOMON
Labor announced its slogan for the election on Thursday: “It’s us or him,” referring to Netanyahu.
This is the second time in as many weeks that Netanyahu showed he’ll do what he can to keep the coalition together when he has had opportunities to call an election.
Obama, Prince Charles and Hillary and Bill Clinton are among those due to pay their last respects to the veteran statesman.
By TOVAH LAZAROFF,HERB KEINON
Senior statesman dies after suffering a stroke two weeks ago.
By ELLI WOHLGELERNTER
Court gives lawyer 3 days to convince former president to appeal.
By YONAH JEREMY BOB
This year, the president’s prizes was awarded for research into the life of Israel’s first President Chaim Weizman; and the prime minister’s prize for research into the life of Ariel Sharon.
By GREER FAY CASHMAN
Hinam Center launches ‘My Israeli Brother’ project at President’s Residence.
400 ORT students join with Israel Electric Corporation community outreach program.
Founded before the state was born, in 1935, , Emunah (or HaPoel HaMizrachi Women as it was known then), was led soon after by Tovah Sanhadray- Goldreich.
The full text of Chaim Herzog's historic speech to the United Nations in 1975.
By CHAIM HERZOG
Razia Gershon created the sculpture that was placed alongside busts of all the former presidents.
MK Meir Sheetrit accuses Sa’ar of organizing deal for Rivlin to get haredi MKs’ support, by promising to close stores in Tel Aviv on Shabbat.
The tension in the air in the Knesset was palpable as the result of the election remained unclear all day, but Rivlin, the "man of Jerusalem," was victorious.
Edelstein decides not to postpone election; candidates release financial statements and scramble for Labor votes after Ben-Eliezer corruption probe.
In the last hours to submit candidacy, Netanyahu tried to find someone other than Rivlin to support.
For Israel, the effect of boom in overseas voters would be significant; 10% of Israelis live abroad.
By MARK L. LEVINSON
Considering the alternatives, maybe we can re-legislate the succession laws and let the incumbent stay on.
By LAWRENCE RIFKIN
It would be of great tribute to Israel as a whole if Dalia Dorner was to be the country’s tenth president.
By DAVID NEWMAN
“This is ridiculous. Obviously iVoteIsrael is trying to do a service, but it’s a disservice if it doesn’t work,” she said.
It remains to be seen how Israel and the consequences of the nuclear deal reached with Iran last year will play out in a number of local and state elections later this fall.
By MICHAEL WILNER