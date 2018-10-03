jerusalem culture

03.10.2018 | 23 Adar, 5778
Israeli troops kill Palestinian in West Bank clashes
Arab League secretary-general urges Guatemala to cancel embassy move
Israel urges Irish bank to shut accounts of boycott group
Palestinian leaders slam Israel after undercover police raid university campus
Police issue warning after cameras at women’s apparel shop hacked
Netanyahu opens U.N. exhibit honoring 3,000 years of Jewish history
'Fauda,' 'Shababnikim' sweep Israeli TV awards
Israeli NGO breaks participation record at Jerusalem Marathon
Prediction: Four scenarios for how Netanyahu’s coalition crisis might end
Police deny reports of state's witness Hefetz incriminating Likud ministers
Shaky coalition deal awaits Prime Minister Netanyahu’s okay
Haredi party United Torah Judaism split over enlistment law, budget crisis
Long-lost Leonard Cohen documentary heads for screens
Israeli photographer on Sony competition shortlist
Home is where the art is
Jerusalem runners on their marks for 8th marathon
Maccabi claims crucial conquest in Istanbul
Sela ousted at Indian Wells
Workers make explosive threats as massive Teva layoff strikes continue
Israel seeks to bring more women into the hi-tech industry
Nation girds for general strike today in protest of Teva layoffs
Teva Pharmaceuticals to lay off 14,000 employees worldwide, 1,750 in Israel
Can medical empathy survive the technological revolution?
Israeli-founded start-up raises $15m. to help fight heart failure
Israeli doctors are first to implant device for congestive heart failure
Rambam Hospital hosts Chinese teams, treats deformed children in Ghana
IN PHOTOS: Israel's winged winter residents
Watch: Thousands of migrating pelicans get free lunch in Israel
Pipeline failure for Tamar gas field to cause hiccup in electricity rates
Haifa Chemicals to close down two plants, layoff 800 workers
Column One: Achieving AIPAC’s mission
The Fifth Column: Incitement is coming in droves
Hoping for regime change in Iran
Fighting terrorism is a human right
Four arrested after balcony protest at Iranian embassy in London
White House to convene ‘brainstorming session’ to help Gaza Strip
Saudi Crown Prince signs off U.K. visit with push for fighter jet deal
Iranian agents accused of assassinating commander of Kurds in Iraq
Khamenei praises hijab after woman who removed headscarf was jailed
Saudi Arabia frees nine Iranian fishermen detained two years ago
Iran finds wreckage of crashed plane on top of mountain
France says committed to Iran deal, will keep talking to European, U.S. allies
Holocaust Museum rescinds award given to Myanmar's leader
Arab German security guards besiege Israeli tourist stand in Berlin
'Never Again': From a Holocaust phrase to a universal phrase
UK's Labour suspends members active in 'antisemitic' Facebook group
Soccer star Messi is newest ambassador for Israeli startup
Economic allies: The US and Israel's top partnerships
Teen wunderkind wows global forum with innovative app
Amazon reportedly to open up Israeli shipping center
Dem lawmaker does U-turn, condemns Farrakhan’s antisemitic speech
Watch: Documentary on Ruth Bader Ginsburg to debut in May
Report: Trump spoke to witnesses about talks they had with special counsel
Pornstar Stormy Daniels sues Trump over 'hush agreement'
Analysis: Clinton falls amid assault on establishment
Clinton concedes: 'We have still not shattered that highest and hardest glass ceiling'
Hillary Clinton and the glass ceiling: Cracked but intact
NY hassidic village loyal to Clinton despite Trump popularity among ultra-Orthodox
Trump reportedly picks friend of Jared Kushner to serve in administration
Trump calls UN 'sad,' days after Israeli settlements vote
Saddam Hussein's daughter touts Trump's 'political sensibility'
Dermer calls on Trump to move embassy to Jerusalem
This week in 60 seconds: Netanyahu addresses AIPAC Policy Conference in DC
This week in 60 seconds: Ancient St. Nicholas ring unearthed in Israel
This week in 60 seconds: Abbas calls for international peace conference
Eight Artistic Gifts for Eight Nights of Passover
Podcast: Three Ladies, Three Lattes
Podcast: Does Trump love Jews or embolden antisemitic voices?
Why Starbucks failed in Israel (and only in Israel)
Taxicab Diplomacy: Trump vs. Clinton
This week in 60 seconds: Israel strikes Iranian targets in Syria
Warning: Weddings can be hazardous to your health
Race for respect
Port of Tel Aviv: More than a pretty picture
Creating chaos
THE PEOPLE & THE BOOK: Reading Esther after Auschwitz
Transfigured night
Beacon of hope
Can I be Jewish and lucky?
When the stars align
THE TISCH: Fragrance of sinners
PARASHAT VAYAKHEL-PEKUDEI: Between vision and execution
A spiritual evolution
THIS WEEK IN JERUSALEM: Going? Staying? Go!
It’s four o’clock somewhere
Israel film dreams and reality
עֵין-גֶדִי
סִיבָּה טוֹבָה
חַדְרֵי הַבַּיִת
בְּכָל זֹאת אֵינֶנִי נִפְרָד
The Christian Edition- one month free subscription
Small gifts – big results
ICEJ: No nation can complain about U.S. J'lem embassy move
Oil in the North: Moses’ blessing coming to life
Belgian Evangelical Christians Plant Trees in the Galilee
KKL Finland Celebrates Tu Bishvat and its 100th Anniversary
Ben Shemen Flowers Race Blends Technology and Nature
German Christian Delegation Visits Netiv HaAsara on the Gaza Border
Is Israel a Colony?
Sending Your Dear Ones Out to Play
Family Matters
Durdane Agayeva:" I will never forget the 8 days of hell and humiliation in the Armenian captivity"
The letters will be sold in a live auction with participation online by the Winner’s auction house in Jerusalem.
By JTA
Peggy Cidor’s round-up of city affairs
By PEGGY CIDOR
This week, in our continuing series of profiles of potential mayoral candidates, we talk to attorney Yossi Havilio
Rolling Stone:Peggy Cidor's round-up of city affairs
Seventh edition of Jerusalem indie music festival to feature four stages and 15 bands.
By BARRY DAVIS
Anyone who didn’t go on vacation this summer might want to do so now.
By YAIR ASSAF-SHAPIRA
Peggy Cidor’s round-up of city affairs.
The Jerusalem Development Authority offers free Shabbat tours
By ARIEL DOMINIQUE HENDELMAN
By JOEL HABER
The developing nightlife scene in Rehavia
is helping to forge a sense of community
that may be replicated in other neighborhoods.
By ORRI J. AVRAHAM
The weekly items take in music, the culinary arts, street parties and all manner of cultural outings, at various locations around the city center
There is a generous array of largely pencil- and graphite- based items currently on display at the Jerusalem Artists’ House, as part of the sixth edition of the drawing biennale.
In the near future, Jerusalem is expected to see additional museum openings in the new “Museum Complex” surrounding the Israel Museum.
By OMER YANIV
Last week, the municipality warned the organizers and members of Bar-Kayama that they are requested not to engage in any activity involving politics at the Barbur Gallery.
Official kickoff awaits green light from Jerusalem Rabbinate.
The familiar aromas of fish and spices somehow vanish to make way for a whiff of alcohol and the misty fume of narghilas.
One could identify Effie Benaya, founder, manager and artistic director of the Oud Festival of Jerusalem, as the most realistic dreamer among us.
Painter Ora Nissim creates worlds of color.
Musicians of all ages and styles fill the holy city with song.
In a promotional video released online this past week, “Ziona," a young woman, speeds on her bike across the capital – clearly trying to send a message of a young and dynamic city.
At the 360 Location-Dependent Theater Festival“Every day ... has a different feel.”
By KAYLA ROSEN
Three Ladies, Three Lattes looks at percolating issues in Israel’s complicated social and religious fabric. Secular Pam, modern Orthodox Tzippi and haredi Danit answer your questions.
By THREE LADIES, THREE LATTES
Two genres of Menotti’s operas – comic and serious, almost tragic, The Old Maid and the Thief and The Medium – were performed by the Jerusalem Music Academy.
By URY EPPSTEIN
The latest social news from Israeli life.
By MICHAL GALANTI
Once again, artistic director and internationally acclaimed trumpeter Avishai Cohen put together a diverse range of acts.
Dege Feder presents her solo dance piece as part of the Hullegeb Israeli-Ethiopian Arts Festival in Jerusalem
By ORI J. LENKINSKI
Jerusalem Affairs and Heritage Minister Zeev Elkin advances the interests of the capital city on the national level.
By ILANIT CHERNICK
Little House in Baka, a spacious mansion built in 1930, today is a quaint 34-room hotel.
By STEWART WEISS
Israeli-Ethiopian singer Ester Rada sees the world through multiple lenses in her second album.
By JENNIFER GREENBERG
Ice, fire, astronauts?
By AMY SPIRO
Sharona Pick has co-created "Swan Lake Rock Opera."
One can imagine the clink of glasses and gay evenings that took place here at the turn of the century.
By ARIEH O’SULLIVAN
What's happening in Israel!
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
It's a bar. It's a radio station. It's both.
For the first time, the exhibition will take place in conjunction with Hebrew Book Week.
By DANIEL K. EISENBUD
Currently the only pedestrian access down to the Western Wall from the Jewish Quarter and back up to it is via a long set of stairs.
By JEREMY SHARON
Putting politics aside, local jazz band Hagiga are ready to strut their stuff at this year’s Copenhagen Jazz Festival.
Jessica Lang Dance will perform Tel Aviv.
The Jpost culture guide for the week to come.
The “JLM i-team” is a senior consulting group founded and funded by Bloomberg Philanthropies in 2015 to address major social and economic challenges in the capital.
The Dias de Flamenco festival clicks its heels in Tel Aviv.
The evening was first produced for the Red Sea Jazz festival last summer and received so well that the producers decided to repeat it in Tel Aviv, hopefully not for the last time.
By NERIA BARR
Soprano Yeela Avital takes part in a Bach oratorio at the MustonenFest.
LOGON presents the musical ‘Annie’ nationwide.
The Estonian handbell ensemble Arsis performs three concerts.
By MAXIM REIDER
Tamara Mielnik presents two diverse pieces in Jerusalem.
It’s only taken 25 years, but British alternative rock band House of Love with frontman Guy Chadwick are finally making their way to Israel.
Cave’s new acclaimed 16th album, The Skeleton Tree, is his first since his 15-year-old son Arthur fell off a cliff to his death in 2015.
By DAVID BRINN
China National Ballet Liaoning Herzliya, January 21.
By ORA BRAFMAN
Originally one show was scheduled on the 21st but it sold out so quickly after being announced last week that promoter Naranjeh added another show for the apparently more popular than expected band.
The Turkish jazz trio will perform in Jerusalem.
Legendary ‘Dog Whisperer’ Cesar Millan is bringing his new live show to Tel Aviv.
By SHAWN RODGERS
This year, the five $100,000 prizes will be awarded to eight winners for their exceptional work in the fields of chemistry, mathematics, physics, medicine, and the arts.
By LIDAR GRAVÉ-LAZI
Jamaican-born Canadian poet Prufrock Shadowrunner is ready to paint pictures with his words at Israel’s first international Poetry Slam Festival.
A guest of the Jerusalem Jewish Film Festival, the Holocaust historian and author speaks to
the ‘Post’ about her role in the making of a new Holocaust film and the perils of ignoring history.
By HANNAH BROWN
Solomon Kehati and his Adyabo quintet will perform traditional Ethiopian music
with ancient and unique Ethiopian instruments as part of the annual Hullegeb Festival.
TA Opera House, November 30.
The Jeff Ballard Trio will perform at the Jerusalem Jazz Festival.
Jerusalem Mayor Nir Barkat speaks about his political future, building in the capital, controversial home demolitions, security, economic revitalization and the 50th anniversary of the 1967 war.
Jerusalem-born artist Shai Yehezkelli presents his eccentric style of painting infused with personal anecdotes and rich religious imagery.
By JESSICA VRAZILEK
On Jewish oppression, Spektor spoke of the every day reality of her brother, an Orthodox Jew who wears a black hat and is frequently harassed for his faith.
The Pathos Mathos Company presents a multi-sensory performance celebrating four forgotten women of the Bible.
Veteran oud player Sameer Makhoul will show off his multicultural sounds as he takes the stage at the annual Oud Festival in Jerusalem.
The French Comedy Film Festival will run from November 14 - December 6.
This year’s Oud Festival featuresv Indian musician Ustad Shujaat Husain Khan.
Mirror images are cause for reflection in Sarah Nina Meridor’s exhibition ‘Imagework.’
Renowned Israeli classical pianist Ofra Yitzhaki is looking forward to performing Ravel’s ‘mad work’ at the Hateiva Marathon Festival.
Your entertainment guide for the week to come.
It’s been a year since the beginning of the terror wave.’ How is the capital faring?
A guest at this year’s Haifa Film Festival, the French-Italian actress discusses her latest role as a flamboyant mental patient.
In the past, the ministers have confined their remarks to praise for the achievements of Israeli filmmakers. Regev broke decisively with this tradition.
Best known for his work with Peter Gabriel and King Crimson, famed Jewish bassist Tony Levin returns to Israel with his prog rock trio, Stick Men.
The winning concept for Mike's Place franchise is simple: good food and drinks, reasonable prices, warm ambience and, of course, location.
By JASON MESKIN
Musician and teacher Bat-Ella Birnbaum introduces tens of thousands of children to tradition.
By MIRIAM KRESH
“There are many religious people who are willing to accept the LGBT community, and we intend that the parade will be a platform for dialogue and understanding, not for hatred.”
By UDI SHAHAM
The 33 tanks include many species such as stingrays, clownfish, sea urchins, and sharks.
By REUTERS
To what degree do people in Jerusalem take advantage of Purim as an opportunity to transcend social borders?
By NATAN ODENHEIMER
After the greatest tourist hits, here are some of the deep cuts of Jerusalem.
By BEN FISHER
Roey Heifetz’s painfully honest drawings exhibit a strong feeling of
intimacy with the characters’ inner thoughts and emotions,
albeit with a somewhat caricatured bent.
While you’re walking, take a look at the flora surrounding the path – there are terebinth, oak and large olive trees all around.
By MEITAL SHARABI
By GREER FAY CASHMAN
The latest in the Atlas boutique hotel chain, the Bezalel rises to the high standards of its precedents.
A weekly round up of news briefs from around Israel.
Israeli musicians and singers have been bewitched by birds passing through the country's skies.
By ECO99FM
A round up of news from in and around Jerusalem.
Get into the Israeli mindstate with this playlist from the Jewish state.
News briefs from around Jerusalem.