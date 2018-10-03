jerusalem archaeology

03.10.2018 | 23 Adar, 5778
Israeli troops kill Palestinian in West Bank clashes
Arab League secretary-general urges Guatemala to cancel embassy move
Israel urges Irish bank to shut accounts of boycott group
Palestinian leaders slam Israel after undercover police raid university campus
Police issue warning after cameras at women’s apparel shop hacked
Netanyahu opens U.N. exhibit honoring 3,000 years of Jewish history
'Fauda,' 'Shababnikim' sweep Israeli TV awards
Israeli NGO breaks participation record at Jerusalem Marathon
Prediction: Four scenarios for how Netanyahu’s coalition crisis might end
Police deny reports of state's witness Hefetz incriminating Likud ministers
Shaky coalition deal awaits Prime Minister Netanyahu’s okay
Haredi party United Torah Judaism split over enlistment law, budget crisis
Long-lost Leonard Cohen documentary heads for screens
Israeli photographer on Sony competition shortlist
Home is where the art is
Jerusalem runners on their marks for 8th marathon
Maccabi claims crucial conquest in Istanbul
Sela ousted at Indian Wells
Workers make explosive threats as massive Teva layoff strikes continue
Israel seeks to bring more women into the hi-tech industry
Nation girds for general strike today in protest of Teva layoffs
Teva Pharmaceuticals to lay off 14,000 employees worldwide, 1,750 in Israel
Can medical empathy survive the technological revolution?
Israeli-founded start-up raises $15m. to help fight heart failure
Israeli doctors are first to implant device for congestive heart failure
Rambam Hospital hosts Chinese teams, treats deformed children in Ghana
IN PHOTOS: Israel's winged winter residents
Watch: Thousands of migrating pelicans get free lunch in Israel
Pipeline failure for Tamar gas field to cause hiccup in electricity rates
Haifa Chemicals to close down two plants, layoff 800 workers
Column One: Achieving AIPAC’s mission
The Fifth Column: Incitement is coming in droves
Hoping for regime change in Iran
Fighting terrorism is a human right
Four arrested after balcony protest at Iranian embassy in London
White House to convene ‘brainstorming session’ to help Gaza Strip
Saudi Crown Prince signs off U.K. visit with push for fighter jet deal
Iranian agents accused of assassinating commander of Kurds in Iraq
Khamenei praises hijab after woman who removed headscarf was jailed
Saudi Arabia frees nine Iranian fishermen detained two years ago
Iran finds wreckage of crashed plane on top of mountain
France says committed to Iran deal, will keep talking to European, U.S. allies
Holocaust Museum rescinds award given to Myanmar's leader
Arab German security guards besiege Israeli tourist stand in Berlin
'Never Again': From a Holocaust phrase to a universal phrase
UK's Labour suspends members active in 'antisemitic' Facebook group
Soccer star Messi is newest ambassador for Israeli startup
Economic allies: The US and Israel's top partnerships
Teen wunderkind wows global forum with innovative app
Amazon reportedly to open up Israeli shipping center
Dem lawmaker does U-turn, condemns Farrakhan’s antisemitic speech
Watch: Documentary on Ruth Bader Ginsburg to debut in May
Report: Trump spoke to witnesses about talks they had with special counsel
Pornstar Stormy Daniels sues Trump over 'hush agreement'
Analysis: Clinton falls amid assault on establishment
Clinton concedes: 'We have still not shattered that highest and hardest glass ceiling'
Hillary Clinton and the glass ceiling: Cracked but intact
NY hassidic village loyal to Clinton despite Trump popularity among ultra-Orthodox
Trump reportedly picks friend of Jared Kushner to serve in administration
Trump calls UN 'sad,' days after Israeli settlements vote
Saddam Hussein's daughter touts Trump's 'political sensibility'
Dermer calls on Trump to move embassy to Jerusalem
ICEJ: No nation can complain about U.S. J'lem embassy move
Oil in the North: Moses’ blessing coming to life
Belgian Evangelical Christians Plant Trees in the Galilee
KKL Finland Celebrates Tu Bishvat and its 100th Anniversary
Ben Shemen Flowers Race Blends Technology and Nature
German Christian Delegation Visits Netiv HaAsara on the Gaza Border
Is Israel a Colony?
Sending Your Dear Ones Out to Play
Family Matters
Durdane Agayeva:" I will never forget the 8 days of hell and humiliation in the Armenian captivity"
An archeological hub for visitors from both Israel and abroad, the campus will also house an educational center for students.
By SHARON UDASIN
Hidden by marble for centuries, the stone slab believed to have held Jesus's remains has finally been exposed.
By JPOST.COM STAFF,BENJAMIN GLATT
According to the report, the entrepreneur plans to include Jesus’ crucifixion site, Herod’s Temple and Palace, the Antonia Fortress, and the High Priest’s Palace.
By DANIEL K. EISENBUD
Archaeologists say structures were built in the Byzantine period beside the ancient road leading between Jerusalem and the coastal plain.
Les vieilles pierres de Jérusalem entrent elles aussi dans l’ère du numérique. Au musée de la Tour de David, une technologie de pointe permet désormais aux visiteurs de découvrir l'histoire autrement
By ETGAR LEFKOVITS
A visit to historic Elonei Mamre.
By BEN BRESKY
A tour of Jerusalem reveals a city where sacred sites overlap.
By MAAYAN JAFFE-HOFFMAN
As an exciting new discovery by the Temple Mount Sifting Project makes its debut, ‘In Jerusalem’ sits down with the woman who had a big hand in the hard work behind it.
By CARL HOFFMAN
The new find supports the biblical rendering of the existence of a governor of Jerusalem 2,700 years ago, says archeologist.
Emek Shaveh’s Mizrachi: When you control the past, you control the present and the future.
Controversy, politics, doubts fade away underground, as the astounding treasure of our history is revealed.
By BARBARA SOFER
Rare antiquities, NIS 800,000 in cash, and luxury cars were seized from east Jerusalem suspects’ homes and businesses.
"These findings depict the affluence and character of the Judean Kingdom and are mesmerizing proof of the city’s demise at the hands of the Babylonians."
Silver and bronze bracelets, rings and earrings uncovered near ancient Crusader tower.
TAU researchers discover antiquity on back of pottery shard long on display at Israel Museum.
The wells were strategically placed along the ancient artery to provide water for inhabitants of the numerous villages located adjacent to it, according to the IAA.
The statue fragment was probably made in the Egyptian art style common during the Late Bronze Age, approximately 3,500 years ago.
Findings from 10th century BC may provide evidence of biblical battle in Kingdom of Edom
The name is carved into a piece of a stone bowl dating back some 2,100 years to the Hasmonean period that was discovered in Jerusalem's City of David.
By JPOST.COM STAFF
Is Khirbet Qeiyafa the lost biblical city of Shaaraim? And did it have a shrine modeled after Solomon’s Temple in Jerusalem?
By BEN FISHER
Proposed pluralist prayer area would be built above Herodian-era remains.
By JEREMY SHARON
Asked how it felt to have the soot of one of Judaism’s most historic events on his flesh, Gutfeld paused thoughtfully for a moment. “It is amazing when you think about what you are digging.”
Traditionally, images depicting animals or people were not common within Second Temple Period religious custom.
By KATHERINE KEENAN
UNESCO’s obligation to protect Jerusalem’s Old City is more important than ever, she said, particularly at a time when violence has harmed the multi-faith nature of the ancient site.
By TOVAH LAZAROFF
Name of Thutmose III, one of most prominent pharaohs in Egypt’s New Kingdom, inscribed on 3,200-year-old relic discovered by girl, 12, at Temple Mount Sifting Project
Inscriptions dating to 600 BCE suggest widespread literacy at the time of Kingdom of Judah, say Tel Aviv University researchers.
"Discovery proves there was a thriving settlement in the Jerusalem area in ancient times."
"The wealth of inscriptions from the cemeteries attests to the strong Jewish presence and the city’s social elite in the Late Roman period," says archaeologist.
Unprecedented King Hezekiah royal seal discovered in Ophel excavations brings to life Biblical narratives of Jerusalem’s First Temple period.
The Temple Mount Sifting Project, now in its 10th year, has uncovered hundreds of thousands of invaluable antiquities from tons of ancient debris discarded like trash from Judaism’s holiest site.
Suspects who dug vertical tunnel on elderly woman’s property claimed to be municipal workers.
Unusual stepped structure exposed on street ascending from Siloam Pool to Temple Mount raises questions among researchers.
Antiquities Authority arrests Palestinian family for breaking into Mt. Scopus cave.
"Such instances of finding antiquities beneath a private home can happen only in Israel, and Jerusalem in particular," says Antiquities Authority.
The Elad foundation contends that the compound would be instrumental in drawing tourists while the opposing NGOs denounced the center as destructive.
Kibbutz Tzuba offers an escape from the confines of urban life – experience the area’s beautiful green lungs, fruity wines and bucolic views.
By SETH J. FRANTZMAN
House of David inscription, part of the “Assyria to Iberia at the Dawn of the Classical Age” exhibit at the Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York.
By JTA
The 2,700-year-old clay relic was found at the foot of the southern wall of Temple Mount.
This historic wall, which is just south of the crowded Western Wall plaza, is the southwestern corner of the wall that surrounded the Temple.
By MEITAL SHARABI
Egyptian archaeologists unearthed the tomb of the nobleman from more than 3,000 years ago, the latest in a series of major discoveries of ancient relics.
By REUTERS,JPOST.COM STAFF
The Bible states clearly that David was buried in the City of David; if anywhere should be hallowed as a place for pilgrimage and prayer, it is there.
By MAX BLACKSTON
Archeologists unearth possible Greek Acra remains, used to control Temple Mount; mysterious 2,000-year-old fortification was constructed in Jerusalem during Antiochus IV’s reign.
"At this point in the research, the inscriptions are a mystery," says Antiquities Authority.
"It was like hitting the jackpot," says Filip Vukosavovic, an expert in ancient Babylonia, Sumeria and Assyria after reading the tablets.
By DANIEL K. EISENBUD,REUTERS
Israel Antiquities Authority: This is among the most important Latin inscriptions ever discovered in Jerusalem.
The 15th annual Archeological Conference, organized by Megalim, The City of David Institute for Jerusalem Studies, featured rare gold antiquities.