jonathan pollard

03.10.2018 | 23 Adar, 5778
Israeli troops kill Palestinian in West Bank clashes
Arab League secretary-general urges Guatemala to cancel embassy move
Israel urges Irish bank to shut accounts of boycott group
Palestinian leaders slam Israel after undercover police raid university campus
Police issue warning after cameras at women’s apparel shop hacked
Netanyahu opens U.N. exhibit honoring 3,000 years of Jewish history
'Fauda,' 'Shababnikim' sweep Israeli TV awards
Israeli NGO breaks participation record at Jerusalem Marathon
Prediction: Four scenarios for how Netanyahu’s coalition crisis might end
Police deny reports of state's witness Hefetz incriminating Likud ministers
Shaky coalition deal awaits Prime Minister Netanyahu’s okay
Haredi party United Torah Judaism split over enlistment law, budget crisis
Long-lost Leonard Cohen documentary heads for screens
Israeli photographer on Sony competition shortlist
Home is where the art is
Jerusalem runners on their marks for 8th marathon
Maccabi claims crucial conquest in Istanbul
Sela ousted at Indian Wells
Workers make explosive threats as massive Teva layoff strikes continue
Israel seeks to bring more women into the hi-tech industry
Nation girds for general strike today in protest of Teva layoffs
Teva Pharmaceuticals to lay off 14,000 employees worldwide, 1,750 in Israel
Can medical empathy survive the technological revolution?
Israeli-founded start-up raises $15m. to help fight heart failure
Israeli doctors are first to implant device for congestive heart failure
Rambam Hospital hosts Chinese teams, treats deformed children in Ghana
IN PHOTOS: Israel's winged winter residents
Watch: Thousands of migrating pelicans get free lunch in Israel
Pipeline failure for Tamar gas field to cause hiccup in electricity rates
Haifa Chemicals to close down two plants, layoff 800 workers
Column One: Achieving AIPAC’s mission
The Fifth Column: Incitement is coming in droves
Hoping for regime change in Iran
Fighting terrorism is a human right
Four arrested after balcony protest at Iranian embassy in London
White House to convene ‘brainstorming session’ to help Gaza Strip
Saudi Crown Prince signs off U.K. visit with push for fighter jet deal
Iranian agents accused of assassinating commander of Kurds in Iraq
Khamenei praises hijab after woman who removed headscarf was jailed
Saudi Arabia frees nine Iranian fishermen detained two years ago
Iran finds wreckage of crashed plane on top of mountain
France says committed to Iran deal, will keep talking to European, U.S. allies
Arab German security guards besiege Israeli tourist stand in Berlin
'Never Again': From a Holocaust phrase to a universal phrase
UK's Labour suspends members active in 'antisemitic' Facebook group
Creator of 'antisemitic' frog cartoon files copyright infringement lawsuit
Soccer star Messi is newest ambassador for Israeli startup
Economic allies: The US and Israel's top partnerships
Teen wunderkind wows global forum with innovative app
Amazon reportedly to open up Israeli shipping center
Dem lawmaker does U-turn, condemns Farrakhan’s antisemitic speech
Watch: Documentary on Ruth Bader Ginsburg to debut in May
Report: Trump spoke to witnesses about talks they had with special counsel
Pornstar Stormy Daniels sues Trump over 'hush agreement'
Analysis: Clinton falls amid assault on establishment
Clinton concedes: 'We have still not shattered that highest and hardest glass ceiling'
Hillary Clinton and the glass ceiling: Cracked but intact
NY hassidic village loyal to Clinton despite Trump popularity among ultra-Orthodox
Trump reportedly picks friend of Jared Kushner to serve in administration
Trump calls UN 'sad,' days after Israeli settlements vote
Saddam Hussein's daughter touts Trump's 'political sensibility'
Dermer calls on Trump to move embassy to Jerusalem
This week in 60 seconds: Netanyahu addresses AIPAC Policy Conference in DC
This week in 60 seconds: Ancient St. Nicholas ring unearthed in Israel
This week in 60 seconds: Abbas calls for international peace conference
Eight Artistic Gifts for Eight Nights of Passover
Podcast: Three Ladies, Three Lattes
Podcast: Does Trump love Jews or embolden antisemitic voices?
Why Starbucks failed in Israel (and only in Israel)
Taxicab Diplomacy: Trump vs. Clinton
This week in 60 seconds: Israel strikes Iranian targets in Syria
Warning: Weddings can be hazardous to your health
Race for respect
Port of Tel Aviv: More than a pretty picture
Creating chaos
THE PEOPLE & THE BOOK: Reading Esther after Auschwitz
Transfigured night
Beacon of hope
Can I be Jewish and lucky?
When the stars align
THE TISCH: Fragrance of sinners
PARASHAT VAYAKHEL-PEKUDEI: Between vision and execution
A spiritual evolution
THIS WEEK IN JERUSALEM: Going? Staying? Go!
It’s four o’clock somewhere
Israel film dreams and reality
עֵין-גֶדִי
סִיבָּה טוֹבָה
חַדְרֵי הַבַּיִת
בְּכָל זֹאת אֵינֶנִי נִפְרָד
The Christian Edition- one month free subscription
Small gifts – big results
ICEJ: No nation can complain about U.S. J'lem embassy move
Oil in the North: Moses’ blessing coming to life
Belgian Evangelical Christians Plant Trees in the Galilee
KKL Finland Celebrates Tu Bishvat and its 100th Anniversary
Ben Shemen Flowers Race Blends Technology and Nature
German Christian Delegation Visits Netiv HaAsara on the Gaza Border
Is Israel a Colony?
Sending Your Dear Ones Out to Play
Family Matters
Durdane Agayeva:" I will never forget the 8 days of hell and humiliation in the Armenian captivity"
Current conditions require Pollard to wear a GPS monitoring device that forces him to violate the Sabbath.
By GIL HOFFMAN
Spy’s rabbi: Change now possible due to new administration.
Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu raised Pollard’s fate with US Vice President Mike Pence in Washington last month.
Pollard is currently appealing a court decision to not ease the parole conditions.
By GIL HOFFMAN,TOVAH LAZAROFF
Lawyers appealing decision on ‘arbitrary’ parole conditions.
Pollard said that it is going to "take a miracle" to get him back home.
By JPOST.COM STAFF
Pollard's lawyer, Eliot Lauer, has 10 days to file a notice of intent to appeal.
‘If he’s still a risk, there is a problem with US intelligence’
Lawyers: US offers to trade spy in prisoner deal proves strict parole conditions unwarranted.
“It was wonderful,” Pollard reportedly said. “I will remember it for the rest of my life.”
By Gil Stern Stern HOFFMAN
James Clapper: Pollard could "damage national security"
Jonathan and Esther Pollard briefed some 45 Jewish notables at a meeting organized by the Conference of Presidents of Major American Jewish Organizations.
By Gil Stern Stern HOFFMAN,SAM SOKOL
As per the terms of his parole, Pollard has to check in regularly with a parole officer for a year and can be returned to prison for poor behavior.
By DANIELLE ZIRI
The Justice Department has not yet revealed the terms of Pollard's release.
By JTA
The US Parole Commission announced Tuesday that Pollard will be released from prison after serving 30 years of a life sentence on November 20.
By REUTERS
Pollard has been serving a life sentence in a US prison since 1987.
Pollard has suffered numerous health problems since he was sentenced to life in prison in the US in 1987 after being convicted of spying for Israel.
Netanyahu expected to use meeting to focus on Iran, Islamic State, and proposal to involve moderate Arab countries in solving the conflict with the Palestinians.
Whether Pollard will be able to return with the president, is seen in Israel as the sternest test of Peres’s friendship with Obama.
President to meet with Obama and Ban Ki-Moon while championing Israel's causes for the last time in post.
By GREER FAY CASHMAN
Agent's wife meets outgoing president before his DC trip.
Pollard's wife is expected to meet with Israeli president ahead of his Washington trip to urge him to use close ties with Obama to have her husband freed.
Indyk tells sides that if deal reached to extend talks, US will consider releasing Israeli agent.
By YUVAL BAGNO
Majority of Bayit Yehudi MKs reportedly think party should leave coalition if 400 Palestinian prisoners freed, despite release of Pollard.
By LAHAV HARKOV,JPOST.COM STAFF
Informed sources say efforts to intensify despite current snags in Israeli-Palestinian diplomatic process.
Senators from across party lines, American Jewish groups and editorials from major US newspapers have come out against Pollard's release.
By MICHAEL WILNER
Around 150 people, including families of terror victims, marched through the streets of Jerusalem protesting the release of Palestinian prisoners.
According to The Daily Beast, high-ranking members of both parties have strong objections to freeing Pollard.
Rumors swirl of imminent release of Pollard by US as part of negotiations to prolong talks between Israel and Palestinians.
Emerging deal includes release of Pollard; continuation of talks; release of hundreds of Palestinian prisoners; partial W. Bank settlement freeze.
By HERB KEINON
Bayit Yehudi legislator says jailed Israeli spy told him he would not want to be released under such a "disgraceful deal."
As US Secretary of State John Kerry attempts to get peace talks back on track, sources close to the negotiations say Pollard could become part of the deal.
For first time, Israelis, Palestinians, and Americans all require agent's release for their own internal reasons, sources say.
State Department responds to Army Radio report that imprisoned Israeli spy will be release in exchange for extended peace talks.
Economy minister urges Israeli government to "stop begging" Palestinians to continue diplomatic process.
“Sometimes there’s disagreement” with the United States “and sometimes we even acted in the greater interest” of Israel."
By JTA/RON KAMPEAS
The American Association of Jewish Lawyers and Jurists urged the US Attorney General to accept a request by Pollard to relocate to Israel, or alternatively, to ease his parole restrictions.
Greeted by his wife Ester, the couple were en route to Manhattan to enjoy their first Shabbat dinner together outside of a government facility, according to Pollard's lawyer.
Unlike the image his admirers have cultivated, American-Jewish mole Jonathan Pollard was neither George Smiley nor Eli Cohen, and certainly no Natan Sharansky.
By AMOTZ ASA-EL
“The threat that we all see is a resurgent Iran that is bent not only on dominating the region [the Middle East] but [also] bent on developing nuclear weapons,” Israeli Prime Minister Netanyahu said.
By TOVAH LAZAROFF
Free Pollard campaign blames US administration for tolerating anti-Israel agenda.
Could Pollard be Trump's ticket to redemption in the eyes of the Israeli right?
By YAAKOV KATZ
Perhaps he won’t move the US Embassy, but there is one thing he could do to heal his impression on Israelis.
The interview Pollard gave in 1986 to Post correspondent Wolf Blitzer was claimed at the time of sentencing to be in violation of a plea agreement he had signed.
Eliot Lauer, a lawyer for Pollard, said he was disappointed with the ruling and said his attorneys were studying it.
Pollard was released from prison on parole in November after serving 30 years of a life sentence for spying for Israel. But his parole conditions prevent him from leaving his New York home after 7pm.
By GIL HOFFMAN,REUTERS
The filing, first reported Tuesday by the Daily Beast, was in response to a petition by Pollard’s lawyers to a Manhattan federal court to ease some of Pollard’s parole restrictions.
Congressmans’ appeal for convicted spy being used against him, lawyers claim.
Pollard was discussed as a potential diplomatic bargaining chip during Obama’s first term, as part of efforts to renew peace talks with the Palestinians, source says.
A bill that would grant Pollard a monthly stipend was not brought to a vote in the Knesset due to the sensitive nature of the subject.
By ARIK BENDER
Former spy must live under constant scrutiny, affecting his health and religious freedom.
Spy’s ex claims Israel hasn’t fulfilled aid promises
President Reuven Rivlin on Friday welcomed the news of Pollard's release, commenting that it was Israel's responsibility and obligation to secure his release.
Israeli spy released on parole must wear electronic chip monitoring whereabouts. He is also forbidden to use the computer or the Internet.
By Gil Stern Stern HOFFMAN,JPOST.COM STAFF
After a ‘perfect storm’ of mistakes on multiple sides, it’s the mundane legal act of parole that will grant Pollard his freedom this weekend.
Pollard, sentenced to life in prison after being convicted in 1987 of passing reams of classified information to Israel, has been behind bars since his arrest in 1985.
Caucus head Shai: It's ain't over "til it's over."
Jonathan Pollard will walk free next week after 30 years in jail. Israel meanwhile has learned its lesson and no longer conducts espionage operations against the US.
By YOSSI MELMAN
"We have a moral obligation to Pollard," says Knesset House Committee chairman who proposed bill.
Esther Pollard: I can't wait to have him in my arms
Israeli agent Jonathan Pollard will be released from prison after serving 30 years of a life sentence on November 20.
Peres said that Obama told him there would be no political interference with the parole process if and when a release date was decided upon for Pollard.
By JPOST.COM STAFF,REUTERS
After 'Wall Street Journal' report, various Israeli politicians express desire to see Pollard freed from jail before 30-year sentence is up.
Justice Department says Pollard must serve full 30-year sentence.
Former US Navy analyst was convicted of spying for Israel and sentenced in 1987 to life in prison.
Algemeiner reports Pollard to be freed after 30 years behind bars.
Netanyahu says he told Kerry that "Jonathan's failing health is yet another reason that he should be freed."
Netanyahu asked Kerry to bring his influence to bear in releasing Pollard during a phone conversation between the two men on Saturday.
Rafi Eitan reveals details of his work with Israeli agent, who was sentenced to life in US prison in 1987.
The 'Post' reported that the US Federal Bureau of Prisons had changed Pollard's release date from 2015, to life.
David Mandel had hoped that by the time he arrived in Washington, he would hear good news regarding the three boys and Pollard.
Jailed Israeli agent says he's "davening for the safe return of our 3 boys who were kidnapped on Thursday by a blood-thirsty Palestinian terrorist cell."
Wife of Israeli agent Jonathan Pollard visits the families of Naftali Fraenkel, Gil- Ad Shaer and Eyal Yifrach.
By ESTHER POLLARD
On June 4, 1986, Pollard pleaded guilty in federal court to conspiring to deliver classified, defense-related information to Israel.
Regev: Pollard release should not be related to Palestinian prisoners; MK Ghattas, bereaved families have shouting match in Knesset committee.
By LAHAV HARKOV
Trump has the moral responsibility to correct this grievous error by granting Pollard his total freedom.
By JPOST EDITORIAL
Despite a decades-long campaign to achieve his freedom, Pollard has not been living in freedom for the past year, but rather on parole terms that make a mockery of the word.
Let Pollard spend the rest of his days in Israel.
Pollard was sentenced on the basis of private statements to the judge by then secretary of defense Caspar Weinberger, which were never seen by Pollard’s lawyers nor subjected to cross-examination.
By KENNETH LASSON
The American Jewish community’s response to Pollard’s self-evidently discriminatory parole terms has been muted.
By CAROLINE B. GLICK
Readers respond to the latest Jerusalem Post articles.
By LETTERS TO THE EDITOR
As Israel continues to treat Vanunu as harshly as it does, our politicians are in no position to demand that the United States should act any differently in the case of Pollard.
By JEFF BARAK
Pollard is expected to be welcomed by his wife, Esther, and his attorney, Eliot Lauer. They – and Pollard himself – have said that it is his dream to make aliya.
The tragedy in Duma is horrible.
There is something suspect in the timing of the news of Pollard's release.
We trust that President Obama, in concert with Attorney-General Holder, will exercise this power in the pursuit of justice, the rule of law and simple humanity.
By ALAN DERSHOWITZ,IRWIN COTLER
"We’re hearing talk that the US might release Jonathan Pollard in order to force more useless concessions from Israel."
By Jerusalem Post Readers
Justice demands that Pollard be released without regard to what Israel decides to do on the release of Arab prisoners; a case for Pollard’s release is based on both legal and humanitarian considerations.
Pollard, who has spent 30 years in jail, is due to be released in November as per the decision of a federal parole board.