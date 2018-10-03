mafia israel

03.10.2018 | 23 Adar, 5778
Israeli troops kill Palestinian in West Bank clashes
Arab League secretary-general urges Guatemala to cancel embassy move
Israel urges Irish bank to shut accounts of boycott group
Palestinian leaders slam Israel after undercover police raid university campus
Police issue warning after cameras at women’s apparel shop hacked
Netanyahu opens U.N. exhibit honoring 3,000 years of Jewish history
'Fauda,' 'Shababnikim' sweep Israeli TV awards
Israeli NGO breaks participation record at Jerusalem Marathon
Prediction: Four scenarios for how Netanyahu’s coalition crisis might end
Police deny reports of state's witness Hefetz incriminating Likud ministers
Shaky coalition deal awaits Prime Minister Netanyahu’s okay
Haredi party United Torah Judaism split over enlistment law, budget crisis
Long-lost Leonard Cohen documentary heads for screens
Israeli photographer on Sony competition shortlist
Home is where the art is
Jerusalem runners on their marks for 8th marathon
Maccabi claims crucial conquest in Istanbul
Sela ousted at Indian Wells
Workers make explosive threats as massive Teva layoff strikes continue
Israel seeks to bring more women into the hi-tech industry
Nation girds for general strike today in protest of Teva layoffs
Teva Pharmaceuticals to lay off 14,000 employees worldwide, 1,750 in Israel
Can medical empathy survive the technological revolution?
Israeli-founded start-up raises $15m. to help fight heart failure
Israeli doctors are first to implant device for congestive heart failure
Rambam Hospital hosts Chinese teams, treats deformed children in Ghana
IN PHOTOS: Israel's winged winter residents
Watch: Thousands of migrating pelicans get free lunch in Israel
Pipeline failure for Tamar gas field to cause hiccup in electricity rates
Haifa Chemicals to close down two plants, layoff 800 workers
Column One: Achieving AIPAC’s mission
The Fifth Column: Incitement is coming in droves
Hoping for regime change in Iran
Fighting terrorism is a human right
Four arrested after balcony protest at Iranian embassy in London
White House to convene ‘brainstorming session’ to help Gaza Strip
Saudi Crown Prince signs off U.K. visit with push for fighter jet deal
Iranian agents accused of assassinating commander of Kurds in Iraq
Khamenei praises hijab after woman who removed headscarf was jailed
Saudi Arabia frees nine Iranian fishermen detained two years ago
Iran finds wreckage of crashed plane on top of mountain
France says committed to Iran deal, will keep talking to European, U.S. allies
Holocaust Museum rescinds award given to Myanmar's leader
Arab German security guards besiege Israeli tourist stand in Berlin
'Never Again': From a Holocaust phrase to a universal phrase
UK's Labour suspends members active in 'antisemitic' Facebook group
Soccer star Messi is newest ambassador for Israeli startup
Economic allies: The US and Israel's top partnerships
Teen wunderkind wows global forum with innovative app
Amazon reportedly to open up Israeli shipping center
Dem lawmaker does U-turn, condemns Farrakhan’s antisemitic speech
Watch: Documentary on Ruth Bader Ginsburg to debut in May
Report: Trump spoke to witnesses about talks they had with special counsel
Pornstar Stormy Daniels sues Trump over 'hush agreement'
Analysis: Clinton falls amid assault on establishment
Clinton concedes: 'We have still not shattered that highest and hardest glass ceiling'
Hillary Clinton and the glass ceiling: Cracked but intact
NY hassidic village loyal to Clinton despite Trump popularity among ultra-Orthodox
Trump reportedly picks friend of Jared Kushner to serve in administration
Trump calls UN 'sad,' days after Israeli settlements vote
Saddam Hussein's daughter touts Trump's 'political sensibility'
Dermer calls on Trump to move embassy to Jerusalem
This week in 60 seconds: Netanyahu addresses AIPAC Policy Conference in DC
This week in 60 seconds: Ancient St. Nicholas ring unearthed in Israel
This week in 60 seconds: Abbas calls for international peace conference
Eight Artistic Gifts for Eight Nights of Passover
Podcast: Three Ladies, Three Lattes
Podcast: Does Trump love Jews or embolden antisemitic voices?
Why Starbucks failed in Israel (and only in Israel)
Taxicab Diplomacy: Trump vs. Clinton
This week in 60 seconds: Israel strikes Iranian targets in Syria
Warning: Weddings can be hazardous to your health
Race for respect
Port of Tel Aviv: More than a pretty picture
Creating chaos
THE PEOPLE & THE BOOK: Reading Esther after Auschwitz
Transfigured night
Beacon of hope
Can I be Jewish and lucky?
When the stars align
THE TISCH: Fragrance of sinners
PARASHAT VAYAKHEL-PEKUDEI: Between vision and execution
A spiritual evolution
THIS WEEK IN JERUSALEM: Going? Staying? Go!
It’s four o’clock somewhere
Israel film dreams and reality
עֵין-גֶדִי
סִיבָּה טוֹבָה
חַדְרֵי הַבַּיִת
בְּכָל זֹאת אֵינֶנִי נִפְרָד
Testimony by casino magnate may come back to hurt him if trial resumes in US court.
By JPOST.COM STAFF
La police israélienne connaît un succès limité dans la lutte contre la vague de crimes mafieux. Une frêle lueur d’espoir semble poindre cependant.
By PAUL ALSTER
Video evidence shows an SUV ramming Mallil and Oshana on a motorcycle knocking them to the ground.
By JACOB GOFF KLEIN
The crime boss's ability to beat the system time and again is a sign of the police’s challenges in coping with organized crim
By NATAN ODENHEIMER
Russian members of the Tanski gang tried to set Eshel prison in south Israel ablaze on Monday, the fires was put out and no one was hurt.
By YASSER OKBI/ MAARIV HASHAVUA,HAGAY HACOHEN
The incident comes as a number of suspected gangland hits have taken place throughout Israel.
By ELIYAHU KAMISHER
On Sunday, six defendants were indicted for murder for a violent vendetta killing between two rival crime families.
By BEN HARTMAN
The defendant, Hagai Zaguri, is known for being a major underworld figure in and around the Be’ersheba area, and in 2012 was sentenced to 15 years in prison.
Rahamim Aharoni dies at home in Tel Aviv at age 77 of illness.
In the photo, one of the victims of Tuesday’s bombing can be seen lying naked from the waist down on a hospital bed, suffering from extreme injuries to his legs.
Underworld figure linked to mob boss Amir Mulner wounded in explosion.
One of the main ways organized crime affects housing and construction prices is through the use of “security companies” that extort exorbitant fees from contractors.
By BEN HARTMAN,NIV ELIS
Tel Aviv police say local police made arrest of Shay Musli as part of a cooperative investigation.
The investigation, known as Case 512, covers a global drug trafficking, money laundering and tax evasion network run by the Abergil family mainly from 2002-2006.
By YONAH JEREMY BOB
On numerous occasions in the past she’s been questioned under caution in relation to investigations involving her husband, including on suspicion of obstruction of justice.
The mob boss was among dozens of suspects arrested in late May in the “Case 512” investigation, which police officials have referred to as one of the biggest in the history of Israel.
Number of state witnesses in case now at least 6; lawyer for underworld figures ask police in court about meetings where mob hits allegedly planned.
Historic organized crime dragnet spanning multiple countries results in 57 arrests, and counting.
By DANIEL K. EISENBUD
Rishon Lezion District Court judge orders man remanded for 15 days for allegedly killing Elzam in prison cell the night before he was scheduled to testify against underworld figure.
The suspects in the bombing, which targeted mobster Ze’ev Rosenstein at a change store he frequented on Yehuda HaLevi Street, are among 44 people arrested by police on Monday morning.
Authorities arrest Moti Hassin for illegal firearms possession, money laundering, and tax crimes.
Indictment against 8 mob associates details how Shay Musli and his right-hand man Avihel Wahel allegedly planned the murders of three underworld rivals.
Blood fued between two major crime families have left over a dozen dead in recent years.
Michael Mor, long one of Israel’s most notorious crime bosses, was apparently the intended target of Saturday night's shooting.
Deadly blood feud between two underground crime families spilling into the streets of southern Israel.
Police say that Avi Ruhan, 51, head of one of Israel’s major crime organizations, orchestrated the car bomb on January 23rd in Hod Hasharon that killed Shay Bachar.
Organized crime associate gunned down by police while fleeing botched mob hit.
Adi Mahlouf, 38, is a well-known underworld figure who police say was on his way to sell the ready-to-use 2kg bomb when he was arrested on December 15th.
The Israel Police have had limited success in combating a surge of Mafia-type killings that have struck some cities and towns.
What can we learn from Roberto Saviano, author of ‘Gomorrah,’ and how can we apply it to the Israeli mafia situation?
By TERRANCE MINTNER
Victim "known to police"; authorities not able to clarify if bombing was part of ongoing feud or one-off attack by criminal rival.
“Criminality is in their DNA. Even when they are legit these guys can never be totally legit,” senior police intelligence officer says.
Eitan Hiya, 8 other co-conspirators allegedly extorted large amounts of money from wedding hall owner.
Mafioso, Israeli football club manager case involves the extortion of millions of shekels from a series of victims.
Jerusalem District Court ruled that Abergil was returned to Israel legally and that there is not a legal justification to return Abergil.
Top officer says police know the people responsible for most of the recent underworld bombings in Israel.
Head of Police Investigations and Intelligence branch rejects comments made by Joseph Sapira.
Suspects to appear in court; police beef up patrols after wave of underworld crime killings.
Netanyahu: Underworld criminals should be ‘running scared’
Yitzhaki, head of the Israel Police Investigations and Intelligence Branch, tells MKs that criminals steal most of their bombs from IDF.
15 years after his father was killed in an infamous mob hit, Yossi Buhbut met same fate following reported romantic dispute.
Return for remainder of sentence comes as police are embroiled in scandal and facing criticism of their ability to fight underworld crime.
Our wise guys are getting pretty uppity – but why not, especially since everyone else is, too.
By LAWRENCE RIFKIN