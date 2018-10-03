jerusalem post conference

03.10.2018 | 23 Adar, 5778
Israeli troops kill Palestinian in West Bank clashes
Arab League secretary-general urges Guatemala to cancel embassy move
Israel urges Irish bank to shut accounts of boycott group
Palestinian leaders slam Israel after undercover police raid university campus
Police issue warning after cameras at women’s apparel shop hacked
Netanyahu opens U.N. exhibit honoring 3,000 years of Jewish history
'Fauda,' 'Shababnikim' sweep Israeli TV awards
Israeli NGO breaks participation record at Jerusalem Marathon
Prediction: Four scenarios for how Netanyahu’s coalition crisis might end
Police deny reports of state's witness Hefetz incriminating Likud ministers
Shaky coalition deal awaits Prime Minister Netanyahu’s okay
Haredi party United Torah Judaism split over enlistment law, budget crisis
Long-lost Leonard Cohen documentary heads for screens
Israeli photographer on Sony competition shortlist
Home is where the art is
Jerusalem runners on their marks for 8th marathon
Maccabi claims crucial conquest in Istanbul
Sela ousted at Indian Wells
Workers make explosive threats as massive Teva layoff strikes continue
Israel seeks to bring more women into the hi-tech industry
Nation girds for general strike today in protest of Teva layoffs
Teva Pharmaceuticals to lay off 14,000 employees worldwide, 1,750 in Israel
Can medical empathy survive the technological revolution?
Israeli-founded start-up raises $15m. to help fight heart failure
Israeli doctors are first to implant device for congestive heart failure
Rambam Hospital hosts Chinese teams, treats deformed children in Ghana
IN PHOTOS: Israel's winged winter residents
Watch: Thousands of migrating pelicans get free lunch in Israel
Pipeline failure for Tamar gas field to cause hiccup in electricity rates
Haifa Chemicals to close down two plants, layoff 800 workers
Column One: Achieving AIPAC’s mission
The Fifth Column: Incitement is coming in droves
Hoping for regime change in Iran
Fighting terrorism is a human right
Four arrested after balcony protest at Iranian embassy in London
White House to convene ‘brainstorming session’ to help Gaza Strip
Saudi Crown Prince signs off U.K. visit with push for fighter jet deal
Iranian agents accused of assassinating commander of Kurds in Iraq
Khamenei praises hijab after woman who removed headscarf was jailed
Saudi Arabia frees nine Iranian fishermen detained two years ago
Iran finds wreckage of crashed plane on top of mountain
France says committed to Iran deal, will keep talking to European, U.S. allies
Holocaust Museum rescinds award given to Myanmar's leader
Arab German security guards besiege Israeli tourist stand in Berlin
'Never Again': From a Holocaust phrase to a universal phrase
UK's Labour suspends members active in 'antisemitic' Facebook group
Soccer star Messi is newest ambassador for Israeli startup
Economic allies: The US and Israel's top partnerships
Teen wunderkind wows global forum with innovative app
Amazon reportedly to open up Israeli shipping center
Dem lawmaker does U-turn, condemns Farrakhan’s antisemitic speech
Watch: Documentary on Ruth Bader Ginsburg to debut in May
Report: Trump spoke to witnesses about talks they had with special counsel
Pornstar Stormy Daniels sues Trump over 'hush agreement'
Analysis: Clinton falls amid assault on establishment
Clinton concedes: 'We have still not shattered that highest and hardest glass ceiling'
Hillary Clinton and the glass ceiling: Cracked but intact
NY hassidic village loyal to Clinton despite Trump popularity among ultra-Orthodox
Trump reportedly picks friend of Jared Kushner to serve in administration
Trump calls UN 'sad,' days after Israeli settlements vote
Saddam Hussein's daughter touts Trump's 'political sensibility'
Dermer calls on Trump to move embassy to Jerusalem
This week in 60 seconds: Netanyahu addresses AIPAC Policy Conference in DC
This week in 60 seconds: Ancient St. Nicholas ring unearthed in Israel
This week in 60 seconds: Abbas calls for international peace conference
Eight Artistic Gifts for Eight Nights of Passover
Podcast: Three Ladies, Three Lattes
Podcast: Does Trump love Jews or embolden antisemitic voices?
Why Starbucks failed in Israel (and only in Israel)
Taxicab Diplomacy: Trump vs. Clinton
This week in 60 seconds: Israel strikes Iranian targets in Syria
Warning: Weddings can be hazardous to your health
Race for respect
Port of Tel Aviv: More than a pretty picture
Creating chaos
THE PEOPLE & THE BOOK: Reading Esther after Auschwitz
Transfigured night
Beacon of hope
Can I be Jewish and lucky?
When the stars align
THE TISCH: Fragrance of sinners
PARASHAT VAYAKHEL-PEKUDEI: Between vision and execution
A spiritual evolution
THIS WEEK IN JERUSALEM: Going? Staying? Go!
It’s four o’clock somewhere
Israel film dreams and reality
עֵין-גֶדִי
סִיבָּה טוֹבָה
חַדְרֵי הַבַּיִת
בְּכָל זֹאת אֵינֶנִי נִפְרָד
ICEJ: No nation can complain about U.S. J'lem embassy move
Oil in the North: Moses’ blessing coming to life
Belgian Evangelical Christians Plant Trees in the Galilee
KKL Finland Celebrates Tu Bishvat and its 100th Anniversary
Ben Shemen Flowers Race Blends Technology and Nature
German Christian Delegation Visits Netiv HaAsara on the Gaza Border
Is Israel a Colony?
Sending Your Dear Ones Out to Play
Family Matters
Durdane Agayeva:" I will never forget the 8 days of hell and humiliation in the Armenian captivity"
A rise in antisemitism in the United States, coupled with US President Donald Trump’s controversial rise to power has caused varying degrees of tension among American Jewry.
By SETH J. FRANTZMAN
Now in its 4th year, the Ruderman Program for American Jewish Studies offers Israeli students a unique opportunity to step into the shoes of their US counterparts and live the American (Jewish) Dream
By NOA AMOUYAL,SETH J. FRANTZMAN
'With half of the Jewish world out of Israel, we have to think about them and the ramifications of our decisions, including our legislation, on them. In the end, we are one nation.'
By MAAYAN JAFFE-HOFFMAN
Cotton, a forceful advocate for Israel and an ally of the current Israeli government, spoke on a panel with Republican Senator Deb Fischer from Nebraska.
By MICHAEL WILNER
Veteran broadcaster reflects on interviews with Putin, Ahmadinejad, Netanyahu and more.
By AMY SPIRO
Zomer stressed the importance of building a robust Israeli work force capable of fueling the emerging gas industry.
By SHARON UDASIN
Dermer warned that world powers supporting France's initiative would "unwittingly enable" Palestinian leadership to continue avoiding genuine negotiations.
More than 1,500 attend Post conference in NYC to hear key issues facing Israel and the Jewish world • Elazar Stern: Criticizing Ya’alon in English is chutzpa.
By GIL HOFFMAN
Netanyahu's speech lamented the moral failure of countries, institutions and individuals in not consistently condemning anti-Jewish sentiments throughout the globe.
By TOVAH LAZAROFF
IFCJ’s Yechiel Eckstein outlines how Evangelical support is a strategic asset for Israel and the Jewish people.
By BENJAMIN GLATT
By UDI SHAHAM
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
Key speakers at conference include Public Security Minister Gilad Erdan, former Obama administration official Dennis Ross and 'Son of Hamas' author Mosab Hassan Yousef.
By NOA AMOUYAL
Son of Hamas leader was made famous by 2014 documentary.
The featured American speakers at the conference will be US Secretary of Treasury Jacob Lew and Congresswoman Nita Lowey (D-New York), strong proponents of President Barack Obama’s policies on Iran.
By Gil Stern Stern HOFFMAN
The search continues to find a suitable person for Senior Contributing Editor Caroline Glick to debate at the Jerusalem Post conference in New York on June 7
After foreign minister says that he would rather call early elections than return to deal to release Palestinian terrorists, opposition MKs welcome prospect.
The Jerusalem Post presented the Sheba Medical Center at Tel Hashomer with its Humanitarian Contribution Award at its Diplomatic Conference on Wednesday.
His daughter, Avital Rubin, who also addressed the conference, is all too familiar with those devastating symptoms.
He stressed that Iran is a foremost security threat and that the United States and Israel see "eye to eye" on the dangers of Iran and the deficiencies of the nuclear agreement.
By JPOST.COM STAFF
Join our live stream of The Jerusalem Post's annual conference in New York to catch all the big moments from the most important summit in the Jewish world #Jpost17.
Watch full footage of prestigious event attended by hundreds of foreign dignitaries.
OneFamily co-founder and CEO Chantal Belzberg talks to ‘The Jerusalem Post’ about her mission.
By STEVE LINDE
Friends of Zion founder Mike Evans and his recruitment drive for Christian-Zionist allies for the State of Israel.
By JEREMY SHARON
World Jewish Congress president speaks to the 'Post.'
Natural gas discoveries enable Israel and its neighbors to enjoy geopolitical and economic benefits.
By AMIR FOSTER
Bank Hapoalim plans to partner with the Jacobs Technion-Cornell Institute to advance smart research.
Former National Security Council head tells ‘Post’ that Netanyahu’s strong opposition was also aimed at deflecting pressure on the Palestinian track.
By HERB KEINON
Netanyahu’s declaration of support for a two-state solution with the Palestinians must be backed up with action, says former president.
By DAVID BRINN
At JPost Conference, chief foreign policy senator warns int'l community wants "any deal" on nuclear crisis "more than a good deal."
Discount Bank’s new artificial intelligence-based personal assistant eases online finance management
By MAAYAN HOFFMAN
The head of the Haifa-based clinical-stage cell therapy company said Pluristem has developed the most advanced technology to treat people suffering from exposure to high levels of radiation.
The therapy, known as PLX-R18 – 18 stands for life – is derived from a placenta after full-term delivery.
Lauder: “This partnership between the Israeli and Chinese economy is an important development in the relationship between China and world Jewry.”
The Jerusalem-based OneFamily Foundation is “the premier national organization that rehabilitates, reintegrates and rebuilds the lives of Israel’s thousands of victims of terror attacks.”
‘I’m not here to change the world and the Middle East peace process’
By GREER FAY CASHMAN
Netanyahu to meet French PM today.
By TOVAH LAZAROFF,YAAKOV LAPPIN
Four cabinet ministers will address May 22 event.
PM to be interviewed by diplomatic reporter Herb Keinon.
The conference will be streamed live on JPost.com, beginning at 9 a.m. on Wednesday.
The role of a newspaper is not to shy away from tough issues. It is to embrace them.
By YAAKOV KATZ
The campaign against BDS is flailing, largely ineffective and, as presently constituted, will more than likely fail.
By ALEX BENJAMIN
It is obvious that in the marketplace of ideas and life values, Orthodoxy can fare quite well, with resulting practical outcomes.
By LETTERS TO THE EDITOR
There were a number of memorable moments at annual The Jerusalem Post Conference, which took place this week in New York City.
By JPOST EDITORIAL
I’m more of a “laugh out loud” or “laugh in your face” type of person than a heckler.
By LIAT COLLINS
The level to which discourse on the issue of Israel by its purported supporters has descended to the ideological gutter.
It is uncomfortable being booed off of a stage for merely voicing an opinion or articulating an idea.
By ELIHU D. STONE
"The solution lies elsewhere. We shouldn’t change the goal but our partners."
By YAIR LAPID
