john kerry israel

03.10.2018 | 23 Adar, 5778
Israeli troops kill Palestinian in West Bank clashes
Arab League secretary-general urges Guatemala to cancel embassy move
Israel urges Irish bank to shut accounts of boycott group
Palestinian leaders slam Israel after undercover police raid university campus
Police issue warning after cameras at women’s apparel shop hacked
Netanyahu opens U.N. exhibit honoring 3,000 years of Jewish history
'Fauda,' 'Shababnikim' sweep Israeli TV awards
Israeli NGO breaks participation record at Jerusalem Marathon
Prediction: Four scenarios for how Netanyahu’s coalition crisis might end
Police deny reports of state's witness Hefetz incriminating Likud ministers
Shaky coalition deal awaits Prime Minister Netanyahu’s okay
Haredi party United Torah Judaism split over enlistment law, budget crisis
Long-lost Leonard Cohen documentary heads for screens
Israeli photographer on Sony competition shortlist
Home is where the art is
Jerusalem runners on their marks for 8th marathon
Maccabi claims crucial conquest in Istanbul
Sela ousted at Indian Wells
Workers make explosive threats as massive Teva layoff strikes continue
Israel seeks to bring more women into the hi-tech industry
Nation girds for general strike today in protest of Teva layoffs
Teva Pharmaceuticals to lay off 14,000 employees worldwide, 1,750 in Israel
Can medical empathy survive the technological revolution?
Israeli-founded start-up raises $15m. to help fight heart failure
Israeli doctors are first to implant device for congestive heart failure
Rambam Hospital hosts Chinese teams, treats deformed children in Ghana
IN PHOTOS: Israel's winged winter residents
Watch: Thousands of migrating pelicans get free lunch in Israel
Pipeline failure for Tamar gas field to cause hiccup in electricity rates
Haifa Chemicals to close down two plants, layoff 800 workers
Column One: Achieving AIPAC’s mission
The Fifth Column: Incitement is coming in droves
Hoping for regime change in Iran
Fighting terrorism is a human right
Four arrested after balcony protest at Iranian embassy in London
White House to convene ‘brainstorming session’ to help Gaza Strip
Saudi Crown Prince signs off U.K. visit with push for fighter jet deal
Iranian agents accused of assassinating commander of Kurds in Iraq
Khamenei praises hijab after woman who removed headscarf was jailed
Saudi Arabia frees nine Iranian fishermen detained two years ago
Iran finds wreckage of crashed plane on top of mountain
France says committed to Iran deal, will keep talking to European, U.S. allies
Holocaust Museum rescinds award given to Myanmar's leader
Arab German security guards besiege Israeli tourist stand in Berlin
'Never Again': From a Holocaust phrase to a universal phrase
UK's Labour suspends members active in 'antisemitic' Facebook group
Soccer star Messi is newest ambassador for Israeli startup
Economic allies: The US and Israel's top partnerships
Teen wunderkind wows global forum with innovative app
Amazon reportedly to open up Israeli shipping center
Dem lawmaker does U-turn, condemns Farrakhan’s antisemitic speech
Watch: Documentary on Ruth Bader Ginsburg to debut in May
Report: Trump spoke to witnesses about talks they had with special counsel
Pornstar Stormy Daniels sues Trump over 'hush agreement'
Analysis: Clinton falls amid assault on establishment
Clinton concedes: 'We have still not shattered that highest and hardest glass ceiling'
Hillary Clinton and the glass ceiling: Cracked but intact
NY hassidic village loyal to Clinton despite Trump popularity among ultra-Orthodox
Trump reportedly picks friend of Jared Kushner to serve in administration
Trump calls UN 'sad,' days after Israeli settlements vote
Saddam Hussein's daughter touts Trump's 'political sensibility'
Dermer calls on Trump to move embassy to Jerusalem
This week in 60 seconds: Netanyahu addresses AIPAC Policy Conference in DC
This week in 60 seconds: Ancient St. Nicholas ring unearthed in Israel
This week in 60 seconds: Abbas calls for international peace conference
Eight Artistic Gifts for Eight Nights of Passover
Podcast: Three Ladies, Three Lattes
Podcast: Does Trump love Jews or embolden antisemitic voices?
Why Starbucks failed in Israel (and only in Israel)
Taxicab Diplomacy: Trump vs. Clinton
This week in 60 seconds: Israel strikes Iranian targets in Syria
Warning: Weddings can be hazardous to your health
Race for respect
Port of Tel Aviv: More than a pretty picture
Creating chaos
THE PEOPLE & THE BOOK: Reading Esther after Auschwitz
Transfigured night
Beacon of hope
Can I be Jewish and lucky?
When the stars align
THE TISCH: Fragrance of sinners
PARASHAT VAYAKHEL-PEKUDEI: Between vision and execution
A spiritual evolution
THIS WEEK IN JERUSALEM: Going? Staying? Go!
It’s four o’clock somewhere
Israel film dreams and reality
עֵין-גֶדִי
סִיבָּה טוֹבָה
חַדְרֵי הַבַּיִת
בְּכָל זֹאת אֵינֶנִי נִפְרָד
The Christian Edition- one month free subscription
Small gifts – big results
ICEJ: No nation can complain about U.S. J'lem embassy move
Oil in the North: Moses’ blessing coming to life
Belgian Evangelical Christians Plant Trees in the Galilee
KKL Finland Celebrates Tu Bishvat and its 100th Anniversary
Ben Shemen Flowers Race Blends Technology and Nature
German Christian Delegation Visits Netiv HaAsara on the Gaza Border
Is Israel a Colony?
Sending Your Dear Ones Out to Play
Family Matters
Durdane Agayeva:" I will never forget the 8 days of hell and humiliation in the Armenian captivity"
President-elect Donald Trump's choice for secretary of state, Rex Tillerson also warned of weaknesses in the Iran nuclear deal.
By MICHAEL WILNER
"...we worked very hard to restart negotiations between the two sides... Unfortunately, the parties were not willing to make the difficult choices necessary to move forward with the negotiations."
The US publicly told its partners on the Security Council that it would consider each draft resolution on its merit, but says that it never indicated how it would vote– up until the vote itself.
News of his planned remarks was confirmed shortly after the US voted to abstain from a resolution at the UN Security Council condemning Israel for its settlement activity.
The former US Secretary of State also surprised his interlocutor by saying he was seriously considering running for president in 2020.
By BEN CASPIT/MAARIV
Prominent senator Chuck Schumer rebukes US Secretary of State John Kerry over the speech the latter made earlier today regarding the peace process in the Middle East.
US Secretary of State John Kerry is due to make remarks regarding Middle East peace later today.
By JPOST.COM STAFF
Kerry led an aggressive effort in 2013 and 2014 to bring Israelis and Palestinians back to the negotiating table, but failed.
US State Department: “The Secretary and President Abbas discussed regional challenges and constructive ideas for the way forward to support our shared goal of a two state solution."
By MICHAEL WILNER,ADAM RASGON
Saeb Erakat, the chairman of the PLO Executive Committee, told reporters that Abbas expressed his full support for the French initiative in the meeting.
By ADAM RASGON
The document by Erekat, which summarized his meeting with John Kerry in Amman, claimed that Kerry vowed to veto any UN Security Council resolution relating to settlements or Palestinian statehood.
By MAAYAN GROISMAN
PA chief negotiator says UN draft resolution mandating Israeli withdrawal to 1967 lines within two years will move forward in a matter of days.
The Palestinian Authority has said it plans to submit its UN resolution, possibly as early as this week.
Some countries believe agreement on a resolution would be easier to achieve before Israeli elections in March.
By REUTERS
Remarks come after US secretary of state meets with Abbas and then holds trilateral meeting with Netanyahu and Abdullah.
By TOVAH LAZAROFF
US secretary of state meets with Abbas and then holds trilateral meeting with Netanyahu and Abdullah; all leaders pledge support for plan.
Palestinian Authority President Mahmoud Abbas met with Kerry in the Jordanian capital earlier on Thursday and with Abdullah on Wednesday.
By TOVAH LAZAROFF,KHALED ABU TOAMEH
Peacemakers, not their opposition, must control the fate of Jerusalem and the process toward a solution between Israel and the Palestinians, US Secretary of State says.
Fears of religious conflict, or Intifada, "extremely concerning" to Washington.
US secretary of state says there is an urgent need to renew peace talks; rebuffs reports that Obama aims to freeze Congress out of decision-making process on Iran deal.
By REUTERS,JPOST.COM STAFF
At Gaza donor conference, US secretary of state pledges additional $212 million for Palestinians, but says money not enough; Abbas says perpetual state of war no longer acceptable.
The bottom line of nine months of talks is that nothing really moved, and nothing significant changed – except one thing: US Secretary of State John Kerry’s credibility with the Israeli public.
By HERB KEINON
Rumors swirl of imminent release of Pollard by US as part of negotiations to prolong talks between Israel and Palestinians.
Kerry calls it "a mistake" to demand that the Palestinians recognize Israel as a Jewish state.
By TOVAH LAZAROFF,MICHAEL WILNER
In interview with Ch. 2, Moshe Ya'alon disputes notion that Palestinians have already recognized Israel as a Jewish state.
By YUVAL BAGNO,JPOST.COM STAFF
Department of State tells Post that US already recognizes Israel as a Jewish state while Kerry emphasizes high level of mistrust in talks.
Thirty-one percent of Israeli Jews and 32% of Arab Israelis do trust Kerry to take into account Israel’s security.
By Gil Stern Stern HOFFMAN
Asked whether they agreed with recent criticism of Kerry by top Israeli officials, 67% said yes and only 32% said no.
Americans now view the April 29 date they originally set for negotiations to be "artificial," US officials say.
By HERB KEINON,Michael Wilner,KHALED ABU TOAMEH
US Secretary of State says status-quo between Israelis, Palestinians is unsustainable, warns of de-legitimization of Israel.
By HERB KEINON,LAHAV HARKOV
The US hopes to complete a "framework" accord in coming weeks and will then try to negotiate final peace deal by the end of 2014.
Americans have made it clear that they have no intention of "going over the head" of the government in Jerusalem.
By BEN CASPIT
La mission que s’est donnée le secrétaire d’Etat américain suscite de profondes divergences de vues entre le centre-gauche et la droite sur l’avenir de l’Etat hébreu
By LESLIE SUSSER
On Thursday, Marine General Joseph Dunford told lawmakers weighing his nomination to be chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff that Russia presented the greatest threat to US national security.
By traveling to Switzerland, Saudi Arabia and Britain this week, US Secretary of State John Kerry will avoid being in Washington at the same time as Netanyahu.
Speaking on meeting, Prime Minister Netanyahu says it signals "a dangerous deal enabling Iran to produce nuclear weapons that would threaten the survival of Israel."
Kerry's talk comes amidst the latest flare-up in tensions between US President Barack Obama and Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.
John Kerry said that Israel and Egypt urged the US to “bomb Iran” before the Iranian nuclear deal was signed in 2015.
The outgoing statesman spoke in conversation with 'New York Times' columnist Thomas Friedman on stage at the World Economic Forum in Davos.
Netanyahu told Kerry that damage has already been done to Israel by the anti-settlement resolution that the US allowed to pass in the Security Council last month.
According to the official, there is much in the principles set out by Kerry that Israel could perceive as “gains and wins.”
Trump criticizes UN for its harsh stance on Israel, charging that the body had meanwhile failed to reprimand "horrible places that treat people horribly."
The six principles that Kerry set down as the way to move forward were predictable, and not much different from the parameters President Bill Clinton issued before he left office 16 years ago.
The US secretary of state is expected to make remarks on the Middle East and the Israeli-Palestinian conflict on Wednesday.
“This is a time of great change in the Middle East and in Washington,” said Haim Saban, chairman of the Saban Forum. “Our annual US-Israeli dialogue is more important than ever."
Netanyahu said, however, Israel is in favor of working through “other frameworks,” perhaps with countries in the region.
President and Secretary of State spoke on the two nations' shared grief after the murder of Jewish US teen Ezra Schwartz.
By GREER FAY CASHMAN
Official: We’re not trying to ‘resume negotiations’
There are unconfirmed reports that Kerry’s meeting with Abbas will take place on Saturday in Amman.
By HERB KEINON,KHALED ABU TOAMEH
Sources close to the prime minister said he did not regret the manner in which he waged the battle against the deal, including his controversial speech to Congress in March.
The Secretary of state says There is a lot of ‘hysteria’ in Israel while Netanyahu says this is the ‘challenge of our generation.’
PM's comments come after Kerry said that he did not feel a sense of urgency to get any deal with Iran, saying "we have to get the right deal."
UN Security Council pressure on Israel to quit territories would play into the hands of Netanyahu and Bennett, Livni and Peres reportedly told Kerry.
US secretary of state delivers remarks to Saban Forum; says fight against Islamic State has created new opportunities for regional cooperation.
The public spat has put noticeable strain on the administration, Kerry said, who has known Netanyahu for decades and has worked on a near-daily basis with him since becoming secretary of state.
A four-point plan to reverse the current slide towards a one state reality.
By SHLOMO BROM
US: It’s up to IAEA to carry out arrangements. Steinitz: Will they give themselves 24 days’ notice?
Kerry: "If you are going to push back against Iran, it's better to push back against an Iran without a nuclear weapon than with one."
Talks resume with deadline less than two weeks away; Jerusalem wants extension.
Washington further rejected suggestions that Washington may be keeping silent about Iranian sanctions violations to avoid disrupting the nuclear talks.
Convincing Saudi Arabia to accept any agreed nuclear deal is important to President Barack Obama because he needs Riyadh to work closely with Washington on a host of regional policies.
US declines to declare one party responsible for murder of Arab youth; international community, leaders condemn act; security cabinet meets for emergency meeting.
By MICHAEL WILNER,HERB KEINON,KHALED ABU TOAMEH
Police have yet to reveal the motive for the murder of Mohammed Abu Kheider in east Jerusalem; US Secretary of State Kerry, the UK's PM David Cameron and others condemn killing
By HERB KEINON,JERRY LEWIS
Here is what you should have said.
By MICHAEL COHEN
"Well done, gentlemen. We get the point. You really, really don’t like settlements, you have problems with Israel and you hate Prime Minister Netanyahu’s guts."
By SHMULEY BOTEACH
Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu was furious, launching a tirade of abuse, speaking of betrayal and a fundamental bias against Israel.
By ALEX BENJAMIN
Responsible leaders on both sides should collaborate to dial down the rhetoric and prevent Israel from becoming a political football.
By JONATHAN GREENBLATT
But eventually, even after pointing out the flaws in everyone else, the spotlight needs to turn inward. What kind of Israel do we want in the future?
By DAVID BRINN
My immediate anger and disgust with this American abstention led me to very uncomfortably feel proud to be un-American.
By DOV LIPMAN
My educated guess is that the Security Council resolution is more likely to mark the beginning of the end of the UN than the downfall of Israel.
By LIAT COLLINS
Unfortunately, the Secretary of State's presented options are fantasies.
By CAROLINE B. GLICK
John Kerry is offering excuses for the terrorists and blaming the victims with these malignant words.
One could easily get the impression from Kerry that Israel, not Iran, is the big threat to Middle East stability.
By JPOST EDITORIAL
The latest in Kerry’s long litany of dire predictions is his warning that the Palestinian Authority might not survive if Israel keeps withholding the tax revenues it collects for Ramallah.
By JPost Editorial
One rule for Israel and another for everybody else, evidently appeals to both the UN and the Obama administration. A shameful scheme in Israel’s hour of need.
By ANNE BAYEFSKY
No matter how Kerry attempted to explain away his cantankerous conniptions, he had done us damage; he knows he had and he meant to.
By SARAH HONIG
If recognizing the Jewish state was Netanyahu’s litmus test for Palestinian seriousness to make peace, halting settlement expansion was Abbas’ measure.
By DOUGLAS BLOOMFIELD
Kerry is obsessed with Israel’s economic success. Last May he told us that we’re too rich to surrender our land. Now he’s saying we’ll be poor if we don’t do so.