jerusalem post opinion

03.10.2018 | 23 Adar, 5778
Israeli troops kill Palestinian in West Bank clashes
Arab League secretary-general urges Guatemala to cancel embassy move
Israel urges Irish bank to shut accounts of boycott group
Palestinian leaders slam Israel after undercover police raid university campus
Police issue warning after cameras at women’s apparel shop hacked
Netanyahu opens U.N. exhibit honoring 3,000 years of Jewish history
'Fauda,' 'Shababnikim' sweep Israeli TV awards
Israeli NGO breaks participation record at Jerusalem Marathon
Prediction: Four scenarios for how Netanyahu’s coalition crisis might end
Police deny reports of state's witness Hefetz incriminating Likud ministers
Shaky coalition deal awaits Prime Minister Netanyahu’s okay
Haredi party United Torah Judaism split over enlistment law, budget crisis
Long-lost Leonard Cohen documentary heads for screens
Israeli photographer on Sony competition shortlist
Home is where the art is
Jerusalem runners on their marks for 8th marathon
Maccabi claims crucial conquest in Istanbul
Sela ousted at Indian Wells
Workers make explosive threats as massive Teva layoff strikes continue
Israel seeks to bring more women into the hi-tech industry
Nation girds for general strike today in protest of Teva layoffs
Teva Pharmaceuticals to lay off 14,000 employees worldwide, 1,750 in Israel
Can medical empathy survive the technological revolution?
Israeli-founded start-up raises $15m. to help fight heart failure
Israeli doctors are first to implant device for congestive heart failure
Rambam Hospital hosts Chinese teams, treats deformed children in Ghana
IN PHOTOS: Israel's winged winter residents
Watch: Thousands of migrating pelicans get free lunch in Israel
Pipeline failure for Tamar gas field to cause hiccup in electricity rates
Haifa Chemicals to close down two plants, layoff 800 workers
Column One: Achieving AIPAC’s mission
The Fifth Column: Incitement is coming in droves
Hoping for regime change in Iran
Fighting terrorism is a human right
Four arrested after balcony protest at Iranian embassy in London
White House to convene ‘brainstorming session’ to help Gaza Strip
Saudi Crown Prince signs off U.K. visit with push for fighter jet deal
Iranian agents accused of assassinating commander of Kurds in Iraq
Khamenei praises hijab after woman who removed headscarf was jailed
Saudi Arabia frees nine Iranian fishermen detained two years ago
Iran finds wreckage of crashed plane on top of mountain
France says committed to Iran deal, will keep talking to European, U.S. allies
Holocaust Museum rescinds award given to Myanmar's leader
Arab German security guards besiege Israeli tourist stand in Berlin
'Never Again': From a Holocaust phrase to a universal phrase
UK's Labour suspends members active in 'antisemitic' Facebook group
Soccer star Messi is newest ambassador for Israeli startup
Economic allies: The US and Israel's top partnerships
Teen wunderkind wows global forum with innovative app
Amazon reportedly to open up Israeli shipping center
Dem lawmaker does U-turn, condemns Farrakhan’s antisemitic speech
Watch: Documentary on Ruth Bader Ginsburg to debut in May
Report: Trump spoke to witnesses about talks they had with special counsel
Pornstar Stormy Daniels sues Trump over 'hush agreement'
Analysis: Clinton falls amid assault on establishment
Clinton concedes: 'We have still not shattered that highest and hardest glass ceiling'
Hillary Clinton and the glass ceiling: Cracked but intact
NY hassidic village loyal to Clinton despite Trump popularity among ultra-Orthodox
Trump reportedly picks friend of Jared Kushner to serve in administration
Trump calls UN 'sad,' days after Israeli settlements vote
Saddam Hussein's daughter touts Trump's 'political sensibility'
Dermer calls on Trump to move embassy to Jerusalem
This week in 60 seconds: Netanyahu addresses AIPAC Policy Conference in DC
This week in 60 seconds: Ancient St. Nicholas ring unearthed in Israel
This week in 60 seconds: Abbas calls for international peace conference
Eight Artistic Gifts for Eight Nights of Passover
Podcast: Three Ladies, Three Lattes
Podcast: Does Trump love Jews or embolden antisemitic voices?
Why Starbucks failed in Israel (and only in Israel)
Taxicab Diplomacy: Trump vs. Clinton
This week in 60 seconds: Israel strikes Iranian targets in Syria
Warning: Weddings can be hazardous to your health
Race for respect
Port of Tel Aviv: More than a pretty picture
Creating chaos
THE PEOPLE & THE BOOK: Reading Esther after Auschwitz
Transfigured night
Beacon of hope
Can I be Jewish and lucky?
When the stars align
THE TISCH: Fragrance of sinners
PARASHAT VAYAKHEL-PEKUDEI: Between vision and execution
A spiritual evolution
THIS WEEK IN JERUSALEM: Going? Staying? Go!
It’s four o’clock somewhere
Israel film dreams and reality
עֵין-גֶדִי
סִיבָּה טוֹבָה
חַדְרֵי הַבַּיִת
בְּכָל זֹאת אֵינֶנִי נִפְרָד
ICEJ: No nation can complain about U.S. J'lem embassy move
Oil in the North: Moses’ blessing coming to life
Belgian Evangelical Christians Plant Trees in the Galilee
KKL Finland Celebrates Tu Bishvat and its 100th Anniversary
Ben Shemen Flowers Race Blends Technology and Nature
German Christian Delegation Visits Netiv HaAsara on the Gaza Border
Is Israel a Colony?
Sending Your Dear Ones Out to Play
Family Matters
Durdane Agayeva:" I will never forget the 8 days of hell and humiliation in the Armenian captivity"
This time, Israel’s discrimination against its Palestinian citizens was expressed via the denial of infant health care.
By MAISAM KHALDI
We have much to do to create a more Jewishly engaged and thriving community for all people at all stages of life.
By DANNY GROSSMAN
By RAYMOND APPLE
Readers have their say.
By LETTERS TO THE EDITOR
Italy’s plight is troubling. The country’s most vulnerable groups – immigrants, the Roma population, Jews – are rightly wary.
By JPOST EDITORIAL
In Israel market forces have been the most powerful catalyst of change in the relations between religion and state.
The tale of Queen Esther and Mordechai’s salvation of the Jews from Haman’s “final solution” is filled with themes that have permeated the Trump administration and his election.
By ORIT ARFA
Jerusalem Post readers speak out about the day's hottest topics.
Though it no longer dominates the headlines, the Qatar crisis continues.
By MILENA RODBAN,MORGAN CARLSTON
“Being angry at Israel and its leaders is one thing, as it shows they are still engaged, but being indifferent is terrible.”
By DOUGLAS BLOOMFIELD
Jerusalem must be a city where tolerance is the order of the day and a value that we live by, not something to be placed in a museum.
By GERSHON BASKIN
Israel is on the receiving end of too many negative portrayals.
By YISRAEL MEDAD AND ELI POLLAK
Since when has the Jewish people had to play by the rules of other societies?
By LEONIE BEN-SIMON
Our readers weigh in.
A country is not measured by a single leader, no matter how powerful he or she might be.
By YAAKOV KATZ
If Netanyahu is forced from office, Israeli democracy will be critically, and possibly irreparably, debilitated.
By CAROLINE B. GLICK
New members of Congress will take office at an unprecedented moment in the Mideast.
By STEVE ISRAEL
It’s time for the people’s army to listen to the voice of the people, and not just to the voice of extremists.
By IDIT SHAFRAN GITTLEMAN
Israel should improvise creatively to leverage this opportunity.
By DEVSENA MISHRA
As a community we must castigate, condemn and pursue anyone who uses the contemptible tool of refusing to grant a divorce.
By PNINA OMER
The “We Are the World” singers declared that “love is all we need.” The world must go way beyond loving one another and donating.
By DOV LIPMAN
Life’s capriciousness should teach us humility, the ephemerality of power should give us strength.
By DAVID M. WEINBERG
For more than 3,000 years, we’ve been victims aplenty. But from time to time, we’ve also done some pretty nasty things ourselves.
By YONATAN GHER
Gun ownership in Israel is a privilege rather than a right and, like most privileges, there are strings attached.
By LIAT COLLINS
Even when circumstances prove unpredictable and atrocious, our faith will lend us strength and allow us to continue.
By DOVID HOFSTEDTER
Readers of The Jerusalem Post have their say.
Depressingly, there are no signs that when Abbas departs he will be replaced by someone who will break the chain of failed Palestinian leaders.
Our readers weigh in
Governments and monopolistic corporations pose a threat to freedom of information
By SETH J. FRANTZMAN
Jerusalem Post readers have their say.
A diplomatic blueprint vis-a-vis the escalation in Syria.
By MICHAEL HARARI
It is clear that the growing public opposition to the government plan is based on firm principles.
By GILAD KARIV
Poland has constructed a historical narrative about its behavior toward the Jews, which is false.
By MELANIE PHILLIPS
Israel can avoid using military means and do well by building up a deterrent presence in the region.
By NACHMAN SHAI
Iran is threatening Israel with war and destruction.
Calls to cancel the March of the Living as retribution for recent Polish legislation are self-defeating.
By DAVID BREAKSTONE
Israel’s tiny size and the speed with which such incidents take place mean there is very little time to calculate intentions and risks in real-time.
The police recommendations might have chiseled a small crack in Mr. Teflon’s armor, but it is still far from shattering.
If the peace process ends, Netanyahu will present his own plan.
It is incumbent on the public to wait patiently until the state attorney and the attorney-general review the evidence collected by the police and make a decision.
Israel should target Iranian cities, Tehran and other major ones, which should pay the price of massive Hezbollah Iranian-made missile fire on Israel.
By ELY KARMON
Words shape reality, and our developing regional reality is very dangerous.
Policymakers in Washington should consider that trade fosters long-term global stability.
By NIMA SANANDAJI,JUDITH LEVY,DENNIS AVORIN
The past few weeks have demonstrated the wisdom of our Sages.
Tillerson is not just downsizing his department, he’s downsizing American’s influence around the world.
We shudder to think what could possibly come out of Poland next, a country that is well and truly positioning itself outside of the pale.
By ALEX BENJAMIN
No offense to Gal Gadot, but these wonder women come in all ages, sizes, and from all backgrounds.
By YONATAN SREDNI
It is my sincere hope that the Israeli people will recognize the Holodomor for what it was as we in Ukraine recognize the Holocaust.
By VOLODYMYR ARIEV
By GIL TROY
We should take the opportunity to invest all the more in AIPAC and stabilizing the relationship for decades to come.
By MICHAEL GLASSMAN
“One cannot fake history, one cannot rewrite it, one cannot hide the truth.”
By DANIEL SCHATZ
Israel lives by the Torah, the guiding star of the Jewish people, the highest principle of which is, whether or not you agree with someone, their life is of infinite value.
By SHMULEY BOTEACH
Russia must take a more proactive role. Instead of warning Israel, Moscow needs to stop Iranian belligerence before it’s too late.
Your questions about the northern crisis answered.
By REUVEN BEN-SHALOM
Those who define redlines should be prepared to act when these lines are crossed.
By GAL PERL FINKEL
The lies around this affair go beyond the basic facts of the situation.
By SUSAN HATTIS ROLEF
The tension in the North cannot act as smokescreen for Netanyahu to hide behind in cases 1000 and 2000.
By JEFF BARAK
The FBI that Trump has targeted is not J. Edgar Hoover’s.
It’s worth remembering that anti-Israel sentiment in the United States comes from both the far Right and the far Left.
By RON KLEIN
The UN agency must be reformed for a better future for Israelis and Palestinians.
By GREGG ROMAN
To the contrary, Scripture teaches us to love both Arabs and Jews.
By JOEL C. ROSENBERG
Our readers sound off about the week's hottest news topics.
Deporting people against their will to the countries they escaped from evokes strong and disturbing recollections of dark episodes in Jewish history.
By YUVAL SHANY,ALONA VINOGRAD
Talk to your congregations; demand that your communities apply whatever pressure they can on the Israeli government to stop this disgrace.
By KARNEY LAHAD
JPost readers have their say.
The overall situation is not black and white – it is a complicated and delicate attempt to balance policy and values.
Unless Trump intends to humiliate himself and America and sell Israel down the river like his predecessors did, the peace process will not be resuscitated.
The theology behind Christian Zionism, drawn out in this way, comes frightfully close to the theology behind Christian antisemitism or anti-Judaism from its earliest renditions.
By MEIRAV JONES
Peace should be made out of conviction, of free will, mutually agreed-upon satisfaction, not imposed, a fair, win-win game not a zero-sum game.
By ZIAD ABU ZAYYAD
For far too long, the right-wing parties in Israel have flirted with the neo-Nazi and antisemitic elements in Europe.
By KSENIA SVETLOVA
The Left created “victim culture” because it wanted a free pass to throw off the shackles of responsible behavior.
Bringing everyone to the negotiating table has become the new goal, not reaching an agreement.
By LIOR AKERMAN
One line from George Orwell’s 1984 changed Hussein’s life: “You are never crazy even if you are a minority of one.”
In any event, if or when war breaks out again on the northern border, world leaders will not be able to say they were not warned.
The Chinese administration acts with pragmatism in foreign affairs and is demonstrating respect vis-àvis other countries even if it disagrees with them on some issues.
By GEORGE N. TZOGOPOULOS
Only Washington could broker a peace agreement while stressing international support for the Palestinian cause.
By SIGURD NEUBAUER
Antisemitism must be treated as sui generis, on its own merit.
By ALAN BAKER
They are the ones who are not aware of the important role of the media as a bastion of democracy. Sadly, too often the media itself does not really understand what this concept implies.
Israel is a miracle, Israel is a dream come true. But what we are witnessing today in Israel is that dream becoming a nightmare.
We need to keep in mind that worse than forgetting the Holocaust is trivializing it and distorting it beyond recognition.
Israel’s efforts to explain itself will not crack through the closed intellectual circle of identity politics and partisanship.
Israel needs to do everything possible to resolve the conflict in order to avert continued or increased violence and diplomatic criticism.
By RICHARD H. SCHWARTZ
The loss of men like Shevach is a too dear price to pay for maintaining the status quo.
UNRWA – which employs 11,500 employees in Gaza alone – should be radically revamped, if not disbanded altogether.
The problem for the PLO/PA is that the world has changed fundamentally while they were busy embracing terrorists and getting away with it.
JPost readers sound off on the week's top events.
BDS does nothing to advance the cause of peace, tolerance and understanding, and actually hurts the Palestinian people.
Israel’s relationship with the Palestinians in the territories is reminiscent of apartheid.
By ILAN BARUCH
The light that the Nazis tried unsuccessfully to extinguish is now brighter than ever.
By MARTIN OLINER