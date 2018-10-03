jerusalem post editor

03.10.2018 | 23 Adar, 5778
Israeli troops kill Palestinian in West Bank clashes
Arab League secretary-general urges Guatemala to cancel embassy move
Israel urges Irish bank to shut accounts of boycott group
Palestinian leaders slam Israel after undercover police raid university campus
Police issue warning after cameras at women’s apparel shop hacked
Netanyahu opens U.N. exhibit honoring 3,000 years of Jewish history
'Fauda,' 'Shababnikim' sweep Israeli TV awards
Israeli NGO breaks participation record at Jerusalem Marathon
Prediction: Four scenarios for how Netanyahu’s coalition crisis might end
Police deny reports of state's witness Hefetz incriminating Likud ministers
Shaky coalition deal awaits Prime Minister Netanyahu’s okay
Haredi party United Torah Judaism split over enlistment law, budget crisis
Long-lost Leonard Cohen documentary heads for screens
Israeli photographer on Sony competition shortlist
Home is where the art is
Jerusalem runners on their marks for 8th marathon
Maccabi claims crucial conquest in Istanbul
Sela ousted at Indian Wells
Workers make explosive threats as massive Teva layoff strikes continue
Israel seeks to bring more women into the hi-tech industry
Nation girds for general strike today in protest of Teva layoffs
Teva Pharmaceuticals to lay off 14,000 employees worldwide, 1,750 in Israel
Can medical empathy survive the technological revolution?
Israeli-founded start-up raises $15m. to help fight heart failure
Israeli doctors are first to implant device for congestive heart failure
Rambam Hospital hosts Chinese teams, treats deformed children in Ghana
IN PHOTOS: Israel's winged winter residents
Watch: Thousands of migrating pelicans get free lunch in Israel
Pipeline failure for Tamar gas field to cause hiccup in electricity rates
Haifa Chemicals to close down two plants, layoff 800 workers
Column One: Achieving AIPAC’s mission
The Fifth Column: Incitement is coming in droves
Hoping for regime change in Iran
Fighting terrorism is a human right
Four arrested after balcony protest at Iranian embassy in London
White House to convene ‘brainstorming session’ to help Gaza Strip
Saudi Crown Prince signs off U.K. visit with push for fighter jet deal
Iranian agents accused of assassinating commander of Kurds in Iraq
Khamenei praises hijab after woman who removed headscarf was jailed
Saudi Arabia frees nine Iranian fishermen detained two years ago
Iran finds wreckage of crashed plane on top of mountain
France says committed to Iran deal, will keep talking to European, U.S. allies
Holocaust Museum rescinds award given to Myanmar's leader
Arab German security guards besiege Israeli tourist stand in Berlin
'Never Again': From a Holocaust phrase to a universal phrase
UK's Labour suspends members active in 'antisemitic' Facebook group
Soccer star Messi is newest ambassador for Israeli startup
Economic allies: The US and Israel's top partnerships
Teen wunderkind wows global forum with innovative app
Amazon reportedly to open up Israeli shipping center
Dem lawmaker does U-turn, condemns Farrakhan’s antisemitic speech
Watch: Documentary on Ruth Bader Ginsburg to debut in May
Report: Trump spoke to witnesses about talks they had with special counsel
Pornstar Stormy Daniels sues Trump over 'hush agreement'
Analysis: Clinton falls amid assault on establishment
Clinton concedes: 'We have still not shattered that highest and hardest glass ceiling'
Hillary Clinton and the glass ceiling: Cracked but intact
NY hassidic village loyal to Clinton despite Trump popularity among ultra-Orthodox
Trump reportedly picks friend of Jared Kushner to serve in administration
Trump calls UN 'sad,' days after Israeli settlements vote
Saddam Hussein's daughter touts Trump's 'political sensibility'
Dermer calls on Trump to move embassy to Jerusalem
This week in 60 seconds: Netanyahu addresses AIPAC Policy Conference in DC
This week in 60 seconds: Ancient St. Nicholas ring unearthed in Israel
This week in 60 seconds: Abbas calls for international peace conference
Eight Artistic Gifts for Eight Nights of Passover
Podcast: Three Ladies, Three Lattes
Podcast: Does Trump love Jews or embolden antisemitic voices?
Why Starbucks failed in Israel (and only in Israel)
Taxicab Diplomacy: Trump vs. Clinton
This week in 60 seconds: Israel strikes Iranian targets in Syria
Warning: Weddings can be hazardous to your health
Race for respect
Port of Tel Aviv: More than a pretty picture
Creating chaos
THE PEOPLE & THE BOOK: Reading Esther after Auschwitz
Transfigured night
Beacon of hope
Can I be Jewish and lucky?
When the stars align
THE TISCH: Fragrance of sinners
PARASHAT VAYAKHEL-PEKUDEI: Between vision and execution
A spiritual evolution
THIS WEEK IN JERUSALEM: Going? Staying? Go!
It’s four o’clock somewhere
Israel film dreams and reality
עֵין-גֶדִי
סִיבָּה טוֹבָה
חַדְרֵי הַבַּיִת
בְּכָל זֹאת אֵינֶנִי נִפְרָד
The Christian Edition- one month free subscription
Small gifts – big results
ICEJ: No nation can complain about U.S. J'lem embassy move
Oil in the North: Moses’ blessing coming to life
Belgian Evangelical Christians Plant Trees in the Galilee
KKL Finland Celebrates Tu Bishvat and its 100th Anniversary
Ben Shemen Flowers Race Blends Technology and Nature
German Christian Delegation Visits Netiv HaAsara on the Gaza Border
Is Israel a Colony?
Sending Your Dear Ones Out to Play
Family Matters
Durdane Agayeva:" I will never forget the 8 days of hell and humiliation in the Armenian captivity"
There was real concern in Jerusalem last week that the Obama administration would allow a UN conference to force Israel to end the ambiguity surrounding its nuclear arms capability.
By JPOST EDITORIAL
Anyone who claims that this country promotes apartheid needs to simply spend a day in a hospital and any of its wards.
By YAAKOV KATZ
The loss of men like Shevach is a too dear price to pay for maintaining the status quo.
‘It is at one and the same time a page of history and wrapping for tomorrow’s fish. It reflects society and thus is used for years after by social and political historians as a picture of its times’
By ILAN CHAIM
Read today's letters.
By LETTERS TO THE EDITOR
Just this past week activists posted a large billboard- looking ad alongside the Tel Aviv-Jerusalem highway, which claims that Israel is stronger without mixed units.
Israel existed (and even thrived) before Netanyahu, and will continue to do so after him.
Europe, Souad Mekhennet explained, continues to live in a state of denial.
The general assessment in Jerusalem is that this is just the beginning.
Will Palestinian leaders take Trump’s advice and stop glorifying terrorists?
Legitimate criticism should be limited to policy. The attacks against Gorka and others in the administration are something else: political mudslinging.
Jews have a moral right to political sovereignty and they have a moral obligation to protect the rights of minorities.
The packed day brought into focus the fact that Israel and American Jewry don’t always see eye to eye.
Perhaps one day a woman will be appointed not just to an administrative position, but rather to serve as a full-fledged rabbinical judge.
More and more nations are unwilling to lend a hand to subverting international institutions in order to vilify Israel.
There was a time not too long ago when we knew what it meant to be helpless.
The role of a newspaper is not to shy away from tough issues. It is to embrace them.
Israel should support the US in taking a principled moral stand against the PA ’s intolerable conduct.
Lebanon is struggling to maintain its independence from the cancerous growth of Hezbollah at the same time it is host to the largest concentration of Syrian refugees per capita.
It's possible that a high-profile push for peace will raise unrealistic expectations that, when not met, could lead to profound disappointment.
Contractors resist change, claiming that strengthening safety measures on building sites would cut into their bottom line.
24/7 coverage produced locally could articulate a unique voice not heard elsewhere.
Hundreds of thousands of visitors – schoolchildren, soldiers, VIPs and common citizens – stream annually to see the excavations which prove that here King David established his capital.
The question is whether King Abdullah is willing or even able as Jordan’s leader to change his people’s perceptions of Israel.
Politics need to be stripped of religion. When that happens, people will be able to enjoy the basic rights every democracy is meant to provide its citizens.
Vague legislation that bans BDS activists and gives too much power to government functionaries sends out the mistaken message that we have something to hide. The opposite is true.
Is it realistic to expect the security cabinet to function more effectively, given the current system of political rule in Israel?
Jumping to hasty conclusions and making sweeping generalizations against Beduin society only serves to further alienate it.
It also contradicts the Basic Law: Human Dignity and Liberty, because it discriminates against Palestinians, whose land can be expropriated to make way for Jewish building.
Fortunately a citywide strike in Jerusalem does not happen all the time.
We are asking Obama to consider one more commutation – that of Jonathan Pollard.
It was estimated that about 8,000 died in 2015 from illnesses related to smoking – 800 from passive smoking. The health costs related to smoking were estimated to be NIS 3.7 billion.
Jerusalem Post readers respond to the latest articles.
“The only way to ensure Israel’s future as a Jewish and democratic state” is the two-state solution.
We can only lament Obama's decision, made in the twilight of his term. It hurts chances for direct negotiations, strengthens BDS and sullies Israel’s name.
Israel is facing major challenges and flux both in the region and in its relations with the US and Russia.
French Prime Minister Manuel Valls vowed Saturday that Islamist terrorism would be defeated.
The day after the election is the time for healing to begin.
Jews will not remain silent.
Palestinians’ preoccupation with ancient history has little to do with culture or science and everything to do with politics.
The Jewish people’s yearning to return to their homeland draws its inspiration from the prophets of the Bible.
The appointment of a new secretary-general and next month’s General Assembly meeting present an opportunity for a reevaluation of the UN’s treatment of Israel.
The haredi population is growing at an annual rate of around 4 percent, with the average haredi woman having 6.9 children.
It is unlikely that elections held in either Gaza or the West Bank will be particularly free or fair...
The high number of Arab children killed in accidents reveals a glaring inequality that must be addressed.
Turkey’s turning away from the West – including the deterioration of relations with the US and its move away from joining the European Union – would have been reversed.
The NRA, the chief guardian of America’s gun culture, rationalizes the propriety of private citizens owning weapons of war and lobbies successfully to thwart numerous proposals for gun control.
The High Court’s ruling last week in support of multiple ministerial appointments might be related to a decision last August.
Peres and other optimists underestimated the influence of Islamic fundamentalism and incitement.
Marseille’s Jews are under attack.
Katsav never underwent a process of rehabilitation and should, therefore, still be considered dangerous.
While talk of Palestinian unity might sound nice, there is little reason for optimism.
There are reasons for cautious optimism.
Strict rules of engagement also foster discipline. A trigger-happy soldier is dangerous not just to the enemy but to his comrades.
With Russia pulling its troops and air force out of Syria, Israel will be freer to operate in the airspace of Lebanon when necessary.
The working haredi woman is the one who brings modernity into the household.
In the 400 days since Nisman’s body was found, a combination of political corruption, infighting among branches of the judiciary and incompetence has stymied investigations.
It should be the right of the local rabbi to adhere to a more stringent interpretation of Jewish law. But at the same time, citizens should not be beholden to religious functionaries.
Nearly every day there is an infuriating incident in which Israel is unjustly bashed in international fora, on college campuses or in the news media.
Just as free and open markets are a boon to economies, so too will a freer religious environment encourage more vibrant Jewish religious expression.
“We are so used to Jews being killed because they are Jewish,” wrote Charlie Hebdo editor-in-chief Gerard Biard.
No conditions should be set for receiving basic rights such as equal funding for health, housing and education, or adequate law enforcement.
Once Olmert internalizes the verdict of the Supreme Court and expresses true remorse, he can begin to look toward the future.
These programs must all become part of a broader, macro-level housing policy with clear, quantitative goals.
The Israeli public is rightly concerned about the activities of left-wing NGOs that seek to undermine the very legitimacy of the State of Israel.
By deciding to limit morality, ZAKA is already losing direction.
Palestinian propaganda juggernaut has persuaded world public opinion that the term “refugee” is synonymous with the term “Palestinian.”
Relations between Israel and the UAE have had their ups and downs over the years.
Haftom Zarhum, an Eritrean migrant, was shot by a guard and beaten by a mob during a terrorist attack at the Beersheba Central Bus Station last month.
In the face of continuing threats politicians and the public in Europe will have to steel society for confronting terrorism and living in its aftermath.
“If it is necessary to censor, I will censor,” says Regev.
Kristallnacht was not an isolated incident. Rather it was a culmination of years of incitement and legal restrictions instituted by the Hitler regime against Germany’s Jews.
Yitzhak Navon's noble character contributed to the correct impression that Navon was worthy of respect.
This week sources in Jerusalem said they had received signals the Europeans would soon make good on this threat – possibly within days.
There might also be a bright side to the AKP’s victory.
It is part of the price, some have said, for the territories.
No amount of historical negationism and manipulation of the facts will erase Jews’ ties to the Land of Israel.
Doubtless many people were forced to do so but the truth is that many others were willingly swept up in the well-orchestrated volatility.
Speaking at Harvard University this week, Kerry presented this radically behaviorist approach to the Israeli-Palestinian conflict.
We must give credit to Prosor for sticking it out on this planet, this parallel universe where the laws of right and wrong, good and bad, are suspended.
Normally rows and columns of financial data hardly make for a riveting read. But this case is a striking exception.
This incident underscores the essence of Israel’s struggle.
In recent days, the situation has been deteriorating rapidly and seems to be on the verge of spinning out of control.
Despite repeated attempts to reach a bilateral agreement with China, Israel has failed.
Alexander Levlovitz, driving home in Jerusalem from Rosh Hashana dinner, was murdered in cold-blood by Arab stone-throwers whose aim was hardly innocuous.
When people refer to Israel as a uniquely “Jewish” state one of the things they have in mind is that the Shabbat and other Jewish holidays are national days of rest.
The lack of judges has generated a tremendous backlog of cases waiting to be tried, particularly on the High Rabbinical Court where hardly any judges are functioning.
Personal ambition aside, much of the criticism has been more of the same: The next inspector-general should be appointed from police ranks; an outsider lacks sufficient professional background.
The first state budget to bear Finance Minister Moshe Kahlon’s byline is expected to amplify his claim to the mantel of social reformer.
The last few days have been some of the most trying in the state’s short history. The thread connecting a series of terrible incidents is religious extremism.
The expanded Canada-Israel Free Trade Agreement which reduces import tariffs on Canadian fish, offers a glimmer of hope to the long-suffering Israeli consumer.
None of us can help but sympathize with the Mengistu family as they beseech the government to “do everything” to bring their son Avraham back from the clutches of the Hamas terrorists holding him.
It is still unclear what the resounding “no” vote in the Greek referendum portends for the future of Greece – and for the future of the entire European Union.
The decision legalizing gay marriage in all 50 states was met with an outpouring of celebration, with countless social media statuses lighting up in rainbow colors, the White House doing the same.
In effect Ghattas thumbs his nose insolently at the state to which he owes at least a modicum of loyalty and whose taxpayers bankroll his parliamentary presumptuousness.
Is it possible to win an asymmetric war against the likes of Hamas?
It is always a welcome development when an autocrat- wannabe (even when he struts about in the guise of a democrat) is brought down a peg.
We are merely witnessing a plodding process of disintegration whose direction, nonetheless, is unmistakable.