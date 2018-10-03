kidnapping in israel

03.10.2018 | 23 Adar, 5778
Israeli troops kill Palestinian in West Bank clashes
Arab League secretary-general urges Guatemala to cancel embassy move
Israel urges Irish bank to shut accounts of boycott group
Palestinian leaders slam Israel after undercover police raid university campus
Police issue warning after cameras at women’s apparel shop hacked
Netanyahu opens U.N. exhibit honoring 3,000 years of Jewish history
'Fauda,' 'Shababnikim' sweep Israeli TV awards
Israeli NGO breaks participation record at Jerusalem Marathon
Prediction: Four scenarios for how Netanyahu’s coalition crisis might end
Police deny reports of state's witness Hefetz incriminating Likud ministers
Shaky coalition deal awaits Prime Minister Netanyahu’s okay
Haredi party United Torah Judaism split over enlistment law, budget crisis
Long-lost Leonard Cohen documentary heads for screens
Israeli photographer on Sony competition shortlist
Home is where the art is
Jerusalem runners on their marks for 8th marathon
Maccabi claims crucial conquest in Istanbul
Sela ousted at Indian Wells
Workers make explosive threats as massive Teva layoff strikes continue
Israel seeks to bring more women into the hi-tech industry
Nation girds for general strike today in protest of Teva layoffs
Teva Pharmaceuticals to lay off 14,000 employees worldwide, 1,750 in Israel
Can medical empathy survive the technological revolution?
Israeli-founded start-up raises $15m. to help fight heart failure
Israeli doctors are first to implant device for congestive heart failure
Rambam Hospital hosts Chinese teams, treats deformed children in Ghana
IN PHOTOS: Israel's winged winter residents
Watch: Thousands of migrating pelicans get free lunch in Israel
Pipeline failure for Tamar gas field to cause hiccup in electricity rates
Haifa Chemicals to close down two plants, layoff 800 workers
Column One: Achieving AIPAC’s mission
The Fifth Column: Incitement is coming in droves
Hoping for regime change in Iran
Fighting terrorism is a human right
Egyptian court sentences 10 to death for planning attacks
Four arrested after balcony protest at Iranian embassy in London
White House to convene ‘brainstorming session’ to help Gaza Strip
Saudi Crown Prince signs off U.K. visit with push for fighter jet deal
Khamenei praises hijab after woman who removed headscarf was jailed
Saudi Arabia frees nine Iranian fishermen detained two years ago
Iran finds wreckage of crashed plane on top of mountain
France says committed to Iran deal, will keep talking to European, U.S. allies
Holocaust Museum rescinds award given to Myanmar's leader
Arab German security guards besiege Israeli tourist stand in Berlin
'Never Again': From a Holocaust phrase to a universal phrase
UK's Labour suspends members active in 'antisemitic' Facebook group
Soccer star Messi is newest ambassador for Israeli startup
Economic allies: The US and Israel's top partnerships
Teen wunderkind wows global forum with innovative app
Amazon reportedly to open up Israeli shipping center
Dem lawmaker does U-turn, condemns Farrakhan’s antisemitic speech
Watch: Documentary on Ruth Bader Ginsburg to debut in May
Report: Trump spoke to witnesses about talks they had with special counsel
Pornstar Stormy Daniels sues Trump over 'hush agreement'
Analysis: Clinton falls amid assault on establishment
Clinton concedes: 'We have still not shattered that highest and hardest glass ceiling'
Hillary Clinton and the glass ceiling: Cracked but intact
NY hassidic village loyal to Clinton despite Trump popularity among ultra-Orthodox
Trump reportedly picks friend of Jared Kushner to serve in administration
Trump calls UN 'sad,' days after Israeli settlements vote
Saddam Hussein's daughter touts Trump's 'political sensibility'
Dermer calls on Trump to move embassy to Jerusalem
This week in 60 seconds: Netanyahu addresses AIPAC Policy Conference in DC
This week in 60 seconds: Ancient St. Nicholas ring unearthed in Israel
This week in 60 seconds: Abbas calls for international peace conference
Eight Artistic Gifts for Eight Nights of Passover
Podcast: Three Ladies, Three Lattes
Podcast: Does Trump love Jews or embolden antisemitic voices?
Why Starbucks failed in Israel (and only in Israel)
Taxicab Diplomacy: Trump vs. Clinton
This week in 60 seconds: Israel strikes Iranian targets in Syria
Warning: Weddings can be hazardous to your health
Race for respect
Port of Tel Aviv: More than a pretty picture
Creating chaos
THE PEOPLE & THE BOOK: Reading Esther after Auschwitz
Transfigured night
Beacon of hope
Can I be Jewish and lucky?
When the stars align
THE TISCH: Fragrance of sinners
PARASHAT VAYAKHEL-PEKUDEI: Between vision and execution
A spiritual evolution
THIS WEEK IN JERUSALEM: Going? Staying? Go!
It’s four o’clock somewhere
Israel film dreams and reality
עֵין-גֶדִי
סִיבָּה טוֹבָה
חַדְרֵי הַבַּיִת
בְּכָל זֹאת אֵינֶנִי נִפְרָד
The Christian Edition- one month free subscription
Small gifts – big results
ICEJ: No nation can complain about U.S. J'lem embassy move
Oil in the North: Moses’ blessing coming to life
Belgian Evangelical Christians Plant Trees in the Galilee
KKL Finland Celebrates Tu Bishvat and its 100th Anniversary
Ben Shemen Flowers Race Blends Technology and Nature
German Christian Delegation Visits Netiv HaAsara on the Gaza Border
Is Israel a Colony?
Sending Your Dear Ones Out to Play
Family Matters
Durdane Agayeva:" I will never forget the 8 days of hell and humiliation in the Armenian captivity"
A conversation with the fathers of the "three youths."
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
According to the IDF, Hamas distributes funds to the families of terrorists in order to encourage such activity and recruit new operatives.
By ARIANE MANDELL
The unnamed source in the report said that the offer was turned down because it had to be "all or nothing." The source added that Hamas would welcome a deal brokered with Israel as a mediator.
By JPOST.COM STAFF,ANNA AHRONHEIM
Security sources initially kept Mengistu’s disappearance quiet because they feared publicity would raise the number of prisoners Hamas would demand to return him.
By LAHAV HARKOV
Status of 29-year-old man from Ashkelon unclear; PM calls on international community to issue clear call for release of Israelis.
By HERB KEINON,LAHAV HARKOV,YAAKOV LAPPIN
Unnamed Hamas official suggests that organization's armed wing may be holding captive soldiers.
By YASSER OKBI/ MAARIV HASHAVUA
Official Lebanese news agency had reported that soldier was kidnapped in attack on IDF vehicle on Lebanese border.
By JPOST.COM STAFF
The IDF prosecutor said during the sentencing hearing that Kawasame did not see the boys as human and killed them because they were Jews.
By YONAH JEREMY BOB
The special police counter-terrorist unit raided a building in the West Bank town of Hebron before dawn on Tuesday.
March in honor of the two lead suspects in the murder-kidnapping of three Israeli teens, killed by IDF in gun battle.
By REUTERS
Senior Hamas official Zahar condemns killing of Kawasme and Abu Aysha, but says Israel must not be given any pretext "to escape from the commitments" of the August 26 truce that ended Gaza war.
By REUTERS,KHALED ABU TOAMEH
PM says at cabinet meeting that he spoke to the parents of the slain Israeli teens, telling them that nothing could balm their pain, but that there was justice.
By LAHAV HARKOV,HERB KEINON
Bayit Yehudi leader visits Gush Etzion yeshiva at which slain Israeli teens Naftali Fraenkel and Gil-Ad Shaer studied; says decision to appropriate 4,000 Gush Etzion dunams is display of Zionism.
Salah al-Aruri praises "heroic action" of Kassam Brigades; Hamas had previously denied kidnapping Fraenkel, Shaer and Yifrah.
Arab businesses started feeling the pinch in June, during the search for three kidnapped Israeli teenagers, who later were discovered murdered.
By NIV ELIS
Our ambition is that all the diverse segments of the nation will learn to acknowledge the donation of the other and learn to live together.
By SHMUEL RABINOWITZ
"We can discuss matters about which we feel passionately without inciting," Speaker writes to lawmakers; Edelstein calls Abu Khdeir's father.
"We worked immediately to find the perpetrators, they will be tried and brought to justice," says Netanyahu.
By HERB KEINON
Speaking after police announced that Jews were arrested for murder of Arab teen, Netanyahu says that Israel will punish the killers: "That is how we are different from our neighbors."
The council said it was profoundly outraged, called the killings a “heinous act,” and expressed condolences to the families.
By MAYA SHWAYDER, JERUSALEM POST CORRESPONDENT
Opposition leader tells foreign press that war in Gaza might become a necessity.
By Gil Stern Stern HOFFMAN
Rencontre avec Eitan Dana-Picard, le commandant de la brigade Etzion. Un homme au service de sa région
By SETH J. FRANTZMAN
La pratique du stop est courante dans les habitants des implantations. En dépit de l’actualité.
By AVI SABBAH
Le média est une arme considérable dans le conflit israélo-palestinien.
By ORIANE COHEN
On peut penser que la prise des 3 otages a permis au gouvernement de porter lourdement atteinte au Hamas.
By YOSSI MELMAN
Sovereignty poses tough problems, as last week amply showed; but lack of sovereignty poses worse ones.
By EVELYN GORDON
Instead of trying to get out of this box of anger and bigotry that you’re in, you just stay inside of it, day after day, hoping in the end the Jews will surrender and voluntarily jump into the sea.
By BEN CASPIT
Only two days before the tragic discovery of the bodies of Eyal Yifrah, Naftali Fraenkel and Gil-Ad Shaer, another boy who had been a target of Arab terrorists celebrated his bar mitzva.
By GREER FAY CASHMAN
Free lifesaving phone app can activate emergency distress call with simple swipe of the finger.
By JUDY SIEGEL-ITZKOVICH
Jews living in Arab neighborhoods who were attacked during the recent riots claim they are neglected by police.
By YARDENA SCHWARTZ
Legislation seeks to establish reward under State Department program allowing for monetary reward for info leading to arrest of anyone who acts against US persons.
By SAM SOKOL
NGO Gesher video shows candidates complimenting politicians on opposite side of the spectrum.
The secular students said that until they saw the videos of the evacuation from Gush Katif they never realized how painful it was for each person.
According to the prize’s organizers, approximately 900,000 people from 30 nations, 150 cities and 200 NGOs across the globe will be participating.
By DANIEL K. EISENBUD
Israel's security cabinet meets to discuss efforts to retrieve bodies; ministers to discuss measures meant to put pressure on Hamas.
By ANNA AHRONHEIM,HERB KEINON
Police are currently looking for two other suspects believed to be connected to the kidnapping.
By BEN HARTMAN
Day of worldwide Jewish solidarity held to mark year since kidnapping and murder of three teens
By JEREMY SHARON,TOVAH LAZAROFF
Rachelle Sprecher Fraenkel suffered a huge loss when her teen son Naftali was kidnapped and murdered by Hamas in June 2014.
Niv Asraf let out on bail, says he thought that police would think something had happened to him and finally begin taking his complaints seriously.
Niv Asraf and Eran Nagauker, who faked a kidnapping in the West Bank, could face charges of fabricating evidence, disturbing the peace, and interfering with police work.
"It was not planned and he wanted to disappear for a number of days, and from here it rolled forward," Nir Asraf's attorney says.
By BEN HARTMAN,YAAKOV LAPPIN
Arab MKs: Say sorry to Palestinians for Asraf search.
By BEN HARTMAN,Gil Stern Stern HOFFMAN
IDF court convicts Hussam Hassan Kawasme based on his own confession of planning and financing attack.
Balad MK Ghattas: Israeli Arabs will leave politics out of despair; Liberman: I hope they act on their threat;
Husam Kawasme obtained funding from his brother in Gaza for the kidnapping, hid the bodies of the murdered Israelis, and tried to flee to Jordan before being caught and arrested, Shin Bet says.
By YAAKOV LAPPIN,YONAH JEREMY BOB
Wael Kawasame, 43, is suspected of helping organize kidnapping of yeshiva students, securing funding from Hamas to buy weapons for chief suspects.
I advocate the historical Zionist response of further settlement in response to a savage crime.
By AMIEL UNGAR
Int'l Zionist youth movement says it accepted apology from Secretary-General Rabbi Noam Perel over Facebook comments.
By JEREMY SHARON
Ruling body of Jewish youth movement to discuss disciplinary procedures for Rabbi Noam Perel following comments calling for revenge of kidnapping.
Leader of hassidic sect Rabbi Aaron Teitelbaum blames kidnapped teens’ deaths on parents.
Unity exists in good times and bad, but sometimes it takes crisis and tragedy to reveal the common bonds that exist within our community.
A look back a year after the kidnapping of the three yeshiva students, uniting the nation in grief.
By LAURA KELLY
Jerusalem District Court orders lead suspect in kidnapping and murder of east Jerusalem teen confined to police custody until end of trial.
State prosecutors say Hussam Kawasme confessed to giving orders, collecting weapons, getting funds from Hamas; 2 chief suspects still at large.
Simcha Goldin says he's confident army will be successful in efforts to find his son, who is feared kidnapped by Gaza terrorists.
By REUTERS,JPOST.COM STAFF
Weinstein says despite problematic nature of Arab MKs statements ethically, she herself has qualified statements on kidnapping of Jewish teens.
By YONAH JEREMY BOB,LAHAV HARKOV
Eye witness claims boy was forced into car in Givat Ze’ev, near capital; police said to have received multiple similar false reports over last 2 weeks.
Rachel Fraenkel, the mother of Naftali Fraenkel, who was buried last week, says she shares the pain of the Palestinian youngster's parents.
By TOVAH LAZAROFF
Court orders extension of gag order as suspects remain in police custody
Details recently revealed in case of murdered Palestinian teen raise questions about who we are and who we are becoming.
By DAVID BRINN
Murad Abu Elheja: Media distorted "3 goals for Palestinians" message applauding abduction of teens.
By Lidar Gravé-Lazi
Nearly 400 people marched from Hillel Street to the residence with a different message than the one delivered by angry right-wing protesters the previous night.
By AVIVA LOEB,JACOB GOLDSTEIN,LIA KAMANA
PM warns against vigilantism amid Palestinian claims that murder of Arab youth was a revenge attack; Abbas calls for PM to directly condemn murder.
By JPOST.COM STAFF,BEN HARTMAN
Israel "deceived the world when it claimed the kidnapping of a soldier and then later admitted that he was killed," says Hamas spokesman.
A statement by the group said it had no contact with militants who were operating in the area in the southern Gaza Strip.
US president says Hamas may be unable to deliver on cease-fire.
By MICHAEL WILNER
Sec.-Lt. Hadar Goldin named as presumably abducted officer; IDF names Maj. Benaya Sarel and St.-Sgt. Liel Gidoni as Givati soldiers killed in attack.
By YAAKOV LAPPIN
Ma'an reports security forces suspect Husam Dufish of being linked to kidnap, murder of three Israeli teenagers.
JPost TV speaks to a few of the thousands of people who paid their respects at the funeral of the three Israeli boys, who were kidnapped and killed in the West Bank.
By TAMARA ZIEVE,JENNY TINTNER,LAUREN IZSO
Tape seems to dispel scenario that terrorists had panicked and possibly not meant to kill the 3 Israeli boys.
Balad calls for an end to the “cynical exploitation” of the incident, and “to stop any Israeli revenge operation immediately.”
By Ariel Ben Solomon
Thousands of mourners stood tightly packed together in the intense heat in Elad on Tuesday to hear eulogies for Eyal Yifrah.
State Department deputy spokeswoman says US is intimate with intel on case, in part since one of dead teenagers was American.
By MICHAEL WILNER,MAYA SHWAYDER
Gil-Ad Shaer's father eulogizes son during memorial service in hometown of Talmon ahead of mass, joint funeral.
Rachel Fraenkel commemorates son who knew who to pray, who loved music and who lived a life filled with love.
Netanyahu lays out goals of continued military operation: apprehend murderers, and hit Hamas hard in West Bank and Gaza.
Gil-Ad Shaer heard saying "they kidnapped me" at beginning of recording; police have been harshly criticized for failure to react quickly to call.
By BEN HARTMAN,JPOST.COM STAFF,LAHAV HARKOV,YAAKOV LAPPIN
Police clash with hundreds of protestors chanting "Kahane was right!" and "Revenge!"; several arrests and injuries reported.
Holding the bodies of soldiers killed in action and refusing their return to their next of kin for burial is a serious violation of the Geneva Conventions and international humanitarian law.
By RICHARD KEMP JIM MOLAN AND ARSEN OSTROVSKY
One year after the murders of teenagers Gil-Ad Shaer, Naftali Fraenkel and Eyal Yifrach at a hitchhiking post in Gush Etzion, the author reflects on the changing norm of hitchhiking.
By BRIAN BLUM
The Torah, given to Jews over 3,000 years ago, is what transformed us from a group of freed slaves to God’s chosen people.
By MENACHEM JOEL SPIEGEL
The outpouring of grief and anger that accompany loss can and must be channeled into constructive acts that make the world a slightly better place.
By JPost Editorial
It is difficult to move toward a cease-fire agreement that will surely need external guarantors such as Egypt, the Palestinian government and possibly Turkey, Qatar and even the US if previously guaranteed agreements are not respected.
By DAOUD KUTTAB
Why note that Gaza has no Iron Dome unless you’re really suggesting that this is a battle between two morally equivalent sides, and thus ought to unfold on a level playing field?
By DANIEL GORDIS
Hamas is crazed with the idea that Islam will sweep us away, but its leaders are not stupid.
By AVRAHAM AVI-HAI
The commandment to “remain compassionate even when a sharp sword is placed on your neck,” is not restricted to religious people.
By ASHER MAOZ
In this leadership void, citizens feel they have been left alone to deal with the hard reality we live in.
By NATAN GALILI
No matter what excuses are made, the murder of Muhammad Abu Khdeir was not even a life taken for a cause. His, like those of Gil-Ad, Eyal and Naftali, was a life taken for hate.
By BARRY SHAW
Israel faces a difficult, violent period ahead. But there are certain imperatives of freedom that we cannot shirk.
By CAROLINE B. GLICK
We must do something now, before we regress to our normal routines; we must bring together all segments of the society.
By RONEN NEUWIRTH
Hamas must be expelled from civil society, and America should do everything it can to support Israel for as long as it takes to find the terrorists and ensure justice is carried out.
By TED CRUZ
As we come together as a nation in grief, we can draw from this strength in order to heal.
By BATYA L. LUDMAN
It’s a two-pronged question that gets asked far too often.
By LAWRENCE RIFKIN
We found ourselves crying out to the world asking again and again, “Why are you ignoring this abduction and its perpetrators?"
By TOVA LEBOVITS
For whatever reason he was killed, it is too late to save Abu Khdeir. But it is not too late to stop the cycle of violence right now, and prevent hate from claiming further victims.
The teens were taken because Israel itself, as a collective, has become a hostage to an illusory process that promotes only terror under the guise of seeking peace.
By CHARLES BYBELEZER
After 18 days of Psalms and prayers, tears and tribulations, the people of Israel received a jarring reminder regarding the undeniable iniquity of our enemies.
By MICHAEL FREUND
The time has come to talk softly and carry a big stick – that is, to act and stop talking. Our actions will speak for themselves.
By Jerusalem Post Readers
His aloofness from the three families during the search exposed a callousness toward Israel which goes far beyond the episodic Netanyahu-Barack follies.
By Gil Stern Stern TROY
The time has come for our friends to also take action and stop funding and supporting our enemy and his efforts to destroy us.