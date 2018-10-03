03.10.2018 | 23 Adar, 5778
Israeli troops kill Palestinian in West Bank clashes
Arab League secretary-general urges Guatemala to cancel embassy move
Israel urges Irish bank to shut accounts of boycott group
Palestinian leaders slam Israel after undercover police raid university campus
Police issue warning after cameras at women’s apparel shop hacked
Netanyahu opens U.N. exhibit honoring 3,000 years of Jewish history
'Fauda,' 'Shababnikim' sweep Israeli TV awards
Israeli NGO breaks participation record at Jerusalem Marathon
Prediction: Four scenarios for how Netanyahu’s coalition crisis might end
Police deny reports of state's witness Hefetz incriminating Likud ministers
Shaky coalition deal awaits Prime Minister Netanyahu’s okay
Haredi party United Torah Judaism split over enlistment law, budget crisis
Long-lost Leonard Cohen documentary heads for screens
Israeli photographer on Sony competition shortlist
Home is where the art is
Jerusalem runners on their marks for 8th marathon
Maccabi claims crucial conquest in Istanbul
Sela ousted at Indian Wells
Workers make explosive threats as massive Teva layoff strikes continue
Israel seeks to bring more women into the hi-tech industry
Nation girds for general strike today in protest of Teva layoffs
Teva Pharmaceuticals to lay off 14,000 employees worldwide, 1,750 in Israel
Can medical empathy survive the technological revolution?
Israeli-founded start-up raises $15m. to help fight heart failure
Israeli doctors are first to implant device for congestive heart failure
Rambam Hospital hosts Chinese teams, treats deformed children in Ghana
IN PHOTOS: Israel's winged winter residents
Watch: Thousands of migrating pelicans get free lunch in Israel
Pipeline failure for Tamar gas field to cause hiccup in electricity rates
Haifa Chemicals to close down two plants, layoff 800 workers
Column One: Achieving AIPAC’s mission
The Fifth Column: Incitement is coming in droves
Hoping for regime change in Iran
Fighting terrorism is a human right
Four arrested after balcony protest at Iranian embassy in London
White House to convene ‘brainstorming session’ to help Gaza Strip
Saudi Crown Prince signs off U.K. visit with push for fighter jet deal
Iranian agents accused of assassinating commander of Kurds in Iraq
Khamenei praises hijab after woman who removed headscarf was jailed
Saudi Arabia frees nine Iranian fishermen detained two years ago
Iran finds wreckage of crashed plane on top of mountain
France says committed to Iran deal, will keep talking to European, U.S. allies
Holocaust Museum rescinds award given to Myanmar's leader
Arab German security guards besiege Israeli tourist stand in Berlin
'Never Again': From a Holocaust phrase to a universal phrase
UK's Labour suspends members active in 'antisemitic' Facebook group
Soccer star Messi is newest ambassador for Israeli startup
Economic allies: The US and Israel's top partnerships
Teen wunderkind wows global forum with innovative app
Amazon reportedly to open up Israeli shipping center
Dem lawmaker does U-turn, condemns Farrakhan’s antisemitic speech
Watch: Documentary on Ruth Bader Ginsburg to debut in May
Report: Trump spoke to witnesses about talks they had with special counsel
Pornstar Stormy Daniels sues Trump over 'hush agreement'
Analysis: Clinton falls amid assault on establishment
Clinton concedes: 'We have still not shattered that highest and hardest glass ceiling'
Hillary Clinton and the glass ceiling: Cracked but intact
NY hassidic village loyal to Clinton despite Trump popularity among ultra-Orthodox
Trump reportedly picks friend of Jared Kushner to serve in administration
Trump calls UN 'sad,' days after Israeli settlements vote
Saddam Hussein's daughter touts Trump's 'political sensibility'
Dermer calls on Trump to move embassy to Jerusalem
This week in 60 seconds: Netanyahu addresses AIPAC Policy Conference in DC
This week in 60 seconds: Ancient St. Nicholas ring unearthed in Israel
This week in 60 seconds: Abbas calls for international peace conference
Eight Artistic Gifts for Eight Nights of Passover
Podcast: Three Ladies, Three Lattes
Podcast: Does Trump love Jews or embolden antisemitic voices?
Why Starbucks failed in Israel (and only in Israel)
Taxicab Diplomacy: Trump vs. Clinton
This week in 60 seconds: Israel strikes Iranian targets in Syria
Warning: Weddings can be hazardous to your health
Race for respect
Port of Tel Aviv: More than a pretty picture
Creating chaos
THE PEOPLE & THE BOOK: Reading Esther after Auschwitz
Transfigured night
Beacon of hope
Can I be Jewish and lucky?
When the stars align
THE TISCH: Fragrance of sinners
PARASHAT VAYAKHEL-PEKUDEI: Between vision and execution
A spiritual evolution
THIS WEEK IN JERUSALEM: Going? Staying? Go!
It’s four o’clock somewhere
Israel film dreams and reality
עֵין-גֶדִי
סִיבָּה טוֹבָה
חַדְרֵי הַבַּיִת
בְּכָל זֹאת אֵינֶנִי נִפְרָד
The Christian Edition- one month free subscription
Small gifts – big results
ICEJ: No nation can complain about U.S. J'lem embassy move
Oil in the North: Moses’ blessing coming to life
Belgian Evangelical Christians Plant Trees in the Galilee
KKL Finland Celebrates Tu Bishvat and its 100th Anniversary
Ben Shemen Flowers Race Blends Technology and Nature
German Christian Delegation Visits Netiv HaAsara on the Gaza Border
Is Israel a Colony?
Sending Your Dear Ones Out to Play
Family Matters
Durdane Agayeva:" I will never forget the 8 days of hell and humiliation in the Armenian captivity"
The fascinating life and times of cellist Mischa Maisky.
By Ilan Evyatar
Jewish organizations, including the Simon Wiesenthal Center, said for their part that they understand the Polish frustration with terms like “Polish death camps.”
By JTA
JDC says event is largest gathering of Jewish teenagers from FSU.
By TAMARA ZIEVE
Around sixty seven out of seventy thousand Latvian Jews died in the holocaust, he said.
By SAM SOKOL
In interview with the 'Post,' Rinkevics says it's difficult to lecture another country on such a complex situation.
By HERB KEINON
Foreign minister says he views Golan Heights just as he does TA, Netanya, Holon, "ceding them would be suicidal."
Previous adviser Dan Ashval is appointed ambassador to Finland; Ben-Hur previously served as ambassador to Vatican, Lithuania, Latvia and Estonia.
By LAHAV HARKOV
Diplomats and business people invited to the inauguration of the Israel-Latvia Chamber of Commerce had a tough time locating the South Tel Aviv factory where it was held.
By GREER FAY CASHMAN
A tour of the Museum of the Occupation in Latvia is coming under fire for not fully acknowledging local complicity in the massacres.
By HAVIV RETTIG GUR, JERUSALEM POST CORRESPONDENT
In the past year, Yad Vashem purchased the right to copy a million documents stored in the archives of Poland and the former Soviet Union, including those in Lithuania, Latvia, Estonia, Ukraine, Belarus.
By ARIEL ZILBER
To prove his point about Zionism, he cited Jewish-sounding last names of people he said were involved in protests against a plan to phase out the instruction in Russian in the country’s schools.
Now in their 80s and 90s, the men who joined the Nazi's SS say they were fighting for Latvian freedom against the return of the Soviets.
By REUTERS
Dalia Grybauskaite says new development welcomed by EU; pledges support for peace process.
Zuroff warns: It’s part of a slippery slope.
By JONAH MANDEL
Riga police prevent court sanctioned march honoring Nazi occupation.
FM discusses Iran and Turkey with Latvian president.
Barak gets meetings in DC, Ben-Eliezer meets the Turks.
Ze’ev Ben-Aryeh allegedly tipped off Lieberman on police investigation.
By HERB KEINON AND YAAKOV LAPPIN
A daring mission by Latvian partisans saved the first and only Jew to escape Nazi-occupied Latvia.
By PAUL ALSTER
Property, whose owners were killed by the Nazis, was seized by the Soviet Union; rare point of contention between the allies.
Fewer anti-Semitic incidents were recorded in Europe in 2011 says European Union agency.
By Gil Stern Stern SHEFLER
Envoy Hannah Rosenthal to raise offensive comments in meeting with Malmo mayor, observe Holocaust commemorations in Latvia.
Na'ale is a Jewish Agency program which brings Jewish youth to Israel from former Soviet states.
"Legionnaires' Day" commemorates those who fought in the Waffen-SS in World War II; Riga court overturns municipal ban.
By JPOST.COM STAFF
"Latvia is like the Daugava River running through the capital, Riga: indifferent, serene and crisp."
By ORIT ARFA
Latvian and Estonian Jews bemoan the fact that their story has been overlooked in the annals of Holocaust history.
By JON IMMANUEL
PM Netanyahu and MKs pay tribute to former MK Marina Solodkin who died in Riga Saturday night.
Ex-Yisrael B'Aliya, Likud and Kadima MK had been at anti-fascism conference in Riga when she felt ill and returned to hotel room.
This week's social news.
Ultra-nationalists pitch a dangerous revision of the accepted narrative of World War II and the Holocaust.
By EFRAIM ZUROFF
Israel should take action on Holocaust-related issues as some "culprits" likely to take over EU presidency.
The Latvian phenomenon provides food for thought for other small peoples, whose larger neighbors gaze toward their territories, with an eye toward swallowing and assimilating them.
By YOSSI AHIMEIR
It is a shame that Cukurs’ many heinous crimes were never presented to a court of law, but at least he was not able to escape punishment.
Within the last two weeks, both Lithuania and Latvia hosted well-attended marches likely to send shivers down Holocaust survivors’ spines and arouse tragic memories.
Wins against Latvia and Italy ensured that Israel ended the European Championships on a positive note.
By ALLON SINAI
Israel notches its first victory with 91-88 squeaker over Latvia; too little, too late.
Israeli women drop second straight contest in Bydgoszcz, Poland, falling 68-41 to a Belarus side that just kept on getting stronger as the game went on.
By JERUSALEM POST SPORTS STAFF
Benayoun scores in 2nd game back; nat’l team still in 3rd in after Greece, Croatia win.
By JACOB KANTER
Optimistic yet wary blue-and-white still stinging from recent losses to Latvia.
Israel climbs 25 places in FIFA world rankings, moving up to 33rd. mostly thanks to its Euro 2012 qualifying victories over Latvia and Georgia last month.
By ALLON SINAI AND REUTERS
Coach Luis Fernandez knows anything short of 3 points will mean the national team’s already slim hopes of reaching the European Championships will be as good as over.
Bloomfield victory eases pressure on Fernandez as Kiyal notches 2-1 winner in 81st.
Israel captain Yossi Benayoun is hopeful he will be able to contribute to the national team from the bench.
Zahavi failed to return to the team’s hotel by midnight, as required, and didn’t show up for the team breakfast on Tuesday morning.
National team draws Serbia, Germany, France, Italy and Latvia.
Jerusalem drops close one, will host do-or-die; Gilboa/Galil crashes out of contention
Eurocup: Reds still hungry for a win; Gilboa faces must-win as Zagreb visits.
“Before we arrive at the matches against Latvia and Georgia it is important we give our up-and-coming players a chance,” says Israel coach.
Blue-and-white rolls over Finland; Latvia rallies to hand Doron and Co. must-win finale.
Team still got its fate in its own hands after thrashing Latvia 92-56 in Riga.
Despite easy win last time, Shivek, Casspi not taking Latvians lightly.
Momentum from Montenegro win vanishes as nat’l team falls 81-76
Israel improves to 2-0 in EuroBasket qualifying with 22-point victory over Latvia.
"It will be a great challenge to get Israel to the European Championships," says former Betar boss.
By JEREMY LAST
By Allon Sinai
Iceland remains a breathtaking land of volcanoes, hot springs, geysers, craters, glacial lakes and glaciers.
By MARION REISS SPECIAL TO THE JERUSALEM POST
Far off the Israeli tourist radar, the capital of Latvia is a surprisingly appealing and charming holiday destination.
By BEN HARTMAN AND Gil Stern Stern SHEFLER