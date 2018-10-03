karnit flug

03.10.2018 | 23 Adar, 5778
Israeli troops kill Palestinian in West Bank clashes
Arab League secretary-general urges Guatemala to cancel embassy move
Israel urges Irish bank to shut accounts of boycott group
Palestinian leaders slam Israel after undercover police raid university campus
Police issue warning after cameras at women’s apparel shop hacked
Netanyahu opens U.N. exhibit honoring 3,000 years of Jewish history
'Fauda,' 'Shababnikim' sweep Israeli TV awards
Israeli NGO breaks participation record at Jerusalem Marathon
Prediction: Four scenarios for how Netanyahu’s coalition crisis might end
Police deny reports of state's witness Hefetz incriminating Likud ministers
Shaky coalition deal awaits Prime Minister Netanyahu’s okay
Haredi party United Torah Judaism split over enlistment law, budget crisis
Long-lost Leonard Cohen documentary heads for screens
Israeli photographer on Sony competition shortlist
Home is where the art is
Jerusalem runners on their marks for 8th marathon
Maccabi claims crucial conquest in Istanbul
Sela ousted at Indian Wells
Workers make explosive threats as massive Teva layoff strikes continue
Israel seeks to bring more women into the hi-tech industry
Nation girds for general strike today in protest of Teva layoffs
Teva Pharmaceuticals to lay off 14,000 employees worldwide, 1,750 in Israel
Can medical empathy survive the technological revolution?
Israeli-founded start-up raises $15m. to help fight heart failure
Israeli doctors are first to implant device for congestive heart failure
Rambam Hospital hosts Chinese teams, treats deformed children in Ghana
IN PHOTOS: Israel's winged winter residents
Watch: Thousands of migrating pelicans get free lunch in Israel
Pipeline failure for Tamar gas field to cause hiccup in electricity rates
Haifa Chemicals to close down two plants, layoff 800 workers
Column One: Achieving AIPAC’s mission
The Fifth Column: Incitement is coming in droves
Hoping for regime change in Iran
Fighting terrorism is a human right
Four arrested after balcony protest at Iranian embassy in London
White House to convene ‘brainstorming session’ to help Gaza Strip
Saudi Crown Prince signs off U.K. visit with push for fighter jet deal
Iranian agents accused of assassinating commander of Kurds in Iraq
Khamenei praises hijab after woman who removed headscarf was jailed
Saudi Arabia frees nine Iranian fishermen detained two years ago
Iran finds wreckage of crashed plane on top of mountain
France says committed to Iran deal, will keep talking to European, U.S. allies
Holocaust Museum rescinds award given to Myanmar's leader
Arab German security guards besiege Israeli tourist stand in Berlin
'Never Again': From a Holocaust phrase to a universal phrase
UK's Labour suspends members active in 'antisemitic' Facebook group
Soccer star Messi is newest ambassador for Israeli startup
Economic allies: The US and Israel's top partnerships
Teen wunderkind wows global forum with innovative app
Amazon reportedly to open up Israeli shipping center
Dem lawmaker does U-turn, condemns Farrakhan’s antisemitic speech
Watch: Documentary on Ruth Bader Ginsburg to debut in May
Report: Trump spoke to witnesses about talks they had with special counsel
Pornstar Stormy Daniels sues Trump over 'hush agreement'
Analysis: Clinton falls amid assault on establishment
Clinton concedes: 'We have still not shattered that highest and hardest glass ceiling'
Hillary Clinton and the glass ceiling: Cracked but intact
NY hassidic village loyal to Clinton despite Trump popularity among ultra-Orthodox
Trump reportedly picks friend of Jared Kushner to serve in administration
Trump calls UN 'sad,' days after Israeli settlements vote
Saddam Hussein's daughter touts Trump's 'political sensibility'
Dermer calls on Trump to move embassy to Jerusalem
This week in 60 seconds: Netanyahu addresses AIPAC Policy Conference in DC
This week in 60 seconds: Ancient St. Nicholas ring unearthed in Israel
This week in 60 seconds: Abbas calls for international peace conference
Eight Artistic Gifts for Eight Nights of Passover
Podcast: Three Ladies, Three Lattes
Podcast: Does Trump love Jews or embolden antisemitic voices?
Why Starbucks failed in Israel (and only in Israel)
Taxicab Diplomacy: Trump vs. Clinton
This week in 60 seconds: Israel strikes Iranian targets in Syria
Warning: Weddings can be hazardous to your health
Race for respect
Port of Tel Aviv: More than a pretty picture
Creating chaos
THE PEOPLE & THE BOOK: Reading Esther after Auschwitz
Transfigured night
Beacon of hope
Can I be Jewish and lucky?
When the stars align
THE TISCH: Fragrance of sinners
PARASHAT VAYAKHEL-PEKUDEI: Between vision and execution
A spiritual evolution
THIS WEEK IN JERUSALEM: Going? Staying? Go!
It’s four o’clock somewhere
Israel film dreams and reality
עֵין-גֶדִי
סִיבָּה טוֹבָה
חַדְרֵי הַבַּיִת
בְּכָל זֹאת אֵינֶנִי נִפְרָד
ICEJ: No nation can complain about U.S. J'lem embassy move
Oil in the North: Moses’ blessing coming to life
Belgian Evangelical Christians Plant Trees in the Galilee
KKL Finland Celebrates Tu Bishvat and its 100th Anniversary
Ben Shemen Flowers Race Blends Technology and Nature
German Christian Delegation Visits Netiv HaAsara on the Gaza Border
Is Israel a Colony?
Sending Your Dear Ones Out to Play
Family Matters
Durdane Agayeva:" I will never forget the 8 days of hell and humiliation in the Armenian captivity"
There are few policy tools left available to the Bank of Israel at a time when so many other countries are conducting aggressively expansionist monetary policy.
By NIV ELIS
Although the shekel is far weaker than it was last summer, having depreciated 10.4 percent between August and December against a basket of currencies, it has appreciated 7.6% since December.
In one of her first newspaper interviews since taking office, BoI Governor Flug discusses the economy, explains why being a woman has never been an issue for her in this male-dominated field.
Bank of Israel keeps interest rate at record-low of .25%.
President Rivlin and Prime Minister Netanyahu are presented the new bill by Bank of Israel Governor Flug.
By JPOST.COM STAFF
Though they agreed the deficit could increase from the planned 2.5% to 3%, Lapid argued that higher deficits were preferable to further cuts and to tax increases.
Labor MK Shaffir has accused Slomianksy of making back-room deals with Lapid, in exchange for supporting Lapid's signature 0 VAT policy.
Bill would have absolved some first-time home-buyers from paying 18% tax; Flug: Discount will go to construction companies, prices to stay neutral.
Bank supervisor proposes consolidating and simplifying credit card fees for customers and businesses alike.
Unemployment dropped .1 percentage points to 5.8%, while the labor participation rate remained at a record high of 64.2%.
The idea is to give a flat, affordable fee up front to banking customers.
Though labor participation and employment levels are at record highs, the overall poverty level has remained stable at around 20%.
Exports rose by an annualized 2.7% from August to October, following 9.8% drop in previous quarter.
Business headlines have been dominated in recent weeks by news of significant layoffs from major companies in Israel.
The jobless rate will likely come up from its 20-year low of 6.1% in the
third quarter.
At ceremony, Flug reveals personal details, tells how her parents survived Holocaust, moved to Israel from Poland when she was 3.
By NIV ELIS AND GREER FAY CASHMAN
Bank Hapoalim’s Economics Department manager Victor Bahar offers 'The Jerusalem Post' 10 facts on Israel’s currency, the New Israeli Shekel, to put it all in perspective.
Taub Center for Social Policy analysis finds ‘middle class’ jobs are disappearing.
Incoming BoI Governor makes first public speech since nomination.
"The Bank of Israel has succeeded in moderating the real estate market, but a strong response on the supply side would be preferable."
By GLOBES
Sussman to replace Barry Topf who is stepping down at the end of the month.
With Stanley Fisher's term as Bank of Israel Governor completed, his deputy Karnit Flug steps into role of acting governor.
Finance Minister Yair Lapid, who chairs the committee, said lowering housing prices was one of the biggest tests of his budget.
BoI governor warns plan approved by PM, Steinitz could lead to huge deficit, adds "rich uncle" less likely to help this time around.
By NADAV SHEMER
For the first time in the central bank’s history the governor will not make the decision alone.
By ADRIAN FILUT / GLOBES
Former antitrust commissioner: Monopoly may be overpowering policymakers
By SHARON UDASIN
L’ancienne adjointe de Stanley Fischer est nommée après 9 mois de tergiversations.
By NIV ELIS ET MYRIAM SHERMER-KALFON
Flug was the economic week’s heroine, but the soft spoken economist evidently lacks heroic pretensions, and can be expected to maintain a low profile as long as external events don’t suck her into politics.
By AMOTZ ASA-EL
The decision to name Karnit Flug governor of the Bank of Israel is a personal triumph not only for Flug but also for the Hebrew University.
By GREER FAY CASHMAN
Bank of Israel introduces banking ‘ID cards’ to boost competition.
Rivlin calls on the Knesset and the incoming government to formulate and pass the budget as quickly as possible.
New rules limiting banking fees go into effect on Sunday.
For the past two months, BoI has put the interest rate at .25%, the lowest it’s ever been, in order to battle sluggish inflation, weaken the shekel, and give the moderating economy a shot in the arm.
Tel Aviv City Council member Karnit Goldwasser gave birth to a girl at Ichilov Hospital.
The odds indisputably are that while Lapid’s quick-fix will markedly jack up housing demand, it won’t increase supply.
By JPost Editorial
In the final analysis, Flug has shown that she essentially subscribes to the groupthink of her counterparts abroad.
The working poor are a symptom of much larger and more pervasive economic ills plaguing our country.
By JPOST EDITORIAL
Rivlin chose not to celebrate his 75th birthday and instead congratulated the head of the Golani Brigade’s 12th “Barak" Battalion on his 36th birthday.