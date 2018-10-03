03.10.2018 | 23 Adar, 5778
Israeli troops kill Palestinian in West Bank clashes
Arab League secretary-general urges Guatemala to cancel embassy move
Israel urges Irish bank to shut accounts of boycott group
Palestinian leaders slam Israel after undercover police raid university campus
Police issue warning after cameras at women’s apparel shop hacked
Netanyahu opens U.N. exhibit honoring 3,000 years of Jewish history
'Fauda,' 'Shababnikim' sweep Israeli TV awards
Israeli NGO breaks participation record at Jerusalem Marathon
Prediction: Four scenarios for how Netanyahu’s coalition crisis might end
Police deny reports of state's witness Hefetz incriminating Likud ministers
Shaky coalition deal awaits Prime Minister Netanyahu’s okay
Haredi party United Torah Judaism split over enlistment law, budget crisis
Long-lost Leonard Cohen documentary heads for screens
Israeli photographer on Sony competition shortlist
Home is where the art is
Jerusalem runners on their marks for 8th marathon
Maccabi claims crucial conquest in Istanbul
Sela ousted at Indian Wells
Workers make explosive threats as massive Teva layoff strikes continue
Israel seeks to bring more women into the hi-tech industry
Nation girds for general strike today in protest of Teva layoffs
Teva Pharmaceuticals to lay off 14,000 employees worldwide, 1,750 in Israel
Can medical empathy survive the technological revolution?
Israeli-founded start-up raises $15m. to help fight heart failure
Israeli doctors are first to implant device for congestive heart failure
Rambam Hospital hosts Chinese teams, treats deformed children in Ghana
IN PHOTOS: Israel's winged winter residents
Watch: Thousands of migrating pelicans get free lunch in Israel
Pipeline failure for Tamar gas field to cause hiccup in electricity rates
Haifa Chemicals to close down two plants, layoff 800 workers
Column One: Achieving AIPAC’s mission
The Fifth Column: Incitement is coming in droves
Hoping for regime change in Iran
Fighting terrorism is a human right
Egyptian court sentences 10 to death for planning attacks
Four arrested after balcony protest at Iranian embassy in London
White House to convene ‘brainstorming session’ to help Gaza Strip
Saudi Crown Prince signs off U.K. visit with push for fighter jet deal
Khamenei praises hijab after woman who removed headscarf was jailed
Saudi Arabia frees nine Iranian fishermen detained two years ago
Iran finds wreckage of crashed plane on top of mountain
France says committed to Iran deal, will keep talking to European, U.S. allies
Holocaust Museum rescinds award given to Myanmar's leader
Arab German security guards besiege Israeli tourist stand in Berlin
'Never Again': From a Holocaust phrase to a universal phrase
UK's Labour suspends members active in 'antisemitic' Facebook group
Soccer star Messi is newest ambassador for Israeli startup
Economic allies: The US and Israel's top partnerships
Teen wunderkind wows global forum with innovative app
Amazon reportedly to open up Israeli shipping center
Dem lawmaker does U-turn, condemns Farrakhan’s antisemitic speech
Watch: Documentary on Ruth Bader Ginsburg to debut in May
Report: Trump spoke to witnesses about talks they had with special counsel
Pornstar Stormy Daniels sues Trump over 'hush agreement'
Analysis: Clinton falls amid assault on establishment
Clinton concedes: 'We have still not shattered that highest and hardest glass ceiling'
Hillary Clinton and the glass ceiling: Cracked but intact
NY hassidic village loyal to Clinton despite Trump popularity among ultra-Orthodox
Trump reportedly picks friend of Jared Kushner to serve in administration
Trump calls UN 'sad,' days after Israeli settlements vote
Saddam Hussein's daughter touts Trump's 'political sensibility'
Dermer calls on Trump to move embassy to Jerusalem
This week in 60 seconds: Netanyahu addresses AIPAC Policy Conference in DC
This week in 60 seconds: Ancient St. Nicholas ring unearthed in Israel
This week in 60 seconds: Abbas calls for international peace conference
Eight Artistic Gifts for Eight Nights of Passover
Podcast: Three Ladies, Three Lattes
Podcast: Does Trump love Jews or embolden antisemitic voices?
Why Starbucks failed in Israel (and only in Israel)
Taxicab Diplomacy: Trump vs. Clinton
This week in 60 seconds: Israel strikes Iranian targets in Syria
Warning: Weddings can be hazardous to your health
Race for respect
Port of Tel Aviv: More than a pretty picture
Creating chaos
THE PEOPLE & THE BOOK: Reading Esther after Auschwitz
Transfigured night
Beacon of hope
Can I be Jewish and lucky?
When the stars align
THE TISCH: Fragrance of sinners
PARASHAT VAYAKHEL-PEKUDEI: Between vision and execution
A spiritual evolution
THIS WEEK IN JERUSALEM: Going? Staying? Go!
It’s four o’clock somewhere
Israel film dreams and reality
עֵין-גֶדִי
סִיבָּה טוֹבָה
חַדְרֵי הַבַּיִת
בְּכָל זֹאת אֵינֶנִי נִפְרָד
The Christian Edition- one month free subscription
Small gifts – big results
ICEJ: No nation can complain about U.S. J'lem embassy move
Oil in the North: Moses’ blessing coming to life
Belgian Evangelical Christians Plant Trees in the Galilee
KKL Finland Celebrates Tu Bishvat and its 100th Anniversary
Ben Shemen Flowers Race Blends Technology and Nature
German Christian Delegation Visits Netiv HaAsara on the Gaza Border
Is Israel a Colony?
Sending Your Dear Ones Out to Play
Family Matters
Durdane Agayeva:" I will never forget the 8 days of hell and humiliation in the Armenian captivity"
The IDF maintains that it limits the movement of Palestinians in the West Bank for security purposes, such as preventing attacks against Israelis.
By ADAM RASGON
Novelty attraction of marathons has worn off. A five-hour concert with two refreshmentless intermissions is a fatiguing event.
By URY EPPSTEIN
Peggy Cidor's round-up of city affairs.
By PEGGY CIDOR
A four-day jazz ensemble marathon starts tonight in Tel Aviv.
By BARRY DAVIS
Of the 3,093 runners, more than 72% of participants were Palestinian, and the remaining runners came from 49 different nations.
By ARIEL COHEN
While most post-high school yeshiva students come to Israel for the year to learn Jewish texts and tour the lands, Joe Benun takes on the Jerusalem Marathon.
By DAN BLAS
Running race to pass sites of Holocaust of Jewish remembrance in the Italian capital.
By JTA
In the fifth year of the USA Pro Challenge, an Israeli team is making its debut among the 16 teams competing.
Youth and sports ministers declare boycott saying marathon's route "misguides public into believing J'lem is Israel's capital."
By JPOST.COM STAFF
1 décès et 34 hospitalisations. Une enquête va être ouverte sur la décision municipale de maintenir l’épreuve.
By BEN HARTMAN ET JUDY SIEGEL
Vendredi 1er mars, 20 000 coureurs s’étaient donné rendez-vous pour participer au troisième marathon de la capitale israélienne. Retour en image.
By MARIE-SARAH SEEBERGER
Il est en lice pour le Marathon des Sables. Un expert israélien du marketing en matière de hautes technologies se lance dans la course pour une campagne de charité
By LIAT COLLINS
The scenes were all too familiar. As a reporter in Israel over the past decade, I have covered too many terrorist attacks,
By YAAKOV KATZ
Road closures due to Jerusalem Marathon will make travel in the city difficult.
By MELANIE LIDMAN
Jerusalem’s second annual marathon again raises runners’ morale in the shadow of terror.
Blind from birth, Richard Bernstein, completes his 17th full marathon in Jerusalem.
By HADAS PARUSH
Magen David Adom volunteers will be stationed alongside the entire course of the marathon, as well as in the medical tent at the finish line.
By JUDY SIEGEL-ITZKOVICH
World Walking Day will be marked in Israeli cities and towns on Friday, to raise public awareness of the importance of physical activity for a healthy life.
“These children are, in a way, facing marathons every day of their lives.”
By ARIEL DOMINIQUE HENDELMAN
The 2015 run will kick off on November 18 at 6 p.m. and end on the 20th in Eilat.
A self-described ‘non-political’ West Bank marathon gets more than 3,000 runners moving to highlight the restrictions Palestinians face.
In a city where few people agree on any issue, the marathon brought about a beautiful sense of unity.
Peggy Cidor’s round-up of city affairs.
Four runners share why they are in the race.
Despite the event’s overwhelming success, some residents complained about road closures and lack of public transportation.
By GREER FAY CASHMAN
Four runners with inspiring stories tell ‘In Jerusalem’ why they are running in this year’s marathon.
"Mark your calendars," says Mayor and competitive runner Nir Barkat. The Jerusalem Marathon is going to become an annual event.
The Jerusalem Marathon has inspired many people to compete for a cause, raising thousands of shekels while training for their races.
As Meretz city councillors contest the route of the Jerusalem Marathon, which includes Jewish neighborhoods over the Green Line, Arab residents seem to be taking the widely publicized mega-event in their stride.
Prosecutors present the jury with video of the immediate aftermath of the bombing, showing mangled bodies along the shrapnel-strewn sidewalk.
By REUTERS
Law enforcement official: Suspects advanced date of attack because they completed building bombs sooner than anticipated.
Check out this year's courageous runners!
The Israel National Anti-Doping Organization sent an angry letter to the Israel Athletics Association, claiming that the IAA didn’t comply with anti-doping regulations at the Tiberias marathon.
By ALLON SINAI
The Bible Marathon recently came under scrutiny, when it had its membership revoked by the Association of International Marathons and Distance Races.
By MAAYAN HOFFMAN
Over 30,000 ran through the capital's streets on Friday, hitting a record of participants in the 42 km challenge.
By JERUSALEM POST SPORTS STAFF
The Jerusalem District Police said they sought to ensure the proper functioning of the marathon by dealing with any threats and “intentions by various parties to try to disrupt the event.”
By ELIYAHU KAMISHER,JPOST.COM STAFF
Though the first leg of the marathon began at 7:00 a.m., Israel Police were already blocking off the city's roadways at 5:45 a.m.
Haredim threaten to disrupt Friday’s event over the arrest of a draft dodger from their community.
By DANIEL K. EISENBUD
Eight runners share their stories en route to the White City’s big event.
By AMIR AFSAI
By COMPILED BY JULIE STEIGERWALD
The marathon's courses highlighted some of Jerusalem's distinctive historical sites and the race is considered particularly challenging due to the Israeli capital's rolling terrain.
Friday's sixth annual International Jerusalem Marathon will draw approximately 25,000 registered runners from across the globe.
Breast cancer survivors not only go on with life but triumphantly take part in the Tel Aviv Marathon.
By JULIE STEIGERWALD
Tadesse Dabi crosses finish line in 2:18:20h; some 25,000 runners from 60 different countries participate in race around the capital.
Group of Jewish clergy run 26.2 mile marathon for charity; “We feel strongly that this is one way to serve the entire swath of humanity," says NYC rabbi.
By JORDANA HORN, JERUSALEM POST CORRESPONDENT
Readers respond to the latest 'Magazine' articles.
By JERUSALEM POST READERS
While the appeal of marathons is for their physical challenge and diverse locations, two long-distance courses in the West Bank have an extra element: politics.
By DARA FRANK
There’s a good reason many of us were quick to point to Muslims after the Boston Marathon bombings
By LAWRENCE RIFKIN
A short roundup of what citizens of other countries are reading about the Middle East.
By COMPILED BY THE MEDIA LINE
In attempting to find out everything about the Boston bombers, are Americans looking for answers in all of the wrong places?
By ILAN MANN
Boston bomber should cooperate with authorities in exchange for his life, thus denying him martyrdom.
By ALAN M. DERSHOWITZ
Yarden Frankl raises money by the seat of his pants, literally.
By JOSH HASTEN
What is it like to run the Jerusalem marathon?
Blind runner Eitam Israeli and his guide will be setting the pace for two hours for 150 people in the half-marathon.
Londoner Naomi Coleman is running the Tel Aviv Marathon to raise money for a charity set up in her late brother’s name.
Seven members of the Beit Shemesh Running Club will run the full Tel Aviv Gillette Marathon after doing so in Jerusalem.
Tel Aviv Marathon will include 30-km hand cycle race. It’s a sport that is giving disabled competitors renewed confidence, a new lease on life.
Years ago, I came up with the brilliant idea of running a marathon before my 40th birthday. It seemed like a good idea at the time.
By AKIN AJAYI
Fortunately for the marathon planners, the Strip is almost exactly the length of a marathon, at around 42 kilometers from north to south.
By BEN HARTMAN
J'lem says 22 Palestinian runners don't stand up to criteria for passage between the Gaza Strip and the West Bank.
By YONAH JEREMY BOB
After 29-year-old died from heat stroke in half-marathon, Friday's full marathon officially cancelled due to hot weather.
Twelve participants in serious condition after running in extreme heat; Huldai: Due to Obama's visit we couldn't delay races.
By BEN HARTMAN AND JUDY SIEGEL-ITZKOVICH
Seventeen thousand runners set to descend on capital in an event that is expected to pump NIS 10 million into the local economy.
At least 25,000 runners participate in the city-wide race; Kenyan Sammy Tu takes home $10,000 prize for new record.
By BEN HARTMAN AND JPOST.COM STAFF
Street closures expected to cause heavy morning gridlock; tens of thousands expected to partake in event.
London mom to run in TA marathon to support fellow bereaved families.
By RUTH EGLASH
More than 15,000 runners participate in annual marathon; race takes place in capital 1 day after soldier stabbed.
12,000 runners to take part in Jerusalem’s second annual marathon; participants expected to boost tourism coffers.
Teachers also angry students along race route will miss school.
Nader al-Masri, who represented Palestine at the Olympics, completed the UNRWA-organized course in two hours, 42 minutes, 47 seconds.
Ten thousand people are set to run the marathon, half marathon, 10k, and 4.2-km. fun run in the first international event.
Chief of police places all districts on highest state of alert; 2,000 officers to be deployed to secure Jerusalem Marathon.
By YAAKOV LAPPIN
1,000 runners from abroad to take part; mayor shows race route from platform 50 meters in the air.
‘Post’ reporter joins Mayor Nir Barkat for a training run before Jerusalem's first International Marathon which could change the city's image abroad.
Ultramarathon runner Ashmoret Mishal is making a name for herself - from endurance athlete to business coach.
By LINDA GRADSTEIN
Marathon man: Aging is inevitable – running is optional.
By YOSSI MELMAN
I find it fun to ask marathoners why they decided to do such a crazy thing. For me it was a combination of a challenge and a way of thumbing my nose at the Angel of Death.
By BARRY LEFF
Why was the medical advice ignored – or was it a financial decision to go ahead with the half marathon?
UNRWA cannot be seen to condone the gender discrimination being enforced by Hamas on religious grounds.
Rarely have I read such an emotional, beautifully descriptive and uplifting article as Melanie Lidman’s “unique spirit of city helped us over finish line.”
Zemiro was first to book his place at 2012 Games, but seemed destined to miss out on London Olympics after failing a drug test.
Anti-Doping Committee of Israel court settles for a one-month suspension and a reprimand following Zemiro's failed drug test.
35-year-old, who became the first Israeli athlete to book his place in the 2012 Games tested positive for Terbutaline.
Second Annual Jerusalem Marathon set to kick off, featuring more than 15,000 runners.
J’lem Marathon ends in confusion as leaders run off course; overall success despite glitches.
By DANIEL BLAS
Two days after bombing, more than 10,000 participants forecast for Friday’s festivities in the Holyland capital.
The first annual Jerusalem Marathon later this month will provide spectacular views of 5,000+ years of history for spectators and competitors alike.
Over 11,000 people have already registered to take part in the various races of the Tel Aviv Marathon.
By JPOST SPORTS STAFF
For the first time in the 5,000+ year history of the city, Jerusalem will be hosting a professional running event of such a large magnitude.
As winter sets in, things are simultaneously heating up in Jerusalem with some memorable world-class events.
By ITRAVELJERUSALEM.COM TEAM
Ori Sasson, and Yehuda Yitzchak HaYisraeli will take part in the Community Run with Shalva, the Israel Association for Care and Inclusion of Persons with Disabilities.
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
JERUSALEM MAYOR Nir Barkat, prior to running the 10 km. marathon with reservists from his paratroop unit last Friday.