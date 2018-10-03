jerusalem [post

03.10.2018 | 23 Adar, 5778
Israeli troops kill Palestinian in West Bank clashes
Arab League secretary-general urges Guatemala to cancel embassy move
Israel urges Irish bank to shut accounts of boycott group
Palestinian leaders slam Israel after undercover police raid university campus
Police issue warning after cameras at women’s apparel shop hacked
Netanyahu opens U.N. exhibit honoring 3,000 years of Jewish history
'Fauda,' 'Shababnikim' sweep Israeli TV awards
Israeli NGO breaks participation record at Jerusalem Marathon
Prediction: Four scenarios for how Netanyahu’s coalition crisis might end
Police deny reports of state's witness Hefetz incriminating Likud ministers
Shaky coalition deal awaits Prime Minister Netanyahu’s okay
Haredi party United Torah Judaism split over enlistment law, budget crisis
Long-lost Leonard Cohen documentary heads for screens
Israeli photographer on Sony competition shortlist
Home is where the art is
Jerusalem runners on their marks for 8th marathon
Maccabi claims crucial conquest in Istanbul
Sela ousted at Indian Wells
Workers make explosive threats as massive Teva layoff strikes continue
Israel seeks to bring more women into the hi-tech industry
Nation girds for general strike today in protest of Teva layoffs
Teva Pharmaceuticals to lay off 14,000 employees worldwide, 1,750 in Israel
Can medical empathy survive the technological revolution?
Israeli-founded start-up raises $15m. to help fight heart failure
Israeli doctors are first to implant device for congestive heart failure
Rambam Hospital hosts Chinese teams, treats deformed children in Ghana
IN PHOTOS: Israel's winged winter residents
Watch: Thousands of migrating pelicans get free lunch in Israel
Pipeline failure for Tamar gas field to cause hiccup in electricity rates
Haifa Chemicals to close down two plants, layoff 800 workers
Column One: Achieving AIPAC’s mission
The Fifth Column: Incitement is coming in droves
Hoping for regime change in Iran
Fighting terrorism is a human right
Four arrested after balcony protest at Iranian embassy in London
White House to convene ‘brainstorming session’ to help Gaza Strip
Saudi Crown Prince signs off U.K. visit with push for fighter jet deal
Iranian agents accused of assassinating commander of Kurds in Iraq
Khamenei praises hijab after woman who removed headscarf was jailed
Saudi Arabia frees nine Iranian fishermen detained two years ago
Iran finds wreckage of crashed plane on top of mountain
France says committed to Iran deal, will keep talking to European, U.S. allies
Holocaust Museum rescinds award given to Myanmar's leader
Arab German security guards besiege Israeli tourist stand in Berlin
'Never Again': From a Holocaust phrase to a universal phrase
UK's Labour suspends members active in 'antisemitic' Facebook group
Soccer star Messi is newest ambassador for Israeli startup
Economic allies: The US and Israel's top partnerships
Teen wunderkind wows global forum with innovative app
Amazon reportedly to open up Israeli shipping center
Dem lawmaker does U-turn, condemns Farrakhan’s antisemitic speech
Watch: Documentary on Ruth Bader Ginsburg to debut in May
Report: Trump spoke to witnesses about talks they had with special counsel
Pornstar Stormy Daniels sues Trump over 'hush agreement'
Analysis: Clinton falls amid assault on establishment
Clinton concedes: 'We have still not shattered that highest and hardest glass ceiling'
Hillary Clinton and the glass ceiling: Cracked but intact
NY hassidic village loyal to Clinton despite Trump popularity among ultra-Orthodox
Trump reportedly picks friend of Jared Kushner to serve in administration
Trump calls UN 'sad,' days after Israeli settlements vote
Saddam Hussein's daughter touts Trump's 'political sensibility'
Dermer calls on Trump to move embassy to Jerusalem
This week in 60 seconds: Netanyahu addresses AIPAC Policy Conference in DC
This week in 60 seconds: Ancient St. Nicholas ring unearthed in Israel
This week in 60 seconds: Abbas calls for international peace conference
Eight Artistic Gifts for Eight Nights of Passover
Podcast: Three Ladies, Three Lattes
Podcast: Does Trump love Jews or embolden antisemitic voices?
Why Starbucks failed in Israel (and only in Israel)
Taxicab Diplomacy: Trump vs. Clinton
This week in 60 seconds: Israel strikes Iranian targets in Syria
Warning: Weddings can be hazardous to your health
Race for respect
Port of Tel Aviv: More than a pretty picture
Creating chaos
THE PEOPLE & THE BOOK: Reading Esther after Auschwitz
Transfigured night
Beacon of hope
Can I be Jewish and lucky?
When the stars align
THE TISCH: Fragrance of sinners
PARASHAT VAYAKHEL-PEKUDEI: Between vision and execution
A spiritual evolution
THIS WEEK IN JERUSALEM: Going? Staying? Go!
It’s four o’clock somewhere
Israel film dreams and reality
עֵין-גֶדִי
סִיבָּה טוֹבָה
חַדְרֵי הַבַּיִת
בְּכָל זֹאת אֵינֶנִי נִפְרָד
ICEJ: No nation can complain about U.S. J'lem embassy move
Oil in the North: Moses’ blessing coming to life
Belgian Evangelical Christians Plant Trees in the Galilee
KKL Finland Celebrates Tu Bishvat and its 100th Anniversary
Ben Shemen Flowers Race Blends Technology and Nature
German Christian Delegation Visits Netiv HaAsara on the Gaza Border
Is Israel a Colony?
Sending Your Dear Ones Out to Play
Family Matters
Durdane Agayeva:" I will never forget the 8 days of hell and humiliation in the Armenian captivity"
'Maariv' sale to 'Post' owner Eli Azur approved after legal body rules acquisition will not give company disproportionate market share.
By NIV ELIS
Am Yisrael has lost a true Lion of Judah with the death of this brilliant but humble man who spent the last years of his life fighting for the Jewish people.
By DIANE BEDERMAN
Join our live stream of The Jerusalem Post's annual conference in New York to catch all the big moments from the most important summit in the Jewish world #Jpost17.
By JPOST.COM STAFF
The Jerusalem Post Conference 2017 is officially up and going. Here is a full list of the speakers and panels you shouldn't miss out on.
Barry’s overwhelming legacy creates a bit of a conundrum for those interested in exploring that legacy: where should you start?
By CAMERON BROWN
We are all richer for knowing Bob Slater, spending a little time with him and hearing some of the words he loved so much.
By DAVID BRINN
Peggy Cidor’s round-up of city affairs.
By PEGGY CIDOR
Jerusalem's season of culture offers diverse and sumpotuous cultural activities that dig deep into it's psyche and history.
By BARRY DAVIS
Rita sings to Israeli Ambassador to UN Ron Prosor at annual conference in New York, performs 'Jerusalem of Gold' and other classics.
Jews may have taken refuge in historic community during Second Temple period persecution.
By DANIEL K. EISENBUD
500 joggers to run 5 km. from Jebl Mukaber to Abu Tor.
City tourism head: Industry must continue "despite security concerns."
Margalit: Week-long Interior Ministry strike ‘paralyzes Palestinian life’
Hollywood screenwriter Dode Levenson started off as a typesetter at ‘The Jerusalem Post’ but quickly let his imagination get away with him
In 2012, the Reform and Conservative movements in Israel submitted a petition to the High Court demanding that non-Orthodox rabbis be allowed to apply and serve as state-paid neighborhood rabbis.
By JEREMY SHARON
A new road to Jerusalem
By JPOST IVRIT STAFF
To liberal journalists there is no such thing as “facts.”
By Jerusalem Post Readers
Some things are learned,some things inherited. Perhaps reporting and a knack for writing are both?
By NOA AMOUYAL
Slater had a distinguished career, in which he worked for TIME magazine, UPI and The Jerusalem Report.
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
Jerusalem neighborhood planning committees are a farce.
By GERARD HEUMANN
Is Jerusalem united? Let me throw a bucket of icy water over those of our politicians who are in denial.
By BARRY SHAW
Once again Israeli leaders denounce UNESCO and tell their people with an odd tone of satisfaction: “The whole world is against us; we you told you so!”
By OFER ZALZBERG
Cameron is most likely Britain’s most pro-Israel prime minister ever.
By JPOST EDITORIAL
If Herzog can’t do this, then he has no right to expect one day to lead the country.
By JEFF BARAK
It is hard to see how the word “unfortunate” could ever be used to describe an action taken to collect debts.
With political correctness, Kerry notes that international law already defines Israel as a Jewish state.
The Moscow Classical Ballet performs ‘Spartacus.’
By ORI J. LENKINSKI
Founder of Israel Radio’s Voice of Music and director of Haifa Symphony.
By GREER FAY CASHMAN
"Post"''s longest-standing employee Alexander Zvielli lived through and documented Israel's battle for independence, and has the scars to prove it.
By TAMARA ZIEVE
