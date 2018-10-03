03.10.2018 | 23 Adar, 5778
Israeli troops kill Palestinian in West Bank clashes
Arab League secretary-general urges Guatemala to cancel embassy move
Israel urges Irish bank to shut accounts of boycott group
Palestinian leaders slam Israel after undercover police raid university campus
Police issue warning after cameras at women’s apparel shop hacked
Netanyahu opens U.N. exhibit honoring 3,000 years of Jewish history
'Fauda,' 'Shababnikim' sweep Israeli TV awards
Israeli NGO breaks participation record at Jerusalem Marathon
Prediction: Four scenarios for how Netanyahu’s coalition crisis might end
Police deny reports of state's witness Hefetz incriminating Likud ministers
Shaky coalition deal awaits Prime Minister Netanyahu’s okay
Haredi party United Torah Judaism split over enlistment law, budget crisis
Long-lost Leonard Cohen documentary heads for screens
Israeli photographer on Sony competition shortlist
Home is where the art is
Jerusalem runners on their marks for 8th marathon
Maccabi claims crucial conquest in Istanbul
Sela ousted at Indian Wells
Workers make explosive threats as massive Teva layoff strikes continue
Israel seeks to bring more women into the hi-tech industry
Nation girds for general strike today in protest of Teva layoffs
Teva Pharmaceuticals to lay off 14,000 employees worldwide, 1,750 in Israel
Can medical empathy survive the technological revolution?
Israeli-founded start-up raises $15m. to help fight heart failure
Israeli doctors are first to implant device for congestive heart failure
Rambam Hospital hosts Chinese teams, treats deformed children in Ghana
IN PHOTOS: Israel's winged winter residents
Watch: Thousands of migrating pelicans get free lunch in Israel
Pipeline failure for Tamar gas field to cause hiccup in electricity rates
Haifa Chemicals to close down two plants, layoff 800 workers
Column One: Achieving AIPAC’s mission
The Fifth Column: Incitement is coming in droves
Hoping for regime change in Iran
Fighting terrorism is a human right
Egyptian court sentences 10 to death for planning attacks
Four arrested after balcony protest at Iranian embassy in London
White House to convene ‘brainstorming session’ to help Gaza Strip
Saudi Crown Prince signs off U.K. visit with push for fighter jet deal
Khamenei praises hijab after woman who removed headscarf was jailed
Saudi Arabia frees nine Iranian fishermen detained two years ago
Iran finds wreckage of crashed plane on top of mountain
France says committed to Iran deal, will keep talking to European, U.S. allies
Holocaust Museum rescinds award given to Myanmar's leader
Arab German security guards besiege Israeli tourist stand in Berlin
'Never Again': From a Holocaust phrase to a universal phrase
UK's Labour suspends members active in 'antisemitic' Facebook group
Soccer star Messi is newest ambassador for Israeli startup
Economic allies: The US and Israel's top partnerships
Teen wunderkind wows global forum with innovative app
Amazon reportedly to open up Israeli shipping center
Dem lawmaker does U-turn, condemns Farrakhan’s antisemitic speech
Watch: Documentary on Ruth Bader Ginsburg to debut in May
Report: Trump spoke to witnesses about talks they had with special counsel
Pornstar Stormy Daniels sues Trump over 'hush agreement'
Analysis: Clinton falls amid assault on establishment
Clinton concedes: 'We have still not shattered that highest and hardest glass ceiling'
Hillary Clinton and the glass ceiling: Cracked but intact
NY hassidic village loyal to Clinton despite Trump popularity among ultra-Orthodox
Trump reportedly picks friend of Jared Kushner to serve in administration
Trump calls UN 'sad,' days after Israeli settlements vote
Saddam Hussein's daughter touts Trump's 'political sensibility'
Dermer calls on Trump to move embassy to Jerusalem
This week in 60 seconds: Netanyahu addresses AIPAC Policy Conference in DC
This week in 60 seconds: Ancient St. Nicholas ring unearthed in Israel
This week in 60 seconds: Abbas calls for international peace conference
Eight Artistic Gifts for Eight Nights of Passover
Podcast: Three Ladies, Three Lattes
Podcast: Does Trump love Jews or embolden antisemitic voices?
Why Starbucks failed in Israel (and only in Israel)
Taxicab Diplomacy: Trump vs. Clinton
This week in 60 seconds: Israel strikes Iranian targets in Syria
Warning: Weddings can be hazardous to your health
Race for respect
Port of Tel Aviv: More than a pretty picture
Creating chaos
THE PEOPLE & THE BOOK: Reading Esther after Auschwitz
Transfigured night
Beacon of hope
Can I be Jewish and lucky?
When the stars align
THE TISCH: Fragrance of sinners
PARASHAT VAYAKHEL-PEKUDEI: Between vision and execution
A spiritual evolution
THIS WEEK IN JERUSALEM: Going? Staying? Go!
It’s four o’clock somewhere
Israel film dreams and reality
עֵין-גֶדִי
סִיבָּה טוֹבָה
חַדְרֵי הַבַּיִת
בְּכָל זֹאת אֵינֶנִי נִפְרָד
ICEJ: No nation can complain about U.S. J'lem embassy move
Oil in the North: Moses’ blessing coming to life
Belgian Evangelical Christians Plant Trees in the Galilee
KKL Finland Celebrates Tu Bishvat and its 100th Anniversary
Ben Shemen Flowers Race Blends Technology and Nature
German Christian Delegation Visits Netiv HaAsara on the Gaza Border
Is Israel a Colony?
Sending Your Dear Ones Out to Play
Family Matters
Durdane Agayeva:" I will never forget the 8 days of hell and humiliation in the Armenian captivity"
Saudi Arabia and its allies have accused Qatar of supporting hardline Islamist groups and cosying up to Iran at the region's expense.
By REUTERS
The leader of Lebanon-based terror group Hezbollah did not mince words in his latest threat against Israel, blaming it of violating UN resolutions and spying on Lebanese territory.
By YASSER OKBI/ MAARIV HASHAVUA,JPOST.COM STAFF
The fact that Israel supported the referendum was a decisive factor in the Palestinians’ opposition.
By BEN LYNFIELD
Israel's backing of an independent Kurdistan has brought it into the center of the debate raging across the Middle East.
By JPOST.COM STAFF
Pour sortir de la crise engendrée par le scrutin sur l’indépendance du Kurdistan, les dirigeants de la région prônent un dialogue avec Bagdad
By SETH J. FRANTZMAN
Although ISIS no longer poses a threat to them, they still feel less safe, and their current living conditions may exacerbate their symptoms.
By JUDY SIEGEL-ITZKOVICH
Deniz Naki, 28 was given a suspended sentence of 18 months by a Turkish court in April 2017 for "terrorist propaganda" in support of the Kurdistan Workers Party (PKK).
The screening took place at the Museum of Jewish Heritage - A Living Memorial to the Holocaust.
By CNAAN LIPHSHIZ/JTA
Israel is the only country that has openly supported the referendum.
Historic plans for a Kurdish referendum on September 25 are going forward in Iraq.
The US now finds itself in the awkward position of being on the same side as Iran.
“They say that Israel has a strong lobby, and the ear of [US President Donald] Trump, and that they would be very happy if we could help,” she said.
By HERB KEINON
The question for the Kurds is whether they can overcome all the challenges and leverage to the referendum, and show the world they have a right to seek independence.
Netanyahu also said that Israel had “no involvement in the Kurdish referendum except for supporting their aspirations.”
"Our adversaries attack us as a ‘second Israel in the region’ and this kind of Israeli talk contributes to that,” one Kurdish official said.
The unprecedented embrace of the Israeli flag comes amidst Israel’s support for Kurdish rights and historic connections between the two nations.
Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu reaffirmed his support for Kurdish independence during his visit to Buenos Aires.
First of all you’ve got to fill in the photo fields and create a short biography of yourself.
The KRI has been facing a severe economic crisis since 2014 after the Iraqi central government stopped paying the region’s share of the budget.
By ALAN MOHTADI
President Tayyip Erdogan said last year Turkey would build walls along its border with Iraq and part of the border with Iran similar to the nearly completed one on its longest border, with Syria.
Iran, which has its own Kurdish minority, also opposed independence for Iraqi Kurds.
As political supporters of different parties trade accusations, many wonder whether protests will deepen political crises and what the protesters hope to achieve.
Fears that heavy-handed tactics might fuel new Sunni insurgency as UN investigates claims Kurdish homes were burned.
Diplomatic offensive achieves success in Paris meetings with Macron after months of post-referendum uncertainty.
US coalition shifts Iraq operations as last terrorists cleared out
Syrian Kurdish groups have been the main partner on the ground for a US-led coalition fighting against Islamic State in northern and eastern Syria.
Yazidi genocide survivor speaks of need to remember women enslaved by terrorists.
A lot of it had to do with how much and at what point the world power decided to step in.
The issue of control of the border crossing is of crucial importance for the landlocked Kurdish region.
Gunshots heard, MPs barricaded in offices
Critics say the September 25 independence referendum, orchestrated and championed by the 71-year-old Barzani, has left a bleak outlook for Iraq's Kurds.
Analysts contend that Syria will gradually enter into a perpetual state of low-intensity conflict, with Assad maintaining his rule over large portions of the country.
By CHARLES BYBELEZER/THE MEDIA LINE
Iraq has deployed its military to assert control over Mount Sinjar, the site of 40 mass graves from ISIS's genocide of the Yazidis who lived there.
According to local reports the Kurdish forces near Altun Kupri tried to blow up a bridge to slow the Iraqi advance.
Kurdish leaders are now pushing for a dialogue with Iraq to pave the way to independence.
The Kurds lost territory they had gained since the 1990s to the Iraqi government in 48 hours.
As US expresses concern, Iraqi forces launch major attack alongside Iranian-backed militias to take city run by Kurdistan Regional Government.
The tensions come more than two weeks after Iraq’s Kurds held an independence referendum.
The Iraqi government has signaled to the Kurds that it wouldn't accept any kind of secession.
Attempts to blockade region leave Kurds wondering if Washington, Moscow will stand by their aspirations.
Despite longstanding ties between the Kurds and Israel, support for Kurdistan independence is more than likely a geo-political one, with Israel looking to get a foothold in the region.
By BOB MASON/FXEMPIRE
The Iranian and Turkish presidents have pledged close cooperation in preventing Kurdish independence.
By PARISA HAFEZI,TULAY KARADENIZ,REUTERS
Iraq has not been discouraged by the US State Department's call for calm.
A US-based Christian aid group teaches Peshmerga fighters how to save their lives and those of their comrades.
92% of Kurds voted in favor of independence.
Where were the international monitors and observers, the former US Presidents and senators?
In a televised address, Barzani said the "yes" vote had won and he called on Iraq's central government in Baghdad to engage in "serious dialogue."
Israel is the only nation to publicly support the Kurdish independence referendum.
By REUTERS,JPOST.COM STAFF
Turkey vows to take "all measures" should the referendum threaten their national security.
Turkey hits militant positions.
The 15-member council voted unanimously to officially oppose the referendum.
By SHOSHANA KRANISH
A closer look at the battle revolving one of the last pockets of ISIS-controlled territories in Iraq.
Turkey has the region's largest Kurdish population and fears a 'Yes' vote could fuel separatism in its southeast where Kurdish militants have waged an insurgency for three decades.
Kurdistan set its referendum date two months ago and there is now only a month to go until ballots are supposed to be cast.
A Kurdish delegation is visiting Baghdad to sound out proposals from Iraqi leaders.
Conflicting reports continue to emerge around the leader of ISIS and his whereabouts.
The Iraqi army and government have declared victory in liberating Mosul from ISIS, but members of the group still remain in the city.
The Kurds have played a major role in the eight-month-old US-backed campaign to defeat hardline Sunni insurgents.
By GIL HOFFMAN
MK Svetlova: We have to seek closer cooperation with our Kurdish friends
Kurdish politicians should have listened to the warnings to delay or cancel the referendum.
By JUDIT NEURINK
As a result, the Kurds lost the ability to sell Kirkuk oil.
By RACHEL AVRAHAM
Iraq’s record is full of countless violations of human rights.
By NORELDIN WAISY
If the West has any moral integrity and, for that matter, sense of self-preservation, it will throw its full weight behind the Iraqi Kurds.
By SARAH N. STERN
The assault by the Shi’a militias and the Iraqis, it should be noted as a final irony, is being carried out largely with US-supplied weapons.
By JONATHAN SPYER
The Israeli center-right has not created a serious intellectual infrastructure that might lead security thinking in an alternative direction.
By DAVID M. WEINBERG
One of the fundamental principles of international law is a people’s right to self-determination – to freely choose their political status without external interference.
Insight from a Kurdish professor.
By IBRAHIM HAMARASH
"I stand with a free Kurdistan. Do you?"
By MICHAEL MCGRADY
It is high time the international community came forward to acknowledge an independent Kurdish state.
By MOHAMMAD AMJAD HOSSAIN
The Kurdistan Regional Government gained relative independence in 1991, in the wake of the First Gulf War.
By JPOST EDITORIAL
The global levers of power tilt away from Kurdish independence from Iraq.
By IDAN BARIR
In Iraq’s Kurdistan, authorities of the semi-autonomous Kurdistan Regional Government (KRG) allowed masses to rally as they were holding the Israeli flag.
By CENG SAGNIC
The international community has called the right to self-determination as a human right, but what about the Kurds?
By CELALETTIN KARTAL
The US has struggled to formulate a policy towards Turkey that satisfies all its needs.
By ROBERT ELLIS
The Kurds have been hoping to hold the referendum for independence since 2013.
By CAROLINE B. GLICK
People do want peace on both sides. We just have to move beyond those who incite terrorism.
By DILIMAN ABDULKADER
The last thing Kurdistan wants is a situation where it holds its referendum and then the result is ignored or eroded by the hostility of its neighbors or the tepid response of its allies.
By IRFAN AZEEZ AZEEZ
As a country that needed any help we could get in 1948, we have our own conscience to guide us in 2017.
Kurdistan’s independence referendum may be controversial and disputed but both sides of the political arena in the region promise a tolerant system with respect for democratic values.
The Kurds are a brave and battle-hardened people yearning for national independence and the right of self-determination.
By NEVILLE TELLER
The instinctive reflex of the international community is to block the emergence of any newcomer into its midst.
By OFRA BENGIO
The Kurdish move toward independence has raised concerns regarding the negative consequences of the breakup of Iraq for the whole of the Middle East.
By NAWZAD A SHUKRI
We of the Democratic Party of Iranian Kurdistan would like to call on the international community to be aware of these machinations of the Islamist regime in Iran.
By MUSTAFA HIJRI
It is time for the international community to catch up with the Kurds and work with them to establish their own political institutions.
By DONALD ELLIS
Like Israel, with whom it would be an obvious natural ally, Kurdistan has already been forced to fight to protect itself – and helped defend the rest of the world at the same time.
By LIAT COLLINS
Regarding Qatar and Kurdistan, it is time for America to choose the right side.
By ERIC R. MANDEL
“The road to Iran runs through Kurdistan and starts in Syria.”
Outside of Iraq, perhaps the most challenging country to bring on-side, even more so than Turkey, will be Iran.
By BARZANI HUSSEIN
A unilateral decision by the Kurds to take control of Kirkuk could lead to conflict. The area is home to rich oil reserves.