mediterranean sea

03.10.2018 | 23 Adar, 5778
Israeli troops kill Palestinian in West Bank clashes
Arab League secretary-general urges Guatemala to cancel embassy move
Israel urges Irish bank to shut accounts of boycott group
Palestinian leaders slam Israel after undercover police raid university campus
Police issue warning after cameras at women’s apparel shop hacked
Netanyahu opens U.N. exhibit honoring 3,000 years of Jewish history
'Fauda,' 'Shababnikim' sweep Israeli TV awards
Israeli NGO breaks participation record at Jerusalem Marathon
Prediction: Four scenarios for how Netanyahu’s coalition crisis might end
Police deny reports of state's witness Hefetz incriminating Likud ministers
Shaky coalition deal awaits Prime Minister Netanyahu’s okay
Haredi party United Torah Judaism split over enlistment law, budget crisis
Long-lost Leonard Cohen documentary heads for screens
Israeli photographer on Sony competition shortlist
Home is where the art is
Jerusalem runners on their marks for 8th marathon
Maccabi claims crucial conquest in Istanbul
Sela ousted at Indian Wells
Workers make explosive threats as massive Teva layoff strikes continue
Israel seeks to bring more women into the hi-tech industry
Nation girds for general strike today in protest of Teva layoffs
Teva Pharmaceuticals to lay off 14,000 employees worldwide, 1,750 in Israel
Can medical empathy survive the technological revolution?
Israeli-founded start-up raises $15m. to help fight heart failure
Israeli doctors are first to implant device for congestive heart failure
Rambam Hospital hosts Chinese teams, treats deformed children in Ghana
IN PHOTOS: Israel's winged winter residents
Watch: Thousands of migrating pelicans get free lunch in Israel
Pipeline failure for Tamar gas field to cause hiccup in electricity rates
Haifa Chemicals to close down two plants, layoff 800 workers
Column One: Achieving AIPAC’s mission
The Fifth Column: Incitement is coming in droves
Hoping for regime change in Iran
Fighting terrorism is a human right
Four arrested after balcony protest at Iranian embassy in London
White House to convene ‘brainstorming session’ to help Gaza Strip
Saudi Crown Prince signs off U.K. visit with push for fighter jet deal
Iranian agents accused of assassinating commander of Kurds in Iraq
Khamenei praises hijab after woman who removed headscarf was jailed
Saudi Arabia frees nine Iranian fishermen detained two years ago
Iran finds wreckage of crashed plane on top of mountain
France says committed to Iran deal, will keep talking to European, U.S. allies
Holocaust Museum rescinds award given to Myanmar's leader
Arab German security guards besiege Israeli tourist stand in Berlin
'Never Again': From a Holocaust phrase to a universal phrase
UK's Labour suspends members active in 'antisemitic' Facebook group
Soccer star Messi is newest ambassador for Israeli startup
Economic allies: The US and Israel's top partnerships
Teen wunderkind wows global forum with innovative app
Amazon reportedly to open up Israeli shipping center
Dem lawmaker does U-turn, condemns Farrakhan’s antisemitic speech
Watch: Documentary on Ruth Bader Ginsburg to debut in May
Report: Trump spoke to witnesses about talks they had with special counsel
Pornstar Stormy Daniels sues Trump over 'hush agreement'
Analysis: Clinton falls amid assault on establishment
Clinton concedes: 'We have still not shattered that highest and hardest glass ceiling'
Hillary Clinton and the glass ceiling: Cracked but intact
NY hassidic village loyal to Clinton despite Trump popularity among ultra-Orthodox
Trump reportedly picks friend of Jared Kushner to serve in administration
Trump calls UN 'sad,' days after Israeli settlements vote
Saddam Hussein's daughter touts Trump's 'political sensibility'
Dermer calls on Trump to move embassy to Jerusalem
This week in 60 seconds: Netanyahu addresses AIPAC Policy Conference in DC
This week in 60 seconds: Ancient St. Nicholas ring unearthed in Israel
This week in 60 seconds: Abbas calls for international peace conference
Eight Artistic Gifts for Eight Nights of Passover
Podcast: Three Ladies, Three Lattes
Podcast: Does Trump love Jews or embolden antisemitic voices?
Why Starbucks failed in Israel (and only in Israel)
Taxicab Diplomacy: Trump vs. Clinton
This week in 60 seconds: Israel strikes Iranian targets in Syria
Warning: Weddings can be hazardous to your health
Race for respect
Port of Tel Aviv: More than a pretty picture
Creating chaos
THE PEOPLE & THE BOOK: Reading Esther after Auschwitz
Transfigured night
Beacon of hope
Can I be Jewish and lucky?
When the stars align
THE TISCH: Fragrance of sinners
PARASHAT VAYAKHEL-PEKUDEI: Between vision and execution
A spiritual evolution
THIS WEEK IN JERUSALEM: Going? Staying? Go!
It’s four o’clock somewhere
Israel film dreams and reality
עֵין-גֶדִי
סִיבָּה טוֹבָה
חַדְרֵי הַבַּיִת
בְּכָל זֹאת אֵינֶנִי נִפְרָד
The Christian Edition- one month free subscription
Small gifts – big results
ICEJ: No nation can complain about U.S. J'lem embassy move
Oil in the North: Moses’ blessing coming to life
Belgian Evangelical Christians Plant Trees in the Galilee
KKL Finland Celebrates Tu Bishvat and its 100th Anniversary
Ben Shemen Flowers Race Blends Technology and Nature
German Christian Delegation Visits Netiv HaAsara on the Gaza Border
Is Israel a Colony?
Sending Your Dear Ones Out to Play
Family Matters
Durdane Agayeva:" I will never forget the 8 days of hell and humiliation in the Armenian captivity"
Acting Assistant US Secretary of State David Satterfield also met Foreign Minister Gebran Bassil and Prime Minister Saad al-Hariri.
By REUTERS
The projected island would hold vast infrastructure, including cargo and passenger ports, a marina, gas and electricity terminals, a desalination plant and space for an airport in the future.
Senior Palestinian fishing official says move to extend distance fisherman can operate off the coast of southern Gaza is set to take effect Sunday afternoon.
By JPOST.COM STAFF
"If we cut off from Gaza - we would be cut off from half of the Palestinian problem," says Intelligence Minister Israel Katz.
Greek sharing dishes are perfect for entertaining on a hot summer evening
By NERIA BARR
Superstar is in Israel to promote his brand of headphones.
It's arak wishes and hummus dreams for the world's jet set in Israel's Mediterranean metropolis.
By NIV ELIS
Australian company will pay more than it had originally offered to enter the Leviathan field, which sits 80 miles west of Haifa.
By sharon udasin
Italian Economic Development Minister Flavio Zanonato met with Shalom on Monday in Rome.
By SHARON UDASIN
The ultra deepwater drillship, which was to begin drilling in the first quarter of 2014, is now not likely to start work before the second half of 2014.
By GLOBES, AMIRAM BARKAT
The proposed 2,000 kilometer (subsea pipeline would connect gas fields offshore Israel and Cyprus with Greece and possibly Italy.
The Med is considered one of the most contaminated seas on Earth; What are we going to do about it?
Greeks are split on whether to accept an offer by creditors that Greek PM Alexis Tsipras calls a "humiliation."
Although this jellyfish is not harmful to humans, its arrival serves as a warning that many much more dangerous creatures could be capable of invading Israel's waters as well, the researchers warned.
V.-Adm. Eli Sharvit says Hezbollah making constant efforts to arm itself with advanced weaponry.
By YAAKOV LAPPIN
IDF declines comment on reports that Russian deputy defense minister called in Israeli and American attaches last week.
“The hardest part to get used to is the feeling that you’re always moving,” says Sgt. Nitay Efergan, who is serving in the Israel Navy.
By CARA DORRIS
Issue rooted in a June 23 cabinet decision to maintain 540 billion cubic meters of natural gas at home.
By YONAH JEREMY BOB
Malgré les quelques progrès réalisés ces dernières années pour endiguer les différents problèmes qui menacent le littoral israélien, les moyens financiers et humains manquent toujours
By SIGAL BEN DAVID
La Méditerranée est l’un des espaces maritimes les plus pollués de la planète. Pour changer la donne, Israël doit repenser sa politique
David Gilo veut encourager la concurrence sur le marché du gaz naturel
By SYLVIE BERGER
Une mission contre vents et marées : protéger les côtes israéliennes en général et les plates-formes gazières en particulier, nerf de l’économie du pays
By JPost Editorial
La vie sur un patrouilleur Dvora de la Marine. Au programme : missions de sécurité navale et protection de la frontière israélienne.
Leviathan, located about 130 kilometers west of Haifa, expected to come online in 2017; reservoir's stakeholders reviewing export options.
The Horizon 2020 Mediterranean Report presented in Athens is part of initiative aiming to de-pollute the Mediterranean by 2020.
The Society for the Protection of Nature calls upon ministry to reveal detailed budgets, logistics for fishing industry master plan.
EU expert: Natural gas potentials of Cyprus, Israel could strengthen ties with neighboring countries by forging partnerships.
The marine organism typically plagues the Western Mediterranean waters, not Israeli shores in the winter.
Study of beach cleanliness for 2013 indicated half of country's shores ranked between "medium" and "very dirty"
Three MKs and SPNI representatives gather at Ashkelon marina to discuss new “Fishing Responsibly” campaign.
The company is promoting the use of CNG and natural gas in general as an alternative to gasoline and diesel.
Dr. Amit Mor, CEO of Eco Energy says Israel should diversify the modes of export for its gas.
About 50 people live and work on the Tamar gas processing rig in the Mediterranean, working together to smoothly pump gas to suppliers in Israel and around the globe.
The right choices can reduce some risks by more than 85%.
By JUDY SIEGEL-ITZKOVICH
The geologist suggested that the crust might be a remnant of the Tethys Ocean, which long ago preexisted the Atlantic and Indian Oceans.
In the face of dramatic funding cuts, the Jerusalem Botanical Gardens are staying alive and flowering – reinventing itself as an environmental education hub.
By ORRI J. AVRAHAM
So far this year some 161,000 migrants and refugees have arrived in Europe by sea.
Could the scientific consensus that humanity's ape-like ancestors originated in Africa be wrong?
President Rivlin meets with Greek counterpart in Israel for three-day official visit.
By GREER FAY CASHMAN
Hundreds or thousands of migrants are now setting sail almost every day, mainly from lawless Libya.
The potential risk of such attacks prompted the Italian coastguard's General Command to request from the Transport Ministry a status similar to the police force, automatically allowing it to carry firearms.
Following weakening of Egypt-US ties, Sunday Times reports Moscow may be eying Egypt's Mediterranean ports for naval use.
For flavorful Mediterranean fare, Medita fills the bill.
By SHAWN RODGERS
Quattro gives Italian cuisine a Mediterranean flavor.
The station will monitor environmental changes in the open sea.
Following the reconciliation between Turkey and Israel in June of last year, Ankara withdrew its longstanding veto against Jerusalem being accepted as a partner nation to the organization.
By ANNA AHRONHEIM
As we learned from our second main course, Seatara knows how to cook its meat as well.
By BUZZY GORDON
The interior design masterfully combines a long and narrow space with airy partitions to give diners a sense of privacy.
When buying rosé, be sure to buy only from the last possible vintage.
By Adam Montefiore
Senior IDF officer: "We went to Cyprus to learn how to fight on terrain that soldiers aren't familiar with."
With summer upon us, funding and manpower are still lacking to reduce pollution dumped into the sea, but there is also some good news.
Ashdod hosts the fifth annual Méditerranée Festival.
By BARRY DAVIS
Firefighters battled flames; dark smoke was seen billowing from the seafront tower.
By ELIYAHU KAMISHER,JPOST.COM STAFF
‘It’s a different world out here... nobody else is coming to help’ says coastal patrol officer.
By ELIYAHU KAMISHER
Rivlin says he likes Acre because, like Jerusalem, it has a demographic mix of Jews and Arabs and people of all stripes from both sectors.
Young members of the Ashkelon community assisted in uncovering archeological finds in an effort to educate them about their past.
By DANIEL K. EISENBUD
The 10-meter-long whale was first spotted around 9:00 AM off of Tel Aviv's Gordon Beach before swimming northward toward Haifa.
By MICHELLE MALKA GROSSMAN
The once frosty relationship between Israel and Greece has blossomed into a new partnership dedicated to boosting security ties, as the region is plagued by new threats.
The Tel Aviv Hilton has opened its new Grand Vista Floor.
By JONATHAN GILAD
EMG lawyer says costs of such an agreement would be ‘unrealistic.’
"We must save the ecological system of the Mediterranean Sea from collapse – 100,000 protected animals die every year in the sea, as a result of uncontrolled fishing," a statement from SPNI said.
Over the weekend dolphins were spotted off the coast of Ashkelon and Herzliya.
Team dedicates relay to raising awareness on the issue of pollution of the seas.
Dedicated conservationists battle to keep Israel’s sea turtles from extinction.
By PAUL ALSTER
Speaking at American Jewish Committee meet in NY, PM says there is no room for neo-Nazis in democratic world.
By SAM SOKOL AND REUTERS
One-of-a-kind experience in one-of-a-kind rooms, the Alma Hotel and Lounge offers extraordinary design and romantic charm.
Cyprus' stunning views, friendly people and tasty food welcome you.
By SARAH LEVI
Coastal and port cities have always attracted tourism, and this is certainly the case in Israel, too.
By MEITAL SHARABI
The seashore is a great place to enjoy nature in the summer, since the pleasant sea breeze keeps temperatures low even when just a few meters inland it’s boiling.
"The famous medieval Jewish traveler, Benjamin de Tudela, visiting Rhodes in the second half of the 12th century, noted that the Jewish community numbered 500 people..."
By IRVING SPITZ
Israel is the only country in the world that has more trees today than it did 100 years ago, thanks to vigorous national afforestation programs.
By JACOB SOLOMON
A charming space removed from the city center is complemented by the serenity of the sea.
By GLORIA DEUTSCH
This apartment needed to be suitable for an older couple looking to downsize.
The central suburb has shed its negative image.
By JOHN BENZAQUEN
Inside Mount Carmel
By ITSIK MAROM
Wars were responsible for only a fraction of violent deaths in the Middle East.
By JACOB GOFF KLEIN
The defendants were sentenced to at least seven years in jail, judicial sources said, with some sentences extending to 13 or 14 years.
Most of those deaths occurred along a perilous central Mediterranean route used by smugglers operating out of Libya, according to the International Organization for Migration (IOM).
UNHCR: Syria's immediate neighbors are struggling to cope with average daily exodus of 4,000 Syrian refugees.
Interfax: Russia to beef up presence over "well-known" crisis; navy says deployment is unrelated to developments in Syria.
Militants loyal to the Syrian president shoot dead 6 members of reconciliation team sent to try to appease warring sectarian groups.
Sunday Times contradicts a CNN report claiming that the Israeli air force bombed the depot; attack said to be coordinated with the US.
Plans for two new gas terminals, have long been under dispute among the country's planners and northern region environmentalists and residents.
New bill aims to address state's position on conflicts with Lebanon over sea-based resources.
By SHARON UDASIN AND YONAH JEREMY BOB
Through two plants on the island, Mekorot will be partaking in the supply of about 40% of its water consumption.
Group of MKs lead by Yacimovich petitions for Knesset involvement in cabinet decision.
Last swarm of season is swept north to Syria.
"Lebanon will not hesitate to avail itself of its inherent right to self-defence if an armed attack occurs against the economic activities carried out in its maritime areas."
By ODED ERAN
The Nujaba Movement formed a Golan brigade in March, vowing to attack Israel “should the Syrian government make the request.”
By SHLOMO BOLTS
I was born in Haifa, but since I moved my elderly mother to Jerusalem in 1997, I have rarely visited there and when I have, it has usually been to Haifa University on Mount Carmel.
By SUSAN HATTIS ROLEF
There is no alternative but to advance legislation and use the law to try and regulate the press.
By YISRAEL MEDAD AND ELI POLLAK
Men traveled frequently in medieval Mediterranean society; while merchants were those most often on the move, they were not the only ones.
By RENÉE LEVINE MELAMMED
Enjoy the fresh new fruit and preserve the old.
By LES SAIDEL
Yudele has carved out a name for itself in Jerusalem.
Limani Bistro, located in the ancient harbor of Caesarea, offers something for everyone.
By TAMARA ZIEVE
The new evening menu is a welcome addition to the fare at Jerusalem’s Trattoria Haba.
By DAVID BRINN
A sweet deal from Airbnb
By SARA NADAV