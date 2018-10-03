03.10.2018 | 23 Adar, 5778
Israeli troops kill Palestinian in West Bank clashes
Arab League secretary-general urges Guatemala to cancel embassy move
Israel urges Irish bank to shut accounts of boycott group
Palestinian leaders slam Israel after undercover police raid university campus
Police issue warning after cameras at women’s apparel shop hacked
Netanyahu opens U.N. exhibit honoring 3,000 years of Jewish history
'Fauda,' 'Shababnikim' sweep Israeli TV awards
Israeli NGO breaks participation record at Jerusalem Marathon
Prediction: Four scenarios for how Netanyahu’s coalition crisis might end
Police deny reports of state's witness Hefetz incriminating Likud ministers
Shaky coalition deal awaits Prime Minister Netanyahu’s okay
Haredi party United Torah Judaism split over enlistment law, budget crisis
Long-lost Leonard Cohen documentary heads for screens
Israeli photographer on Sony competition shortlist
Home is where the art is
Jerusalem runners on their marks for 8th marathon
Maccabi claims crucial conquest in Istanbul
Sela ousted at Indian Wells
Workers make explosive threats as massive Teva layoff strikes continue
Israel seeks to bring more women into the hi-tech industry
Nation girds for general strike today in protest of Teva layoffs
Teva Pharmaceuticals to lay off 14,000 employees worldwide, 1,750 in Israel
Can medical empathy survive the technological revolution?
Israeli-founded start-up raises $15m. to help fight heart failure
Israeli doctors are first to implant device for congestive heart failure
Rambam Hospital hosts Chinese teams, treats deformed children in Ghana
IN PHOTOS: Israel's winged winter residents
Watch: Thousands of migrating pelicans get free lunch in Israel
Pipeline failure for Tamar gas field to cause hiccup in electricity rates
Haifa Chemicals to close down two plants, layoff 800 workers
Column One: Achieving AIPAC’s mission
The Fifth Column: Incitement is coming in droves
Hoping for regime change in Iran
Fighting terrorism is a human right
Four arrested after balcony protest at Iranian embassy in London
White House to convene ‘brainstorming session’ to help Gaza Strip
Saudi Crown Prince signs off U.K. visit with push for fighter jet deal
Iranian agents accused of assassinating commander of Kurds in Iraq
Khamenei praises hijab after woman who removed headscarf was jailed
Saudi Arabia frees nine Iranian fishermen detained two years ago
Iran finds wreckage of crashed plane on top of mountain
France says committed to Iran deal, will keep talking to European, U.S. allies
Holocaust Museum rescinds award given to Myanmar's leader
Arab German security guards besiege Israeli tourist stand in Berlin
'Never Again': From a Holocaust phrase to a universal phrase
UK's Labour suspends members active in 'antisemitic' Facebook group
Soccer star Messi is newest ambassador for Israeli startup
Economic allies: The US and Israel's top partnerships
Teen wunderkind wows global forum with innovative app
Amazon reportedly to open up Israeli shipping center
Dem lawmaker does U-turn, condemns Farrakhan’s antisemitic speech
Watch: Documentary on Ruth Bader Ginsburg to debut in May
Report: Trump spoke to witnesses about talks they had with special counsel
Pornstar Stormy Daniels sues Trump over 'hush agreement'
Analysis: Clinton falls amid assault on establishment
Clinton concedes: 'We have still not shattered that highest and hardest glass ceiling'
Hillary Clinton and the glass ceiling: Cracked but intact
NY hassidic village loyal to Clinton despite Trump popularity among ultra-Orthodox
Trump reportedly picks friend of Jared Kushner to serve in administration
Trump calls UN 'sad,' days after Israeli settlements vote
Saddam Hussein's daughter touts Trump's 'political sensibility'
Dermer calls on Trump to move embassy to Jerusalem
This week in 60 seconds: Netanyahu addresses AIPAC Policy Conference in DC
This week in 60 seconds: Ancient St. Nicholas ring unearthed in Israel
This week in 60 seconds: Abbas calls for international peace conference
Eight Artistic Gifts for Eight Nights of Passover
Podcast: Three Ladies, Three Lattes
Podcast: Does Trump love Jews or embolden antisemitic voices?
Why Starbucks failed in Israel (and only in Israel)
Taxicab Diplomacy: Trump vs. Clinton
This week in 60 seconds: Israel strikes Iranian targets in Syria
Warning: Weddings can be hazardous to your health
Race for respect
Port of Tel Aviv: More than a pretty picture
Creating chaos
THE PEOPLE & THE BOOK: Reading Esther after Auschwitz
Transfigured night
Beacon of hope
Can I be Jewish and lucky?
When the stars align
THE TISCH: Fragrance of sinners
PARASHAT VAYAKHEL-PEKUDEI: Between vision and execution
A spiritual evolution
THIS WEEK IN JERUSALEM: Going? Staying? Go!
It’s four o’clock somewhere
Israel film dreams and reality
עֵין-גֶדִי
סִיבָּה טוֹבָה
חַדְרֵי הַבַּיִת
בְּכָל זֹאת אֵינֶנִי נִפְרָד
The Christian Edition- one month free subscription
Small gifts – big results
ICEJ: No nation can complain about U.S. J'lem embassy move
Oil in the North: Moses’ blessing coming to life
Belgian Evangelical Christians Plant Trees in the Galilee
KKL Finland Celebrates Tu Bishvat and its 100th Anniversary
Ben Shemen Flowers Race Blends Technology and Nature
German Christian Delegation Visits Netiv HaAsara on the Gaza Border
Is Israel a Colony?
Sending Your Dear Ones Out to Play
Family Matters
Durdane Agayeva:" I will never forget the 8 days of hell and humiliation in the Armenian captivity"
Cooperation with both countries to increase after WATEC 2011 conference on water, renewable energy and environmental control.
By NADAV SHEMER
Ormat Industries US subsidiary Ormat Technologies has signed two major loans for geothermal projects in the US and Kenya.
By GLOBES CORRESPONDENT
Shlomo Grofman, who was recently appointed honorary consul of Kenya in Israel, hopes for annual trade volume between the countries to jump from $100 million today to $500m. in three years.
By SHARON UDASIN
Kisii County governor pushes for increased cooperation between countries in meeting with Israeli ambassador to Kenya.
Israel's Foreign Ministry is reviving an old diplomatic strategy that has been adapted to present realities.
By AARON HECHT
Attackers reportedly separated the Muslim students from the non-Muslims and killed approximately 147 Christian students in the processing, injuring an additional 79.
By ARIEL COHEN
Pope Francis calls on world to defend modern Christian martyrs in wake of Kenya attacks.
By REUTERS
Churches hire armed police and private security guards for mass.
Netanyahu expresses condolences for slain Egyptian soldiers; Defense Minister Barak says attacks should be "wake-up call" for Egypt; Liberman says Egypt knows what to do without Israel's advice.
By HERB KEINON, YAAKOV KATZ AND JPOST.COM STAFF
IDF sources say attackers likely Sinai Beduins, part of global jihad cell; IDF Chief of Staff Gantz says “A large disaster was averted”; Ambassador Oren ties attack to Iran.
By JPOST.COM STAFF AND YAAKOV KATZ
Kimani converted to Judaism several years ago through the Conservative Movement.
By JEREMY SHARON
The recording was from 1983 and was discovered by historian William Doyle and published Saturday by the New York Post.
By JORDYN SCHWERSKY
Liberman in Nairobi suggests setting up joint framework, mechanisms to combat network of global jihadists; ‘Take destiny into your own hands.’
By HERB KEINON
Obama immersed himself into diplomacy shortly after arriving from Washington, sitting down Nigerian President Goodluck Jonathan.
Israel is remaining silent about rescue involvement.
By YOSSI MELMAN
If the PA obtains non-member nation status at the UN, it may again try to prosecute the Jewish state.
By YONAH JEREMY BOB
Warmer ties emerge from Arab Spring fallout, growing Islamic radicalism, Iran concerns.
Despite rumors of pre-election visit by Obama, no concrete indication of any impending trip.
J'lem seeking allied blocs to help balance power as Islamists gain stronger footing amid Arab Spring.
Israeli, German experts to work with Kenyans to upgrade fishery system, waste water treatment.
Two countries will cooperate on counter-terrorism, fighting crime and drugs smuggling; agreement signed after 7 months of planning.
By YAAKOV LAPPIN
Netanyhu meets Kenyan counterpart Odinga in Jerusalem; two countries sign memorandum of understanding over homeland security.
By TOVAH LAZAROFF
Agreement aims to increase tilapia (St. Peter’s fish) population and improve wastewater treatment in Lake Victoria.
Having celebrated its 10th anniversary in July 2012, the International Criminal Court is entering a critical phase which will test its staying power.
Jerusalem’s second annual marathon again raises runners’ morale in the shadow of terror.
By MELANIE LIDMAN
By KKL-JNF
The private chain of urgent care centers has been chosen as a model by Kenya’s health ministry.
By JUDY SIEGEL-ITZKOVICH
The wife of Israel’s ambassador to Kenya has pioneered health promotion in Nairobi’s slum schools.
Odinga's supporters say he, not Kenyatta, is true president
The advisory comes amid concerns that the result of this election could trigger the type of political violence that scarred the country after a bitter election in 2007.
The flight made an emergency landing in Kenya after a suspicious device was found in one of the toilets.
By JPOST.COM STAFF,REUTERS
Security cooperation likely to top agenda; police block Nairobi roads as part of security lock down.
Islamist al Shabaab militants threaten to carry out more attacks after slaughter of 150 people at Kenyan university.
Kenyan president's appearance before ICC removes numerous obstacles which could block Palestinians from successfully getting court to take up cases against Israelis.
Kenyan security agencies have been on high alert after several attacks.
Top al-Qaida figure, Anas al Liby, seized for alleged role in Kenya and Tanzania US embassy bombings.
Al Shabaab says hostages killed when Kenyan troops used gas to clear mall, an allegation that officials dismiss as "propaganda."
President Kenyatta: "We have ashamed, defeated our attackers"; Kenyan FM says Americans, British woman among terrorists.
Kenyan FM says Americans, a British woman among militants.
Kenyan military chief says group is "multinational collection."
By JPOST.COM STAFF
Kenyan officials say their forces are "in control" of the Westgate mall after it was under siege for more than 3 days.
By REUTERS, JPOST.COM STAFF
Interior minister says militants started fire, siege nears end; still unclear how many hostages remain in mall.
Gunfire, explosions heard inside mall as crisis enters 3rd day.
Iranians nabbed with 15kg of explosives last year; at time of arrest, Netanyahu said they were part of plot to attack Israelis in Kenya.
By REUTERS AND JPOST.COM STAFF
The oil-rich, water-poor Gulf state has been investing overseas agriculture to food access.
Photographer: Injured being treated at a local hospital for injuries from the blast; cause of the blast not immediately clear.
US president's Kenyan grandmother sends message on pilgrimage to Mecca but refuses to discuss grandson's politics, report says.
"We are happy to be alive, happy to be here, desperate to see our family, and so happy to be amongst decent, everyday people," Rachel Chandler says.
By ASSOCIATED PRESS
Sheila Anyango is Malik Obama's third wife; polygamy is legal in Kenya if it falls under religious or cultural traditions.
Thwarted attack underscores length to which Iran will attempt to kill innocent Israelis, Israeli envoy says in Twitter message; IDF sources: Attackers probably Sinai Beduins, part of global jihad cell.
'Africa Star' crew safe after second gunfight with pirates in 72 hours.
Kenya’s media is reporting that some 13 heads of state will attend the swearing-in ceremony.
Netanyahu will travel to Kenya to participate in the inauguration ceremony for President Uhuru Kenyatta.
A media storm typically ensues when anti-Israel resolutions are passed at the UN, but according to a delegation of UN ambassadors who visited Israel, there's more to the story.
By NOA AMOUYAL
The two were caught earlier in December planning to execute a terror attack against the Israeli embassy in Nairobi.
Lonah Chemtai gained Israeli citizenship earlier in 2016 through her coach, Dan Salpeter, after the two married in Kenya.
Anonymous source tells Kuwaiti newspaper that on Tuesday the Kenyan authorities informed the PM's security guards that the convoy must change its route.
By HERB KEINON,YASSER OKBI/ MAARIV HASHAVUA
Kenyan President Uhuru Kenyatta vows to work to upgrade Israel's status in the African Union.
“The cooperation between our countries since the time of our independence has been formidable," Kenyan president says in Jerusalem.
President’s spokesman expresses ‘appreciation’ for Israeli training of Kenyan security personnel.
This would be the first visit by an Israeli prime minister to Sub-Saharan Africa since Yitzhak Shamir visited four west African states in 1987.
All that stands between the thousands in religious limbo and their full Jewish status is bureaucratic delay.
By EITAN AROM
New spiritual leader Rabbi Shalom Cohen's speech poorly received.
Africa is a continent of immeasurable mineral wealth, an unparalleled abundance of wildlife gracing majestic natural landscapes and populated by a proud, diverse and passionate people.
By MARK HYMAN
Gilad Millo, a former Israeli career diplomat, has become a hit in his adopted Kenya.
By BERNARD DICHEK
Meryl Frank may be doing more to further the cause of women than anyone else in the US.
By A. SPIRO, N, SHEMER, J. SHARON
Humanitarian group sends delegation to aid thousands in Kenya and Somalia after drought.
By Gil Stern Stern SHEFLER
Facing the first anniversary of the Westgate mall massacre in Kenya, a survivor of the terror
speaks out about life, family and her extraordinary ordeal.
By SETH J. FRANTZMAN
Itay Ben-Zion recognizes that ‘not everything can be solved’
yet he believes he can be of help in third-world countries
By ITAY BEN ZION
As East Africa comes together to restore order, the West must invest as well.
By TIMOTHY SPANGLER
Radiologist returns to his homeland, Kenya, from Israel to help impoverished population.
By BARBARA SOFER
Six years after writing a comic essay entitled ‘How To Write About Africa,’ Kenyan writer Binyavinga Wainaina finally has his answer.
By AKIN AJAYI
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
Nowadays, most African countries do not have diplomatic relations with Israel, having succumbed to the Arab boycott.
By NOAM BEDEIN
Suspected of working on behalf of Iran's elite military al-Quds Force, two Kenyans were arrested before carrying out a terror attack on multiple tourist sites.
Paolo Gentiloni says Europe has long ignored dangers faced by people in other parts of the world and must do more.
BBC survey measures public opinion on 22 countries, places Israel in company of North Korea, ahead of only Iran, Pakistan.
Rescue efforts underway for Yariv, who was on vacation with his children when their boat was flipped on Zambezi River; his kids are safe.
An innovative British NGO founded by an enterprising rabbi is harnessing distinctive Israeli and Jewish expertise around the world.
By GILAH KAHN-HOFFMANN
The adventures of Israel’s premier globe-trotting public servant
By GREER FAY CASHMAN
“This is naked racism. They don’t like non-Orthodox Jews and they don’t like black Jews."
By JPOST EDITORIAL
The story centers on one joint US-UK military drone strike directed against Islamic militants in Kenya preparing to carry out an imminent suicide bombing.
By CALEV BEN-DAVID
In most reputable courts of law this case would be considered collapsed, and the accused would be acquitted.
By KENNEDY OGETO
The fact that such events are taking place, very close to our borders, shows that the world is not the simple place of a child’s Disney movie.
By LIAT COLLINS
Nairobi-born volunteer led platoon in the Galilee in War of Independence.
By ELANA OVERS
Crossing northern Kenya on a cattle truck.
By ELDAD BRIN
At the first anniversary of the Global Goals, Israel emerges as a leader in development. But there’s work to be done at home.
By STEPHANIE GRANOT
Gilad Millo, the former deputy head of mission at the Israeli Embassy in Kenya, made his musical debut in April with the song “Unajua.”
By JTA
According to the daily newspaper Nairobian, the object of a Kenyan lawyer's affections is none other than President Barack Obama’s daughter, Malia.
Newly arrived Somali refugees at camps in northeastern Kenya's Dadaab begin fasting for Islam's holy month of Ramadan, having fled famine in their homeland.
Israeli and Jewish humanitarian aid organizations pitch in as 11.3 million people across East Africa in need of emergency food.