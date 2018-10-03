jerusalem municipality

03.10.2018 | 23 Adar, 5778
Israeli troops kill Palestinian in West Bank clashes
Arab League secretary-general urges Guatemala to cancel embassy move
Israel urges Irish bank to shut accounts of boycott group
Palestinian leaders slam Israel after undercover police raid university campus
Police issue warning after cameras at women’s apparel shop hacked
Netanyahu opens U.N. exhibit honoring 3,000 years of Jewish history
'Fauda,' 'Shababnikim' sweep Israeli TV awards
Israeli NGO breaks participation record at Jerusalem Marathon
Prediction: Four scenarios for how Netanyahu’s coalition crisis might end
Police deny reports of state's witness Hefetz incriminating Likud ministers
Shaky coalition deal awaits Prime Minister Netanyahu’s okay
Haredi party United Torah Judaism split over enlistment law, budget crisis
Long-lost Leonard Cohen documentary heads for screens
Israeli photographer on Sony competition shortlist
Home is where the art is
Jerusalem runners on their marks for 8th marathon
Maccabi claims crucial conquest in Istanbul
Sela ousted at Indian Wells
Workers make explosive threats as massive Teva layoff strikes continue
Israel seeks to bring more women into the hi-tech industry
Nation girds for general strike today in protest of Teva layoffs
Teva Pharmaceuticals to lay off 14,000 employees worldwide, 1,750 in Israel
Can medical empathy survive the technological revolution?
Israeli-founded start-up raises $15m. to help fight heart failure
Israeli doctors are first to implant device for congestive heart failure
Rambam Hospital hosts Chinese teams, treats deformed children in Ghana
IN PHOTOS: Israel's winged winter residents
Watch: Thousands of migrating pelicans get free lunch in Israel
Pipeline failure for Tamar gas field to cause hiccup in electricity rates
Haifa Chemicals to close down two plants, layoff 800 workers
Column One: Achieving AIPAC’s mission
The Fifth Column: Incitement is coming in droves
Hoping for regime change in Iran
Fighting terrorism is a human right
Four arrested after balcony protest at Iranian embassy in London
White House to convene ‘brainstorming session’ to help Gaza Strip
Saudi Crown Prince signs off U.K. visit with push for fighter jet deal
Iranian agents accused of assassinating commander of Kurds in Iraq
Khamenei praises hijab after woman who removed headscarf was jailed
Saudi Arabia frees nine Iranian fishermen detained two years ago
Iran finds wreckage of crashed plane on top of mountain
France says committed to Iran deal, will keep talking to European, U.S. allies
Holocaust Museum rescinds award given to Myanmar's leader
Arab German security guards besiege Israeli tourist stand in Berlin
'Never Again': From a Holocaust phrase to a universal phrase
UK's Labour suspends members active in 'antisemitic' Facebook group
Soccer star Messi is newest ambassador for Israeli startup
Economic allies: The US and Israel's top partnerships
Teen wunderkind wows global forum with innovative app
Amazon reportedly to open up Israeli shipping center
Dem lawmaker does U-turn, condemns Farrakhan’s antisemitic speech
Watch: Documentary on Ruth Bader Ginsburg to debut in May
Report: Trump spoke to witnesses about talks they had with special counsel
Pornstar Stormy Daniels sues Trump over 'hush agreement'
Analysis: Clinton falls amid assault on establishment
Clinton concedes: 'We have still not shattered that highest and hardest glass ceiling'
Hillary Clinton and the glass ceiling: Cracked but intact
NY hassidic village loyal to Clinton despite Trump popularity among ultra-Orthodox
Trump reportedly picks friend of Jared Kushner to serve in administration
Trump calls UN 'sad,' days after Israeli settlements vote
Saddam Hussein's daughter touts Trump's 'political sensibility'
Dermer calls on Trump to move embassy to Jerusalem
This week in 60 seconds: Netanyahu addresses AIPAC Policy Conference in DC
This week in 60 seconds: Ancient St. Nicholas ring unearthed in Israel
This week in 60 seconds: Abbas calls for international peace conference
Eight Artistic Gifts for Eight Nights of Passover
Podcast: Three Ladies, Three Lattes
Podcast: Does Trump love Jews or embolden antisemitic voices?
Why Starbucks failed in Israel (and only in Israel)
Taxicab Diplomacy: Trump vs. Clinton
This week in 60 seconds: Israel strikes Iranian targets in Syria
Warning: Weddings can be hazardous to your health
Race for respect
Port of Tel Aviv: More than a pretty picture
Creating chaos
THE PEOPLE & THE BOOK: Reading Esther after Auschwitz
Transfigured night
Beacon of hope
Can I be Jewish and lucky?
When the stars align
THE TISCH: Fragrance of sinners
PARASHAT VAYAKHEL-PEKUDEI: Between vision and execution
A spiritual evolution
THIS WEEK IN JERUSALEM: Going? Staying? Go!
It’s four o’clock somewhere
Israel film dreams and reality
עֵין-גֶדִי
סִיבָּה טוֹבָה
חַדְרֵי הַבַּיִת
בְּכָל זֹאת אֵינֶנִי נִפְרָד
ICEJ: No nation can complain about U.S. J'lem embassy move
Oil in the North: Moses’ blessing coming to life
Belgian Evangelical Christians Plant Trees in the Galilee
KKL Finland Celebrates Tu Bishvat and its 100th Anniversary
Ben Shemen Flowers Race Blends Technology and Nature
German Christian Delegation Visits Netiv HaAsara on the Gaza Border
Is Israel a Colony?
Sending Your Dear Ones Out to Play
Family Matters
Durdane Agayeva:" I will never forget the 8 days of hell and humiliation in the Armenian captivity"
“It’s a de facto way of dividing the city,” Bennett said at the opening session of the annual conference of the Council of Jewish Communities in Judea and Samaria, which took place in the capital.
By TOVAH LAZAROFF,DANIEL K. EISENBUD,GIL HOFFMAN
Construction, sécurité, développement économique, Nir Barkat fait le point
By DANIEL K. EISENBUD
Face à la situation sécuritaire, le maire de la capitale se bat pour renforcer sa ville, et pave la voie à son avenir politique
By PEGGY CIDOR
Earth Day events still went on in municipalities around Israel and Jerusalem released its yearly recycling and trash rates.
By SHARON UDASIN
Health Ministry and Jerusalem Municipality bemoan growing need for geriatric facilities but donate nothing to new Herzog Hospital building.
By JUDY SIEGEL-ITZKOVICH
'In Jerusalem' interviews the deputy mayor as part of our continuing series on prospective candidates in the city's upcoming mayoral election.
Peggy Cidor’s round-up of city affairs.
Mayor Nir Barkat answered journalists’ questions and explained why he decided to go on strike.
Balancing the needs of the haredi sector with his pledge to the secular and general public can seem a mission impossible
A look at the new leadership of the Jerusalem Institute for Policy Research.
Three woman-less musical events for the public at large in a space that belongs to the city is an insult to Jerusalem’s residents – men and women alike.
Halprin was heavily involved in the urban planning of Jerusalem, and was a member of the International Jerusalem Committee.
By GREER FAY CASHMAN
As the battle over the light rail’s Blue Line rages, residents get a lesson in City Hall democracy.
Jerusalem city hall is preparing itself for an audit by hiring one of their own.
The 12 families of Lifta will have to go, sooner or later. Where to? No one knows.
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
“It is not only a matter of money; it is primarily a matter of a bold political decision, a change in mind-set, followed and backed by huge budgets."
The controversial plan to separate the city’s Jews and Arabs – and some reactions.
“Helping these people, it is a passion of mine.”
By JOSH HASTEN
With NIS 400,000 needed to balance the budget, Barkat’s decision is to fire hundreds of city employees – mostly cleaners and guards at education institutions.
Rosenheim, who until recently was vice president of the religious Bnei Akiva youth movement, is known to be a man very close to Education Minister and Bayit Yehudi leader Naftali Bennett.
"The city council is about to approve Jerusalem’s budget for next year, and all parties involved agree that the situation is sensitive."
We have all encountered frustrating ‘Kafkaesque' situations; here is another one, happening now.
"This is Jerusalem, the capital, where even planting a tree can have both international and political implications."
A project to build a new city that would hold up to 100,000 residents on the southwestern edge of the capital is met with sharp criticism from the municipality.
Some residents have a right to varying tax breaks based on factors like socioeconomic status or age.
How Mayor Nir Barkat lost the ministry he never had to Likud MK Ze’ev Elkin.
A round up of Jerusalem news.
The relationship between the mayor and the far-right city councillor is deteriorating.
The municipality is launching festivals such as Starter and Sheon Horef to liven up the cultural scene and boost small businesses, but is it enough to keep young people in the capital?
By BARRY DAVIS
The city’s NIS 2m. poppy installation is damaged less than two months after dedication.
Peggy Cidor’s round-up of city affairs
Sheon Horef offers a month of Monday entertainment at some unexpected venues.
With a NIS 770 million increase from last year, Mayor Nir Barkat has great plans for the city; The good news is that he says he will clean it up.
Last week, Deputy Mayor Rachel Azaria's former secretary took things one step too far and posted some rude remarks on her Facebook page about Azaria.
From elephants to emergency medicine, the sudden cold snap taxed city resources.
By EITAN AROM
Solomon Balas doesn’t fit the mold of the average Jewish pensioner who moves from a major Western city to spend his old age near Jerusalem’s holy sites.
A resident of David’s Village has brought to light a host of alleged building violations.
There is still work to be done in cleaning up the Building Permits Department, but the new procedures Mayor Nir Barkat introduced last month are a step in the right direction.
When the former mayor was sentenced to six years in jail, it elicited sympathy from sources as diverse as fellow haredim and secular and left-wing leaders.
The closing of the Lifta detoxification center is a low point for the city, say health professionals and parents of drug-addicted youth.
Thanks to a social worker from New York, there are now six centers in the capital that citizens can call for guidance in getting their rights.
By LISA GOLD
The Jerusalem Religious Council was forcing women to sign ‘waivers’ that included intimate personal information
By ILANIT CHERNICK
The Christian leaders attacked the municipality’s move, saying that it is harmful.
By UDI SHAHAM
Jerusalem Mayor Nir Barkat said that it is unfair that the residents of Jerusalem should continue suffering from the debts of the cities churches.
Opposition slams Barkat, saying he harms freedom of speech in the city.
Many of the residents of these districts are originally from the Old City and surrounding neighborhoods.
During the Obama adminstration, disagreement about construction in the same neighborhood caused the current freeze in peace talks with the Palestinians.
Jerusalem Affairs and Heritage Minister Zeev Elkin advances the interests of the capital city on the national level.
Instead of cutting them off, Barkat said to deal with the demographics issue they should attract people to come settle in the city, not separate neighborhoods off from it.
This move comes in light of the ongoing rift between the pluralist party and Jerusalem Mayor Nir Barkat over Barkat’s proposed master- neighborhoods plan.
Jerusalem's underground cemetery project a finalist in international competition.
By AMY SPIRO
Jerusalem Mayor Nir Barkat welcomed the court’s decision, and said that the municipality under his leadership will not allow residents to be harmed because of the real estate deal.
The children and other participants were able to press grapes underfoot in a wine press and get their hands dirty with some pottery.
By JEREMY SHARON
Today, the authority to license business operations lies with municipal authorities
By MAX SCHINDLER
The report, based on official statistics, states that a third of the students in east Jerusalem drop out of school, meaning that they won’t finish 12 years of school.
"The liberation of Jerusalem changed the city fundamentally."
By HERB KEINON
Announcement comes after 15 Arab home demolitions.
The alternative Jerusalem Day march on Sunday is known as the "March of the Families.”
“We were able to translate the love of Jerusalem worldwide into contributions of hundreds of millions of shekels for the city.”
The four new 18-story residential towers will contain 405 units and cost 20-30% below market costs.
The SZMC spokeswoman said that it is “happy to cooperate with the new owners” and run the Bikur Cholim branch in the center of town in the same manner as before.
Effort will help preserve historical areas for future generations, says city councilman.
New elections have been held up due to legal wrangling over how to elect candidates.
Dramatic moves and announcements are expected.
Teddy Kollek transitioned Jerusalem from divided city to united capital.
By ABRAHAM RABINOVICH
As for the reception so far, Sides is confident that Prettimess has proven to be a worthy second act to Engelmayer.
By ORI J. LENKINSKI
Deal provides housing at lower prices for secular, moderately religious residents in an increasingly ultra-Orthodox neighborhood.
The US Consulate in Jerusalem is an affront to the State of Israel.
By MILTON ELBOGEN
Even today most Jerusalemites have no idea that there is a refugee camp within the city’s jurisdiction.
By MEIR MARGALIT
Foreign Ministry officials last week reportedly met with officials from the Immigrant Absorption Ministry to discuss the availability of the Diplomat Hotel in the Talpiot neighborhood.
By JTA