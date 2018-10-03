jewish actors in hollywood

03.10.2018 | 23 Adar, 5778
Israeli troops kill Palestinian in West Bank clashes
Arab League secretary-general urges Guatemala to cancel embassy move
Israel urges Irish bank to shut accounts of boycott group
Palestinian leaders slam Israel after undercover police raid university campus
Police issue warning after cameras at women’s apparel shop hacked
Netanyahu opens U.N. exhibit honoring 3,000 years of Jewish history
'Fauda,' 'Shababnikim' sweep Israeli TV awards
Israeli NGO breaks participation record at Jerusalem Marathon
Prediction: Four scenarios for how Netanyahu’s coalition crisis might end
Police deny reports of state's witness Hefetz incriminating Likud ministers
Shaky coalition deal awaits Prime Minister Netanyahu’s okay
Haredi party United Torah Judaism split over enlistment law, budget crisis
Long-lost Leonard Cohen documentary heads for screens
Israeli photographer on Sony competition shortlist
Home is where the art is
Jerusalem runners on their marks for 8th marathon
Maccabi claims crucial conquest in Istanbul
Sela ousted at Indian Wells
Workers make explosive threats as massive Teva layoff strikes continue
Israel seeks to bring more women into the hi-tech industry
Nation girds for general strike today in protest of Teva layoffs
Teva Pharmaceuticals to lay off 14,000 employees worldwide, 1,750 in Israel
Can medical empathy survive the technological revolution?
Israeli-founded start-up raises $15m. to help fight heart failure
Israeli doctors are first to implant device for congestive heart failure
Rambam Hospital hosts Chinese teams, treats deformed children in Ghana
IN PHOTOS: Israel's winged winter residents
Watch: Thousands of migrating pelicans get free lunch in Israel
Pipeline failure for Tamar gas field to cause hiccup in electricity rates
Haifa Chemicals to close down two plants, layoff 800 workers
Column One: Achieving AIPAC’s mission
The Fifth Column: Incitement is coming in droves
Hoping for regime change in Iran
Fighting terrorism is a human right
Four arrested after balcony protest at Iranian embassy in London
White House to convene ‘brainstorming session’ to help Gaza Strip
Saudi Crown Prince signs off U.K. visit with push for fighter jet deal
Iranian agents accused of assassinating commander of Kurds in Iraq
Khamenei praises hijab after woman who removed headscarf was jailed
Saudi Arabia frees nine Iranian fishermen detained two years ago
Iran finds wreckage of crashed plane on top of mountain
France says committed to Iran deal, will keep talking to European, U.S. allies
Arab German security guards besiege Israeli tourist stand in Berlin
'Never Again': From a Holocaust phrase to a universal phrase
UK's Labour suspends members active in 'antisemitic' Facebook group
Creator of 'antisemitic' frog cartoon files copyright infringement lawsuit
Soccer star Messi is newest ambassador for Israeli startup
Economic allies: The US and Israel's top partnerships
Teen wunderkind wows global forum with innovative app
Amazon reportedly to open up Israeli shipping center
Dem lawmaker does U-turn, condemns Farrakhan’s antisemitic speech
Watch: Documentary on Ruth Bader Ginsburg to debut in May
Report: Trump spoke to witnesses about talks they had with special counsel
Pornstar Stormy Daniels sues Trump over 'hush agreement'
Analysis: Clinton falls amid assault on establishment
Clinton concedes: 'We have still not shattered that highest and hardest glass ceiling'
Hillary Clinton and the glass ceiling: Cracked but intact
NY hassidic village loyal to Clinton despite Trump popularity among ultra-Orthodox
Trump reportedly picks friend of Jared Kushner to serve in administration
Trump calls UN 'sad,' days after Israeli settlements vote
Saddam Hussein's daughter touts Trump's 'political sensibility'
Dermer calls on Trump to move embassy to Jerusalem
This week in 60 seconds: Netanyahu addresses AIPAC Policy Conference in DC
This week in 60 seconds: Ancient St. Nicholas ring unearthed in Israel
This week in 60 seconds: Abbas calls for international peace conference
Eight Artistic Gifts for Eight Nights of Passover
Podcast: Three Ladies, Three Lattes
Podcast: Does Trump love Jews or embolden antisemitic voices?
Why Starbucks failed in Israel (and only in Israel)
Taxicab Diplomacy: Trump vs. Clinton
This week in 60 seconds: Israel strikes Iranian targets in Syria
Warning: Weddings can be hazardous to your health
Race for respect
Port of Tel Aviv: More than a pretty picture
Creating chaos
THE PEOPLE & THE BOOK: Reading Esther after Auschwitz
Transfigured night
Beacon of hope
Can I be Jewish and lucky?
When the stars align
THE TISCH: Fragrance of sinners
PARASHAT VAYAKHEL-PEKUDEI: Between vision and execution
A spiritual evolution
THIS WEEK IN JERUSALEM: Going? Staying? Go!
It’s four o’clock somewhere
Israel film dreams and reality
עֵין-גֶדִי
סִיבָּה טוֹבָה
חַדְרֵי הַבַּיִת
בְּכָל זֹאת אֵינֶנִי נִפְרָד
ICEJ: No nation can complain about U.S. J'lem embassy move
Oil in the North: Moses’ blessing coming to life
Belgian Evangelical Christians Plant Trees in the Galilee
KKL Finland Celebrates Tu Bishvat and its 100th Anniversary
Ben Shemen Flowers Race Blends Technology and Nature
German Christian Delegation Visits Netiv HaAsara on the Gaza Border
Is Israel a Colony?
Sending Your Dear Ones Out to Play
Family Matters
Durdane Agayeva:" I will never forget the 8 days of hell and humiliation in the Armenian captivity"
“This has been an extraordinary year,” Douglas marveled during a sit-down interview with former Post Editor-in-Chief Steve Linde.
By NOA AMOUYAL
The innovative director had a long career making movies that both defined their times and were a little bit ahead of them.
By HANNAH BROWN
The central feature of any assessment of '15 is the need to trace the consequences of the oil-price crash, whether at level of the individual firm, sector, national economy or at the global level.
By PINCHAS LANDAU
Rob Reiner directed the film "LBJ," to open in theaters on Friday.
By CURT SCHLEIER/JTA
"It must have been awful," Rudd remarked on hearing of the trying experiences of his ancestors in Europe.
The ''Will and Grace'' star was honored for her work in television.
By JPOST.COM STAFF
Jewish stars - and characters - are among those nominated for major awards.
By JTA
The actresses movies brought in $1.2 billion (USD) at the box office around the world.
By REUTERS
Several members of the tribe took home Emmy awards for their talents.
The actor also starred in the original version of the TV series 'Mission Impossible.'
Here are 5 Jewish stars and shows we hope will take home a statuette in September.
The new Han Solo film, announced in 2013, is scheduled to be released in May 2018.
By JULIE WIENER
Diamond, 38, began serving a four-month jail sentence on Jan. 15 after he was convicted last year of carrying a concealed weapon and disorderly conduct.
The film will be in theaters in July 2019, the Walt Disney Co. announced Tuesday.
Stark’s brother and store co-owner Bruce Stark personally thanked Sandler for the purchase when he spotted the actor leaving his makeup trailer.
Barr, who starred in the long-running sitcom “Roseanne,” will tour the country for two weeks prior to the conference and will be accompanied by her mother.
As it happens, several Oscar-nominated films have unusually triumphant, behind-the-scenes Jewish stories worth celebrating.
By GABE FRIEDMAN/JTA
In the past, Bialik has spoken and written publicly about the challenges of maintaining faith and modesty in Hollywood.
Cyrus will star alongside Allen and Elaine May in the six half-hour-episode series that will take place in the 1960s, Hollywood
BBC documentary released on film includes behind-the-scenes footage of production.
The biopic details the first four days of Jacqueline Kennedy's life in the wake of President John F. Kennedy's assassination.
Hollywood legend recounts his own confrontation with bigotry after son faced verbal anti-Semitic attack.
This article was originally published in The Jerusalem Post in 1991. In the wake of Leonard Nimoy’s February 27 death, the piece is being republished with the permission of the author.
By TOM TUGEND
The pop star was performing in Poland and decided stopped at the former death camp.
No one expected the intrepid Simon, who was a well known figure in Israel based in Tel Aviv for many years, to die in his bed or his native New York.
By GREER FAY CASHMAN
"The Honorable Woman", "Transparent", "The Affair", get the spotlight and the glory.
US government agency reports that New York outpatient clinic did not follow all the standard protocols during the throat procedures it conducted on star.
Dunham penned a piece entitled "Dog or Jewish Boyfriend? A Quiz," in which she lists a number of attributes that the reader must guess is either referring to her pet or her companion.
A bewildered Hollywood decries studio move.
Late night talk show host blasts Democrats who skipped Netanyahu's Congress speech but can't pronounce his name.
The actor and director is ready to take in the sun - and hummus.
By AMY SPIRO
The movie got plenty of laughs at the press screening and the first reviews were good.
Helps us choose who makes the cut for The Jerusalem Post's prestigious most influential Jews list.
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
By SHAWN RODGERS
Former Tonight Show host takes on hosting duties once again in honor of Michael Douglas at 2nd annual Genesis Award.
By SAM SOKOL
Popular satirical news show many be switching channels.
Rivlin's comments came hours after the disclosure of the country’s latest political corruption scandal.
Radio host Michael Krasny delves into the wealth of Jewish humor.
Moran Atias lands a role in upcoming series 'The Village'
Israel is not represented at the Oscars this year.
Sawyer, born Rosie Cohen, earned her first movie role at the age of 50 appearing opposite Frank Sinatra and Edward G. Robinson.
Gal Gadot joins fashion 'blackout' on the red carpet, and 'Maisel' wins big at the Golden Globes.
Israeli actress and producer Noa Tishby, best known for her roles in 'BeTipul' and 'Dig,' recounts her experiences of Hollywood sexual harassment, and her vision for a more equitable future.
By NOA TISHBY
"Given the politicized atmosphere that seems to have afflicted our set, I don’t see how I can return to Transparent."
May their examples be infectious and teach cowardly Jewish enablers to stand up for themselves.
By GIL TROY
Many have already been in touch asking me about Yoko Ono and some of her controversial postures toward Israel.
By SHMULEY BOTEACH
Former CBS news documentary producer and author Joan Peters passed away.
By DAVID BEDEIN
The Jewish state must respond to Palestinian unilateralism with unilateralism of its own.
By MARTIN SHERMAN
Firstly, we must learn to listen to them – to their insights, life lessons and the ways they’ve learned to survive in this hard world.
By RAFI FEUERSTEIN
This year, October 24/25 is the new July 4, as Jews across America get ready to relinquish their dependence on screens and mass media.
By SIMON APFEL
The claims against Tambor, which are the subject of an internal probe launched by Amazon, are the latest in a string of complaints made against celebrities.
My Yiddishe Momme of dragons?
By LISA KEYS AND GABE FRIEDMAN / JTA
Prince Harry is reportedly thinking matrimony with Meghan Markle.
When it comes to television shows, too often Jewish moms have been depicted as a burden to their children.
By LIOR ZALTZMAN
The actress defined both Zionism and feminism, stating that she adheres to both.
By LAURA SIGAL
Rachel Weisz starts in 'Denial,' about American Jewish historian Deborah Lipstadt’s real-life legal battle with prominent Holocaust denier British historian David Irving in the 1990s.
By REUTERS,JTA
Gossip Cop, which says it polices Hollywood and celebrity news to separate what’s real from rumor, slammed the tweet.
While promoting their new movie 'American Ultra', actors shine a spotlight on intrusive questions female stars often grapple with.
The Israeli actress opens up about how she does it all as a real-life Wonderwoman.
By MICHELLE MALKA GROSSMAN
A brief of Jewish news from around the world.
Daily Show host sat down with 'Hollywood Reporter' ahead of premier of his directorial debut, "Rosewater."