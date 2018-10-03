jerusalem news

03.10.2018 | 23 Adar, 5778
Israeli troops kill Palestinian in West Bank clashes
Arab League secretary-general urges Guatemala to cancel embassy move
Israel urges Irish bank to shut accounts of boycott group
Palestinian leaders slam Israel after undercover police raid university campus
Police issue warning after cameras at women’s apparel shop hacked
Netanyahu opens U.N. exhibit honoring 3,000 years of Jewish history
'Fauda,' 'Shababnikim' sweep Israeli TV awards
Israeli NGO breaks participation record at Jerusalem Marathon
Prediction: Four scenarios for how Netanyahu’s coalition crisis might end
Police deny reports of state's witness Hefetz incriminating Likud ministers
Shaky coalition deal awaits Prime Minister Netanyahu’s okay
Haredi party United Torah Judaism split over enlistment law, budget crisis
Long-lost Leonard Cohen documentary heads for screens
Israeli photographer on Sony competition shortlist
Home is where the art is
Jerusalem runners on their marks for 8th marathon
Maccabi claims crucial conquest in Istanbul
Sela ousted at Indian Wells
Workers make explosive threats as massive Teva layoff strikes continue
Israel seeks to bring more women into the hi-tech industry
Nation girds for general strike today in protest of Teva layoffs
Teva Pharmaceuticals to lay off 14,000 employees worldwide, 1,750 in Israel
Can medical empathy survive the technological revolution?
Israeli-founded start-up raises $15m. to help fight heart failure
Israeli doctors are first to implant device for congestive heart failure
Rambam Hospital hosts Chinese teams, treats deformed children in Ghana
IN PHOTOS: Israel's winged winter residents
Watch: Thousands of migrating pelicans get free lunch in Israel
Pipeline failure for Tamar gas field to cause hiccup in electricity rates
Haifa Chemicals to close down two plants, layoff 800 workers
Column One: Achieving AIPAC’s mission
The Fifth Column: Incitement is coming in droves
Hoping for regime change in Iran
Fighting terrorism is a human right
Four arrested after balcony protest at Iranian embassy in London
White House to convene ‘brainstorming session’ to help Gaza Strip
Saudi Crown Prince signs off U.K. visit with push for fighter jet deal
Iranian agents accused of assassinating commander of Kurds in Iraq
Khamenei praises hijab after woman who removed headscarf was jailed
Saudi Arabia frees nine Iranian fishermen detained two years ago
Iran finds wreckage of crashed plane on top of mountain
France says committed to Iran deal, will keep talking to European, U.S. allies
Holocaust Museum rescinds award given to Myanmar's leader
Arab German security guards besiege Israeli tourist stand in Berlin
'Never Again': From a Holocaust phrase to a universal phrase
UK's Labour suspends members active in 'antisemitic' Facebook group
Soccer star Messi is newest ambassador for Israeli startup
Economic allies: The US and Israel's top partnerships
Teen wunderkind wows global forum with innovative app
Amazon reportedly to open up Israeli shipping center
Dem lawmaker does U-turn, condemns Farrakhan’s antisemitic speech
Watch: Documentary on Ruth Bader Ginsburg to debut in May
Report: Trump spoke to witnesses about talks they had with special counsel
Pornstar Stormy Daniels sues Trump over 'hush agreement'
Analysis: Clinton falls amid assault on establishment
Clinton concedes: 'We have still not shattered that highest and hardest glass ceiling'
Hillary Clinton and the glass ceiling: Cracked but intact
NY hassidic village loyal to Clinton despite Trump popularity among ultra-Orthodox
Trump reportedly picks friend of Jared Kushner to serve in administration
Trump calls UN 'sad,' days after Israeli settlements vote
Saddam Hussein's daughter touts Trump's 'political sensibility'
Dermer calls on Trump to move embassy to Jerusalem
This week in 60 seconds: Netanyahu addresses AIPAC Policy Conference in DC
This week in 60 seconds: Ancient St. Nicholas ring unearthed in Israel
This week in 60 seconds: Abbas calls for international peace conference
Eight Artistic Gifts for Eight Nights of Passover
Podcast: Three Ladies, Three Lattes
Podcast: Does Trump love Jews or embolden antisemitic voices?
Why Starbucks failed in Israel (and only in Israel)
Taxicab Diplomacy: Trump vs. Clinton
This week in 60 seconds: Israel strikes Iranian targets in Syria
Warning: Weddings can be hazardous to your health
Race for respect
Port of Tel Aviv: More than a pretty picture
Creating chaos
THE PEOPLE & THE BOOK: Reading Esther after Auschwitz
Transfigured night
Beacon of hope
Can I be Jewish and lucky?
When the stars align
THE TISCH: Fragrance of sinners
PARASHAT VAYAKHEL-PEKUDEI: Between vision and execution
A spiritual evolution
THIS WEEK IN JERUSALEM: Going? Staying? Go!
It’s four o’clock somewhere
Israel film dreams and reality
עֵין-גֶדִי
סִיבָּה טוֹבָה
חַדְרֵי הַבַּיִת
בְּכָל זֹאת אֵינֶנִי נִפְרָד
Small gifts – big results
ICEJ: No nation can complain about U.S. J'lem embassy move
Oil in the North: Moses’ blessing coming to life
Belgian Evangelical Christians Plant Trees in the Galilee
KKL Finland Celebrates Tu Bishvat and its 100th Anniversary
Ben Shemen Flowers Race Blends Technology and Nature
German Christian Delegation Visits Netiv HaAsara on the Gaza Border
Is Israel a Colony?
Sending Your Dear Ones Out to Play
Family Matters
Durdane Agayeva:" I will never forget the 8 days of hell and humiliation in the Armenian captivity"
“The accused resented the declaration and decided to carry out a stabbing attack, to murder Jews in Jerusalem. This, he claimed, was to defend Jerusalem and the al-Aksa mosque,'charge sheet noted.
By UDI SHAHAM
Barkat says move ‘demonstrates once again the ludicrous, anti-Israel nature of the organization’
By DANIEL K. EISENBUD
Victims in light-to-moderate condition, police say assailant acted alone
‘Hezbollah, Hamas and the Iranian government, which is the source of global terrorism, are on my mind much more than where the US Embassy is,’ says one man.
Abu Gaanam was convicted in June of multiple murder and attempted murder charges for brutally murdering three Jewish men and wounding 10 others on an Egged bus in the capital.
By YONAH JEREMY BOB
Over 500,000 visitors attended events at the center last year.
Construction, sécurité, développement économique, Nir Barkat fait le point
The Jerusalem Development Authority is committed to strengthening hi-tech in the capital.
By PEGGY CIDOR
With a little help from friends, Jerusalem
is tackling some of its most pressing
challenges.
By ORRI J. AVRAHAM
The facts on the ground – the actions and declarations for and against a more “halachic” direction – bring to mind the situation eight years ago.
... and the Jerusalem intifada.
By MARIK SHTERN MARIK SHTERN / JERUSALEM INSTITUTE FOR POLICY RESEARCH / EN.JERUSALEMINSTITUTE.ORG.IL
The OU Center launches initiatives to ease the way for English-speaking olim.
By KEREN PREISKEL
Mayor Nir Barkat answered journalists’ questions and explained why he decided to go on strike.
All sides in the struggle over the strike agree: We’re talking about Israel’s largest city, but first and foremost,
also its poorest.
Jesus of Nazareth is the theme of a large and impressive exhibition at the Israel Museum.
The 0202 website provides translations
of east Jerusalem and haredi media,
for greater understanding of our fellow city dwellers.
By ARIEL DOMINIQUE HENDELMAN
By GREER FAY CASHMAN
Getting to know the sometimes-heated inner workings
of the city’s local planning and construction committee.
Jerusalem’s newest museum is a must-see gem that tells the compelling story of Levi Eshkol and his contributions at a crucial point in our history.
Gulliver’s Gate will encompass a total space of 4,452 square meters, presenting a miniature world at the scale of 1:87.
By CARL HOFFMAN
Stay tuned to hear the mayor’s decision.
Could one of Jerusalem’s flagship haredi neighborhoods turn into a poster child of modern-day Zionism?
By GOL KALEV
Jerusalem is home not just to revolutionary startups, but to companies that have proven themselves across the globe.
By SOPHIE ASHKINAZE-COLLENDER
Jerusalem is Israel’s most populous city, yet in terms of incoming as well as outgoing residents it is second to Tel Aviv.
By YAIR ASSAF-SHAPIRA
One of Israel’s first family therapy centers, Shiluv aims to provide high-quality, professional therapy to residents of the greater Jerusalem area regardless of their financial situation.
HUC's "Jerusalem campus deserves a beautiful, modern campus that matches the institution’s lofty goals.”
Screening movies on Shabbat has become a high-profile point of contention.
As Mayor Nir Barkat sets his sights on the national political arena, Jerusalem is waiting and wondering: Is he still focused on the city’s needs? And who might replace him?
The orphanage and army camp may have been consigned to the past, but at the very least, Schneller Case is a Derby doff to one the city’s most important historical landmarks.
By BARRY DAVIS
“It is not only a matter of money; it is primarily a matter of a bold political decision, a change in mind-set, followed and backed by huge budgets."
Of Israel’s 2.3 million households, 210,100 are found in Jerusalem.
Numbers providing a glimpse into the realities of our city.
Without public financial support, most of the artistic events and venues simply cannot survive.
The plan to run a new light rail line along Emek Refaim Street is not sitting well with many residents and shop owners.
In Tel Aviv, the ‘dangerous wheels syndrome’ is exacerbated by skateboards, roller skates, scooters and Segways. In Jerusalem, the situation is a lot worse.
In Jerusalem’s beating heart, next to the light rail stop, a place has been set up to enable people to meet and talk, listen to music, catch a show and more.
Only 32% of Jerusalem’s residents replied positively when asked whether they trust the police.
By OMER YANIV
Once fully operational, the state-of-the-art six-story 2,500 square-meter facility will offer a range of cultural, social and welfare services for the elderly residing in the greater Jerusalem area.
By JOSH HASTEN
Hagit Moshe talks about taking on two new, challenging roles: deputy mayor and head of the city council’s finance committee.
Soon there will be some added downtown aesthetics tailor-made to raise a smile, pique some interest and engage the public in the streets of Jerusalem.
The Gazelle Park was originally conceived of and fought for through one of the city’s most successful and inspiring struggles of residents.
The more members in the organization, the more initiatives that can be undertaken.
Finding concrete details on development projects, especially when they will be completed, can be frustrating.
By DANIEL TAUBER
According to the law, if a property becomes uninhabitable, its owner benefits from a significant reduction in the taxes imposed.
The no-win situation of city center restaurants and bars, which is compounded by municipal directives.
This sounds like a reasonable reshuffling of a city council upon reaching the second half of its term.
The Alliance House aims to boost the capital’s arts and innovation scene.
The soon-to-be unveiled rail link is expected to more than halve the time it takes to travel between the two cities.
By MAX SCHINDLER
Many of the residents of these districts are originally from the Old City and surrounding neighborhoods.
"I turn to you President Trump, on behalf of the city of Jerusalem, the beating heart and soul of the Jewish people for more than 3,000 years."
By JPOST.COM STAFF
Turkish Deputy Prime Minister Bekir Bozdag said Jerusalem's status had been determined by international agreements and that preserving it was important for the peace of the region.
By REUTERS
Jerusalem Affairs and Heritage Minister Zeev Elkin advances the interests of the capital city on the national level.
By ILANIT CHERNICK
Over 100,000 people attend Priestly Blessing service at Kotel.
No major incidents of violence have taken place in the capital since Passover began on Monday.
Reasons cited for leaving the capital included prohibitive housing costs, an increasingly intolerant religious presence, subpar municipal services, and relatively low wages.
Despite deal, many questions remain for budget and Barkat-Kahlon feud.
Jordan, the Palestinian Authority and other Arab allies have warned the White House of severe repercussions should it proceed with the move.
By MICHAEL WILNER
"Sends message to world that Jerusalem is our capital."
Community leaders from Gilo and Beit Safafa came together to formulate a plan to allow the Muezzin to continue without disturbing others.
By JEREMY SHARON
Over 3,500 officers from multiple units to guard capital, oversee procession of thousands to Western Wall.
City of David hosts 17th archaeological conference.
By TAMARA ZIEVE
No one can miss the four red drooping bags of garbage that are ineptly described as an “urban installation” by the city, which installed them in the fall of 2014.
By SETH J. FRANTZMAN
Intended target lightly wounded, forensics team finds bomb attached to vehicle.
The alternative Jerusalem Day march on Sunday is known as the "March of the Families.”
‘It’s an amusement park of technology, science and arts,’ says Israeli organizer
The non-Orthodox Jewish movements still have a few options open for progress on prayer at Judaism's holiest site.
By YAAKOV KATZ
Gilad Erdan promises major changes to security arrangements at Damascus Gate, warns US not to fall into Abbas's trap.
By ELIYAHU KAMISHER
For weeks Barkat and his team had been peddling to us, his coalition partners, the idea of a strike as the only means of advancing negotiations with the Finance Ministry for the 2017 capital city grant.
By FLEUR HASSAN-NAHOUM
Disgracefully, none of the 160 countries that currently have diplomatic relations with Israel have placed an embassy in Jerusalem.
By KENNETH BANDLER
“No piece of land in the State of Israel is without its sanctity and its significance.”
As Jerusalem marks the 49th anniversary of the reunification of the city, take a look at photos dating back to before the Six Day War.
By LAURA SIGAL
Will Trump move the US embassy from Tel Aviv to Jerusalem?
By TOVAH LAZAROFF