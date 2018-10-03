jordan valley

03.10.2018 | 23 Adar, 5778
Israeli troops kill Palestinian in West Bank clashes
Arab League secretary-general urges Guatemala to cancel embassy move
Israel urges Irish bank to shut accounts of boycott group
Palestinian leaders slam Israel after undercover police raid university campus
Police issue warning after cameras at women’s apparel shop hacked
Netanyahu opens U.N. exhibit honoring 3,000 years of Jewish history
'Fauda,' 'Shababnikim' sweep Israeli TV awards
Israeli NGO breaks participation record at Jerusalem Marathon
Prediction: Four scenarios for how Netanyahu’s coalition crisis might end
Police deny reports of state's witness Hefetz incriminating Likud ministers
Shaky coalition deal awaits Prime Minister Netanyahu’s okay
Haredi party United Torah Judaism split over enlistment law, budget crisis
Long-lost Leonard Cohen documentary heads for screens
Israeli photographer on Sony competition shortlist
Home is where the art is
Jerusalem runners on their marks for 8th marathon
Maccabi claims crucial conquest in Istanbul
Sela ousted at Indian Wells
Workers make explosive threats as massive Teva layoff strikes continue
Israel seeks to bring more women into the hi-tech industry
Nation girds for general strike today in protest of Teva layoffs
Teva Pharmaceuticals to lay off 14,000 employees worldwide, 1,750 in Israel
Can medical empathy survive the technological revolution?
Israeli-founded start-up raises $15m. to help fight heart failure
Israeli doctors are first to implant device for congestive heart failure
Rambam Hospital hosts Chinese teams, treats deformed children in Ghana
IN PHOTOS: Israel's winged winter residents
Watch: Thousands of migrating pelicans get free lunch in Israel
Pipeline failure for Tamar gas field to cause hiccup in electricity rates
Haifa Chemicals to close down two plants, layoff 800 workers
Column One: Achieving AIPAC’s mission
The Fifth Column: Incitement is coming in droves
Hoping for regime change in Iran
Fighting terrorism is a human right
Four arrested after balcony protest at Iranian embassy in London
White House to convene ‘brainstorming session’ to help Gaza Strip
Saudi Crown Prince signs off U.K. visit with push for fighter jet deal
Iranian agents accused of assassinating commander of Kurds in Iraq
Khamenei praises hijab after woman who removed headscarf was jailed
Saudi Arabia frees nine Iranian fishermen detained two years ago
Iran finds wreckage of crashed plane on top of mountain
France says committed to Iran deal, will keep talking to European, U.S. allies
Holocaust Museum rescinds award given to Myanmar's leader
Arab German security guards besiege Israeli tourist stand in Berlin
'Never Again': From a Holocaust phrase to a universal phrase
UK's Labour suspends members active in 'antisemitic' Facebook group
Soccer star Messi is newest ambassador for Israeli startup
Economic allies: The US and Israel's top partnerships
Teen wunderkind wows global forum with innovative app
Amazon reportedly to open up Israeli shipping center
Dem lawmaker does U-turn, condemns Farrakhan’s antisemitic speech
Watch: Documentary on Ruth Bader Ginsburg to debut in May
Report: Trump spoke to witnesses about talks they had with special counsel
Pornstar Stormy Daniels sues Trump over 'hush agreement'
Analysis: Clinton falls amid assault on establishment
Clinton concedes: 'We have still not shattered that highest and hardest glass ceiling'
Hillary Clinton and the glass ceiling: Cracked but intact
NY hassidic village loyal to Clinton despite Trump popularity among ultra-Orthodox
Trump reportedly picks friend of Jared Kushner to serve in administration
Trump calls UN 'sad,' days after Israeli settlements vote
Saddam Hussein's daughter touts Trump's 'political sensibility'
Dermer calls on Trump to move embassy to Jerusalem
This week in 60 seconds: Netanyahu addresses AIPAC Policy Conference in DC
This week in 60 seconds: Ancient St. Nicholas ring unearthed in Israel
This week in 60 seconds: Abbas calls for international peace conference
Eight Artistic Gifts for Eight Nights of Passover
Podcast: Three Ladies, Three Lattes
Podcast: Does Trump love Jews or embolden antisemitic voices?
Why Starbucks failed in Israel (and only in Israel)
Taxicab Diplomacy: Trump vs. Clinton
This week in 60 seconds: Israel strikes Iranian targets in Syria
Warning: Weddings can be hazardous to your health
Race for respect
Port of Tel Aviv: More than a pretty picture
Creating chaos
THE PEOPLE & THE BOOK: Reading Esther after Auschwitz
Transfigured night
Beacon of hope
Can I be Jewish and lucky?
When the stars align
THE TISCH: Fragrance of sinners
PARASHAT VAYAKHEL-PEKUDEI: Between vision and execution
A spiritual evolution
THIS WEEK IN JERUSALEM: Going? Staying? Go!
It’s four o’clock somewhere
Israel film dreams and reality
עֵין-גֶדִי
סִיבָּה טוֹבָה
חַדְרֵי הַבַּיִת
בְּכָל זֹאת אֵינֶנִי נִפְרָד
The Christian Edition- one month free subscription
Small gifts – big results
ICEJ: No nation can complain about U.S. J'lem embassy move
Oil in the North: Moses’ blessing coming to life
Belgian Evangelical Christians Plant Trees in the Galilee
KKL Finland Celebrates Tu Bishvat and its 100th Anniversary
Ben Shemen Flowers Race Blends Technology and Nature
German Christian Delegation Visits Netiv HaAsara on the Gaza Border
Is Israel a Colony?
Sending Your Dear Ones Out to Play
Family Matters
Durdane Agayeva:" I will never forget the 8 days of hell and humiliation in the Armenian captivity"
The EU took particular issue with a new IDF tool to evacuate illegal Palestinian villages, which it adapted from a measure initiated to help destroy settler outposts.
By TOVAH LAZAROFF
Premier marks line in the sand, says Israel wont accept spillover fire from Syria.
The IDF said it was looking into the incident.
By JPOST.COM STAFF
Security cooperation, however, continues to be strong.
By LINDA GRADSTEIN/THE MEDIA LINE
The film, which opened in the United States on Friday, took in an estimated $103.1 million over the weekend and $223 million worldwide.
By JTA
The Israel Air Force strikes targets in Syria; Rocket alert sirens sound in Jordan Valley.
By ANNA AHRONHEIM,JPOST.COM STAFF,REUTERS
Government ties, though kept at low volume, are close.
By BEN LYNFIELD
PA security official's remarks come amid recent reports that Israel and the PA have been holding secret talks about the security situation in the West Bank.
By KHALED ABU TOAMEH
Israel’s reclassification of the property does not change existing use, but it does pave the way for Israel to develop the mostly empty desert terrain.
14-year-old girl stabs police in Jordan Valley terrorist attack.
“The strategic implications of these demolitions are clear. These demolitions are occurring in parallel with settlement expansion,” said coordinator for Humanitarian and UN Development Activities.
Plants slated to compete with China in cheap production are projected to provide 13,000 jobs for Jordanians and Israelis.
By DROR FEUER/GLOBES
Former generals say conventional threat of Arab invasion from east vanished by early 80s.
By YAAKOV LAPPIN
The IDF's Jordan Valley Brigade trains hard to prep soldiers for a possible escalation of violence in the West Bank.
In surprise call-up, IDF soldiers simulate the enemy, acting as terrorists with shoulder-fired anti-tank missiles.
Mines, some 40-years-old, to be neutralized through controlled explosions; operation closely coordinated with Jordan.
By YAKKOV LAPPIN
Infantry brigade holds drill in Jordan Valley, simulating a potential war with Syria or Lebanon.
By YAAKOV KATZ
President says IDF decision to investigate officer filmed striking a pro-Palestinian activist is justified; PM condemns attack.
By GREER FAY CASHMAN AND JPOST.COM STAFF
Officer who was filmed striking a pro-Palestinian activist has been suspended by IDF; PM condemns attack, says it has no place in the army; activist: We were chanting songs for liberation of Palestine, not provoking IDF.
By YAAKOV KATZ AND JPOST.COM STAFF
PM: This behavior doesn't belong in Israel or the IDF; Eisner is suspended from his command until investigation is completed.
Strategic affairs minister warns of security risks if Israel pulls forces out from "the only possible reasonable defense line in the east, vis-a-vis Iran and its proxies."
“Between the Jordan River and the Mediterranean there will be 1 nation with sovereignty, and that is Israel,” Bayit Yehudi minister says.
Spokesperson says IDF confiscates tents immediately so no point in handing them out, will continue to deliver other aid.
Abed Rabbo says concessions to include Jordan Valley land, subject to improved Palestinians security performance, overseen by Israel.
Likud MK Ofir Akunis told a town hall gathering in Tel Aviv that the Palestinians are "obstacles to peace."
Economy minister tells Israel Radio that US security proposals for Jordan Valley "unrealistic."
Initiative by Labor MK aimed to only allow land in W. Bank, Gaza to be annexed as part of peace deal leading to 2 states.
By LAHAV HARKOV
Left's responds to proposed Likud bill to annex Jordan Valley, apply Israeli law in area.
By YAARA SHALOM
The question of what international law would say if Israel annexed the Jordan Valley can be considered quite hypothetical.
By YONAH JEREMY BOB
Area’s Regional Council head tells 'The Jerusalem Post' “the Americans cannot say this, because it would destroy the negotiations.”
By TOVAH LAZAROFF AND Gil Stern Stern HOFFMAN
The prime minister vows to bring any accord to a referendum; Bennett mocks Livni: Israel should make peace with aliens instead.
Israel's lead peace negotiator tells business conference in Tel Aviv that continued conflict harms economy.
By YONAH JEREMY BOB, JPOST.COM STAFF
Erekat: Bill shows Israel's "indifference" to international law; Yesh Atid, Hatnua are likely to appeal vote on bill that would apply Israeli law to the area.
By LAHAV HARKOV, KHALED ABU TOAMEH AND TOVAH LAZAR
International Relations Minister Steinitz shoots down idea of int'l forces being stationed in Jordan Valley, border areas.
By HERB KEINON AND MICHAEL WILNER IN WASHINGTON
The EU expresses "serious concern" for the demolition of 22 Palestinian structures in the West Bank, east J'lem.
Jordan Valley Regional Council given permission to deposit plans for 170 new homes in Rotem settlement after 12 year wait.
Army concerned inhabitants of zones could collect intelligence or weapons
the forces leave behind, and use them for terrorism.
Mother of terror victim discovers anti-Israel graffiti on daughter’s memorial.
"The fallen were killed for treason," activists spray on war memorial, in attack local council head calls "terrorism."
By YAAKOV LAPPIN AND JPOST.COM STAFF
Liberman says regional upheavals have clarified to Israel that it cannot risk losing military, civilian presence in the Jordan Valley.
Netanyahu has never ruled out that such a presence could be part of a larger international force.
By HERB KEINON
PA president tells visiting US lawmakers UN bid isn't his first choice but doesn't see it as contradictory with the peace process.
By JPOST.COM STAFF AND HERB KEINON
PA prime minister tells visiting US lawmakers no final decision yet made on statehood bid, while Abbas talks as if deal is done.
New measure gives 21 Jewish communities beyond pre-1967 lines 54,000 unused dunams, bringing total farmland to 110,000 dunams.
Mahmoud Abbas says Netanyahu’s Congress address full of "distortions" and "deviations"; senior Fatah official calls for uprising.
PA president says Netanyahu offered "nothing we can build on" and still plans to seek UN bid; Haniyeh: "We will tear up occupation."
By JPOST.COM STAFF AND REUTERS
PA president says if no breakthrough in peace process, he'll still seek UN statehood in September.
PA senior member says PM not serious about peace, claims Hamas seeking peace, not war with Israel; Erekat: Netanyahu is not a man of peace, didn't say anything new.
By KHALED ABU TOAMEH AND JPOST.COM STAFF
Ramallah rejects PM’s call to cancel unity with Hamas; Erekat: Netanyahu is not a man of peace, didn't say anything new.
Human rights group says big disparity in amount of natural resources allocated to settlers versus to Palestinians in these regions.
Israël, nouvelle superpuissance de l’eau, détient une clé importante de l’entente
avec ses voisins
By NATAN ODENHEIMER
Un million de mines antipersonnel se trouvent toujours le long des frontières d’Israël.
Des organisations israéliennes et internationales s’activent pour déminer le terrain
By JUDITH SUDILOVSKY
Naftali Oppenheim, photographe ethnographique, raconte en images la vie au kibboutz Ein Gev et dans la vallée du Jourdain des années 1930.
By CARL HOFFMAN
Tout futur accord devra assurer une présence israélienne sur le front est, plus vital que jamais face à l’instabilité régionale
By EFRAIM INBAR
Decade-long multilateral Jordan Valley program that promoted regional cooperation comes to an end.
By SHARON UDASIN
In an uncertain region, the IDF practices rapid deployment of ground forces to multiple fronts.
Farmers fret over lost exports as route to European market is blocked.
By ABDULLAH OMAR / THE MEDIA LINE
“Rose of Jericho” skin disease has recently spread westward to cities and towns from Tiberias to Dimona, along the Jordan Valley.
By JUDY SIEGEL-ITZKOVICH
A group of Knesset members paid a visit to an ancient synagogue in the city to stake a claim to a place they say historically belongs to the Jewish people.
“Tel Tsaf offers a glimpse into a unique time capsule, with excellent preservation of organic remains and other archaeological findings."
By DANIEL K. EISENBUD
A doctoral candidate made an unprecedented discovery during excavations in the Hula Valley.
The Shin Bet and the police said many efforts had been made over the years to locate the murderers.
By YONAH JEREMY BOB,JERUSALEM POST STAFF
Archeologists: Antiquity dates back to 5th or 6th millennium, hundreds of years before metal was previously believed to be used.
What are we talking about when we talk about solutions to the Israeli-Palestinian conflict?
Talk about the security implications of a possible Israeli withdrawal from the Jordan Rift Valley is split neatly along right- and left-wing lines.
By ANDREW FRIEDMAN
The Jordan Valley makes Israel a vantage resting point for migrating birds.
By BARRY DAVIS
What to do on your next trip to the beautiful Jezreel Valley.
By MEITAL SHARABI
Israel must resist international pressure and hold on to the Jordan Valley in a future peace deal, as sudden changes in the volatile Middle East could render it even more important.
A ground invasion from the east would be detrimental to the existence of the Jewish state.
By MICHAEL HARRIS
The Jordan Valley Kayak Sprint Club revives the tradition of training an international cadre of paddling champs.
By ORIT ARFA
Five years after the Syrian conflict began, more than a million Syrians are still living in Jordan with little hope of returning home.
By SETH J. FRANTZMAN
"There is no doubt that ISIS is trying to penetrate (Jordan)," says Amos Gilad
By REUTERS
Jordan worried about secret Israeli-Palestinian negotiations, ask to participate in further talks to protest its interests.
By ARIEL BEN SOLOMON
PA president decries continued settlement building; Fayyad says Jordan Valley "not for rent or trade."
In interview with Ma'an, PA president decries continued settlement building, says Israel uninterested in annexing West Bank.
Jordanian newspaper reports water shortages in Jordan Valley prompt expected purchase this summer.
PA President Abbas vows to release all Palestinian prisoners; says no Palestinian state without Jordan Valley.
Amid talk of annexing Jordan Valley to preserve Jewish communities, many Jewish residents actually wouldn't mind leaving.
By Gil Stern Stern HOFFMAN
Attackers reportedly torch one vehicle, damage seven others; graffiti found calling for vengeance of Evyatar Borovsky's murder.
By BEN HARTMAN
Youhts arrested for allegedly sexually abusing fellow students.
Beit She'an municipality, surrounding Emek Mayanot Regional Council owe treatment plant NIS 3 milion.
Don’t let the valley die, too. Help it flourish.
By GILAD SHARON
With the Kerry process dead-ended, Israel should move to reinforce its presence in areas well within national consensus – such as the Jordan Valley and the E-1 corridor.
By DAVID M. WEINBERG
The Green Line has a short but interesting history.
By DAVID NEWMAN
To the “experts” who argue that in peacetime, everything changes, I quote a diplomatic authority who said, “In times of peace, prepare for war.”
By ODED TYRA H
The Jordan Valley must not be allowed to become the new white elephant of the negotiation process.
"Staging what will most likely be nothing more than a symbolic hawkish ministerial vote to annex the Jordan Valley does more harm than good."
By JPOST EDITORIAL
The complacency of Israeli Jews to "price-tag" attacks on churches, mosques may derive from appalling lack of education about other religions.
By MARCIE LENK
Only 60,000 Palestinians live in the Jordan Valley, so there is no demographic problem that would result from annexation.
The true news about the protests is about long, careful preparation for the anniversary of 9/11. The anti-Islam video is a flimsy patsy.
By JERUSALEM POST READERS
Israel, West must see new regional Islamic leaderships as they really are, not as what they hope them to be
By DORE GOLD
A single bi-national state, in which Israelis, Palestinians enjoy equal civil, political rights, could ensure access to land they hold dear, sacred.
By KHALED DIAB
What was true in antiquity remains true today—no other river in history or literature has garnered as much affection as the Jordan River.
By WAYNE STILES
Lessons around the Harod Valley offer truths as enduring as the beautiful settings in which they occurred.
A new column: Travel expert Joe Yudin introduces "the road less travelled" as well as some new discoveries at more well-known sites.
By JOE YUDIN
New York attorney uses maps and posters to illustrate Israel’s predicament.
By ARIEH O’SULLIVAN / THE MEDIA LINE