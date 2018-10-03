jerusalem basketball

03.10.2018 | 23 Adar, 5778
Israeli troops kill Palestinian in West Bank clashes
Arab League secretary-general urges Guatemala to cancel embassy move
Israel urges Irish bank to shut accounts of boycott group
Palestinian leaders slam Israel after undercover police raid university campus
Police issue warning after cameras at women’s apparel shop hacked
Netanyahu opens U.N. exhibit honoring 3,000 years of Jewish history
'Fauda,' 'Shababnikim' sweep Israeli TV awards
Israeli NGO breaks participation record at Jerusalem Marathon
Prediction: Four scenarios for how Netanyahu’s coalition crisis might end
Police deny reports of state's witness Hefetz incriminating Likud ministers
Shaky coalition deal awaits Prime Minister Netanyahu’s okay
Haredi party United Torah Judaism split over enlistment law, budget crisis
Long-lost Leonard Cohen documentary heads for screens
Israeli photographer on Sony competition shortlist
Home is where the art is
Jerusalem runners on their marks for 8th marathon
Maccabi claims crucial conquest in Istanbul
Sela ousted at Indian Wells
Workers make explosive threats as massive Teva layoff strikes continue
Israel seeks to bring more women into the hi-tech industry
Nation girds for general strike today in protest of Teva layoffs
Teva Pharmaceuticals to lay off 14,000 employees worldwide, 1,750 in Israel
Can medical empathy survive the technological revolution?
Israeli-founded start-up raises $15m. to help fight heart failure
Israeli doctors are first to implant device for congestive heart failure
Rambam Hospital hosts Chinese teams, treats deformed children in Ghana
IN PHOTOS: Israel's winged winter residents
Watch: Thousands of migrating pelicans get free lunch in Israel
Pipeline failure for Tamar gas field to cause hiccup in electricity rates
Haifa Chemicals to close down two plants, layoff 800 workers
Column One: Achieving AIPAC’s mission
The Fifth Column: Incitement is coming in droves
Hoping for regime change in Iran
Fighting terrorism is a human right
Four arrested after balcony protest at Iranian embassy in London
White House to convene ‘brainstorming session’ to help Gaza Strip
Saudi Crown Prince signs off U.K. visit with push for fighter jet deal
Iranian agents accused of assassinating commander of Kurds in Iraq
Khamenei praises hijab after woman who removed headscarf was jailed
Saudi Arabia frees nine Iranian fishermen detained two years ago
Iran finds wreckage of crashed plane on top of mountain
France says committed to Iran deal, will keep talking to European, U.S. allies
Holocaust Museum rescinds award given to Myanmar's leader
Arab German security guards besiege Israeli tourist stand in Berlin
'Never Again': From a Holocaust phrase to a universal phrase
UK's Labour suspends members active in 'antisemitic' Facebook group
Soccer star Messi is newest ambassador for Israeli startup
Economic allies: The US and Israel's top partnerships
Teen wunderkind wows global forum with innovative app
Amazon reportedly to open up Israeli shipping center
Dem lawmaker does U-turn, condemns Farrakhan’s antisemitic speech
Watch: Documentary on Ruth Bader Ginsburg to debut in May
Report: Trump spoke to witnesses about talks they had with special counsel
Pornstar Stormy Daniels sues Trump over 'hush agreement'
Analysis: Clinton falls amid assault on establishment
Clinton concedes: 'We have still not shattered that highest and hardest glass ceiling'
Hillary Clinton and the glass ceiling: Cracked but intact
NY hassidic village loyal to Clinton despite Trump popularity among ultra-Orthodox
Trump reportedly picks friend of Jared Kushner to serve in administration
Trump calls UN 'sad,' days after Israeli settlements vote
Saddam Hussein's daughter touts Trump's 'political sensibility'
Dermer calls on Trump to move embassy to Jerusalem
This week in 60 seconds: Netanyahu addresses AIPAC Policy Conference in DC
This week in 60 seconds: Ancient St. Nicholas ring unearthed in Israel
This week in 60 seconds: Abbas calls for international peace conference
Eight Artistic Gifts for Eight Nights of Passover
Podcast: Three Ladies, Three Lattes
Podcast: Does Trump love Jews or embolden antisemitic voices?
Why Starbucks failed in Israel (and only in Israel)
Taxicab Diplomacy: Trump vs. Clinton
This week in 60 seconds: Israel strikes Iranian targets in Syria
Warning: Weddings can be hazardous to your health
Race for respect
Port of Tel Aviv: More than a pretty picture
Creating chaos
THE PEOPLE & THE BOOK: Reading Esther after Auschwitz
Transfigured night
Beacon of hope
Can I be Jewish and lucky?
When the stars align
THE TISCH: Fragrance of sinners
PARASHAT VAYAKHEL-PEKUDEI: Between vision and execution
A spiritual evolution
THIS WEEK IN JERUSALEM: Going? Staying? Go!
It’s four o’clock somewhere
Israel film dreams and reality
עֵין-גֶדִי
סִיבָּה טוֹבָה
חַדְרֵי הַבַּיִת
בְּכָל זֹאת אֵינֶנִי נִפְרָד
The Christian Edition- one month free subscription
Small gifts – big results
ICEJ: No nation can complain about U.S. J'lem embassy move
Oil in the North: Moses’ blessing coming to life
Belgian Evangelical Christians Plant Trees in the Galilee
KKL Finland Celebrates Tu Bishvat and its 100th Anniversary
Ben Shemen Flowers Race Blends Technology and Nature
German Christian Delegation Visits Netiv HaAsara on the Gaza Border
Is Israel a Colony?
Sending Your Dear Ones Out to Play
Family Matters
Durdane Agayeva:" I will never forget the 8 days of hell and humiliation in the Armenian captivity"
Amar'e Stoudemire opens up about his ventures and hopes for future entrepreneurs.
By SHARON UDASIN
News from around the capital city.
By GREER FAY CASHMAN
Hapoel looking to snap losing streak against unbeaten Bayern to boost Top 16 hopes
By ALLON SINAI
Chances of reaching Eurocup Top 16 suffer major blow following Hapoel’s loss to Buducnost
After tight first half in the capital, visiting yellow-and-blue breaks out to extend perfect BSL start
Hapoel looks to make it two wins a row vs Galatasaray - Holon off the mark in Europe
Hapoel victorious in league opener • Hap Tel Aviv overcomes Holon • Herzliya dispatches Ness Ziona
Maccabi Tel Aviv will face Maccabi Rishon Lezion in the semifinals in Holon on Tuesday.
With most teams, including Jerusalem, still in the midst of building their rosters for next season, it is difficult to assess Hapoel’s chances in the competition.
Dyson & Co. power Jerusalem into BSL Final Four a week after bleak outlook facing 0-2 series deficit.
Former NBA all-star Amar’e Stoudemire, who now plays in Jerusalem, reveals he is learning Hebrew.
By JOSEFIN DOLSTEN/JTA
Hapoel back into the top four; Eilat strengthens hold on first with comeback victory over Hap TA.
"I'm going to shower across the street, make sure my change of clothes are around the corner."
Hapoel draws first blood with impressive 20-point victory over Gran Canaria in Game 1.
Jerusalem was playing without Amar’e Stoudemire, who was being rested ahead of the best-of-three series against Gran Canaria of Spain, and was also missing injured Israeli guard Bar Timor.
The team that finishes the regular season in first place will decide if the Final Four takes place in Tel Aviv or Jerusalem.
Jerusalem improved to 8-6 in the BSL and showed further encouraging signs that it is starting to hit top form.
Hapoel opens Eurocup Top 16 with road victory after erasing 20-point deficit on back of big night by Jerrells.
Will Deuce Stoudemire follow in his dad's footsteps as a basketball player or is baseball more his calling?
By JTA
The IBA wants to make sure youth teams don’t bring in foreign recruits in order to strengthen their rosters.
Jerusalem had gone almost a month without a win until last Sunday’s victory over Maccabi Haifa, losing five consecutive games.
Hapoel got the season off to a promising start, but two consecutive defeats in the Eurocup have seen it fall to 3-2 in Group D
Jerusalem is doing its best not to panic despite dropping to a fifth consecutive defeat over all competitions.
Curtis Jerrells scored 30 points for Jerusalem, including eight in the decisive run.
Daunting challenge for Hapoel vs Valencia • Nahariya falls to Banvit in Champions League.
Jerusalem has little trouble overcoming Kiryat Gat on the road ahead of Eurocup opener in Valencia.
Allon said he was pleased with the team’s success in Israel under coach Danny Franco, but admitted he was unhappy with results in Europe.
The peace camp uses basketball as a bridge between people, in an effort to promote peace among the different ethnic and religious groups in Israel.
By SHARON AHARONI
Stoudemire partly owns the team and announced his retirement last Tuesday.
Hapoel Jerusalem is confident of signing Stoudemire, who has an ownership stake in the club since the summer of 2013.
Hapoel Jerusalem owner Ori Allon is confident that this decision will not result in the team missing next season’s BSL campaign.
Blatt will be coaching in Turkey next season, signing a deal with Euroleague club Darussafaka Dogus Istanbul.
By JERUSALEM POST SPORTS STAFF
Edelstein joins the club after arguably its worst ever season.
Hapoel denied repeat championship as sixth seed steals glory in the capital with 83-77 conquest.
The 28-year-old guard led Bandar Imam to the Iranian league title last week and has also played in Italy and Germany in the past.
Maccabi trailed by 14 points (68-54) with seven minutes to play, but ended the night with a 19-2 run, with Haifa capitulating under the pressure.
Casspi, averaging 12.3 points this season, hit 9 of 12 three-pointers en route to his career high in scoring.
By JPOST.COM STAFF
The yellow-and-blue registered its eighth consecutive win over all competitions and fourth straight in the league after outplaying Herzliya from the first moment.
Israeli champion’s win against Volgograd along with Novgorod victory sends Hapoel into Last 32.
For next week’s game to even mean anything for Jerusalem, it will first have to overcome AEK Athens on Wednesday.
Josh Duncan led six Jerusalem players in double figures with 16 points.
Rishon ended the regular season with a 4-2 record, just like Enisey Krasnoyarsk of Russia and Sofia, but finished ahead of them as it owned the tiebreaker against both sides.
Reds notch much-needed Eurocup victory with upset of group leader Galatasaray in Jerusalem.
Hapoel got its Eurocup campaign back on track last week with a dramatic 92-90 victory over Krasny Oktyabr Volgograd of Russia.
After suffering humbling defeat in opener, Hapoel beats Neptunas at home to improve to 1-1.
Yellow-and-blue overcomes Herzliya challenge, Rishon edges Hap TA thanks to late run
The club’s first ever championship banner was raised to the rafters ahead of the start of Saturday’s game and the hosts had little trouble registering the win.
After an impressive preseason, the rebuilt Maccabi took some time to find its rhythm on Saturday, but a 15-0 run in the third quarter was enough to secure the win.
Only four players from last season are guaranteed to be back for 2015/16, with Yogev Ohayon, Devin Smith, Sylven Landesberg and Guy Pnini all under contract
Maccabi’s roster is undergoing a complete overhaul after failing to reach the BSL final for the first time since 1993.
Hours after agreeing personal terms with Dagan Yivzori, Jerusalem was stunned to discover that the Israeli sharp-shooter had signed a contract with Maccabi on Thursday.
Israel’s Under-19 national women’s side met a team assembled from female members of Knesset in an exhibition match at Malha Arena in Jerusalem
Maccabi Tel Aviv is currently the only Israeli club guaranteed a place in the Euroleague regular season as one of 11 teams with an A license.
Capital’s club claims first league title in team history with second straight victory over Hapoel Eilat.
Reds enter two-game series with high hopes of capturing first BSL title, but not taking Southerners lightly.
Reds withstand last-gasp rally from hosts to notch one-point triumph, take 2-0 lead in semifinals.
Hapoel Jerusalem took a 1-0 lead in the BSL semifinals on Thursday night, defeating a dogged Maccabi Rishon Lezion 81-73 at the Jerusalem Arena.
Jerusalem ended the regular season with 15 victories from its final 17 games, but was made to dig deep by a gritty opponent on Sunday, only ultimately clinching the win in the final minute.
Mac TA to face Ness Ziona, J’lem to play Hap TA, Holon versus Rishon, Eilat up against Haifa.
Greens hand Mac TA third loss in four contests, Ashdod still not safe after setback against Nahariya.
Road rout of Ness Ziona gives Reds slight edge over Mac TA in standings despite two more losses.
Hapoel Jerusalem built on its recent excellent form with a hard-fought 82-78 win at Hapoel Tel Aviv on Sunday night.
Yellow-and-blue struggles against Galatasaray but ultimately ekes out victory at Yad Eliyahu.
Friday night’s showdown with Real Madrid in the Spanish capital could have hardly come at a worst timing for the yellow-and-blue.
Jerusalem team bounces back with win over Ironi Ness Ziona.
Jerusalem fails to live up to pre-game billing and capitulates in second half on the way to heavy final defeat.
Since losing five straight games, Jerusalem has only fallen to Maccabi Tel Aviv over the past month, holding its opponents to 66.8 points in four wins.
A buzzer-beating three hands yellow-and-blue road win over Galatasaray to improve to 5-1 in Top 16.
Re-energized Reds cruise to BSL win to climb to 2nd place; Hapoel hosts Maccabi in TA derby tonight.
It was 11 weeks ago that the yellow-and-blue dropped to its heaviest ever defeat to an Israeli club, suffering a 93-63 thrashing at the hands of Hapoel Jerusalem.
Jerusalem set to host Russian side Krasny Oktyabr Volgograd.
The addition of NBA star Amar’e Stoudemire to Hapoel’s roster looks like it might be ‘bashert.’
By JERRY MITTLEMAN
Eilat hopes to pound the paint again even with Sofo’s return for yellow-and-blue; Jerusalem in trouble vs Haifa.
Maccabi, seeded No. 1 in the playoffs, visits Hapoel Gilboa/ Galil (8) in Game 4 of the best-of-five series.