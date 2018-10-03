jerusalem post christian edition

03.10.2018 | 23 Adar, 5778
Israeli troops kill Palestinian in West Bank clashes
Arab League secretary-general urges Guatemala to cancel embassy move
Israel urges Irish bank to shut accounts of boycott group
Palestinian leaders slam Israel after undercover police raid university campus
Police issue warning after cameras at women’s apparel shop hacked
Netanyahu opens U.N. exhibit honoring 3,000 years of Jewish history
'Fauda,' 'Shababnikim' sweep Israeli TV awards
Israeli NGO breaks participation record at Jerusalem Marathon
Prediction: Four scenarios for how Netanyahu’s coalition crisis might end
Police deny reports of state's witness Hefetz incriminating Likud ministers
Shaky coalition deal awaits Prime Minister Netanyahu’s okay
Haredi party United Torah Judaism split over enlistment law, budget crisis
Long-lost Leonard Cohen documentary heads for screens
Israeli photographer on Sony competition shortlist
Home is where the art is
Jerusalem runners on their marks for 8th marathon
Maccabi claims crucial conquest in Istanbul
Sela ousted at Indian Wells
Workers make explosive threats as massive Teva layoff strikes continue
Israel seeks to bring more women into the hi-tech industry
Nation girds for general strike today in protest of Teva layoffs
Teva Pharmaceuticals to lay off 14,000 employees worldwide, 1,750 in Israel
Can medical empathy survive the technological revolution?
Israeli-founded start-up raises $15m. to help fight heart failure
Israeli doctors are first to implant device for congestive heart failure
Rambam Hospital hosts Chinese teams, treats deformed children in Ghana
IN PHOTOS: Israel's winged winter residents
Watch: Thousands of migrating pelicans get free lunch in Israel
Pipeline failure for Tamar gas field to cause hiccup in electricity rates
Haifa Chemicals to close down two plants, layoff 800 workers
Column One: Achieving AIPAC’s mission
The Fifth Column: Incitement is coming in droves
Hoping for regime change in Iran
Fighting terrorism is a human right
Four arrested after balcony protest at Iranian embassy in London
White House to convene ‘brainstorming session’ to help Gaza Strip
Saudi Crown Prince signs off U.K. visit with push for fighter jet deal
Iranian agents accused of assassinating commander of Kurds in Iraq
Khamenei praises hijab after woman who removed headscarf was jailed
Saudi Arabia frees nine Iranian fishermen detained two years ago
Iran finds wreckage of crashed plane on top of mountain
France says committed to Iran deal, will keep talking to European, U.S. allies
Holocaust Museum rescinds award given to Myanmar's leader
Arab German security guards besiege Israeli tourist stand in Berlin
'Never Again': From a Holocaust phrase to a universal phrase
UK's Labour suspends members active in 'antisemitic' Facebook group
Soccer star Messi is newest ambassador for Israeli startup
Economic allies: The US and Israel's top partnerships
Teen wunderkind wows global forum with innovative app
Amazon reportedly to open up Israeli shipping center
Dem lawmaker does U-turn, condemns Farrakhan’s antisemitic speech
Watch: Documentary on Ruth Bader Ginsburg to debut in May
Report: Trump spoke to witnesses about talks they had with special counsel
Pornstar Stormy Daniels sues Trump over 'hush agreement'
Analysis: Clinton falls amid assault on establishment
Clinton concedes: 'We have still not shattered that highest and hardest glass ceiling'
Hillary Clinton and the glass ceiling: Cracked but intact
NY hassidic village loyal to Clinton despite Trump popularity among ultra-Orthodox
Trump reportedly picks friend of Jared Kushner to serve in administration
Trump calls UN 'sad,' days after Israeli settlements vote
Saddam Hussein's daughter touts Trump's 'political sensibility'
Dermer calls on Trump to move embassy to Jerusalem
This week in 60 seconds: Netanyahu addresses AIPAC Policy Conference in DC
This week in 60 seconds: Ancient St. Nicholas ring unearthed in Israel
This week in 60 seconds: Abbas calls for international peace conference
Eight Artistic Gifts for Eight Nights of Passover
Podcast: Three Ladies, Three Lattes
Podcast: Does Trump love Jews or embolden antisemitic voices?
Why Starbucks failed in Israel (and only in Israel)
Taxicab Diplomacy: Trump vs. Clinton
This week in 60 seconds: Israel strikes Iranian targets in Syria
Warning: Weddings can be hazardous to your health
Race for respect
Port of Tel Aviv: More than a pretty picture
Creating chaos
THE PEOPLE & THE BOOK: Reading Esther after Auschwitz
Transfigured night
Beacon of hope
Can I be Jewish and lucky?
When the stars align
THE TISCH: Fragrance of sinners
PARASHAT VAYAKHEL-PEKUDEI: Between vision and execution
A spiritual evolution
THIS WEEK IN JERUSALEM: Going? Staying? Go!
It’s four o’clock somewhere
Israel film dreams and reality
עֵין-גֶדִי
סִיבָּה טוֹבָה
חַדְרֵי הַבַּיִת
בְּכָל זֹאת אֵינֶנִי נִפְרָד
The Christian Edition- one month free subscription
Small gifts – big results
ICEJ: No nation can complain about U.S. J'lem embassy move
Oil in the North: Moses’ blessing coming to life
Belgian Evangelical Christians Plant Trees in the Galilee
KKL Finland Celebrates Tu Bishvat and its 100th Anniversary
Ben Shemen Flowers Race Blends Technology and Nature
German Christian Delegation Visits Netiv HaAsara on the Gaza Border
Is Israel a Colony?
Sending Your Dear Ones Out to Play
Family Matters
Durdane Agayeva:" I will never forget the 8 days of hell and humiliation in the Armenian captivity"
"Words alone are hollow unless action follows," said Sen. Mark Rubio.
By BENJAMIN GLATT
Pence: It is impossible not to see hands from heaven in 1947 partition vote.
A Jew? A Christian? A "Jew for Jesus"? Jacob Damkani isn't as focused on his own mission as he is on challenging replacement theology.
By LESLIE CRISS / NORTHEAST MISSISSIPPI DAILY JOURNAL - TUPELO
In wake of Texas shooting, Rev. Robert Bakke tells pastors to stop teaching weakness.
There is still a while to go until biblical borders of Israel are established.
'The Atlantic' explores how the Christian Zionist movement is undergoing a transformation, both theologically and geographically.
By EMMA GREEN / THE ATLANTIC ONLINE
Founder of HaYovel says agreeing with “replacement theology” is disagreeing with God.
Christians must help correct historic Syria Palaestina travesty.
They are held hostage by the Muslim majority around them, says Nonie Darwish.
A platform for Jerusalem Post readers to share their thoughts on religion, life, culture, and more.
By JPOST.COM STAFF
Declassified documents reveal IDF rabbi’s excitement over liberating Jerusalem, Bethlehem and Hebron.
Christian coalition marks 50 for Jerusalem with Jerusalem Mayor Nir Barkat at UN.
Try to correctly match each quote to the famous Evangelist who said it.
CBN documentary will touch all audiences with incredible depth and reenactment scenes
Tomas Sandell and the European Coalition for Israel aren’t afraid of any battle.
Op-ed piece by Southern Methodist University faculty members calls Christian Zionism 'controversial'
The documentary puts BDS in its place: If you don’t know what it stands for, remove the ‘D’
The holiday commemorates the date when Christians believe Jesus rose from the dead, three days after being crucified.
By REUTERS
Today, as I watch London march across Westminster Bridge, I remember Israel and her great kindness and courage.
By GUEST POST
Our daughter will know the truth: her self-worth is made up of more than her exterior.
By SUZANNE STAMBOULIEH
Last restoration took place in 1810, recent restoration cost $3.5 million.
By DANIEL K. EISENBUD
Today, as a Jew I understand well why true Christians feel so deeply about Israel and support the only democratic nation in the Middle East.
In the political arena where many voices cry that Israel doesn't belong to the Jews, Joshua's rock footprints say otherwise.
One connection leads to another, and eventually, leads back to Israel.
"I remember looking out at the scenery, and feeling like I'd finally made it home."
What lingers in the mind most is the act of kindness of one resident of Jerusalem in the middle of a crowded market, with a smile as big as the Sea of Galilee.
Jpost.com wants to hear about your experience in the Holy Land.
FDR's correspondence with Saudi king proved he would not usher in era of redemption.
The Italians 'habitually used the language of Christian virtue,' disassociating themselves from the Nazis.
Parents can proactively teach about the nature and manifestations of disability.
The river banks were once a war zone between Israel and Jordan, and were littered with thousands of mines and unexploded ordnance.
Stanislaw Grocholoski managed to save 12 Jews in occupied Poland.
"The reality of Christianity is that you have to go against the world at times."
The Jewish Nation would not just be returning home, they would be returning the Holy Land – a wasteland for almost 2,000 years – to its glory days.
How the 'good pope' was one of the Jewish People's greatest supporters.
Zionist leader spoke ‘the minds of millions’ in their desire to return to the Holy Land
Regular prayer is one of the single most important things we can do for our children
Palmah soldiers settled Jerusalem-area village, just as their biblical forefather did.
We must equip our own selves with God’s truth so we can pass it along to our children
Puritan tradition helped form the foundation of the movement supporting the Jews’ return to Israel.
Passengers knew they had a 'moral certainty' to the right of return to Israel
Remembering the musician turned prophet.
The 80-minute film will have a limited theatrical release in the fall, and there will be a one-hour version for screenings and broadcast.
Mary Elizabeth Hesselblad was recognized as a Righteous Among the Nations by Israel’s Yad Vashem in 2004.
By JTA
Bishop on stone attack on Catholics: ‘Remedy radicalism and intolerance’
National Baptist Convention of America a predominantly African- American church sends leaders to learn about the region.
By JEREMY SHARON
WWI Zion Mule Corps revived spirit of Bar Kochva’s army.
William F. Albright proved the Bible was a book of factual, historical, real, places and people
Righteous Gentiles Paul and Marthe Coche protected more than 15 children in their summer camp.
According to the report, the entrepreneur plans to include Jesus’ crucifixion site, Herod’s Temple and Palace, the Antonia Fortress, and the High Priest’s Palace.
IFCJ initiative lets at-risk individuals serving in the army stay in the warmth of youth villages
Maccabiah athletic competition brings Jews from around the world to experience Israel.
Israeli soldiers took the city without a battle, but forgot to bring the national banner
Roman emperor "came like a blessing" to the Jews after the Great Revolt.
Lew Wallace wrote bestseller to strengthen his faith.
Publication of "Der Judenstaat" pamphlet became one of early Zionism’s most important works/
The Layman is the publication for the Presbyterian Lay Committee, an advocacy group supporting conservative positions in the denomination.
More than amazing landscape, pilgrims to the desert stream can see the Holy Land’s first monastery.
The priest of Midian had the courage to say "I made a mistake."
A colorful cross-section of society came out to bid on his wares, but no one wanted to talk about it.
By NOGA TARNOPOLSKY/THE MEDIA LINE
Lone Star State championed Israel, helped Jewish refugees.
Benjamin Franklin wanted Exodus to be official seal.
TR believed that it is "entirely proper to start a Zionist state around Jerusalem."
An undercover investigation led by the police and the Shin Bet began immediately after the torching, and led to the arrests of the three youths suspected in setting the fire.
By BEN HARTMAN
Court Grants massive defamation award to filmmaker Jacobovici against critic; Judge leaves question of truth to academia.
By YONAH JEREMY BOB
"The majority come because they are committed Christians, they want to see the Bible come alive."
By HERB KEINON
For Gordon Robertson, CEO of the Christian Broadcasting Network, Israel's victory against all odds enabled the Jewish people to reclaim Jerusalem, a city taken from them thousands of years ago.
By NOA AMOUYAL
The Israel advocacy strategy would not be complete without including the next generation of Christians as well.
By YAEL ECKSTEIN