israeli sports

03.10.2018 | 23 Adar, 5778
Israeli troops kill Palestinian in West Bank clashes
Arab League secretary-general urges Guatemala to cancel embassy move
Israel urges Irish bank to shut accounts of boycott group
Palestinian leaders slam Israel after undercover police raid university campus
Police issue warning after cameras at women’s apparel shop hacked
Netanyahu opens U.N. exhibit honoring 3,000 years of Jewish history
'Fauda,' 'Shababnikim' sweep Israeli TV awards
Israeli NGO breaks participation record at Jerusalem Marathon
Prediction: Four scenarios for how Netanyahu’s coalition crisis might end
Police deny reports of state's witness Hefetz incriminating Likud ministers
Shaky coalition deal awaits Prime Minister Netanyahu’s okay
Haredi party United Torah Judaism split over enlistment law, budget crisis
Long-lost Leonard Cohen documentary heads for screens
Israeli photographer on Sony competition shortlist
Home is where the art is
Jerusalem runners on their marks for 8th marathon
Maccabi claims crucial conquest in Istanbul
Sela ousted at Indian Wells
Workers make explosive threats as massive Teva layoff strikes continue
Israel seeks to bring more women into the hi-tech industry
Nation girds for general strike today in protest of Teva layoffs
Teva Pharmaceuticals to lay off 14,000 employees worldwide, 1,750 in Israel
Can medical empathy survive the technological revolution?
Israeli-founded start-up raises $15m. to help fight heart failure
Israeli doctors are first to implant device for congestive heart failure
Rambam Hospital hosts Chinese teams, treats deformed children in Ghana
IN PHOTOS: Israel's winged winter residents
Watch: Thousands of migrating pelicans get free lunch in Israel
Pipeline failure for Tamar gas field to cause hiccup in electricity rates
Haifa Chemicals to close down two plants, layoff 800 workers
Column One: Achieving AIPAC’s mission
The Fifth Column: Incitement is coming in droves
Hoping for regime change in Iran
Fighting terrorism is a human right
Four arrested after balcony protest at Iranian embassy in London
White House to convene ‘brainstorming session’ to help Gaza Strip
Saudi Crown Prince signs off U.K. visit with push for fighter jet deal
Iranian agents accused of assassinating commander of Kurds in Iraq
Khamenei praises hijab after woman who removed headscarf was jailed
Saudi Arabia frees nine Iranian fishermen detained two years ago
Iran finds wreckage of crashed plane on top of mountain
France says committed to Iran deal, will keep talking to European, U.S. allies
Holocaust Museum rescinds award given to Myanmar's leader
Arab German security guards besiege Israeli tourist stand in Berlin
'Never Again': From a Holocaust phrase to a universal phrase
UK's Labour suspends members active in 'antisemitic' Facebook group
Soccer star Messi is newest ambassador for Israeli startup
Economic allies: The US and Israel's top partnerships
Teen wunderkind wows global forum with innovative app
Amazon reportedly to open up Israeli shipping center
Dem lawmaker does U-turn, condemns Farrakhan’s antisemitic speech
Watch: Documentary on Ruth Bader Ginsburg to debut in May
Report: Trump spoke to witnesses about talks they had with special counsel
Pornstar Stormy Daniels sues Trump over 'hush agreement'
Analysis: Clinton falls amid assault on establishment
Clinton concedes: 'We have still not shattered that highest and hardest glass ceiling'
Hillary Clinton and the glass ceiling: Cracked but intact
NY hassidic village loyal to Clinton despite Trump popularity among ultra-Orthodox
Trump reportedly picks friend of Jared Kushner to serve in administration
Trump calls UN 'sad,' days after Israeli settlements vote
Saddam Hussein's daughter touts Trump's 'political sensibility'
Dermer calls on Trump to move embassy to Jerusalem
Eight Artistic Gifts for Eight Nights of Passover
Podcast: Three Ladies, Three Lattes
Podcast: Does Trump love Jews or embolden antisemitic voices?
Why Starbucks failed in Israel (and only in Israel)
Taxicab Diplomacy: Trump vs. Clinton
This week in 60 seconds: Israel strikes Iranian targets in Syria
Warning: Weddings can be hazardous to your health
Race for respect
Port of Tel Aviv: More than a pretty picture
Creating chaos
THE PEOPLE & THE BOOK: Reading Esther after Auschwitz
Transfigured night
Beacon of hope
Can I be Jewish and lucky?
When the stars align
THE TISCH: Fragrance of sinners
PARASHAT VAYAKHEL-PEKUDEI: Between vision and execution
A spiritual evolution
THIS WEEK IN JERUSALEM: Going? Staying? Go!
It’s four o’clock somewhere
Israel film dreams and reality
עֵין-גֶדִי
סִיבָּה טוֹבָה
חַדְרֵי הַבַּיִת
בְּכָל זֹאת אֵינֶנִי נִפְרָד
Small gifts – big results
ICEJ: No nation can complain about U.S. J'lem embassy move
Oil in the North: Moses’ blessing coming to life
Belgian Evangelical Christians Plant Trees in the Galilee
KKL Finland Celebrates Tu Bishvat and its 100th Anniversary
Ben Shemen Flowers Race Blends Technology and Nature
German Christian Delegation Visits Netiv HaAsara on the Gaza Border
Is Israel a Colony?
Sending Your Dear Ones Out to Play
Family Matters
Durdane Agayeva:" I will never forget the 8 days of hell and humiliation in the Armenian captivity"
1,500 runners from Israel and other countries participated in the race for team Shalva.
By JULIANE HELMHOLD
The 32-year-old Israeli, ranked No. 97, experienced a disappointing two weeks in Indian Wells.
By ALLON SINAI
Considering Maccabi’s situation and the crucial stretch of games it is about to begin, Spahija intentionally described his team’s current state as a crisis.
The 30-year-old forward signed a three-year contract extension last Monday that is set to earn him a minimum of $10 million per season.
Tel Aviv is one point in front of reigning champion Hapoel Beersheba, with both teams having a plus-22 goal difference. Beitar is another point further back and has a plus-25 goal difference.
After an unlikely combination of results saw Maccabi Tel Aviv return to the summit of the Premier League standings last weekend.
Hapoel Haifa continues its dream season
Disheartening 20-point loss to group leader puts yellow-and-blue in precarious situation
Even those players who return to the US are often left with an indelible mark from their time in Israel.
A missed opportunity for Israel as the World Cup qualifications are now in limbo until summer.
Brimanloo made sure to disqualify himself by being overweight in the weigh-in ahead of the start of the competition.
Pressure increased on title rivals Hapoel Beersheba and Beitar Jerusalem ahead of their showdown at Turner Stadium on Sunday.
World Cup qualification continues, with blue-and-white on verge of securing second-round berth.
Final eight games in six weeks will determine yellow-and-blue’s Euroleague playoff fate
Speedskater avoids disqualification for 1st time in Pyeongchang.
Jerusalem moves up to second place with 2-0 win at empty Teddy after overcoming resilient opponent
Elsewhere, Israel's A.J. Edelman ended the men's skeleton competition in 28th place out of 30 competitors.
Beersheba moved back to within a single point of Maccabi, bouncing back from last week’s loss to the yellow-and-blue, with a tense 2-0 victory over Ashdod SC at Turner Stadium on Monday.
Glen Rice Jr. led Hapoel to its second cup in club history with a sensational performance.
The 32-year-old Israeli began the year at No. 67 in the world, but dropped all the way to No. 100 earlier this week.
As first local team to beat yellow-and-blue this season, Hapoel Holon a worthy foe for final.
"Today was a warning that when we are not in the right mode we will lose points against any team.”
“We have had many ups and downs this season and that isn’t something which is healthy for a team. But I think that recently we have found our way and our starting to maximize our potential.”
Blue-and-white figure skaters miss out on medal round, Bykanov up next in short track 1,000.
Despite a mediocre performance, Jerusalem registered its sixth victory from the past eight league matches, winning 3-1.
A warm beverage and any of these flicks will go great before or after the Winter Games.
By HANNAH BROWN
Israel has qualified for the first time for the team competition, in which only 10 nations will participate.
“It’s an important game because we are fighting for our position for the playoffs.”
Northerners earn 1-1 road result vs Southerners in State Cup quarterfinals, Ra’anana, Ashdod draw.
Israel will be entering the tie at the Czech Republic as an underdog, but an upset just might be possible if Levy’s winning mentality rubs off on the squad.
Israel entered the weekend without a win away from home since triumphing 3-1 in Slovenia in the second round of Group I in April 2014.
Jerusalem fights back to beat Greens at Teddy and Maccabi Tel Aviv hosts Beersheba tonight.
Yellow-and-blue loses ground in playoff hunt, falling to another double-digit defeat on the road.
The "coaching graveyard" that awaits the national team coach has made the position lose its allure.
After a few disappointing months with Jerusalem, Israel's most heralded player moves on at 37.
Jerusalem controlled the first two-and-a-half quarters, leading by 13 points in the third quarter. But Hapoel lost its way after that, with Ashdod going on a 28-7 surge to seize control.
The yellow-and-black squandered an opportunity to cut the gap on the first place position after a defeat to Drapic’s side.
“We lost a bit of focus in third and fourth quarters, but all we care about is the win.”
Yellow-and-blue only manages goalless deadlock, Beitar Jerusalem visits Netanya tonight
Rice, the son of three-time NBA All-Star Glen Rice Sr., is only in Israel due to a combination of coincidences and his capricious nature.
Haifa has fallen five points behind Maccabi Tel Aviv and Beersheba in the league standings after picking up just a single point from its past three matches.
Haifa dropped to 4-10, the second-worst record in the league.
Jerusalem gets back on track after erasing 2-0 deficit • Cup round-of-16 action gets under way
“In this league with so many games everything is possible,” said Maccabi coach Neven Spahija.
Jerusalem can fully focus on BSL play and finding consistency after an erratic start to the season.
Dudi Sela entered the year's first major tournament without a victory to his name in 2018.
An exciting night for Israeli basketball.
Hapoel Haifa remains in 3rd after holding Southerners 1-1 • Ra’anana blanks Ashkelon
The Lions (6-0) and Rebels (5-1) are firmly in the driver’s seat towards the top two playoff seeds.
By JERUSALEM POST SPORTS STAFF
Bykanov will be representing Israel at his second consecutive Olympics after also racing in Sochi four years ago.
Jerusalem moves up to first but fails to extend winning streak • Beersheba hosts Hap Haifa
Beitar enters Saturday’s encounter at Ironi Kiryat Shmona just one point back of leader Hapoel Beersheba.
Dramatic finish sees yellow-and-blue triumph by two at home, go back over .500 in Euroleague
The blue-and-white is moving its way to the top.
There is no doubt Benayoun will be remembered as one of the greatest players in Israeli soccer history.
The resurgent Maccabi Tel Aviv registered its sixth straight victory over all competitions, a run which began with a 1-0 triumph over Beersheba in the Toto Cup final four weeks ago.
Despite Israel’s Paralympic success and reputation in rehabilitation through sports, specialized racing wheelchairs are not available in the country, so De Pilosof imported it himself.
Jerusalem completes regular season with heavy defeat to Galatasaray in Istanbul
In a cruel twist of fate, that is the same knee in which he tore his ACL.
The 32-year-old Israeli, ranked No. 67 in the world, decided that he wanted to begin his 2018 campaign with the new experience of playing a tournament in the Gulf.
All five nominees are making their first appearance on the shortlist.
Dudi Sela and Deniz Khazaniuk will be the favorites to defend their Israel national championship titles on Friday.
Spahija knows a balanced performance is required to give Panathinaikos a run for its money.
Gliboa lost guard J’Covan Brown to a suspected concussion, with the American being taken to hospital for further tests.
Yellow-and-blue triumphs thanks to excellent first half to close to within four points of first place
Yakov Toumarkin missed out on a medal at the European Short-Course Swimming Championships in Copenhagen by two seconds.
Three consecutive draws in league play have left Maccabi seven points back of Beersheba in the standings, and with its Europa League campaign coming to an end last week, the pressure is growing.
Immigrant fans living in Israel can’t seem to leave behind their native sports.
By ELLI WOHLGELERNTER
The 30-year-old Pezaro picked up her 11th career medal at the event, ending the women’s 50-meter freestyle S5 final in third place in a time of 39.31 seconds.
Maccabi will likely need to dominate the boards to claim the win, with the yellow-and-blue leading the competition in rebounding (39.4 rpg), while Valencia is second to last (32.4 rpg).
Drucker had almost two weeks to work with the roster due to the international break, but it didn’t show on Monday.
Hapoel Haifa returned to first place in the Premier League standings with the sweetest possible victory on Monday, defeating Maccabi Haifa 1-0 in the derby.
Israel’s first medal in the championships was won by Mark Malyar.
Hapoel Jerusalem has won all three of its games since Mody Maor was promoted to the head coaching position, each by double figures.
Cellar-dweller Acre no match for Jerusalem • Maccabi Tel Aviv held to 1-1 draw by Ashdod
Yellow-and-blue returns to winning ways behind excellent shooting from beyond the arc
Many players have actually felt less overt racism in Israel than they did in the US.
By GABE FRIEDMAN/JTA
Kukia’s announcement was largely lauded by the local sports world.
Nine Euroleague games into last season’s disastrous campaign, and after already replacing the first of three coaches, Maccabi held a 5-4 record.
Cruyff’s men cruise to 2-0 win over Kiryat Shmona • Beersheba, Haifa to vie in second semi.
Blue-and-white falls to first defeat in World Cup qualifying after error-ridden display in Crete
The top three in the second round, which will be played between September 2018 and February 2019 and will be comprised of four groups of six teams, will secure a berth in the World Cup.
The squad opened its 2019 FIBA World Cup campaign with a 20-point win over Estonia on Friday.
Greens get point on the road in Buzaglo’s return
There are plenty of question marks hanging over the new-look Israel team, with the blue-and-white undergoing an overhaul following the disappointing showing in EuroBasket 2017.
Israeli champion visits Lugano requiring three points in battle for round-of-32 qualification
Minister of Culture and Sport Miri Regev called the current Israeli soccer situation a "crisis."
Israel was ranked as high as No. 18 in 2008, but over the last three years has suffered from a steady decline.
Jerusalem hosts Maccabi on Sunday, December 3 when league action resumes following the international break.
Holon improved to 5-2, but lost Tamir Blatt to a knee injury.
Gabi Kanikovski was earmarked as a potential future star in Israeli soccer long ago.
The prime minister met with Israeli-born MMA fighters ahead of a Bellator MMA fight this Thursday.
By JPOST.COM STAFF
Israel’s judo team was barred from displaying national symbols last month in a tournament in Abu Dhabi.
By ANDREW TOBIN / JTA
The mistakes Hapoel and Katsikaris made in building the roster during the summer put the Greek coach in a difficult position from the start and matters quickly deteriorated.
Israel’s bronze medalist from the Rio Olympics received official confirmation regarding his participation on Thursday.
Ori Sasson left Israel for Munich on Wednesday, but won’t be able board a flight to his final destination in Morocco