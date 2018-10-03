03.10.2018 | 23 Adar, 5778
Israeli troops kill Palestinian in West Bank clashes
Arab League secretary-general urges Guatemala to cancel embassy move
Israel urges Irish bank to shut accounts of boycott group
Palestinian leaders slam Israel after undercover police raid university campus
Police issue warning after cameras at women’s apparel shop hacked
Netanyahu opens U.N. exhibit honoring 3,000 years of Jewish history
'Fauda,' 'Shababnikim' sweep Israeli TV awards
Israeli NGO breaks participation record at Jerusalem Marathon
Prediction: Four scenarios for how Netanyahu’s coalition crisis might end
Police deny reports of state's witness Hefetz incriminating Likud ministers
Shaky coalition deal awaits Prime Minister Netanyahu’s okay
Haredi party United Torah Judaism split over enlistment law, budget crisis
Long-lost Leonard Cohen documentary heads for screens
Israeli photographer on Sony competition shortlist
Home is where the art is
Jerusalem runners on their marks for 8th marathon
Maccabi claims crucial conquest in Istanbul
Sela ousted at Indian Wells
Workers make explosive threats as massive Teva layoff strikes continue
Israel seeks to bring more women into the hi-tech industry
Nation girds for general strike today in protest of Teva layoffs
Teva Pharmaceuticals to lay off 14,000 employees worldwide, 1,750 in Israel
Can medical empathy survive the technological revolution?
Israeli-founded start-up raises $15m. to help fight heart failure
Israeli doctors are first to implant device for congestive heart failure
Rambam Hospital hosts Chinese teams, treats deformed children in Ghana
IN PHOTOS: Israel's winged winter residents
Watch: Thousands of migrating pelicans get free lunch in Israel
Pipeline failure for Tamar gas field to cause hiccup in electricity rates
Haifa Chemicals to close down two plants, layoff 800 workers
Column One: Achieving AIPAC’s mission
The Fifth Column: Incitement is coming in droves
Hoping for regime change in Iran
Fighting terrorism is a human right
Four arrested after balcony protest at Iranian embassy in London
White House to convene ‘brainstorming session’ to help Gaza Strip
Saudi Crown Prince signs off U.K. visit with push for fighter jet deal
Iranian agents accused of assassinating commander of Kurds in Iraq
Khamenei praises hijab after woman who removed headscarf was jailed
Saudi Arabia frees nine Iranian fishermen detained two years ago
Iran finds wreckage of crashed plane on top of mountain
France says committed to Iran deal, will keep talking to European, U.S. allies
Holocaust Museum rescinds award given to Myanmar's leader
Arab German security guards besiege Israeli tourist stand in Berlin
'Never Again': From a Holocaust phrase to a universal phrase
UK's Labour suspends members active in 'antisemitic' Facebook group
Soccer star Messi is newest ambassador for Israeli startup
Economic allies: The US and Israel's top partnerships
Teen wunderkind wows global forum with innovative app
Amazon reportedly to open up Israeli shipping center
Dem lawmaker does U-turn, condemns Farrakhan’s antisemitic speech
Watch: Documentary on Ruth Bader Ginsburg to debut in May
Report: Trump spoke to witnesses about talks they had with special counsel
Pornstar Stormy Daniels sues Trump over 'hush agreement'
Analysis: Clinton falls amid assault on establishment
Clinton concedes: 'We have still not shattered that highest and hardest glass ceiling'
Hillary Clinton and the glass ceiling: Cracked but intact
NY hassidic village loyal to Clinton despite Trump popularity among ultra-Orthodox
Trump reportedly picks friend of Jared Kushner to serve in administration
Trump calls UN 'sad,' days after Israeli settlements vote
Saddam Hussein's daughter touts Trump's 'political sensibility'
Dermer calls on Trump to move embassy to Jerusalem
This week in 60 seconds: Netanyahu addresses AIPAC Policy Conference in DC
This week in 60 seconds: Ancient St. Nicholas ring unearthed in Israel
This week in 60 seconds: Abbas calls for international peace conference
Eight Artistic Gifts for Eight Nights of Passover
Podcast: Three Ladies, Three Lattes
Podcast: Does Trump love Jews or embolden antisemitic voices?
Why Starbucks failed in Israel (and only in Israel)
Taxicab Diplomacy: Trump vs. Clinton
This week in 60 seconds: Israel strikes Iranian targets in Syria
Warning: Weddings can be hazardous to your health
Race for respect
Port of Tel Aviv: More than a pretty picture
Creating chaos
THE PEOPLE & THE BOOK: Reading Esther after Auschwitz
Transfigured night
Beacon of hope
Can I be Jewish and lucky?
When the stars align
THE TISCH: Fragrance of sinners
PARASHAT VAYAKHEL-PEKUDEI: Between vision and execution
A spiritual evolution
THIS WEEK IN JERUSALEM: Going? Staying? Go!
It’s four o’clock somewhere
Israel film dreams and reality
עֵין-גֶדִי
סִיבָּה טוֹבָה
חַדְרֵי הַבַּיִת
בְּכָל זֹאת אֵינֶנִי נִפְרָד
The Christian Edition- one month free subscription
Small gifts – big results
ICEJ: No nation can complain about U.S. J'lem embassy move
Oil in the North: Moses’ blessing coming to life
Belgian Evangelical Christians Plant Trees in the Galilee
KKL Finland Celebrates Tu Bishvat and its 100th Anniversary
Ben Shemen Flowers Race Blends Technology and Nature
German Christian Delegation Visits Netiv HaAsara on the Gaza Border
Is Israel a Colony?
Sending Your Dear Ones Out to Play
Family Matters
Durdane Agayeva:" I will never forget the 8 days of hell and humiliation in the Armenian captivity"
Malaysian Prime Minister Najib Razak and his ruling party have been burnishing their Islamic credentials with the aim of boosting their chances in the general election.
By REUTERS
The entire world has remained focused on the fate of a Malaysian airliner, so that supposedly intelligent people engage their peers in endless, but useless, speculation.
By PINCHAS LANDAU
Assembly celebrating jubilee of Holy City’s reunification declared illegal.
By BENJAMIN GLATT
Malaysia recently banned all travel to Israel over security concerns arising from last summer’s Gaza conflict and the threat posed by the Islamic State.
By JNS.ORG
Army had initially included the photograph of the fancy mall in Malaysia in order to show there's no humanitarian crisis in Gaza.
By TOVAH LAZAROFF
Removal of restrictions reportedly will allow an unlimited number of Malaysian Christians to visit Israel for up to 21 days at a time.
By HERB KEINON
Malaysian vessel carrying Moldovan flag tried to break Gaza blockade; Malaysian-based Perdan Foundation was behind to incident.
Vessel flying the Moldovan flag tried to break through Gaza blockade; Malaysian-based Perdan Foundation was behind incident.
Comme souvent, les hérauts de la justice et de la droiture ont l’indignation toute relative
By MICHÈLE MAZEL
On Wednesday, June 20, KKL-JNF opened a learning center for sustainable development at the Rio +20 Conference, along with a workshop on floodwater harvesting and afforestation as means to rehabilitate degraded lands.
By KKL-JNF STAFF
Former Jerusalemite Ilya Grad was recently crowned the world’s best Thai boxer as well as one of the world’s 50 most gorgeous and talented Jewish men.
By ABIGAIL KLEIN LEICHMAN
Social media users in Muslim-majority Malaysia vowed to boycott US companies, such as McDonald's Corp, following US President Trump's decision.
The technology used to search for the missing plane has made a remote part of the Indian Ocean one of the most thoroughly mapped regions of the deep ocean.
French investigators ascertain that a 2-2.5 meter (6.5-8 feet) wing surface known as a flaperon, belonged to missing airliner.
"Leaders are afraid if their religiosity is questioned, that they may anger, or lose voters," says adviser to women's rights organization.
Malaysia does not currently consider marital rape illegal; However, a husband who threatens violence or harms his wife is liable to face five years in prison.
By JPOST.COM STAFF
Multinational search is focused in Java Sea; pilot sought to change course, no distress signal sent.
Officials optimistic that plane could be found soon; no new acoustic signals picked up; search area refined with help of earlier "pings."
Official optimistic plane could be found soon; search area for jet refined with help of new "pings."
On the weekend, a US Navy "towed pinger locator" picked up two signals consistent with black box locator beacons.
A "ping" was picked up by a black box detector, its source is still unknown; White floating objects also seen in the area.
US Navy Towed Pinger Locator joins search; plane's black box locator beacon battery life running out; surface area search to continue.
New search area 1,100 km northeast of where previous debris was seen.
Shift in search based on analysis of radar data in Malaysia; new search area 1,100 km northeast of where possible debris seen.
Sources close to investigation tell British 'Telegraph' that data suggest plane was intact when it crashed.
By REUTERS,JPOST.COM STAFF
Najib Razak says satellite information shows plane's last position was remote area in middle of Indian Ocean with no possible landing site.
Weather conditions in search area forecast to deteriorate; US Seventh Fleet flies in black box detector.
The latest possible lead came as the search for Flight MH370 entered its third week, with still no confirmed trace of the Boeing 777.
The object was spotted 75 miles from a location where possible debris was sighted by another satellite in the remote ocean off western Australia.
Malaysian officials "hopeful but cautious" about the Australian discovery, which officials said were spotted by satellite four days ago.
Search area covers vast northern and southern corridors; southern route seen most likely as northern corridor overland; no wreckage found so far.
Total search area totals 7.68 million sq km; Thailand says it detected plane re-crossing peninsula.
Convicted terrorist testified that he sold a bomb to Malaysian jihadists for the purpose of a hijacking, 'Telegraph' reports.
Authorities search homes of pilots in week-old hunt for Boeing 777 that is now suspected of being hijacked.
Najib Razak says satellite data suggests jet flew north towards Kazakhstan or south over Indian Ocean; police search home of pilot of missing flight.
"What we can say is we are looking at sabotage, with hijack still on the cards," says senior Malaysian police official.
Searching for the truth, officials turn to satellites, somewhat successfully, to track movements of missing plane.
On Thursday, two sources report the unidentified aircraft appeared to be following a common navigational route over the islands.
Last plot on radar's tracking suggest plane was flying toward India's Andaman Islands, a chain of isles between Andaman Sea, Bay of Bengal.
Investigators said earlier they believed aircraft flew for a total of 5 hours based on data sent to ground from plane's engines.
Investigators believe aircraft flew for a total of 5 hours based on data sent to ground from plane's engines.
Travel agent refuses to book his client on flight presumed to have crashed; Jewish law forbids facilitating breaking the sabbath.
By JTA
Secretary General Ronald Noble suggested that two men who boarded using stolen passports may have been smuggled by traffickers.
Nikolai Brodskii, 43, of the Siberian city of Irkutsk, appears on missing Malaysian Airlines plane’s passenger manifest.
Dozens of ships and aircraft from 10 countries scoured the seas around Malaysia and south of Vietnam.
At least two on passenger list were not onboard, bringing up questions of possible foul play; US sends FBI to assist.
Lawyers for Catholic paper had argued that word Allah predates Islam and had been used extensively by Christians for centuries.
A country need not have any Jews or diplomatic relations with Jerusalem for Israel to take center stage in politics.
While it didn't concede that Israeli player was object of racist abuse, Malaysia says behavior not "reflection of feelings of majority of fans."
By JEREMY SHARON
Gov't backed paper: "The Jews will find ways to destroy our prosperity and well-being"; Simon Wiesenthal Center condemns "hateful lies."
By JTA AND JPOST.COM STAFF
Gov't backed newspaper: "The Jews will find ways to destroy our prosperity and well-being."
Mohsen namjoo, who was convicted in absentia by Iran for ridiculing the Koran, is banned from performing in the east Asian island nation.
By ASSOCIATED PRESS
Although not illegal, officials have mounted a campaign insisting romantic gestures might tempt young people into having premarital sex.
US court convicts former second-in-command of Philippines Islamist group Abu-Sayyaf for holding 4 US citizens for ransom in 1995.
Power and cell phone coverage was wiped out in several areas and trains to the city were canceled in southern commercial hub of Hat Yai.
Winner beats rivals, becomes Malaysia's top role model for younger Muslims.
Palestinian man attempts suicide at flotilla solidarity rally.
Deputy finance minister Chor: Move to curb illegal betting and avoid losing tax revenue of over $1 billion; Islamic opposition slams decision.
Local opposition claims cop headquarters infiltrated by Israeli spies.
Some 200 people outside Swedish embassy burn Lars Vilks picture, flag.
American officials will meet with government, company officials in Malaysia that import crude from Tehran.
Suspects said to have passed information to US officials at embassies; Tehran identifies 42 CIA officers apparently working with spies.
IDF forces dock ship in Ashdod, none harmed.
In 2015, Malaysia came under a great deal of international criticism for preventing two Israelis windsurfers from competing in the Youth Sailing World Championships.
Singapore lives in constant fear of a Malaysian invasion; this fear has encouraged the tightening of the bond between Singapore and Israel.
The sport’s governing body said that it “deeply regrets” that Israel’s representatives were unable to compete “due to the conditions imposed by the Malaysian authorities.”
By ALLON SINAI
Israel demands assurances of future participation from World Sailing.
World Sailing President insists that the organization will not accept a situation in which one nation is unable to compete.
Organizers demanded that the surfers would not compete under the Israel flag and wouldn't be allowed to use any symbol identifiable with Israel on their clothes or surfboards.
It appears that the Gaza truce will stick permitting the airlines and the entire tourist industry to salvage what they can of 2014.
By MARK FELDMAN
Islamic tourism opens new markets and facilities become "Islamic-compliant."
By LINDA GRADSTEIN/THE MEDIA LINE
Born and raised in the west Malaysian state of Malacca, Muhammad Wanndy left for Raqqa with his wife in 2014.
Many mark the holiday by spending time with family and friends, reading the Koran and giving charity.
By ARIEL BEN SOLOMON
Hamza Kashgari's comments seen as blasphemy in homeland; deported by Malaysia 4 days after fleeing death threats.
Minor measures taken to sharpen Israel’s air safety protocols following the disappearance of the Malaysia Airlines jet.
By SHARON UDASIN
Will Israeli diplomat David Roet’s visit be a one-time anomaly or the start of a new beginning in Israeli-Malaysian relations?
By JPOST EDITORIAL
Malaysia, it’s time to abandon outmoded thinking and intolerance.
By TED GOVER
With modern technology, it is perfectly feasible to add video recordings, ejectable black boxes and cloud storage.
By MAURICE OSTROFF
How is it that in an age of hi-tech doodads,
something as big as an airliner can simply disappear?
By LAWRENCE RIFKIN
Mahathir was applauded by the attendants at the conference, including top leaders of all Muslim nations.
By MANFRED GERSTENFELD
Israeli soccer star was allegedly subject to racist slurs during Chelsea friendly match in Kuala Lumpur; Malaysian football association contrite.
This cute video of kittens listening to a busker in Malaysia has gone viral over the last few days. Who knew they had such a good attention span!
By OLIVIA FINE
In this week's 'Weekend Edition,' JPost TV takes a look at the biggest stories of the year, and how conspirators have connected them to the state of Israel, regardless of the facts.
By LAUREN IZSO