jewish community berlin

03.10.2018 | 23 Adar, 5778
Israeli troops kill Palestinian in West Bank clashes
Arab League secretary-general urges Guatemala to cancel embassy move
Israel urges Irish bank to shut accounts of boycott group
Palestinian leaders slam Israel after undercover police raid university campus
Police issue warning after cameras at women’s apparel shop hacked
Netanyahu opens U.N. exhibit honoring 3,000 years of Jewish history
'Fauda,' 'Shababnikim' sweep Israeli TV awards
Israeli NGO breaks participation record at Jerusalem Marathon
Prediction: Four scenarios for how Netanyahu’s coalition crisis might end
Police deny reports of state's witness Hefetz incriminating Likud ministers
Shaky coalition deal awaits Prime Minister Netanyahu’s okay
Haredi party United Torah Judaism split over enlistment law, budget crisis
Long-lost Leonard Cohen documentary heads for screens
Israeli photographer on Sony competition shortlist
Home is where the art is
Jerusalem runners on their marks for 8th marathon
Maccabi claims crucial conquest in Istanbul
Sela ousted at Indian Wells
Workers make explosive threats as massive Teva layoff strikes continue
Israel seeks to bring more women into the hi-tech industry
Nation girds for general strike today in protest of Teva layoffs
Teva Pharmaceuticals to lay off 14,000 employees worldwide, 1,750 in Israel
Can medical empathy survive the technological revolution?
Israeli-founded start-up raises $15m. to help fight heart failure
Israeli doctors are first to implant device for congestive heart failure
Rambam Hospital hosts Chinese teams, treats deformed children in Ghana
IN PHOTOS: Israel's winged winter residents
Watch: Thousands of migrating pelicans get free lunch in Israel
Pipeline failure for Tamar gas field to cause hiccup in electricity rates
Haifa Chemicals to close down two plants, layoff 800 workers
Column One: Achieving AIPAC’s mission
The Fifth Column: Incitement is coming in droves
Hoping for regime change in Iran
Fighting terrorism is a human right
Four arrested after balcony protest at Iranian embassy in London
White House to convene ‘brainstorming session’ to help Gaza Strip
Saudi Crown Prince signs off U.K. visit with push for fighter jet deal
Iranian agents accused of assassinating commander of Kurds in Iraq
Khamenei praises hijab after woman who removed headscarf was jailed
Saudi Arabia frees nine Iranian fishermen detained two years ago
Iran finds wreckage of crashed plane on top of mountain
France says committed to Iran deal, will keep talking to European, U.S. allies
Holocaust Museum rescinds award given to Myanmar's leader
Arab German security guards besiege Israeli tourist stand in Berlin
'Never Again': From a Holocaust phrase to a universal phrase
UK's Labour suspends members active in 'antisemitic' Facebook group
Soccer star Messi is newest ambassador for Israeli startup
Economic allies: The US and Israel's top partnerships
Teen wunderkind wows global forum with innovative app
Amazon reportedly to open up Israeli shipping center
Dem lawmaker does U-turn, condemns Farrakhan’s antisemitic speech
Watch: Documentary on Ruth Bader Ginsburg to debut in May
Report: Trump spoke to witnesses about talks they had with special counsel
Pornstar Stormy Daniels sues Trump over 'hush agreement'
Analysis: Clinton falls amid assault on establishment
Clinton concedes: 'We have still not shattered that highest and hardest glass ceiling'
Hillary Clinton and the glass ceiling: Cracked but intact
NY hassidic village loyal to Clinton despite Trump popularity among ultra-Orthodox
Trump reportedly picks friend of Jared Kushner to serve in administration
Trump calls UN 'sad,' days after Israeli settlements vote
Saddam Hussein's daughter touts Trump's 'political sensibility'
Dermer calls on Trump to move embassy to Jerusalem
This week in 60 seconds: Netanyahu addresses AIPAC Policy Conference in DC
This week in 60 seconds: Ancient St. Nicholas ring unearthed in Israel
This week in 60 seconds: Abbas calls for international peace conference
Eight Artistic Gifts for Eight Nights of Passover
Podcast: Three Ladies, Three Lattes
Podcast: Does Trump love Jews or embolden antisemitic voices?
Why Starbucks failed in Israel (and only in Israel)
Taxicab Diplomacy: Trump vs. Clinton
This week in 60 seconds: Israel strikes Iranian targets in Syria
Warning: Weddings can be hazardous to your health
Race for respect
Port of Tel Aviv: More than a pretty picture
Creating chaos
THE PEOPLE & THE BOOK: Reading Esther after Auschwitz
Transfigured night
Beacon of hope
Can I be Jewish and lucky?
When the stars align
THE TISCH: Fragrance of sinners
PARASHAT VAYAKHEL-PEKUDEI: Between vision and execution
A spiritual evolution
THIS WEEK IN JERUSALEM: Going? Staying? Go!
It’s four o’clock somewhere
Israel film dreams and reality
עֵין-גֶדִי
סִיבָּה טוֹבָה
חַדְרֵי הַבַּיִת
בְּכָל זֹאת אֵינֶנִי נִפְרָד
The Christian Edition- one month free subscription
Small gifts – big results
ICEJ: No nation can complain about U.S. J'lem embassy move
Oil in the North: Moses’ blessing coming to life
Belgian Evangelical Christians Plant Trees in the Galilee
KKL Finland Celebrates Tu Bishvat and its 100th Anniversary
Ben Shemen Flowers Race Blends Technology and Nature
German Christian Delegation Visits Netiv HaAsara on the Gaza Border
Is Israel a Colony?
Sending Your Dear Ones Out to Play
Family Matters
Durdane Agayeva:" I will never forget the 8 days of hell and humiliation in the Armenian captivity"
‘Death to Zionism,’ supporters chant in YouTube video, emphasizing violence.
By BENJAMIN WEINTHAL
Frankfurt and Berlin have also enacted executive initiatives to stop BDS activity in city-funded facilities.
Müller said he will "continue to make clear his position regarding Israel and against antisemitism and racism in my city's government.”
The Wiesenthal Center will make public its top 10 list of antisemitic and anti-Israel cases in December.
The pro-PFLP event was organized by the Democratic Committee of Palestine and reportedly took place in the publishing house of the socialist newspaper Neues Deutschland (New Germany) on Saturday.
Al-Quds Day rally in Berlin called for Israel's destruction.
Posters with anti-Israel slogans and Israeli flags with crossed out Stars of David blanketed the streets of Berlin.
By BENJAMIN WEINTHAL,TAMARA ZIEVE
WZO uses Israel’s vegan culture to cultivate connections with Israel.
By TAMARA ZIEVE
From Germany to France to the Netherlands, Jewish communities insist to continue Hanukkah celebrations despite security risks: "It's our way of driving out the darkness that is terrorism."
By JTA
Glanz, a hardcore BDS activist, said it would not be absurd to eradicate Israel and relocate Jewish Israelis to the German state of Baden-Württemberg.
City’s rabbi calls for unity ahead of local election.
On the M1 tram from Prenzlauer Berg to the happening Mitte district, Alexander Ehrle, an attorney, was hesitant to point the finger at Islamist terrorism.
By ORIT ARFA
Giant menorah in Brandenburg Square sends a message that ‘peace and tolerance are stronger than any dispute,’ says Chabad head in German capital.
In comparison with Israel’s security borders, “the Berlin Wall is a toy” said the Bavarian politician in a nearly four minute video posted on YouTube.
On Tuesday Driskell took to Instagram again, this time to apologize and confirm that he did not know that he had been on hallowed ground.
By GIDEON GOREN
Assault, insults as athletes told to keep their Jewish identities undercover.
Almog Cohen, an Israeli who plays for Ingolstadt, reportedly tweeted in Hebrew after Sunday’s incident that a stadium marshal told the fans “no Jew-flags” were allowed.
According to investigators, the suspect met Yosef Damari, aged 22, in a Berlin hostel last week and and is believed to have murdered him the following day.
By JPOST.COM STAFF,REUTERS
Two German Palestinians convicted of arson in July attack.
Landmark case equates lethal anti-Zionism with anti-Semitism.
Poumon de l’Europe, la capitale allemande, empoisonnée par sa propre histoire, n’en finit pas d’expier ses péchés
By HÉLÈNE SCHOUMANN
The move followed a ruling by a Frankfurt court that it could not prevent Kuwait Airways from barring Israeli citizens from boarding its planes in Germany.
A sign at the entrance offered condolences to the victims and stated that the market would go on, in consultation with police, but tonight without music.
Despite enduring memories of the Holocaust, the ‘city of cool’ continues to be a magnet for young Israeli musicians.
Rabbinate says any converts who converted under auspices of US Orthodox Rabbi Barry Freundel remain valid.
By JEREMY SHARON
Pierre Birnbaum offers a fawning – but partly justified – treatment of Léon Blum in his new biography
By MATI WAGNER
Usually, the Jews are the first ones to feel the negative impact of large immigration from Muslim countries with high percentages of antisemites.
By MANFRED GERSTENFELD
In the face of the Berlin attack, some media commentators in Germany try to maintain a politically correct worldview and disqualify those who disagree with it.
By MARC NEUGROESCHEL
The First Daughter took some time out of her busy schedule to visit the Memorial to the Murdered Jews of Europe in Berlin, Germany.
By JPOST.COM STAFF
Despite the recent Christmas market terrorist attack, tourists will still flock to this city because it is a mecca of art and music.
By BEN G. FRANK