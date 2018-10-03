jewish customs

03.10.2018 | 23 Adar, 5778
Israeli troops kill Palestinian in West Bank clashes
Arab League secretary-general urges Guatemala to cancel embassy move
Israel urges Irish bank to shut accounts of boycott group
Palestinian leaders slam Israel after undercover police raid university campus
Police issue warning after cameras at women’s apparel shop hacked
Netanyahu opens U.N. exhibit honoring 3,000 years of Jewish history
'Fauda,' 'Shababnikim' sweep Israeli TV awards
Israeli NGO breaks participation record at Jerusalem Marathon
Prediction: Four scenarios for how Netanyahu’s coalition crisis might end
Police deny reports of state's witness Hefetz incriminating Likud ministers
Shaky coalition deal awaits Prime Minister Netanyahu’s okay
Haredi party United Torah Judaism split over enlistment law, budget crisis
Long-lost Leonard Cohen documentary heads for screens
Israeli photographer on Sony competition shortlist
Home is where the art is
Jerusalem runners on their marks for 8th marathon
Maccabi claims crucial conquest in Istanbul
Sela ousted at Indian Wells
Workers make explosive threats as massive Teva layoff strikes continue
Israel seeks to bring more women into the hi-tech industry
Nation girds for general strike today in protest of Teva layoffs
Teva Pharmaceuticals to lay off 14,000 employees worldwide, 1,750 in Israel
Can medical empathy survive the technological revolution?
Israeli-founded start-up raises $15m. to help fight heart failure
Israeli doctors are first to implant device for congestive heart failure
Rambam Hospital hosts Chinese teams, treats deformed children in Ghana
IN PHOTOS: Israel's winged winter residents
Watch: Thousands of migrating pelicans get free lunch in Israel
Pipeline failure for Tamar gas field to cause hiccup in electricity rates
Haifa Chemicals to close down two plants, layoff 800 workers
Column One: Achieving AIPAC’s mission
The Fifth Column: Incitement is coming in droves
Hoping for regime change in Iran
Fighting terrorism is a human right
Four arrested after balcony protest at Iranian embassy in London
White House to convene ‘brainstorming session’ to help Gaza Strip
Saudi Crown Prince signs off U.K. visit with push for fighter jet deal
Iranian agents accused of assassinating commander of Kurds in Iraq
Khamenei praises hijab after woman who removed headscarf was jailed
Saudi Arabia frees nine Iranian fishermen detained two years ago
Iran finds wreckage of crashed plane on top of mountain
France says committed to Iran deal, will keep talking to European, U.S. allies
Holocaust Museum rescinds award given to Myanmar's leader
Arab German security guards besiege Israeli tourist stand in Berlin
'Never Again': From a Holocaust phrase to a universal phrase
UK's Labour suspends members active in 'antisemitic' Facebook group
Soccer star Messi is newest ambassador for Israeli startup
Economic allies: The US and Israel's top partnerships
Teen wunderkind wows global forum with innovative app
Amazon reportedly to open up Israeli shipping center
Dem lawmaker does U-turn, condemns Farrakhan’s antisemitic speech
Watch: Documentary on Ruth Bader Ginsburg to debut in May
Report: Trump spoke to witnesses about talks they had with special counsel
Pornstar Stormy Daniels sues Trump over 'hush agreement'
Analysis: Clinton falls amid assault on establishment
Clinton concedes: 'We have still not shattered that highest and hardest glass ceiling'
Hillary Clinton and the glass ceiling: Cracked but intact
NY hassidic village loyal to Clinton despite Trump popularity among ultra-Orthodox
Trump reportedly picks friend of Jared Kushner to serve in administration
Trump calls UN 'sad,' days after Israeli settlements vote
Saddam Hussein's daughter touts Trump's 'political sensibility'
Dermer calls on Trump to move embassy to Jerusalem
This week in 60 seconds: Netanyahu addresses AIPAC Policy Conference in DC
This week in 60 seconds: Ancient St. Nicholas ring unearthed in Israel
This week in 60 seconds: Abbas calls for international peace conference
Eight Artistic Gifts for Eight Nights of Passover
Podcast: Three Ladies, Three Lattes
Podcast: Does Trump love Jews or embolden antisemitic voices?
Why Starbucks failed in Israel (and only in Israel)
Taxicab Diplomacy: Trump vs. Clinton
This week in 60 seconds: Israel strikes Iranian targets in Syria
Warning: Weddings can be hazardous to your health
Race for respect
Port of Tel Aviv: More than a pretty picture
Creating chaos
THE PEOPLE & THE BOOK: Reading Esther after Auschwitz
Transfigured night
Beacon of hope
Can I be Jewish and lucky?
When the stars align
THE TISCH: Fragrance of sinners
PARASHAT VAYAKHEL-PEKUDEI: Between vision and execution
A spiritual evolution
THIS WEEK IN JERUSALEM: Going? Staying? Go!
It’s four o’clock somewhere
Israel film dreams and reality
עֵין-גֶדִי
סִיבָּה טוֹבָה
חַדְרֵי הַבַּיִת
בְּכָל זֹאת אֵינֶנִי נִפְרָד
The Christian Edition- one month free subscription
Small gifts – big results
ICEJ: No nation can complain about U.S. J'lem embassy move
Oil in the North: Moses’ blessing coming to life
Belgian Evangelical Christians Plant Trees in the Galilee
KKL Finland Celebrates Tu Bishvat and its 100th Anniversary
Ben Shemen Flowers Race Blends Technology and Nature
German Christian Delegation Visits Netiv HaAsara on the Gaza Border
Is Israel a Colony?
Sending Your Dear Ones Out to Play
Family Matters
Durdane Agayeva:" I will never forget the 8 days of hell and humiliation in the Armenian captivity"
According to the expert, the means and style by which the Islamic State doles out violence is different from other groups, and is therefore Israel's fault.
By JPOST.COM STAFF
For over a week tourists can ride through Jerusalem streets in a virtual taxi, taste traditional Jewish cuisine and listen to concerts by a number of folk bands.
By REUTERS
The 1,500-year-old tablet is chiseled with 20 lines of Samaritan script.
“It’s a little bit like the Jewish people in the desert,” said Shabbat Tent Director Rabbi Yonah Bookstein. “I think putting up a tent and welcoming people is in our DNA.”
By JTA
As Presidents’ Day was celebrated in America last week, two Jerusalemites were proud to have added to the canon of George Washington’s heritage.
By DAVID GEFFEN
Nettoyer les cimetières juifs en Pologne, telle est la mission qu’un baptiste américain s’est donnée via une organisation de volontaires chrétiens
By JAN-JABEN EILON
“Respect for all religions is fundamental in a city that is already experiencing anomalous violence. And we do not need any kind of religious phobia," says mayor.
Years of prayer experiences in modern Orthodox shuls on three continents have left me feeling that there are multiple ways of connecting with God, and not all of them are to be found in a shul.
By JUDY LASH BALINT
Gathering Jewish writers from around the globe, this year’s biennial conference will explore ‘Identity and Otherness’ in various languages
By PEGGY CIDOR
Maybe the technology isn't really there, but bubbe still is. So give her a call!
By JOY BERNARD
In Jewish ultra-Orthodox neighborhoods of Jerusalem residents burned all remnants of leavened food before the start of the holiday.
By REUTERS,JPOST.COM STAFF
Sara Ziv, chairwoman of the National Authority for Yiddish Culture, is optimistic about the future of the Mama Loschen in Israel.
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
Program to launch first in Ra'anana set to provide bereaved with free advice, assistance related to Jewish practices, burial and mourning procedures.
By JEREMY SHARON
By Robin Hawden, Translated by Yaron Frid, Directed by Alon Ophir, Habima National Theater, January 13.
By HELEN KAYE
Abigail Pogrebin wrestles with the yearnings behind age-old Jewish holidays and the lessons they transmit for our times.
By JANICE WEIZMAN
Lori Stein and Ronald Isaas explore the development and celebration of Jewish cuisine.
By AMY SPIRO
Rashbi himself would undoubtedly remind all celebrants that the Torah prohibits stealing and admonishes us to guard our health zealously.
By SHLOMO BRODY
Three Ladies, Three Lattes looks at percolating issues in Israel’s complicated social and religious fabric. Secular Pam, modern Orthodox Tzippi and haredi Danit answer your questions.
By THREE LADIES, THREE LATTES
While the story of Jews throughout the Diaspora is one of immigration, the unique circumstances of South Africa gave rise to a unique Jewish experience, and the stories are poignant, capturing the moment at the time.
By CHARISSE ZEIFERT,DAVID SAKS
The ego causes all of our wars, but it is not an enemy. If we use it right, by connecting ourselves to each other above our egos, we will learn how all of nature works.
By MICHAEL LAITMAN
In an era of hyper individualism, few choose to live as Jews simply in order to belong to the tribe.
By RABBI DR. DALIA MARX
For millennia, Judaism’s purpose has been to uplift the soul to perform its heavenly duties here on earth and bring about positive change to a world occupied with conflict, exploitation and woe.
By ARI HART JONAH WINER AND SHMULY YANKLOWITZ
The menorah was not just a candelabrum. It symbolized the Covenant between God and the Jewish people.
By MOSHE DANN
I’m proud of the times when USY’ers have led the way in publicly modeling Jewish observance – despite frequent poor choices by adult Conservative Jews.
By DAVID BENKOF