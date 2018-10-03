john kerry

03.10.2018 | 23 Adar, 5778
Israeli troops kill Palestinian in West Bank clashes
Arab League secretary-general urges Guatemala to cancel embassy move
Israel urges Irish bank to shut accounts of boycott group
Palestinian leaders slam Israel after undercover police raid university campus
Police issue warning after cameras at women’s apparel shop hacked
Netanyahu opens U.N. exhibit honoring 3,000 years of Jewish history
'Fauda,' 'Shababnikim' sweep Israeli TV awards
Israeli NGO breaks participation record at Jerusalem Marathon
Prediction: Four scenarios for how Netanyahu’s coalition crisis might end
Police deny reports of state's witness Hefetz incriminating Likud ministers
Shaky coalition deal awaits Prime Minister Netanyahu’s okay
Haredi party United Torah Judaism split over enlistment law, budget crisis
Long-lost Leonard Cohen documentary heads for screens
Israeli photographer on Sony competition shortlist
Home is where the art is
Jerusalem runners on their marks for 8th marathon
Maccabi claims crucial conquest in Istanbul
Sela ousted at Indian Wells
Workers make explosive threats as massive Teva layoff strikes continue
Israel seeks to bring more women into the hi-tech industry
Nation girds for general strike today in protest of Teva layoffs
Teva Pharmaceuticals to lay off 14,000 employees worldwide, 1,750 in Israel
Can medical empathy survive the technological revolution?
Israeli-founded start-up raises $15m. to help fight heart failure
Israeli doctors are first to implant device for congestive heart failure
Rambam Hospital hosts Chinese teams, treats deformed children in Ghana
IN PHOTOS: Israel's winged winter residents
Watch: Thousands of migrating pelicans get free lunch in Israel
Pipeline failure for Tamar gas field to cause hiccup in electricity rates
Haifa Chemicals to close down two plants, layoff 800 workers
Column One: Achieving AIPAC’s mission
The Fifth Column: Incitement is coming in droves
Hoping for regime change in Iran
Fighting terrorism is a human right
Four arrested after balcony protest at Iranian embassy in London
White House to convene ‘brainstorming session’ to help Gaza Strip
Saudi Crown Prince signs off U.K. visit with push for fighter jet deal
Iranian agents accused of assassinating commander of Kurds in Iraq
Khamenei praises hijab after woman who removed headscarf was jailed
Saudi Arabia frees nine Iranian fishermen detained two years ago
Iran finds wreckage of crashed plane on top of mountain
France says committed to Iran deal, will keep talking to European, U.S. allies
Holocaust Museum rescinds award given to Myanmar's leader
Arab German security guards besiege Israeli tourist stand in Berlin
'Never Again': From a Holocaust phrase to a universal phrase
UK's Labour suspends members active in 'antisemitic' Facebook group
Soccer star Messi is newest ambassador for Israeli startup
Economic allies: The US and Israel's top partnerships
Teen wunderkind wows global forum with innovative app
Amazon reportedly to open up Israeli shipping center
Dem lawmaker does U-turn, condemns Farrakhan’s antisemitic speech
Watch: Documentary on Ruth Bader Ginsburg to debut in May
Report: Trump spoke to witnesses about talks they had with special counsel
Pornstar Stormy Daniels sues Trump over 'hush agreement'
Analysis: Clinton falls amid assault on establishment
Clinton concedes: 'We have still not shattered that highest and hardest glass ceiling'
Hillary Clinton and the glass ceiling: Cracked but intact
NY hassidic village loyal to Clinton despite Trump popularity among ultra-Orthodox
Trump reportedly picks friend of Jared Kushner to serve in administration
Trump calls UN 'sad,' days after Israeli settlements vote
Saddam Hussein's daughter touts Trump's 'political sensibility'
Dermer calls on Trump to move embassy to Jerusalem
This week in 60 seconds: Netanyahu addresses AIPAC Policy Conference in DC
This week in 60 seconds: Ancient St. Nicholas ring unearthed in Israel
This week in 60 seconds: Abbas calls for international peace conference
Eight Artistic Gifts for Eight Nights of Passover
Podcast: Three Ladies, Three Lattes
Podcast: Does Trump love Jews or embolden antisemitic voices?
Why Starbucks failed in Israel (and only in Israel)
Taxicab Diplomacy: Trump vs. Clinton
This week in 60 seconds: Israel strikes Iranian targets in Syria
Warning: Weddings can be hazardous to your health
Race for respect
Port of Tel Aviv: More than a pretty picture
Creating chaos
THE PEOPLE & THE BOOK: Reading Esther after Auschwitz
Transfigured night
Beacon of hope
Can I be Jewish and lucky?
When the stars align
THE TISCH: Fragrance of sinners
PARASHAT VAYAKHEL-PEKUDEI: Between vision and execution
A spiritual evolution
THIS WEEK IN JERUSALEM: Going? Staying? Go!
It’s four o’clock somewhere
Israel film dreams and reality
עֵין-גֶדִי
סִיבָּה טוֹבָה
חַדְרֵי הַבַּיִת
בְּכָל זֹאת אֵינֶנִי נִפְרָד
Small gifts – big results
ICEJ: No nation can complain about U.S. J'lem embassy move
Oil in the North: Moses’ blessing coming to life
Belgian Evangelical Christians Plant Trees in the Galilee
KKL Finland Celebrates Tu Bishvat and its 100th Anniversary
Ben Shemen Flowers Race Blends Technology and Nature
German Christian Delegation Visits Netiv HaAsara on the Gaza Border
Is Israel a Colony?
Sending Your Dear Ones Out to Play
Family Matters
Durdane Agayeva:" I will never forget the 8 days of hell and humiliation in the Armenian captivity"
US National Security Advisor H.R. McMaster is also expected to travel to Turkey in the coming days as part of a larger push by the Trump administration to rehabilitate ties with Ankara.
By MICHAEL WILNER
US vice president speaks at World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland.
By JPOST.COM STAFF
The US secretary of state is speaking at the Davos economic forum.
President-elect Donald Trump's choice for secretary of state, Rex Tillerson also warned of weaknesses in the Iran nuclear deal.
Kerry has repeatedly defended Obama's decision not to proceed with strikes against Bashar Assad in Syria.
"...we worked very hard to restart negotiations between the two sides... Unfortunately, the parties were not willing to make the difficult choices necessary to move forward with the negotiations."
The US publicly told its partners on the Security Council that it would consider each draft resolution on its merit, but says that it never indicated how it would vote– up until the vote itself.
News of his planned remarks was confirmed shortly after the US voted to abstain from a resolution at the UN Security Council condemning Israel for its settlement activity.
The former US Secretary of State also surprised his interlocutor by saying he was seriously considering running for president in 2020.
By BEN CASPIT/MAARIV
The conference released a statement that nobody paid attention to, and five days later US President Donald Trump was inaugurated into office.
By HERB KEINON
Jordanian King Abudllah II and Egyptian President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi were also reportedly at the summit in Aqaba and met separately with Kerry.
Israel is protesting the Paris summit and has warned its attendees against setting out parameters for a two-state solution.
UN resolution will have ramifications for Israel beyond settlements, says ex-Canadian lawmaker.
By TAMARA ZIEVE
Former US envoy to the Middle East questions the timing of the outgoing secretary of state's speech while lauding his "passion."
Maliki says no to recognizing Israel as a Jewish state.
By ADAM RASGON
Prominent senator Chuck Schumer rebukes US Secretary of State John Kerry over the speech the latter made earlier today regarding the peace process in the Middle East.
Netanyahu's reaction to Kerry's speech: "We do not need to be lectured about the importance of peace."
By MICHAEL WILNER,HERB KEINON
US secretary of state lays out his vision for Israeli-Palestinian peace.
The speech will also address what the State Dept. calls "misleading" accusations by Israeli officials that the Obama administration drafted and forced the UN resolution to a vote.
By REUTERS
US Secretary of State John Kerry is due to make remarks regarding Middle East peace later today.
US State Department: “The Secretary and President Abbas discussed regional challenges and constructive ideas for the way forward to support our shared goal of a two state solution."
By MICHAEL WILNER,ADAM RASGON
Saeb Erakat, the chairman of the PLO Executive Committee, told reporters that Abbas expressed his full support for the French initiative in the meeting.
“We all agree that a two-state solution is the only viable option for a sustainable peace,” he told the forum. “Yet we all can see that the two-state solution is at great risk.”
By DANIELLE ZIRI
Kerry explained that he and Ayrault had spoken about the initiative, which he 'welcomed,' in which over 20 ministers would meet to plan a larger peace conference for the fall.
By TOVAH LAZAROFF
The document by Erekat, which summarized his meeting with John Kerry in Amman, claimed that Kerry vowed to veto any UN Security Council resolution relating to settlements or Palestinian statehood.
By MAAYAN GROISMAN
Abbas told Kerry that the PA leadership was determined to pursue its efforts to seek an international conference for peace in the Middle East.
By KHALED ABU TOAMEH,REUTERS
Opposition leader meets Kerry in Rome, says "security situation cannot be allowed to continue this way."
By Gil Stern Stern HOFFMAN
US secretary of state releases statement after returning from Middle East visit.
"You’d have an explosion– an absolute explosion in the region, not just in the West Bank and perhaps even in Israel itself, but throughout the region," Kerry warned.
Dans un discours à l’emporte-pièce, le secrétaire d’Etat américain a présenté sa « vision complète » des négociations de paix israélo-palestiniennes
The record of US-Iran negotiations shows that “dual track” policies of pressure and diplomacy are destined to fail.
By SEYED HOSSEIN MOUSAVIAN/ REUTERS
US President Trump made clear that the rules of the diplomatic game between Israel and the Palestinians had changed.
John Kerry said that Israel and Egypt urged the US to “bomb Iran” before the Iranian nuclear deal was signed in 2015.
The outgoing statesman spoke in conversation with 'New York Times' columnist Thomas Friedman on stage at the World Economic Forum in Davos.
Netanyahu told Kerry that damage has already been done to Israel by the anti-settlement resolution that the US allowed to pass in the Security Council last month.
The report was revealed while the Israel Police is conducting a criminal investigation against the PM, suspecting that he received improper gifts from this particular businessman and others.
According to the official, there is much in the principles set out by Kerry that Israel could perceive as “gains and wins.”
The comments came less than a week after the UK voted in favor of UN Security Council Resolution 2334 condemning Israel for settlement activity.
By LAHAV HARKOV
Trump criticizes UN for its harsh stance on Israel, charging that the body had meanwhile failed to reprimand "horrible places that treat people horribly."
Ministers from the Likud party were quick to sound their criticism of John Kerry's speech regarding Israel's role in the conflict.
By GIL HOFFMAN
Shortly after the conclusion of the speech, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's Office described Kerry's focus on Israeli settlements as obsessive, calling his comments "biased."
The US secretary of state is expected to make remarks on the Middle East and the Israeli-Palestinian conflict on Wednesday.
The speech comes just days after the United States abstained from vetoing an anti-settlement resolution at the United Nations Security Council, which Jerusalem described as "shameful."
“This is a time of great change in the Middle East and in Washington,” said Haim Saban, chairman of the Saban Forum. “Our annual US-Israeli dialogue is more important than ever."
There is concern and speculation in Jerusalem that US President Barack Obama may refrain from rejecting a UN Security Council resolution recognizing a Palestinian state before the end of his term.
By DANIEL J. ROTH
Meeting will come as Israel tries to keep French diplomatic initiative from gaining traction.
Kerry was "definitely not enthusiastic" about the June 3 Paris summit, he said and added that the American administration did not play a proactive role in the summit.
By TOVAH LAZAROFF,GIL HOFFMAN,MAAYAN GROISMAN
Abbas says he is ready to meet Netanyahu "at any time."
The former foreign minister attacked Netanyahu's decision to name Ran Baratz as his next chief media adviser despite highly critical posts he wrote about Obama, Kerry.
By HERB KEINON,DANA SOMBERG
Talks come as France, Quartet promote bids to break impasse.
"You know how to negotiate. You’d be the best person to settle the Arab-Israeli conflict,” Kerry is said to have told Trump in a biography.
American leaders spelled out in the bleakest terms what it would mean for future Israeli generations and where a one-state reality dominated by Israel would leave the Palestinians.
By LESLIE SUSSER
“American officials speak of Netanyahu as myopic, entitled, untrustworthy, routinely disrespectful toward the President, and focused on short-term political tactics."
Democratic front-runner speaks day after Kerry made headlines by warning that Israel was in danger of becoming a bi-national state.
"In order for there to be peace, the other side also has to decide it wants peace," says PM.
By HERB KEINON,MICHAEL WILNER
Kerry even condemned diplomats, scholars and politicians on both sides of the Israeli-Palestinian divide for "pretending" that the status quo was a sustainable.
Ex-US Secretary of State John Kerry reveals that Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu pressured the US administration in the past to nuke Iran, but says he doesn't believe this will solve the problem.
In no way does it violate 2015 accord, AIPAC says
After Colombia was dropped from a list of favorites for the prestigious award, pundits speculate about possible laureates.
"I think you're looking at three people, four people in the administration who have all argued for use of force, and I lost the argument."
Obama and Kerry announce their support of Erdogan amid coup in Turkey.
Kerry’s Cairo visit, Sisi’s speech and attempts by Netanyahu to bring the Labor party into the coalition has fueled speculation that a behind-the scenes US-Egyptian initiative might be in the works.
US, UN and EU pressuring Russia to use leverage with Assad to end renewed bombing around Aleppo • UN envoy to Moscow on Tuesday.
US secretary of state to discuss truce with Jordan, Saudi FMs, UN special envoy.
US secretary of state defends Moscow's efforts in Syria and toward the Iran deal.
The US is skeptical over Moscow’s endgame, and seeks clarity this week, according to one senior State Department official.
US secretary of state says extremist group's crimes against humanity include ethnic cleaning of regional minorities such as Christians, Yazidis.
Achieving and holding cease-fire will be a significant achievement in and of itself, with over 100 rebel groups individually deciding whether or not to accede to terms of "cessation of hostilities."
The prospect of a cease-fire– between embattled Syrian president Bashar al-Assad and the rebels fighting for his ouster– was first declared in Munich on February 12.
Killing continues, but humanitarian aid gets through.
The criticism sounded by the Human Rights Watch chief comes amid a wider attack by the Syrian opposition on Kerry, claiming that he accepted diktats from Russia and Iran regarding the Geneva talks.
Talks aim to push to push forward Syrian peace process, calm concern over international agreement over Iran's nuclear program.
US Secretary of State John Kerry and Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov both sounded notes of optimism as they entered meetings in Zurich.
In the end it came down to a series of telephone calls between US Secretary of State John Kerry and his Iranian counterpart, Mohammad Javad Zarif.
The toxic combination of an emboldened Iran using Shi’ite proxies to fill the Islamic State vacuum while America chooses to cede influence to Russia has set the stage for further destabilizations.
By ERIC R. MANDEL
Here is what you should have said.
By MICHAEL COHEN
"Well done, gentlemen. We get the point. You really, really don’t like settlements, you have problems with Israel and you hate Prime Minister Netanyahu’s guts."
By SHMULEY BOTEACH
Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu was furious, launching a tirade of abuse, speaking of betrayal and a fundamental bias against Israel.
By ALEX BENJAMIN
One point that US Secretary of State John Kerry and his international brethren often ignore is that Palestinian terrorists attacked Israel frequently and with great loss of life.
By ALAN JOSEPH BAUER
Responsible leaders on both sides should collaborate to dial down the rhetoric and prevent Israel from becoming a political football.
By JONATHAN GREENBLATT
"First he lied about the role the United States played in advancing UN Resolution 2334, which was adopted by the international body’s Security Council a week ago Friday."
By RUTHIE BLUM
My immediate anger and disgust with this American abstention led me to very uncomfortably feel proud to be un-American.
By DOV LIPMAN
My educated guess is that the Security Council resolution is more likely to mark the beginning of the end of the UN than the downfall of Israel.
By LIAT COLLINS
When it comes to the Palestinians though, there is even less clarity on what will be Trump’s vision for a resolution to the conflict.
By YAAKOV KATZ
The problem with US “diplomacy” is that it is not diplomacy.
By SETH J. FRANTZMAN
In June, Kerry went as far as to say that refrigerators and air-conditioners are a threat on a par with mass murder.
Taking an initiative that demonstrates Israel’s seriousness to preserve the goal of two states could calm tensions and serve to focus much-needed attention back onto the Palestinians.
By SUSIE GELMAN,PETER A. JOSEPH
It is perhaps possible to imagine proclamations more moronic than some made at the recent Saban Forum – but that definitely would not be easy.
By MARTIN SHERMAN
As a matter of principle, I do not believe relations between friendly states should be managed on television, via the Internet or in the press.
By YORAM DORI
Unfortunately, the Secretary of State's presented options are fantasies.
By CAROLINE B. GLICK
Kerry has unfortunately shown a pattern of blaming the victim and ignoring the most glaringly obvious facts when it comes to Israel’s basic security.
Readers respond to the latest Jerusalem Post articles.
By LETTERS TO THE EDITOR
Addressing the J Street lobby group in DC, Biden said the US had an obligation to push Israel toward a two-state solution to end the Israelis-Palestinians conflict.