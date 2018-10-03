life in israel

03.10.2018 | 23 Adar, 5778
Israeli troops kill Palestinian in West Bank clashes
Arab League secretary-general urges Guatemala to cancel embassy move
Israel urges Irish bank to shut accounts of boycott group
Palestinian leaders slam Israel after undercover police raid university campus
Police issue warning after cameras at women’s apparel shop hacked
Netanyahu opens U.N. exhibit honoring 3,000 years of Jewish history
'Fauda,' 'Shababnikim' sweep Israeli TV awards
Israeli NGO breaks participation record at Jerusalem Marathon
Prediction: Four scenarios for how Netanyahu’s coalition crisis might end
Police deny reports of state's witness Hefetz incriminating Likud ministers
Shaky coalition deal awaits Prime Minister Netanyahu’s okay
Haredi party United Torah Judaism split over enlistment law, budget crisis
Long-lost Leonard Cohen documentary heads for screens
Israeli photographer on Sony competition shortlist
Home is where the art is
Jerusalem runners on their marks for 8th marathon
Maccabi claims crucial conquest in Istanbul
Sela ousted at Indian Wells
Workers make explosive threats as massive Teva layoff strikes continue
Israel seeks to bring more women into the hi-tech industry
Nation girds for general strike today in protest of Teva layoffs
Teva Pharmaceuticals to lay off 14,000 employees worldwide, 1,750 in Israel
Can medical empathy survive the technological revolution?
Israeli-founded start-up raises $15m. to help fight heart failure
Israeli doctors are first to implant device for congestive heart failure
Rambam Hospital hosts Chinese teams, treats deformed children in Ghana
IN PHOTOS: Israel's winged winter residents
Watch: Thousands of migrating pelicans get free lunch in Israel
Pipeline failure for Tamar gas field to cause hiccup in electricity rates
Haifa Chemicals to close down two plants, layoff 800 workers
Column One: Achieving AIPAC’s mission
The Fifth Column: Incitement is coming in droves
Hoping for regime change in Iran
Fighting terrorism is a human right
Four arrested after balcony protest at Iranian embassy in London
White House to convene ‘brainstorming session’ to help Gaza Strip
Saudi Crown Prince signs off U.K. visit with push for fighter jet deal
Iranian agents accused of assassinating commander of Kurds in Iraq
Khamenei praises hijab after woman who removed headscarf was jailed
Saudi Arabia frees nine Iranian fishermen detained two years ago
Iran finds wreckage of crashed plane on top of mountain
France says committed to Iran deal, will keep talking to European, U.S. allies
Holocaust Museum rescinds award given to Myanmar's leader
Arab German security guards besiege Israeli tourist stand in Berlin
'Never Again': From a Holocaust phrase to a universal phrase
UK's Labour suspends members active in 'antisemitic' Facebook group
Soccer star Messi is newest ambassador for Israeli startup
Economic allies: The US and Israel's top partnerships
Teen wunderkind wows global forum with innovative app
Amazon reportedly to open up Israeli shipping center
Dem lawmaker does U-turn, condemns Farrakhan’s antisemitic speech
Watch: Documentary on Ruth Bader Ginsburg to debut in May
Report: Trump spoke to witnesses about talks they had with special counsel
Pornstar Stormy Daniels sues Trump over 'hush agreement'
Analysis: Clinton falls amid assault on establishment
Clinton concedes: 'We have still not shattered that highest and hardest glass ceiling'
Hillary Clinton and the glass ceiling: Cracked but intact
NY hassidic village loyal to Clinton despite Trump popularity among ultra-Orthodox
Trump reportedly picks friend of Jared Kushner to serve in administration
Trump calls UN 'sad,' days after Israeli settlements vote
Saddam Hussein's daughter touts Trump's 'political sensibility'
Dermer calls on Trump to move embassy to Jerusalem
This week in 60 seconds: Netanyahu addresses AIPAC Policy Conference in DC
This week in 60 seconds: Ancient St. Nicholas ring unearthed in Israel
This week in 60 seconds: Abbas calls for international peace conference
Eight Artistic Gifts for Eight Nights of Passover
Podcast: Three Ladies, Three Lattes
Podcast: Does Trump love Jews or embolden antisemitic voices?
Why Starbucks failed in Israel (and only in Israel)
Taxicab Diplomacy: Trump vs. Clinton
This week in 60 seconds: Israel strikes Iranian targets in Syria
Warning: Weddings can be hazardous to your health
Race for respect
Port of Tel Aviv: More than a pretty picture
Creating chaos
THE PEOPLE & THE BOOK: Reading Esther after Auschwitz
Transfigured night
Beacon of hope
Can I be Jewish and lucky?
When the stars align
THE TISCH: Fragrance of sinners
PARASHAT VAYAKHEL-PEKUDEI: Between vision and execution
A spiritual evolution
THIS WEEK IN JERUSALEM: Going? Staying? Go!
It’s four o’clock somewhere
Israel film dreams and reality
עֵין-גֶדִי
סִיבָּה טוֹבָה
חַדְרֵי הַבַּיִת
בְּכָל זֹאת אֵינֶנִי נִפְרָד
The Christian Edition- one month free subscription
Small gifts – big results
ICEJ: No nation can complain about U.S. J'lem embassy move
Oil in the North: Moses’ blessing coming to life
Belgian Evangelical Christians Plant Trees in the Galilee
KKL Finland Celebrates Tu Bishvat and its 100th Anniversary
Ben Shemen Flowers Race Blends Technology and Nature
German Christian Delegation Visits Netiv HaAsara on the Gaza Border
Is Israel a Colony?
Sending Your Dear Ones Out to Play
Family Matters
Durdane Agayeva:" I will never forget the 8 days of hell and humiliation in the Armenian captivity"
HOW SHOULD we cope with the current wave of terror in Israel?
By BOAZ GANOR
"Dividing the city is surrendering to terrorists," says one woman.
By DANIEL K. EISENBUD
As a thousand more border police officers are deployed in Jerusalem, those patrolling the dangerous streets amid a wave of terror balance restraint with a firm response.
By SETH J. FRANTZMAN
Lazer Lloyd and Efraim Shamir make some honey.
By DAVID BRINN
Miriam Peretz a perdu 2 fils au combat, au Liban et dans la bande de Gaza. Lors de la dernière fête de l’Indépendance, elle a été sélectionnée pour allumer une flamme au mont Herzl
By ASAF FINKELSTEIN,YOAV SCHWARTZ
Tip for the week: Stop…think…and remember that sometimes less is more!
By MARALLYN BEN MOSHE
Wolfson hospital sends delegation to save children with congenital heart defects.
By JUDY SIEGEL-ITZKOVICH
Ministry says it “has initiated a multi-year program to improve the status and image of 'tipat halav' stations and its nurses.
The rising standard of living, alongside global warming, has transformed air conditioners from a luxury item into a product that is essential for surviving the long, hot Israeli summer.
By LIOR REGEV
By DAVID GEFFEN
One way to view the quality of transit in cities is from the perspective of the customer – the rider.
By YAIR ASSAF-SHAPIRA
Coping strategies for yourself and your family, Part II.
By BATYA L. LUDMAN
Dealing with those invasive inquiries.
By DEE CORUM
The beating heart of Jerusalem seems to have shifted to the shuk.
By GOL KALEV
By HERB KEINON
Ramat Gan has highest longevity among cities
New performance: The Dr. Rafi Kishon Show
By JPOST IVRIT STAFF
The Farewell Party
The crisis at Hadassah, the country’s leading medical center, is only symptomatic of the deep malaise affecting Israel’s medical system.
By SHLOMO MAITAL
Do you suffer from back-aches or head-aches? Does your wrist hurt? Adjusting your work environment might be the answer to your problems.
By DANA ZAX
How would you divide 2 pieces of cake between 2 siblings? When it comes down to it, fairness is the name of the game.
By SHIMRIT NOTHMAN
A Hebrew University professor delves into the history and morality of betrayal.
By GLENN C. ALTSCHULER
What happens when you lie about who you are to circumvent being unfairly sidelined?
By ELAINE MARGOLIN
"Life is very hard here in Israel, and there’s always a struggle to survive.”
By SUSAN DE LA FUENTE
I’m hopeful that in the New Year each one of us can count our blessings, see the good that is in so many people around us, and work together to further enhance our collective sense of happiness.
A Belgian-Egyptian journalist describes his attempts to penetrate Israeli and Palestinian society.
Here are a few questions to ponder that may help you become more comfortable with an end-of-life discussion.
Raised with a strong sense of initiative, Miriam Frankel tackled the challenges in her life head-on.
By ABIGAIL KLEIN LEICHMAN
Sadly, most of us learn things the hard way, especially our kids.
By TRACEY SHIPLEY
TIP FOR THE WEEK: Slowly but surely, things are finally moving in the right direction.
Despite the complaints, at the end of the day, most of us have a reason to believe that we are living in a special place and in a special time.
Back in the European shtetl most Jews didn’t spend inordinate amounts of time thinking about the nuances of keeping kosher etc.
By BRIAN BLUM
After more than three decades in this land, I had internalized this country’s penchant for always looking to find someone responsible for everything.
The secret to Israeli’s existence in spite of all the dangers and controversy that surround it is the democracy and freedom of Israeli society.
By RAMY AZIZ
I image that Pablo Picasso was right: “Everything you can imagine is real.”
By ROGER KAYE
"We’re getting daily calls about rape, sodomy and incest...This has to stop. I call on parents to demand safe schools for their children. They deserve our protection."
By BARBARA SOFER
If you remember something or someone, it or he/she still has life; they still count for something. When they are completely gone from our memory, they are lost forever.
By STEWART WEISS
"As I write this piece, on the heels of Simhat Torah, meant to be among the happiest days of the year, mourning observances are beginning for a number of pure souls."
‘YOU’RE HERE? All of you?’ said a voice in a thick Russian accent. I turned to the kids and counted.
By DALIA ROSENFELD
Looking back on it, asking Yihye to pose with a baby was an act of cruelty. Of course, I didn’t know about her fertility problem. I had committed a serious misdeed without knowing it
“I talked to God; I said I didn’t know who my mother and father were, but that now the Holy One would have to be both my mother and my father."
The diplomats in the Foreign Ministry are some of the most talented people in Israel.
By DAN ILLOUZ
Herb Keinon shares his views of laser eye surgery and parental pressure.
Polly Bronstein says she "came back to Israel in 2013 to a changed country."
By PAMELA PELED
A wedding, a child, and aliya – a whirlwind ride to immigration.
"I just loved the country and everything about it...I really believe that there’s nowhere else for us to be living than here.”
By RIVKAH LAMBERT ADLER
Hadar Noiberg performs in a concert based on the poetry Rachel Shapira.
By BARRY DAVIS
‘The Barber of Seville’ takes on a contemporary look at the Israeli Opera.
Do you work all year so you can take a vacation in the summer or do you vacation in the summer to rejuvenate and go back to work?
By RABBI LAZER GURKOW