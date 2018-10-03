maccabi tel aviv

03.10.2018 | 23 Adar, 5778
Israeli troops kill Palestinian in West Bank clashes
Arab League secretary-general urges Guatemala to cancel embassy move
Israel urges Irish bank to shut accounts of boycott group
Palestinian leaders slam Israel after undercover police raid university campus
Police issue warning after cameras at women’s apparel shop hacked
Netanyahu opens U.N. exhibit honoring 3,000 years of Jewish history
'Fauda,' 'Shababnikim' sweep Israeli TV awards
Israeli NGO breaks participation record at Jerusalem Marathon
Prediction: Four scenarios for how Netanyahu’s coalition crisis might end
Police deny reports of state's witness Hefetz incriminating Likud ministers
Shaky coalition deal awaits Prime Minister Netanyahu’s okay
Haredi party United Torah Judaism split over enlistment law, budget crisis
Long-lost Leonard Cohen documentary heads for screens
Israeli photographer on Sony competition shortlist
Home is where the art is
Jerusalem runners on their marks for 8th marathon
Maccabi claims crucial conquest in Istanbul
Sela ousted at Indian Wells
Workers make explosive threats as massive Teva layoff strikes continue
Israel seeks to bring more women into the hi-tech industry
Nation girds for general strike today in protest of Teva layoffs
Teva Pharmaceuticals to lay off 14,000 employees worldwide, 1,750 in Israel
Can medical empathy survive the technological revolution?
Israeli-founded start-up raises $15m. to help fight heart failure
Israeli doctors are first to implant device for congestive heart failure
Rambam Hospital hosts Chinese teams, treats deformed children in Ghana
IN PHOTOS: Israel's winged winter residents
Watch: Thousands of migrating pelicans get free lunch in Israel
Pipeline failure for Tamar gas field to cause hiccup in electricity rates
Haifa Chemicals to close down two plants, layoff 800 workers
Column One: Achieving AIPAC’s mission
The Fifth Column: Incitement is coming in droves
Hoping for regime change in Iran
Fighting terrorism is a human right
Four arrested after balcony protest at Iranian embassy in London
White House to convene ‘brainstorming session’ to help Gaza Strip
Saudi Crown Prince signs off U.K. visit with push for fighter jet deal
Iranian agents accused of assassinating commander of Kurds in Iraq
Khamenei praises hijab after woman who removed headscarf was jailed
Saudi Arabia frees nine Iranian fishermen detained two years ago
Iran finds wreckage of crashed plane on top of mountain
France says committed to Iran deal, will keep talking to European, U.S. allies
Holocaust Museum rescinds award given to Myanmar's leader
Arab German security guards besiege Israeli tourist stand in Berlin
'Never Again': From a Holocaust phrase to a universal phrase
UK's Labour suspends members active in 'antisemitic' Facebook group
Soccer star Messi is newest ambassador for Israeli startup
Economic allies: The US and Israel's top partnerships
Teen wunderkind wows global forum with innovative app
Amazon reportedly to open up Israeli shipping center
Dem lawmaker does U-turn, condemns Farrakhan’s antisemitic speech
Watch: Documentary on Ruth Bader Ginsburg to debut in May
Report: Trump spoke to witnesses about talks they had with special counsel
Pornstar Stormy Daniels sues Trump over 'hush agreement'
Analysis: Clinton falls amid assault on establishment
Clinton concedes: 'We have still not shattered that highest and hardest glass ceiling'
Hillary Clinton and the glass ceiling: Cracked but intact
NY hassidic village loyal to Clinton despite Trump popularity among ultra-Orthodox
Trump reportedly picks friend of Jared Kushner to serve in administration
Trump calls UN 'sad,' days after Israeli settlements vote
Saddam Hussein's daughter touts Trump's 'political sensibility'
Dermer calls on Trump to move embassy to Jerusalem
This week in 60 seconds: Netanyahu addresses AIPAC Policy Conference in DC
This week in 60 seconds: Ancient St. Nicholas ring unearthed in Israel
This week in 60 seconds: Abbas calls for international peace conference
Eight Artistic Gifts for Eight Nights of Passover
Podcast: Three Ladies, Three Lattes
Podcast: Does Trump love Jews or embolden antisemitic voices?
Why Starbucks failed in Israel (and only in Israel)
Taxicab Diplomacy: Trump vs. Clinton
This week in 60 seconds: Israel strikes Iranian targets in Syria
Warning: Weddings can be hazardous to your health
Race for respect
Port of Tel Aviv: More than a pretty picture
Creating chaos
THE PEOPLE & THE BOOK: Reading Esther after Auschwitz
Transfigured night
Beacon of hope
Can I be Jewish and lucky?
When the stars align
THE TISCH: Fragrance of sinners
PARASHAT VAYAKHEL-PEKUDEI: Between vision and execution
A spiritual evolution
THIS WEEK IN JERUSALEM: Going? Staying? Go!
It’s four o’clock somewhere
Israel film dreams and reality
עֵין-גֶדִי
סִיבָּה טוֹבָה
חַדְרֵי הַבַּיִת
בְּכָל זֹאת אֵינֶנִי נִפְרָד
The Christian Edition- one month free subscription
Small gifts – big results
ICEJ: No nation can complain about U.S. J'lem embassy move
Oil in the North: Moses’ blessing coming to life
Belgian Evangelical Christians Plant Trees in the Galilee
KKL Finland Celebrates Tu Bishvat and its 100th Anniversary
Ben Shemen Flowers Race Blends Technology and Nature
German Christian Delegation Visits Netiv HaAsara on the Gaza Border
Is Israel a Colony?
Sending Your Dear Ones Out to Play
Family Matters
Durdane Agayeva:" I will never forget the 8 days of hell and humiliation in the Armenian captivity"
"Proud Iranian athletes have always shown that they have no interest in competing against the occupying Zionist regime."
By EYTAN HALON
Beersheba's inability to win at Turner Stadium on a consistent basis since the start of 2018 has cost it precious points in the tightest championship battle in decades.
By ALLON SINAI
Long-range proficiency helps Tel Aviv climb back over .500 in Euroleague playoff push.
Visit to last-place Istanbul may be exactly what yellow-and-blue needs to revive Euroleague hopes
Jeff Adrien had 18 points and 10 rebounds for Herzliya, with Shawn Dawson also scoring 18 points.
Southerners take over 1st place from Mac TA with 1-0 win over K8 • Jerusalem routs cellar dweller Acre
Tel Aviv is one point in front of reigning champion Hapoel Beersheba, with both teams having a plus-22 goal difference. Beitar is another point further back and has a plus-25 goal difference.
Even those players who return to the US are often left with an indelible mark from their time in Israel.
Hapoel Beersheba begins the weekend in first place on 50 points, one ahead of Beitar Jerusalem, two in front of Maccabi Tel Aviv and four above Hapoel Haifa.
The yellow-and-blue bounce back from cup defeat and Jerusalem loses again.
Defending champion defeats PT 3-0 after Ra’anana stuns yellow-and-blue on the road
Glen Rice Jr. led Hapoel to its second cup in club history with a sensational performance.
As first local team to beat yellow-and-blue this season, Hapoel Holon a worthy foe for final.
Yellow-and-blue squanders double-digit lead before triumphing with late run
A 1-0 triumph over Hapoel Beersheba in Netanya boost the yellow-and-blue into the league's lead by one point.
Jerusalem fights back to beat Greens at Teddy and Maccabi Tel Aviv hosts Beersheba tonight.
Yellow-and-blue loses ground in playoff hunt, falling to another double-digit defeat on the road.
Maccabi Tel Aviv wasn’t left empty handed, completing a loan deal for the services of Gidi Kanyuk.
Maccabi will be back in action on Sunday when it visits Maccabi Haifa in BSL play.
Maccabi hasn’t won a Euroleague road encounter since defeating Khimki Moscow in Russia on November 16.
Haifa defeats yellow-and-blue 3-0 in front of new coach Fred Rutten.
.
Holon improved to a 10-4 record, making the most of the surprise home losses suffered by Maccabi Tel Aviv and Hapoel Jerusalem on Saturday.
Sixth-straight victory takes yellow-and-blue above reigning champion • Beitar ready for Sakhnin
Tel Aviv improved to 8-6, while Hapoel Jerusalem fell to 10-4 and missed a chance to move tied with Maccabi Tel Aviv at the summit.
After falling by 30 points in Athens, yellow-and-blue moves back over .500 with comfortable triumph
With Red Star looking like one of Tel Aviv’s main rivals for a place in the top eight, opening a three-game lead over the Serbian side with a victory on Thursday could prove to be crucial.
No contest in Greece as yellow-and-blue back to .500 in Euroleague after 30-point blowout.
“In this league with so many games everything is possible,” said Maccabi coach Neven Spahija.
Tel Aviv couldn’t have wished for a better start to Monday’s match.
After scoring seven late points to lead Maccabi to a victory over Bamberg on Thursday, Jackson nailed a triple with just over a minute to play before hitting the winning basket.
Yellow-and-blue has little trouble overcoming southerners to get on track ahead of Bamberg test
Late tallies give yellow-and-blue 3-0 conquest of MMBE • Southerners rally past Nazareth
Maccabi won two of its first three road games, but has lost the past three against Barcelona, CSKA Moscow and Panathinaikos.
Seven matches will be held on Friday, with Beersheba and Maccabi Tel Aviv to enter the fray on Saturday.
Gilboa/Galil overcomes Rishon • Jerusalem hosts Haifa • Maccabi TA’s Cole out with muscle tear
Hapoel last beat Maccabi at Yad Eliyahu in March 2016 and in the four regular season meetings since was thrashed by an average 20.2 points.
Maccabi will be playing on Monday for the first time since the appointment of its former defender Carlos Garcia as Jordi Cruyff’s new assistant coach.
Maccabi Ashdod was the first team to progress to the last four, thrashing Hapoel Eilat 89-56 earlier Saturday.
Yellow-and-blue falls to 8-7 at midway point of regular season following home defeat to Spaniards
Jerusalem outscored Nahariya 29-14 in the second quarter to take a double-digit gap (47-36) into the break and would dominate the second half.
Arguably the biggest reason behind Maccabi’s rejuvenation has been Cruyff’s decision to change his team’s formation.
After two road losses over five days at CSKA Moscow and Panathinaikos, Maccabi hit the ground running against Fenerbahce.
Maccabi dropped to its third straight double-digit road defeat in continental play on Tuesday night, falling to a 7-6 record following an 89-76 defeat to Panathinaikos in Athens.
Panathinaikos surges ahead in the second half to hand yellow-and-blue second straight defeat
The showdown in Moscow will be the start of one of the most difficult stretches of the season.
Maccabi had ended the past two seasons empty handed.
Three consecutive draws in league play have left Maccabi seven points back of Beersheba in the standings, and with its Europa League campaign coming to an end last week, the pressure is growing.
“After the last game we knew we had to come together as a team and for sure get the win,” said Jonah Bolden.
Glen Rice Jr. led Holon with 28 points, with Blatt finishing with 14 points.
Nick Blackman netted the winner in the 60th minute against a second-string Villarreal side that had already secured first place in the group prior to the match.
Maccabi next faces Euroleague leader CSKA Moscow, which improved to 9-2 on Thursday with a 92-76 win over Brose Bamberg.
Beersheba will be far more concerned with the outcome of defender Shir Tzedek’s anti-doping tribunal at UEFA headquarters in Nyon, Switzerland, earlier Thursday.
Maccabi will likely need to dominate the boards to claim the win, with the yellow-and-blue leading the competition in rebounding (39.4 rpg), while Valencia is second to last (32.4 rpg).
After tight first half in the capital, visiting yellow-and-blue breaks out to extend perfect BSL start
Hapoel Jerusalem has won all three of its games since Mody Maor was promoted to the head coaching position, each by double figures.
Cellar-dweller Acre no match for Jerusalem • Maccabi Tel Aviv held to 1-1 draw by Ashdod
Yellow-and-blue hoping to gather momentum with progress to final of 2nd cup competition.
Cruyff disappointed as yellow-and-blue fails to gain ground; Ra’anana blanks Ashdod; Beitar hosts Beersheba.
Defeat to Lugano in Switzerland ends Israeli champion’s chances of reaching Europa League round-of-32
Israeli champion visits Lugano requiring three points in battle for round-of-32 qualification
Jerusalem hosts Maccabi on Sunday, December 3 when league action resumes following the international break.
After two seasons in which it failed to live up to its illustrious name, a scintillating start to 2017/18 has got the yellow-and- blue fans believing a return to the glory days is actually possible.
Yellow-and-blue beats one of the Euroleague favorites
It has taken more than five years and a change to a position but it seems that we are finally getting a look at the real Jordi Cruyff.
Fourth-quarter surge enough for Mac TA to claim comfortable triumph over struggling Haifa.
Belgrade wins, Maccabi Tel Aviv gains second defeat.
After two straight wins to begin campaign, yellow-and-blue loses nail-biter at home to Olympiacos.
"We are facing a long week with a busy schedule, but we will be ready."
Maccabi Tel Aviv overcame Hapoel Gilboa/ Galil.
NBA veteran Norris Cole led the charge with 24 points.
Top teams in the league appear outmatched when playing foreign teams.
With new-look roster beginning to gel, yellow-and-blue aims for first 2-0 Euroleague start in five years.
A perfect start of the season for Maccabi Tel Aviv.
Yellow-and-blue outscores Bamberg 33-12 in the fourth quarter to get campaign off on the right foot.
“We are a new team, but it feels great to come in and get a trophy,” one player said.
Maccabi Tel Aviv will face Maccabi Rishon Lezion in the semifinals in Holon on Tuesday.
There will be three more matches played on Sunday, which many players, including Maccabi captain Sheran Yeini, are unhappy about as it leaves them with little time to recover after fasting on Yom Kip
Both teams lost important players in the lead-up to the match.
Matters will not get any easier for Maccabi.
Veteran Gal Alberman joined from Maccabi Tel Aviv, while Bulgarian Georgi Kostadinov and Brazilian Caio were also brought in to solidify the midfield.
The yellow-and-blue is aiming to participate in the group stage of a European competition for a third straight season.
Derby County striker Nick Blackman is looking into signing up at Maccabi Tel Aviv soccer club.
By JPOST.COM STAFF
Yellow-and-blue takes leads into 2nd leg vs Panionios, Bnei Yehuda up against it
The two teams have a busy week ahead of them.
At 6 feet 10 inches (2.08m), Jonah Bolden is set to be Tel Aviv's new power player.
By JTA
Plovdiv wins 5-1 on aggregate • Bnei Yehuda blanks Trencin, advances to 3rd qualifying round
Yellow-and-blue to bring two-goal advantage to Iceland, Jerusalem needs goals in Bulgaria.
The Nazareth native will be the first Israeli-Arab to play for Maccabi.
The teams are looking to triumph in the first of the four ties they will need to come through to reach the group stage.
While coaching staff is set, yellow-and-blue roster still up in the air in effort to rebuild quickly.
National team winger departs yellow-and-blue; Buzaglo bids farewell to Beersheba.
Awaiting Maccabi in the second round is the winner of the tie between SJK Seinajoki of Finland and KR Reykjavik of Iceland.
“I grew up here at Maccabi and began as an eight-year old and was at the club until I was 16."
Veteran midfielder signs one-year deal in Jerusalem to join boyhood hero Ohana
Maccabi may have had no interest in his services when it could afford to be picky, but Shivek has been like manna from heaven for the team since his appointment three weeks ago.
Benayoun and Ben-Haim’s renaissance at Maccabi Tel Aviv this past season, combined with a long list of injuries, resulted in their call-up by coach Elisha Levy
Kan, the public broadcasting station, is now over 100 days old.
By GREER FAY CASHMAN