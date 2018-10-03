03.10.2018 | 23 Adar, 5778
Israeli troops kill Palestinian in West Bank clashes
Arab League secretary-general urges Guatemala to cancel embassy move
Israel urges Irish bank to shut accounts of boycott group
Palestinian leaders slam Israel after undercover police raid university campus
Police issue warning after cameras at women’s apparel shop hacked
Netanyahu opens U.N. exhibit honoring 3,000 years of Jewish history
'Fauda,' 'Shababnikim' sweep Israeli TV awards
Israeli NGO breaks participation record at Jerusalem Marathon
Prediction: Four scenarios for how Netanyahu’s coalition crisis might end
Police deny reports of state's witness Hefetz incriminating Likud ministers
Shaky coalition deal awaits Prime Minister Netanyahu’s okay
Haredi party United Torah Judaism split over enlistment law, budget crisis
Long-lost Leonard Cohen documentary heads for screens
Israeli photographer on Sony competition shortlist
Home is where the art is
Jerusalem runners on their marks for 8th marathon
Maccabi claims crucial conquest in Istanbul
Sela ousted at Indian Wells
Workers make explosive threats as massive Teva layoff strikes continue
Israel seeks to bring more women into the hi-tech industry
Nation girds for general strike today in protest of Teva layoffs
Teva Pharmaceuticals to lay off 14,000 employees worldwide, 1,750 in Israel
Can medical empathy survive the technological revolution?
Israeli-founded start-up raises $15m. to help fight heart failure
Israeli doctors are first to implant device for congestive heart failure
Rambam Hospital hosts Chinese teams, treats deformed children in Ghana
IN PHOTOS: Israel's winged winter residents
Watch: Thousands of migrating pelicans get free lunch in Israel
Pipeline failure for Tamar gas field to cause hiccup in electricity rates
Haifa Chemicals to close down two plants, layoff 800 workers
Column One: Achieving AIPAC’s mission
The Fifth Column: Incitement is coming in droves
Hoping for regime change in Iran
Fighting terrorism is a human right
Four arrested after balcony protest at Iranian embassy in London
White House to convene ‘brainstorming session’ to help Gaza Strip
Saudi Crown Prince signs off U.K. visit with push for fighter jet deal
Iranian agents accused of assassinating commander of Kurds in Iraq
Khamenei praises hijab after woman who removed headscarf was jailed
Saudi Arabia frees nine Iranian fishermen detained two years ago
Iran finds wreckage of crashed plane on top of mountain
France says committed to Iran deal, will keep talking to European, U.S. allies
Holocaust Museum rescinds award given to Myanmar's leader
Arab German security guards besiege Israeli tourist stand in Berlin
'Never Again': From a Holocaust phrase to a universal phrase
UK's Labour suspends members active in 'antisemitic' Facebook group
Soccer star Messi is newest ambassador for Israeli startup
Economic allies: The US and Israel's top partnerships
Teen wunderkind wows global forum with innovative app
Amazon reportedly to open up Israeli shipping center
Dem lawmaker does U-turn, condemns Farrakhan’s antisemitic speech
Watch: Documentary on Ruth Bader Ginsburg to debut in May
Report: Trump spoke to witnesses about talks they had with special counsel
Pornstar Stormy Daniels sues Trump over 'hush agreement'
Analysis: Clinton falls amid assault on establishment
Clinton concedes: 'We have still not shattered that highest and hardest glass ceiling'
Hillary Clinton and the glass ceiling: Cracked but intact
NY hassidic village loyal to Clinton despite Trump popularity among ultra-Orthodox
Trump reportedly picks friend of Jared Kushner to serve in administration
Trump calls UN 'sad,' days after Israeli settlements vote
Saddam Hussein's daughter touts Trump's 'political sensibility'
Dermer calls on Trump to move embassy to Jerusalem
This week in 60 seconds: Netanyahu addresses AIPAC Policy Conference in DC
This week in 60 seconds: Ancient St. Nicholas ring unearthed in Israel
This week in 60 seconds: Abbas calls for international peace conference
Eight Artistic Gifts for Eight Nights of Passover
Podcast: Three Ladies, Three Lattes
Podcast: Does Trump love Jews or embolden antisemitic voices?
Why Starbucks failed in Israel (and only in Israel)
Taxicab Diplomacy: Trump vs. Clinton
This week in 60 seconds: Israel strikes Iranian targets in Syria
Warning: Weddings can be hazardous to your health
Race for respect
Port of Tel Aviv: More than a pretty picture
Creating chaos
THE PEOPLE & THE BOOK: Reading Esther after Auschwitz
Transfigured night
Beacon of hope
Can I be Jewish and lucky?
When the stars align
THE TISCH: Fragrance of sinners
PARASHAT VAYAKHEL-PEKUDEI: Between vision and execution
A spiritual evolution
THIS WEEK IN JERUSALEM: Going? Staying? Go!
It’s four o’clock somewhere
Israel film dreams and reality
עֵין-גֶדִי
סִיבָּה טוֹבָה
חַדְרֵי הַבַּיִת
בְּכָל זֹאת אֵינֶנִי נִפְרָד
Durdane Agayeva:" I will never forget the 8 days of hell and humiliation in the Armenian captivity"
“The Trump administration faces this fundamental choice. Is it going to be an administration that is a partner and facilitator of the creeping annexation of the West Bank."
By TOVAH LAZAROFF
The organization has helped investors legally acquire numerous apartments in Silwan over the years for a small number of Jewish families.
By DANIEL K. EISENBUD
NGOs: Calm can be restored by opening probe against police officers.
By ARIEL BEN SOLOMON
Defense minister tells ‘Ma’ariv Hashavua’ that toppling Hamas would have been idiotic.
By Gil Stern Stern HOFFMAN
US says Gaza aid conference may fall short of 4 billion sought by Palestinians.
By REUTERS
Lawyer for Yesh Gvul says following past criticism and court petition, army ‘learned its lesson.’
By YONAH JEREMY BOB
The Histadrut agrees to raise minimum wage to NIS 5,000 instead of NIS 5,300.
By NIV ELIS
Man uploads photo of grocery bill from Berlin and challenges Israelis to buy exact same list and expose the vast difference in prices.
By JPOST.COM STAFF
“We are proud to have raised these amounts in just 16 months since launching,” said OurCrowd CEO Jon Medved.
By ILAN SMITH
Expert says it may be too early to truly know how the discovery of the Egyptian Zohr field will impact Israeli exports.
By SHARON UDASIN
Jewish American performer responds after he was dropped from festival lineup.
Calls for government to do more against rising anti-Semitism heard at protest.
By JOSEPH STRICH,REUTERS
During trip to Ethiopia, US secretary of state says both Israel, Palestinians interested in returning to negotiating table.
Team of Israeli, US and Australian researchers releases new study.
By sharon udasin
PM keeps asking other governments to do more to combat anti-Israel incitement, but his own does nothing.
By EVELYN GORDON
Dangerous Salmonella bacteria may stick to the cardboard of egg cartons, causing a serious danger to children and others with weak immune systems.
By JUDY SIEGEL-ITZKOVICH
Youngsters exposed to events such as terror attacks, violence, death and abductions, even just on the news, may be deeply affected.
National Health Council discusses decline in system due to severe lack of funds.
Fatou Bensouda late Thursday heavily criticized the UN Security Council for failing to back her in disputes with Sudan and Libya.
Shaked to pass government bill to replace law that encourages divorce
“We are not afraid to dream. We will enter the game believing we can do something.”
By ALLON SINAI
Hapoel Katamon is expecting some 1,500 fans for the first game of the season.
By JEREMY SHARON
NGO OneFamily helps grieving parents come to terms with loss of a child.
By GREER FAY CASHMAN
National Union head Uri Ariel wrote his supporters on Wednesday that he believes a unity deal will be reached.
Police say Wahal Kayak charged into a teacher’s meeting at the school and gunned down the principal.
By BEN HARTMAN
NGO also recognizes senior PA, Jordanian officers.
In one conversation between Ashkenazi and his former top aide IDF Col. (res.) Erez Winner, the two discuss the embarrassing potential fallout over the Harpaz Document.
Science and Technology Minister Yaakov Peri (Yesh Atid) said that haredi enlistment has risen over the past year.
Haifa will still be confident of advancing to the Toto Cup semifinals when it hosts the second leg in Netanya on Wednesday after drawing 1-1 in the first leg at Sakhnin.
מִילָה טוֹבָה
By JPOST IVRIT STAFF
New album: Marks on the sand
New festival: International Shakespeare festival
Stern’s bill seeks to decentralize the conversion system and allow municipal chief rabbis to establish conversion courts, but is opposed by Ben-Dahan.
Judaism is more than a religion.
By AHARON E. WEXLER
The vote was 17 in favor of admission, 22 against, and three abstentions: the number of yes-votes was far lower than expected and rumored.
By MAYA SHWAYDER, JERUSALEM POST CORRESPONDENT,SAM SOKOL
“You must surely instruct your colleague, so that
you not bear the brunt of his sin” (Lev. 19:18).
By SHLOMO RISKIN
The ultra-Orthodox should not expect the rest of us to do their military duty, pay their taxes.
By LAWRENCE RIFKIN
FM Avigdor Liberman says Israeli Arabs who rioted Friday belong in prison; Meretz chairwoman accuses FM of promoting hate between Jews and Arabs.
61 MKs across the political spectrum sign on to support bill; Israel currently has the lowest minimum wage in the Western world, at 23.12 shekels per hour.
By Lidar Gravé-Lazi
Slater had a distinguished career, in which he worked for TIME magazine, UPI and The Jerusalem Report.
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
Do not surrender to any ‘punishments,’ says joint statement by Degel Hatorah, Agudat Yisrael and Shas rabbinic councils.
Rabbi Shmuel Auerbach says, "When the state plots against the Torah it has no right to exist."
The authority has failed to implement much-vaunted reforms that its management agreed to.
The bill, sponsored by MK Gila Gamliel (Likud), would end a glass ceiling that has barred women from obtaining such posts.
Some papers in this country lean to the far left, others to the far right. But in The Jerusalem Post, we report the news as straight as possible and in a way that is a rare commodity these days.
By YAAKOV KATZ
World is moving toward extremes and many Israeli religious Zionist rabbis, who we would expect would be more tolerant toward the world around them, are moving in the same direction.
By SHALOM HAMMER
Our media should be ashamed of itself.
By YISRAEL MEDAD AND ELI POLLAK
Two dramatic presentations being staged this week will be delivering a powerful message with serious negative implications for the Jewish people.
By EFRAIM ZUROFF
Unfortunately, Abbas reportedly rejected the proposal outright.
By JPost Editorial
In brief, terrorism has proved to be a successful tactic. It works. That’s why ISIS engages in it.
By ALAN DERSHOWITZ
J Street has whined about being excluded from the mainstream Jewish community, but it is J Street that has excluded itself from joining in community activities such as a solidarity rally for Israel.
Discussion is as vigorous as ever about how best to help the Holocaust victims who need assistance and how to obtain a small measure of justice for those who have still not received it.
By COLETTE AVITAL
Haim’s death from cancer at the end of this traumatic week, reminds us of the high price Israelis keep on paying simply for trying to live their lives – and the world’s insensitivity to their plight.
By Gil Stern Stern TROY
Situated between viral conflicts in Syria and Iraq, Jordan’s relative anonymity may be drawing to a close.
By MATHEW MARKMAN
If the Pakistani government decides to stem the use and abuse of its wildlife at the hands of rich Arabs, this is the perfect time to take action.
By ELENI PANAGIOTARAKOU
Iraqi-born, London-based British architect Zaha Hadid (born 1950), is today the most famous woman architect in the world.
By GERARD HEUMANN
To be clear, J Street is to Zionism what Jews for Jesus are to Judaism.
By CAROLINE B. GLICK
A good Jewish boy would never violate the holy Shabbat by singing in a nightclub on Friday night, rather than attending synagogue.
By ELI KAVON
Secular society is clueless about understanding the haredi worldview. Nevertheless, the burden of self-explanation lies on the haredim.
By Jerusalem Post Readers
Disputed lands which Arabs have recently claimed in places like Ofra/ Amona, Migron and Ulpana were deemed abandoned and ownerless.
By MOSHE DANN
Ideally, while a teacher can and should deal with controversial issues, he or she should do so without presenting personal political opinions in the classroom.
Israel looks to build upon momentum from impressive defeat of Dutch in EuroBasket qualifying.
The tour’s top 50 players will compete for the Israel Masters Champion prize of 70,000 euros, funded by the Edmond de Rothschild Bank.
By JERUSALEM POST SPORTS STAFF
The America Israel Cultural Foundation marked its 75th anniversary in New York.
By MAYA SHWAYDER
Frontlines broadcast gives insider perspective on what’s going on behind the headlines.
Prominent Israeli figure causes social media stir after spits on Eichmann's house in Argentina.
By IDO KENAN