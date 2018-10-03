03.10.2018 | 23 Adar, 5778
Shin Bet: Suicidal suspect had history of mental illness, wanted to be shot dead by soldier.
By DANIEL K. EISENBUD
Jerusalemites can expect major interruptions to their daily routines as major roads to close during "Operation Unbreakable Alliance."
By MELANIE LIDMAN
Work begins 15 years after cornerstone was laid
By GLOBES / AMIRAM BARKAT
An increasing number of mass transit firms are seeking to gain Israeli technical know-how despite the intractable political situation and ongoing conflict with the Palestinians.
By MAX SCHINDLER
Plans on track to extend Red Line to Ein Kerem, Green Line to Neve Yaakov.
The rail’s red line, which is projected to be completed in six years, is expected to eventually be a boon to the surrounding businesses.
By NIV ELIS
Transportation Ministry officials said their hope is that the new service will eliminate the need for passengers to physically come to service centers to charge their cards.
By SHARON UDASIN
There were ambulances, smoke, helicopters, torn clothing but none of the shocked and terrorized faces of the real thing.
By JUDY SIEGEL-ITZKOVICH
Residents of the German Colony are worried about the Emek Refaim segment of the light rail.
By PEGGY CIDOR
A proposal was made that there should be an incentive to other firms in Jerusalem to absorb as many dismissed Teva employees as possible.
Why I support the light rail on Emek Refaim.
By JOEL HABER
This step in the war over the fate of Emek Refaim kicked off on Monday evening with a meeting.
The residents are convinced that from the outset there was no intention to really check into the matter of rerouting the next leg of the Jeruslaem Light Rail.
By the people and for the people.
Peggy Cidor’s round-up of city affairs.
Despite heavy opposition and negative ramifications for most residents, there seems to be little residents can do to stop construction of the light rail’s Blue Line along Emek Refaim St.
By GREER FAY CASHMAN
The municipality claims to have learned ‘many lessons’ from constructing the Red Line on Jaffa Road.
Peggy Cidor's round-up of city affairs.
In London, Jerusalem’s light rail won the annual award for the Best Environmental and Sustainability Initiative.
By Gil Stern Stern ZOHAR
The high-speed train connecting Jerusalem and Tel Aviv is set to transform the demographics and character of the Holy City – offering both increased opportunity and threats to its traditional nature.
By GOL KALEV
The light rail has made Pisgat Ze’ev more accessible.
By JOHN BENZAQUEN
Despite its short length, Hahavatzelet Street was once home to the first hospital outside the Old City Walls, the first Institute for the Blind and several newspaper offices.
By AVIVA BAR-AM
Get a picturesque and historic view of Jerusalem by riding the light rail from end to end.
CityPass CEO prefers to focus on the positive but residents are not following suit.
Passengers are livid: After a decade of dealing with the mess from the light rail’s construction, they’re now paying exorbitant fines, mostly due to Egged’s mistakes.
Six months after the light rail began operating, Jaffa Road store owners say it’s too early to tell if business has improved.
Residents bemoan new bus routes that force users to transfer from one vehicle to another, and in many cases, to the light rail.
Jaffa Road's face-lift has had a positive effect on the real-estate scene.
A new bus depot in east Jerusalem will connect 20% of Arab bus lines to the light rail.
At onset of new era in J'lem’s public transportation, CityPass CEO Yehuda Shoshani talks about what’s next on itinerary for light rail.
...and nine other top stories of 5771.
Jerusalem’s light rail transport system finally gets underway after years of delay.
Commuters remain skeptical about the much-vaunted benefits of light rail travel, as Jerusalem’s new transit system is still beset by problems,
By SETH J. FRANTZMAN
Entrepreneurs on Jaffa Road have mixed feelings about the opening of the light rail.
The Jerusalem light rail is officially up and running, but one traffic
safety organization is cautioning that it’s likely to be a bumpy ride
until all the safety hazards are ironed out.
Israelis braced the chilly Jerusalem winter to strip down and ride the light rail.
By JPOST.COM STAFF
Blue Line to begin construction in four years, will serve up to 250,000 residents from Gilo to Ramot.
News of the plans comes as politicians are in the midst of a campaign to sway the government and the Knesset to annex the city.
By TOVAH LAZAROFF
Tel Aviv district police released a statement saying that Tel Aviv and Herzliya train stations are expected to reopen Sunday, two days ahead of schedule.
‘Metro’ investigates how work on the mammoth light rail project has impacted Tel Aviv, one year in.
By CARL HOFFMAN
‘As residents, we all love Emek Refaim, and we will carefully preserve the character of neighborhood,’ says official.
Municipal official says concerns unfounded, construction won’t start for five years.
“As is know to all, to our great distress, these trains, especially in Haredi neighborhoods, cause the most terrible damage to the fences of modesty."
By JEREMY SHARON
Speaking at the Israel Planners Association’s Annual Conference in Tel Aviv on Thursday, the architect and engineer is use to dealing with public ire.
By MALKA MALKA
'Blue Line’ to connect Gilo, Malha, Emek Rafaim and Ramot * 3rd ‘Green Line’ connecting Mt. Scopus awaiting approval
The agreement – which raises the salaries of most tram operators by 21.5 percent, to NIS 44 an hour through 2019 – comes one week after Light Rail workers threatened a second strike in two months.
Judge orders labor union and CityPass to reach salary agreement within 1 week.
The Maariv Bridge demolition: Never have so many gathered to see so few blow up so little
By BEN HARTMAN
The Negev Railway, which is slated to open to passengers in September, is a double 70-km. track connecting Ashkelon and Beersheba.
On any given day between 500,000 and 600,000 cars enter Tel Aviv.
With some 200 businesses adjacent to the Red Line’s construction path, owners are bracing for considerable economic loss due to an onslaught of rerouting.
By JULIE STEIGERWALD
Transportation Ministry says it's up to Public Security Ministry Gilad Erdan to ensure that police are operationally prepared to deal with expected gridlock.
The Jerusalem light rail
By RON TAYAR
After a century of failed planning, Tel Aviv makes way for a metro system in a brave effort to finally seize its future.
By AMOTZ ASA-EL
The new Jerusalem light rail will force residents to at least to look at their neighbors.
By ELIEZER YAARI
The question is, what's there to be happy about?
By DOUG GREENER
David Kroyanker’s ‘The Jerusalem Triangle: An Urban Biography’ elegantly chronicles the past and present of the capital’s downtown area.
By BARRY DAVIS
It’s quicker by train.
By WENDY BLUMFIELD
As the dig begins, ‘Metro’ presents Part II in the continuing saga of construction of the Tel Aviv light rail.
The Jerusalem Regional Planning Committee a NIS 1.1 billion allocation to extend the Jerusalem Light Rail line.
Municipality survey: "Dramatic rise" seen following opening of rail line, 1 m. people expected to visit Old City during Succot.
Activists say "non-competition" clause in light rail contract hurts passengers, officials comment it is standard practice.
Additional nine kilometers of track will serve southwestern neighborhoods, reach Hadassah Ein Kerem.
Two demonstrators arrested as the social justice protests take a violent turn, a day after violent protests in Tel Aviv.
MKs Gafni, Maklev, of United Torah Judaism, sponsor bill to lower fines for passengers caught without a ticket.
Like many commuters, MK could not figure out how to operate CityPass ticket machines.
MK Eichler calls for an immediate investigation of Citypass; hundreds of people have filed complaints with CityPass over the NIS 168 fines.
Stabbing allegedly a revenge attack after defendant angered by Arab, CNN news reports on Palestinians.
By JOANNA PARASZCZUK
MK Danny Danon says attack is example of Palestinian terror - catch the terrorist, level his house.
Teenage attacker apprehended at Kalandiya crossing; Jerusalem on alert ahead of the city's marathon.
Lawsuit claims CityPass fined commuters despite being aware of flaws in the train’s ticketing system.
City councilor says fee collecting should wait until trains are operating at full capacity.
Chairman of Histadrut labor federation’s Association of Transport Workers to meet with Connex Israel director to discuss giving 7 workers their jobs back.
Ongoing dispute between the train drivers and the systems operator over pay and working conditions puts service on hold.
Over half of drivers due to resign December first in latest setback for Jerusalem train system.
Egged driver lightly injured after losing control, slamming into wall due to stone throwing; light rail windshield damaged, no injuries reported.
Heart of the changes is a switch from long bus routes that wind through multiple neighborhoods as they cross the city, to shorter bus routes.
Minor delays as Israel inaugurated its first light rail; NIS 4 billion Jerusalem tram took more than a decade to complete.
For more than a decade, the light rail, whose first start date was in 2006, seemed like an ever-receding dream.
Don’t give in to them in the same way that we don’t negotiate with terrorists – hunger strikes will soon become unfashionable.
By LETTERS TO THE EDITOR
As town planning schemes, once approved, become law, there is little room for technical errors.
By GERARD HEUMANN
For the first time in Israel, the light rail enables full access to people with handicaps.
By YARON RAVID
by taking the German Colony down a few pegs, the desire of these ghost owners coming to stay there will be reduced.
By DOUGLAS ALTABEF
There are two things The Wife and I don’t do a lot: we don’t spend many Shabbatot in Jerusalem (we live in Ma’aleh Adumim), and we don’t log a lot of kilometers on public transportation in the capital.
By HERB KEINON
When the train arrived, people pushed toward the open doors to get in. As I moved with them, the doors to the train shut right on me.
By ANNE B. SHLAY
Even in the 21st century there’s an undeniably intrinsic correlation between railroad expansion and a country’s development and prosperity.
By JPOST EDITORIAL
The terror attacks being directed against Israeli targets abroad should come as a warning not only to Israelis but to Jews everywhere.
By JERUSALEM POST READERS
Jerusalemites like me now have no other commuting choice.
By WILLIAM KOLBRENER
May the light rail go from strength to strength and may the extensions be built soon.
By STEPHEN ROSENBERG
News briefs from around Jerusalem.
CITYsights: Despite initial problems, the capital's new train system has become a hot new attraction for residents and visitors alike.
By ITRAVELJERUSALEM TEAM