martin indyk

03.10.2018 | 23 Adar, 5778
Israeli troops kill Palestinian in West Bank clashes
Arab League secretary-general urges Guatemala to cancel embassy move
Israel urges Irish bank to shut accounts of boycott group
Palestinian leaders slam Israel after undercover police raid university campus
Police issue warning after cameras at women’s apparel shop hacked
Netanyahu opens U.N. exhibit honoring 3,000 years of Jewish history
'Fauda,' 'Shababnikim' sweep Israeli TV awards
Israeli NGO breaks participation record at Jerusalem Marathon
Prediction: Four scenarios for how Netanyahu’s coalition crisis might end
Police deny reports of state's witness Hefetz incriminating Likud ministers
Shaky coalition deal awaits Prime Minister Netanyahu’s okay
Haredi party United Torah Judaism split over enlistment law, budget crisis
Long-lost Leonard Cohen documentary heads for screens
Israeli photographer on Sony competition shortlist
Home is where the art is
Jerusalem runners on their marks for 8th marathon
Maccabi claims crucial conquest in Istanbul
Sela ousted at Indian Wells
Workers make explosive threats as massive Teva layoff strikes continue
Israel seeks to bring more women into the hi-tech industry
Nation girds for general strike today in protest of Teva layoffs
Teva Pharmaceuticals to lay off 14,000 employees worldwide, 1,750 in Israel
Can medical empathy survive the technological revolution?
Israeli-founded start-up raises $15m. to help fight heart failure
Israeli doctors are first to implant device for congestive heart failure
Rambam Hospital hosts Chinese teams, treats deformed children in Ghana
IN PHOTOS: Israel's winged winter residents
Watch: Thousands of migrating pelicans get free lunch in Israel
Pipeline failure for Tamar gas field to cause hiccup in electricity rates
Haifa Chemicals to close down two plants, layoff 800 workers
Column One: Achieving AIPAC’s mission
The Fifth Column: Incitement is coming in droves
Hoping for regime change in Iran
Fighting terrorism is a human right
Four arrested after balcony protest at Iranian embassy in London
White House to convene ‘brainstorming session’ to help Gaza Strip
Saudi Crown Prince signs off U.K. visit with push for fighter jet deal
Iranian agents accused of assassinating commander of Kurds in Iraq
Khamenei praises hijab after woman who removed headscarf was jailed
Saudi Arabia frees nine Iranian fishermen detained two years ago
Iran finds wreckage of crashed plane on top of mountain
France says committed to Iran deal, will keep talking to European, U.S. allies
Holocaust Museum rescinds award given to Myanmar's leader
Arab German security guards besiege Israeli tourist stand in Berlin
'Never Again': From a Holocaust phrase to a universal phrase
UK's Labour suspends members active in 'antisemitic' Facebook group
Soccer star Messi is newest ambassador for Israeli startup
Economic allies: The US and Israel's top partnerships
Teen wunderkind wows global forum with innovative app
Amazon reportedly to open up Israeli shipping center
Dem lawmaker does U-turn, condemns Farrakhan’s antisemitic speech
Watch: Documentary on Ruth Bader Ginsburg to debut in May
Report: Trump spoke to witnesses about talks they had with special counsel
Pornstar Stormy Daniels sues Trump over 'hush agreement'
Analysis: Clinton falls amid assault on establishment
Clinton concedes: 'We have still not shattered that highest and hardest glass ceiling'
Hillary Clinton and the glass ceiling: Cracked but intact
NY hassidic village loyal to Clinton despite Trump popularity among ultra-Orthodox
Trump reportedly picks friend of Jared Kushner to serve in administration
Trump calls UN 'sad,' days after Israeli settlements vote
Saddam Hussein's daughter touts Trump's 'political sensibility'
Dermer calls on Trump to move embassy to Jerusalem
This week in 60 seconds: Netanyahu addresses AIPAC Policy Conference in DC
This week in 60 seconds: Ancient St. Nicholas ring unearthed in Israel
This week in 60 seconds: Abbas calls for international peace conference
Eight Artistic Gifts for Eight Nights of Passover
Podcast: Three Ladies, Three Lattes
Podcast: Does Trump love Jews or embolden antisemitic voices?
Why Starbucks failed in Israel (and only in Israel)
Taxicab Diplomacy: Trump vs. Clinton
This week in 60 seconds: Israel strikes Iranian targets in Syria
Warning: Weddings can be hazardous to your health
Race for respect
Port of Tel Aviv: More than a pretty picture
Creating chaos
THE PEOPLE & THE BOOK: Reading Esther after Auschwitz
Transfigured night
Beacon of hope
Can I be Jewish and lucky?
When the stars align
THE TISCH: Fragrance of sinners
PARASHAT VAYAKHEL-PEKUDEI: Between vision and execution
A spiritual evolution
THIS WEEK IN JERUSALEM: Going? Staying? Go!
It’s four o’clock somewhere
Israel film dreams and reality
עֵין-גֶדִי
סִיבָּה טוֹבָה
חַדְרֵי הַבַּיִת
בְּכָל זֹאת אֵינֶנִי נִפְרָד
The Christian Edition- one month free subscription
Small gifts – big results
ICEJ: No nation can complain about U.S. J'lem embassy move
Oil in the North: Moses’ blessing coming to life
Belgian Evangelical Christians Plant Trees in the Galilee
KKL Finland Celebrates Tu Bishvat and its 100th Anniversary
Ben Shemen Flowers Race Blends Technology and Nature
German Christian Delegation Visits Netiv HaAsara on the Gaza Border
Is Israel a Colony?
Sending Your Dear Ones Out to Play
Family Matters
Durdane Agayeva:" I will never forget the 8 days of hell and humiliation in the Armenian captivity"
The interview furthermore explored the ostensibly tense relationship between US President Barack Obama and Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.
By DANIEL J. ROTH
Former envoy to peace talks hints that US would be part of such a resolution that would “lay out and preserve the principles of a two-state solution in the future.”
By HERB KEINON
US commitment said to remain high, despite no immediate replacement; Indyk to return to former post at Brookings Institute.
By TOVAH LAZAROFF
Bayit Yehudi MK says that the PM agreed to Indyk's appointment as special envoy to the talks only because Kerry asked.
By JPOST.COM STAFF
US envoy details breakdown in negotiations between Israel, PA; government
official claims US mediator was aware of plans for settlement construction.
By MICHAEL WILNER,TOVAH LAZAROFF
America's envoy to the Middle East peace process warned against the blame game as strategically treacherous for both Israel and the Palestinians.
By MICHAEL WILNER
Deputy spokesperson Marie Harf tells reporters that envoy Indyk has been recalled to Washington "for consultations."
American mediator for Israeli-Palestinian peace process to extend latest US bid to salvage floundering talks in meeting with chief PA negotiator Saeb Eerkat on Friday evening.
By TOVAH LAZAROFF,KHALED ABU TOAMEH
‘Tripartite Committee does not need to be reconvened’; PLO: Israel is ‘vastly exaggerating’ Palestinian incitement for propaganda purposes.
Meeting comes after recently released report that renewed peace talks had stalled.
By JPOST.COM STAFF AND KHALED ABU TOAMEH
State Department says that the ongoing talks have been serious, but they will not disclose any specific details.
By REUTERS
Envoy says concessions Netanyahu willing to make fall short.
Former US ambassador to Israel Indyk says Internet facilitates extremism, describes Boston attack as "shock to the system."
High profile panel delves into the Obama "kishka factor"; Martin Indyk: Israel should "get over" whether US president loves it.
Top White House ME adviser Dennis Ross tells ADL conference that negotiations the only way to produce a Palestinian state.
By HILARY LEILA KRIEGER JERUSALEM POST CORRESPONDE
Former US envoy says change is necessary to prevent unilateral declaration, supports PM as capable of implementing two-state solution.
Former US ambassador to Israel Martin Indyk says it will be "extremely difficult to exclude group from political process in Egypt."
By HILARY LEILA KRIEGER, JPOST CORRESPONDENT
Former US ambassador to Israel says every effort must be made to reach a deal with Iran, says Obama, Romney and Netanyahu will not set red lines "because it locks you in."
590 dunams of farmland were expropriated for highway construction.
By DAN IZENBERG
Martin Indyk claims Netanyahu criticized Yitzhak Rabin at the slain prime minister's funeral in 1995.
Jerusalem official questions furor over Michael Oren's critical comments of Obama.
Current US envoy to Israel to make speech at INSS conference; former ambassador to partake in panel discussion.
'One of the most knowledgeable people in the world about the Israeli-Palestinian conflict' returns to the fray.
By LESLIE SUSSER
Peggy Cidor's round-up of city affairs.
By PEGGY CIDOR
Speaking in Tel Aviv, Dennis Ross says the White House and Congress could work together to agree in advance what the price of violations will be.
'Washington Free Beacon' reports that Martin Indyk was overheard "bashing Israel" and blaming Netanyahu government for breakdown in peace talks.
US special envoy to the Middle East peace process Martin Indyk makes a broad case for effort to forge peace; says "no urgency" from Israel, Palestinians.
Abed Rabbo says Israel demanded to retain control over the border with Jordan, warns such demands will cause "endless wars."
By KHALED ABU TOAMEH AND MAYA SHWAYDER
Many observers say Assad is losing his grip on the country: "We could be at risk of a replay of the Iraqi situation.”
By ARIEH O’SULLIVAN / THE MEDIA LINE
Martin Indyk says that Netanyahu is unable to negotiate because he’s afraid of looking like a frier, which is Israeli for “sucker.”
By SHMULEY BOTEACH
Ben Caspit’s column on Naftali Bennett’s lively conversation with Martin Indyk at the Saban forum is a perfect example why we should be thankful for social media.
By LETTERS TO THE EDITOR
Recent disclosures relating to Kerry's initiative to facilitate a negotiated peace deal should be extremely troubling to those who believe a 2-state solution is Israel’s only means to maintain itself as a Jewish, democratic state.
By PETER A. JOSEPH
If someone is unwilling to pay the price for peace, no broker will ever be acceptable.
By YOSSI BEILIN