03.10.2018 | 23 Adar, 5778
Israeli troops kill Palestinian in West Bank clashes
Arab League secretary-general urges Guatemala to cancel embassy move
Israel urges Irish bank to shut accounts of boycott group
Palestinian leaders slam Israel after undercover police raid university campus
Police issue warning after cameras at women’s apparel shop hacked
Netanyahu opens U.N. exhibit honoring 3,000 years of Jewish history
'Fauda,' 'Shababnikim' sweep Israeli TV awards
Israeli NGO breaks participation record at Jerusalem Marathon
Prediction: Four scenarios for how Netanyahu’s coalition crisis might end
Police deny reports of state's witness Hefetz incriminating Likud ministers
Shaky coalition deal awaits Prime Minister Netanyahu’s okay
Haredi party United Torah Judaism split over enlistment law, budget crisis
Long-lost Leonard Cohen documentary heads for screens
Israeli photographer on Sony competition shortlist
Home is where the art is
Jerusalem runners on their marks for 8th marathon
Maccabi claims crucial conquest in Istanbul
Sela ousted at Indian Wells
Workers make explosive threats as massive Teva layoff strikes continue
Israel seeks to bring more women into the hi-tech industry
Nation girds for general strike today in protest of Teva layoffs
Teva Pharmaceuticals to lay off 14,000 employees worldwide, 1,750 in Israel
Can medical empathy survive the technological revolution?
Israeli-founded start-up raises $15m. to help fight heart failure
Israeli doctors are first to implant device for congestive heart failure
Rambam Hospital hosts Chinese teams, treats deformed children in Ghana
IN PHOTOS: Israel's winged winter residents
Watch: Thousands of migrating pelicans get free lunch in Israel
Pipeline failure for Tamar gas field to cause hiccup in electricity rates
Haifa Chemicals to close down two plants, layoff 800 workers
Column One: Achieving AIPAC’s mission
The Fifth Column: Incitement is coming in droves
Hoping for regime change in Iran
Fighting terrorism is a human right
Four arrested after balcony protest at Iranian embassy in London
White House to convene ‘brainstorming session’ to help Gaza Strip
Saudi Crown Prince signs off U.K. visit with push for fighter jet deal
Iranian agents accused of assassinating commander of Kurds in Iraq
Khamenei praises hijab after woman who removed headscarf was jailed
Saudi Arabia frees nine Iranian fishermen detained two years ago
Iran finds wreckage of crashed plane on top of mountain
France says committed to Iran deal, will keep talking to European, U.S. allies
Arab German security guards besiege Israeli tourist stand in Berlin
'Never Again': From a Holocaust phrase to a universal phrase
UK's Labour suspends members active in 'antisemitic' Facebook group
Creator of 'antisemitic' frog cartoon files copyright infringement lawsuit
Soccer star Messi is newest ambassador for Israeli startup
Economic allies: The US and Israel's top partnerships
Teen wunderkind wows global forum with innovative app
Amazon reportedly to open up Israeli shipping center
Dem lawmaker does U-turn, condemns Farrakhan’s antisemitic speech
Watch: Documentary on Ruth Bader Ginsburg to debut in May
Report: Trump spoke to witnesses about talks they had with special counsel
Pornstar Stormy Daniels sues Trump over 'hush agreement'
Analysis: Clinton falls amid assault on establishment
Clinton concedes: 'We have still not shattered that highest and hardest glass ceiling'
Hillary Clinton and the glass ceiling: Cracked but intact
NY hassidic village loyal to Clinton despite Trump popularity among ultra-Orthodox
Trump reportedly picks friend of Jared Kushner to serve in administration
Trump calls UN 'sad,' days after Israeli settlements vote
Saddam Hussein's daughter touts Trump's 'political sensibility'
Dermer calls on Trump to move embassy to Jerusalem
This week in 60 seconds: Netanyahu addresses AIPAC Policy Conference in DC
This week in 60 seconds: Ancient St. Nicholas ring unearthed in Israel
This week in 60 seconds: Abbas calls for international peace conference
Eight Artistic Gifts for Eight Nights of Passover
Podcast: Three Ladies, Three Lattes
Podcast: Does Trump love Jews or embolden antisemitic voices?
Why Starbucks failed in Israel (and only in Israel)
Taxicab Diplomacy: Trump vs. Clinton
This week in 60 seconds: Israel strikes Iranian targets in Syria
Warning: Weddings can be hazardous to your health
Race for respect
Port of Tel Aviv: More than a pretty picture
Creating chaos
THE PEOPLE & THE BOOK: Reading Esther after Auschwitz
Transfigured night
Beacon of hope
Can I be Jewish and lucky?
When the stars align
THE TISCH: Fragrance of sinners
PARASHAT VAYAKHEL-PEKUDEI: Between vision and execution
A spiritual evolution
THIS WEEK IN JERUSALEM: Going? Staying? Go!
It’s four o’clock somewhere
Israel film dreams and reality
עֵין-גֶדִי
סִיבָּה טוֹבָה
חַדְרֵי הַבַּיִת
בְּכָל זֹאת אֵינֶנִי נִפְרָד
The Christian Edition- one month free subscription
Small gifts – big results
ICEJ: No nation can complain about U.S. J'lem embassy move
Oil in the North: Moses’ blessing coming to life
Belgian Evangelical Christians Plant Trees in the Galilee
KKL Finland Celebrates Tu Bishvat and its 100th Anniversary
Ben Shemen Flowers Race Blends Technology and Nature
German Christian Delegation Visits Netiv HaAsara on the Gaza Border
Is Israel a Colony?
Sending Your Dear Ones Out to Play
Family Matters
Durdane Agayeva:" I will never forget the 8 days of hell and humiliation in the Armenian captivity"
Descendant of signatory of Balfour Declaration sends special message to conference, which marks 100 years since historic letter sent.
By TAMARA ZIEVE
Marian Keren relates his wife’s story of survival during the Holocaust in the sewers of Lvov.
By STEVE LINDE
The Jerusalem Limmud Festival opens on Wednesday.
By Gil Stern Stern SHEFLER
70 sessions ranged from “Transgender Issues in Jewish Law,” to “Talmudic Tales of love.”
There are an estimated 5,000 to 6,000 Jews in Venezuela – out of a total population of 29 million – down from 20,000 in 1999.
“Whenever there are pro-Israel demonstrations in Australia or Germany or New York or San Francisco, there are more and more people at these demonstrations speaking Russian,” Sharansky said.
By KELLY HARTOG
The annual conference, now in its 36th year, brings together 2,800 participants across over 1,200 sessions covering a huge spectrum of Jewish life and beyond.
By JOSH DELL
Approximately 750 people came to the three-day event’s opening session Friday.
By JTA
Roman Kent is the president of the Jewish Foundation for the Righteous, which helps Righteous Gentiles who rescued Jews during the Holocaust.
By JPOST.COM STAFF
Video tributes included messages from former Israeli President Shimon Peres, Speaker of the Knesset Yuli Edelstein as well as opposition leader Isaac Herzog.
By DANIELLE ZIRI
The weekend marked the inaugural convention on the West Coast for Limmud FSU, an organization dedicated to sparking a cultural renaissance among Jews who trace their roots back to the USSR.
By EITAN AROM/JNS.ORG
Limmud FSU West Coast will feature an array of prominent speakers, including Oscar-winning actor Jon Voight and hip-hop mogul Russell Simmons.
By LAURA KELLY
“Israel describes itself as a ‘start-up nation’ and I think Limmud is a sort of startup community."
In addition to the prime minister, the group met with an array of politicians from all sides of the political map.
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
Limmud FSU founder located the birthplace of late prime minister's father, even though the Rabin family thought it impossible.
By ASHER WEILL
Three day conference expected to attract several hundred participants.
A look at some of the individuals embedded in the history of freeing Soviet Jewry.
By MORDECHAI HAIMOVITCH
A dialogue with philanthropist and social activist Matthew Bronfman.
By SAM SOKOL
Limmud FSU Princeton was an especially unique event for me. As usual, I learned more than I taught.
By YORAM DORI
Prof. Kolbrener and Dr. Hazony talk about the significance of the upcoming holiday.
By DEBORAH DANAN
Many of those in attendance have grown with Limmud FSU, now in its 10th year, and have made the annual gathering a family event.
By SARAH LEVI
‘It has really become a movement,’ says businessman, philanthropist and Limmud FSU leader Matthew Bronfman.
By DANIEL K. EISENBUD
Limmud FSU organizes a dozen events a year for some 40,000 Russian-speaking Jews in 10 countries.
Herzog says deal comes too late, while Liberman calls it ‘dangerous’ for Israel.
Knesset hosts special event to mark 25 years since ‘the opening of the gates.’
True unity is possible.
By YEHUDA BARKAI
Now in its 31st year, Limmud has become an international, inter-denominational festival of Jewish ideas.
By EETTA PRINCE-GIBSON
Launched 30 years ago by a group of Jewish educators in Britain, Limmud now rewrites the Jewish educational rule book
By JONATHAN BOYD
Founder of movement says he is inspired to hold historic conference in the "capital of culture" of former Soviet Union.
Over 600 participants to attend Limmud FSU Summit in New Jersey, where special conference will be held for former NY mayor.
The Conference brought together 2,500 Jews from across the globe to over 1,000 sessions on Torah and Talmud.
By RICHARD VERBER
Some 3,000 people attended the concert, among them Limmud families, participants in the Jewish Agency’s Masa program.
Educational organization to team up with Israel Olympic Committee to celebrate the achievements of Jews in sports.
Confab to debate future of Jews in the country in light of its growing economic and political clout.
More than 500 members of the US Russian Jewish community sold out the
event at Princeton
By HILARY LEILA KRIEGER, JPOST CORRESPONDENT
Gathering draws 1,000 Russian-speaking Jews for lectures on subjects ranging from anti-Semitism to minority rights.
In interview with 'Post,' Goldstein prefers to talk about recent endeavors in S. Africa rather than candidacy for British rabbinate.
The civil rights movement's impact on Jewish America will be a central theme in the 4-day Limmud conference in New York.
The top Jewish World story of 2011, according to ‘Jerusalem Post’ readers.
Reporter's Notebook: 2,500 participants from around the world attend conference, but Limmud founder not happy just yet.
By Gil Stern Stern SHEFLER, JERUSALEM POST CORRESPONDENT
Participants of Limmud conferences deepen understanding of Judaism but unlikely to meet significant other at the gatherings.
Israeli protest leader to speak at Limmud conference in Coventry.
2,500 UK Jews and Limmud International activists scheduled to attend this year's conference as they "Occupy Limmud" in a celebration of Jewish learning.
Global network has managed to bring many thousands of young participants around the world to its conferences touching on Jewish themes and issues.
By Gil Stern Stern SHEFLER, JPOST CORRESPONDENT
Australian Jewry is grappling with controversy following the banning of BDS-aligned speakers, establishment of New Israel Fund chapter.
Participants can choose from 1,200 sessions for Jewish learning, including lectures, discussions, workshops and debates.
Live video feed from "Limmud Hamptons" in NY.
Street names and eclectic architecture reveal the history of the Little Odessa community in TA.
Renewing a vibrant, pluralistic and inclusive Jewish community devastated by the holocaust.
Ruth Ouazana is a doer. For years she immersed herself in activism, continues to promote issues close to her heart.
By GLORIA DEUTSCH
If women teaching fourth-grade boys is an act of promiscuity, then I just took part in an orgy – and relished every minute of it.
By DAVID BREAKSTONE
Is there room for God in a secular or humanistic approach to Judaism?
By HANNAH KATSMAN
In its fourth year, Limmud Arava – a two-day Jewish study program that attracts mostly secular participants – is still going strong.
By PEGGY CIDOR
The third annual Limmud conference, to be held in the Arava next week, promises participants a wide variety of activities on – it seems – just about every approach to Jewish education and culture.
By BARRY DAVIS
Limmud FSU will hold a world celebration of the 100th anniversary of birth of former PM Menachem Begin in Vitebsk, Belarus.
Jewish learning for everyone, not just haredim, part of Lapid's 'wind of change'.
By DANIEL GORDIS
The Limmud FSU project came into being to provide an answer to those many years of estrangement from Jewish values.
A project which addresses educational and cultural issues, seeks to strengthen the identity and the connection of its participants to Judaism.
By MORIA DASH
Over 500 young Jewish adults from the former Soviet Union participated in Limmud FSU.
The 12th cycle of the Siyum HaShas, has come to an end, and hundreds of thousands of Jews are celebrating.
By DAVID NEWMAN
We must be a free people in our land; in order to do that the Palestinians must also be a free people in their land.
By GERSHON BASKIN
Borderline Views: London's Jewish Book Week has become one of the most important cultural events in the calendar of the British Jewish community.
If we Jews are enjoined to emulate our patriarch Jacob who wrestled with an angel, then surely we must also respectfully challenge our spiritual leaders and reclaim our human voice.
By SHMULEY BOTEACH
Starting from a small grassroots learning experience, Limmud has grown into an annual celebration of the Jewish thirst for knowledge and debate.