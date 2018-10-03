meir dagan

03.10.2018 | 23 Adar, 5778
Israeli troops kill Palestinian in West Bank clashes
Arab League secretary-general urges Guatemala to cancel embassy move
Israel urges Irish bank to shut accounts of boycott group
Palestinian leaders slam Israel after undercover police raid university campus
Police issue warning after cameras at women’s apparel shop hacked
Netanyahu opens U.N. exhibit honoring 3,000 years of Jewish history
'Fauda,' 'Shababnikim' sweep Israeli TV awards
Israeli NGO breaks participation record at Jerusalem Marathon
Prediction: Four scenarios for how Netanyahu’s coalition crisis might end
Police deny reports of state's witness Hefetz incriminating Likud ministers
Shaky coalition deal awaits Prime Minister Netanyahu’s okay
Haredi party United Torah Judaism split over enlistment law, budget crisis
Long-lost Leonard Cohen documentary heads for screens
Israeli photographer on Sony competition shortlist
Home is where the art is
Jerusalem runners on their marks for 8th marathon
Maccabi claims crucial conquest in Istanbul
Sela ousted at Indian Wells
Workers make explosive threats as massive Teva layoff strikes continue
Israel seeks to bring more women into the hi-tech industry
Nation girds for general strike today in protest of Teva layoffs
Teva Pharmaceuticals to lay off 14,000 employees worldwide, 1,750 in Israel
Can medical empathy survive the technological revolution?
Israeli-founded start-up raises $15m. to help fight heart failure
Israeli doctors are first to implant device for congestive heart failure
Rambam Hospital hosts Chinese teams, treats deformed children in Ghana
IN PHOTOS: Israel's winged winter residents
Watch: Thousands of migrating pelicans get free lunch in Israel
Pipeline failure for Tamar gas field to cause hiccup in electricity rates
Haifa Chemicals to close down two plants, layoff 800 workers
Column One: Achieving AIPAC’s mission
The Fifth Column: Incitement is coming in droves
Hoping for regime change in Iran
Fighting terrorism is a human right
Four arrested after balcony protest at Iranian embassy in London
White House to convene ‘brainstorming session’ to help Gaza Strip
Saudi Crown Prince signs off U.K. visit with push for fighter jet deal
Iranian agents accused of assassinating commander of Kurds in Iraq
Khamenei praises hijab after woman who removed headscarf was jailed
Saudi Arabia frees nine Iranian fishermen detained two years ago
Iran finds wreckage of crashed plane on top of mountain
France says committed to Iran deal, will keep talking to European, U.S. allies
Holocaust Museum rescinds award given to Myanmar's leader
Arab German security guards besiege Israeli tourist stand in Berlin
'Never Again': From a Holocaust phrase to a universal phrase
UK's Labour suspends members active in 'antisemitic' Facebook group
Soccer star Messi is newest ambassador for Israeli startup
Economic allies: The US and Israel's top partnerships
Teen wunderkind wows global forum with innovative app
Amazon reportedly to open up Israeli shipping center
Dem lawmaker does U-turn, condemns Farrakhan’s antisemitic speech
Watch: Documentary on Ruth Bader Ginsburg to debut in May
Report: Trump spoke to witnesses about talks they had with special counsel
Pornstar Stormy Daniels sues Trump over 'hush agreement'
Analysis: Clinton falls amid assault on establishment
Clinton concedes: 'We have still not shattered that highest and hardest glass ceiling'
Hillary Clinton and the glass ceiling: Cracked but intact
NY hassidic village loyal to Clinton despite Trump popularity among ultra-Orthodox
Trump reportedly picks friend of Jared Kushner to serve in administration
Trump calls UN 'sad,' days after Israeli settlements vote
Saddam Hussein's daughter touts Trump's 'political sensibility'
Dermer calls on Trump to move embassy to Jerusalem
This week in 60 seconds: Netanyahu addresses AIPAC Policy Conference in DC
This week in 60 seconds: Ancient St. Nicholas ring unearthed in Israel
This week in 60 seconds: Abbas calls for international peace conference
Eight Artistic Gifts for Eight Nights of Passover
Podcast: Three Ladies, Three Lattes
Podcast: Does Trump love Jews or embolden antisemitic voices?
Why Starbucks failed in Israel (and only in Israel)
Taxicab Diplomacy: Trump vs. Clinton
This week in 60 seconds: Israel strikes Iranian targets in Syria
Warning: Weddings can be hazardous to your health
Race for respect
Port of Tel Aviv: More than a pretty picture
Creating chaos
THE PEOPLE & THE BOOK: Reading Esther after Auschwitz
Transfigured night
Beacon of hope
Can I be Jewish and lucky?
When the stars align
THE TISCH: Fragrance of sinners
PARASHAT VAYAKHEL-PEKUDEI: Between vision and execution
A spiritual evolution
THIS WEEK IN JERUSALEM: Going? Staying? Go!
It’s four o’clock somewhere
Israel film dreams and reality
עֵין-גֶדִי
סִיבָּה טוֹבָה
חַדְרֵי הַבַּיִת
בְּכָל זֹאת אֵינֶנִי נִפְרָד
Durdane Agayeva:" I will never forget the 8 days of hell and humiliation in the Armenian captivity"
Al Jazeera says one of hundreds of intelligence documents it has obtained shows that Mossad assessment of Iranian nuclear threat differed with Netanyahu's statements on the issue.
Defense minister warns that unity government is presenting a facade that is not truly inclined to peace with Israel.
Former Mossad chief responds to Netanyahu's Syria comments, saying now Assad has "legitimate claim" to retaliate.
Former Mossad chief back from Belarus three weeks after surgery, taken to hospital in stable condition for further treatment.
Robert Baer tells LA KPFK radio that strike on Tehran likely to happen before vote on Palestinian state, that PM wants US to be involved.
Former Shin Bet director Avi Dichter to the 'Post': "I'm glad he spoke out"; Mossad official says Dagan has the right to express his opinion.
"The company will advise countries and companies outside Israel with diplomacy, strategy, and security issues," according to a source.
Former Mossad chief maintains critical stance that Israeli threats to attack Iran shift focus of issue from global to isolated.
Polls show Labor nearly tripling in size after election; Yacimovich in talks with high-profile defense experts, social protest leaders.
Former Mossad chief questions gov't's ability to respond well to Iranian threat, saying it needs "wide public support" to act.
“Perhaps I am being naive, but I think that politicians want to do good for the state of Israel,” former Mossad chief says.
Ehud Olmert's spokesperson says defense minister seriously damages state security after Barak says his critics "serve Iran."
Leaders at the 'Post' conference: Israel shouldn't lead Iran strike, should improve relationship with Obama.
Expert questions former Mossad chief’s assertion that strike would ‘speed up’ Iranian nuclear program.
Olmert accuses ministers of sabotaging negotiations with Abbas, says PM not doing enough to make peace.
Former Mossad chief offers support for ex-Shin Bet counterpart who said he has no confidence in Netanyahu, Barak.
"Do you think that we are able, for a very long time, to maintain a government that has 28 ministers?" former Mossad chief says.
Journalist turned politician scolds people who post anti-haredi jokes on his Facebook wall.
Likud MK Danon proposes “Dagan Bill” implementing a cooling-off period before former senior security officials can speak to media.
'Al-Jarida' alleges Dagan, Diskin are part of political campaign against PM, Barak that recruited journalists, opposition politicians.
Former Mossad chief says captive soldier's hero's welcome "exaggerated"; Schalit scheduled to undergo surgery to remove shrapnel.
Channel 2 reports former Mossad chief forced to turn in diplomatic passport; MK Hasson slams Netanyahu's "campaign of revenge."
"Dagan is not breaking any rule, he is not saying anything that is confidential," Zamir says in support of former Mossad chief.
Former Mossad head’s comments continue to raise firestorm; Steinitz: Dagan did not practice what he preached.
Le Mossad a-t-il tenté de recruter des agents du renseignement français ?
Symbole de l’amitié israélo-américaine, la première conférence du Jerusalem Post a donné lieu à une réflexion sur la nécessité d’une riposte ferme contre la menace nucléaire iranienne
L'ancien chef du Shin Bet houspille Netanyahou et à Barak à propos de l'Iran. Des sources proches du ministre de la Défense dénoncent une manoeuvre politique
Meir Dagan, ancien directeur du Mossad, livre ses réflexions sur la question iranienne
A subsidiary of Gulliver Energy, headed by former Mossad chief Meir Dagan, is request a gold exploration license.
Many ‘defense’ questions are really political ones, on which pros like Meir Dagan lack expertise.
Former Mossad head Meir Dagan discusses how Israel should respond
to the Iranian nuclear threat.
60 percent of families are ready to donate organs of their deceased loved ones.
'Sunday Times' reports Mossad has sent a enough agents to Minsk “not only to defend the hospital but the entire city.”
Former Mossad head steps away from quote, but does not move away from the substance of his opposition to military action.
Former Mossad chief insists military strike against Iran over nuclear program will speed Iranian efforts to build the bomb.
Former intelligence chiefs and military experts say in 'WSJ' op-ed that stronger sanctions best way to avoid military strike.
Full exclusive interview: Dagan says nuclear knowledge can't be eliminated, Iran regime will choose survival over atomic weapon.
Former Mossad head Dagan say serious military option should be on table, but should be used only if Israel felt its back was against the wall.
Former Mossad head Danny Yatom says Israel can't afford to wonder if Tehran "will go crazy and throw a bomb on us."
In an interview conducted before his death, the former Mossad chief questioned the PM and former prime minister's management of the country.
Netanyahu eulogizes Meir Dagan, as former Mossad chief is laid to rest in Rosh Pina.
Meir Dagan is to be laid to rest in the Galilee town of Rosh Pina on Sunday.
More than anything, Meir Dagan will be remembered as a brave man who did not hesitate to express his opinion, even if it meant that he butted heads with his superiors.
Dagan took into account both strategic-operational considerations, and the larger international relations arena, enabling him to express himself openly.
Legendary Mossad director, identified with efforts to frustrate Iran’s nuclear program, dies after long battle with cancer at the age of 71.
The former Mossad chief leaves behind a legacy of military and intelligence operations.
The announcement put an end to weeks of speculation over who will be named to one of the most important security positions in the country.
At Jerusalem Post Annual Conference, Post Contributing Editor says Ashkenazi and Dagan responsible for current situation with Iran.
Netanyahu helped facilitate a liver transplant for former Mossad chief in 2012.
Meir Dagan delivered the keynote address at a demonstration held under the banner of "Israel wants change."
Meir Dagan ridiculed Netanyahu’s assertion that Iran posed a threat to the United States.
Edelstein pens ‘LA Times’ op-ed supporting prime minister’s speech; Likud election campaign compares PM to Eshkol in Six Day War.
To bomb or not to bomb? The debate dividing Israeli security chiefs.
Dagan suggests that government failure to heed his warnings could lead to a catastrophe on the scale of the 1973 Yom Kippur War.
Mark Zuckerberg, Binyamin Netanyahu, Sheryl Sandberg, Ehud Barak, Benny Gantz, Meir Dagan, Dennis Ross, Ben Bernanke, Stanley Fischer, Yuli Edelstein.
Meir Dagan, the man and the myth.
Computer security firm may have facilitated Iran's nuclear program.
What's Israel going to do regarding that irritating business of a nuclear Iran?
Middle Israel: The prime minister has lost the reformist drive that won him praise as finance minister.
By AMOTZ ASA-EL
In a sense Dagan’s remarks are a blessing in disguise for the PM. Letting everyone know that a military strike isn't a realistic option may relieve some of the pressure Netanyahu will face to come through on his word and deal with the Iranian threat.
By CAMERON S. BROWN
Meir Dagan says conflict with US not in Israel's interest.
Police said Wednesday they had arrested a 38-year-old woman, launched probe following complaints that she had sexual relations with underage local boys.
In second day of Holyland sentencing hearing, former PM says, "I never asked for, or got a bribe"; court to announce sentence on May 13.
By YONAH JEREMY BOB
Prosecutors seek maximum of seven-to-eleven years for former PM; State asks court to give former Jerusalem mayor Lupolianski 5-8 years.
State may ask for 3-6 years; ex-Mossad head Dagan expected to testify for Olmert.
Former Mossad chief to make first public appearance since liver transplant surgery at April 28 conference in New York.
Peres, who is a personal friend of Dagan, said that together with the rest of Israel he prays for his quick recovery.
Former police commander Bar-Lev, a friend of the ex-Mossad chief, tells 'Post' he opted for surgery in Belarus because donor there.
Former Mossad head would like to see larger parties strengthened, prime ministers able to govern without constant fear of coalition collapse.
Gov't watchdog says Dagan should have maintained secrecy, warns "there is a risk that undue interests are at heart."
Olmert accuses PM of exaggerating on Iran nukes, but Steinitz says Tehran could produce 20-30 nukes a year; the two join Gabi Ashkenazi, Meir Dagan, Michael Oren and Alan Dershowitz at annual conference in New York.
Sixty-eight years later, it works out there are still competing gangs trying to obligate the rest of us with their unlawful, anti-democratic and immoral behavior.
By CAROLINE B. GLICK
Dagan was probably a more controversial figure once he retired from the Mossad than while in public service.
By DOUGLAS ALTABEF
From the groves of Gaza to the Mossad
By GILAD SHARON
Although he had a reputation for stopping at nothing when it came to killing terrorists, Dagan himself told 60 Minutes in 2012 that he had never killed an unarmed man.
By JPOST EDITORIAL
There were a number of memorable moments at annual The Jerusalem Post Conference, which took place this week in New York City.
Enforcing an atmosphere in which people are compelled to speak in one voice and walk in lockstep undermines the strength of democracy and liberalism.
While we cannot promise clear-cut conclusions, we can promise a stimulating and well-informed discussion of the issues.
Pluralism and political bias were never discussed, not even once, in the entire meeting, nor were they mentioned in the decision of the Council for Higher Education that was released to the press, as misstated by your reporter.
The story of the unfolding of Israel’s current Iran debacle started with the former head of the Mossad, Meir Dagan.
By HIRSH GOODMAN
Candidly Speaking: Recently been subjected to variety of prominent Israelis besmirching their country for personal agendas.
By ISI LEIBLER
Dagan example is more than enough for Israel seriously to reconsider whether heads of security organizations should be known to public.
Dagan and Diskin jeopardize the international coalition against Iran, demoralize Israelis and embolden Ahmedinejad.
By SARAH HONIG
Diskin’s criticism, essentially a reiteration of a line taken by Dagan after he stepped down, has shaken up the political establishment.
Incremental change will allow the Israeli public to continue enjoying the clear advantages of a parliamentary democracy, while repairing and decreasing the structural flaws of that system.
By ARYE CARMON
When Meir Dagan says the machine of government is broke, and that this is ultimately going to lead to Israel’s downfall, we all know he is right.
Editor's Notes: There has been widespread criticism, but no plausible explanation, for the ex-Mossad chief’s anguished repeated warnings against an Israeli military strike on Iran. Don’t we owe this remarkable individual rather more than a rush to condemnation?
By DAVID HOROVITZ
Former officials' sudden need to speak unflatteringly about the state of the country raises a great deal of public debate.
By LIAT COLLINS
If Dagan’s critics think his analysis is wrong they should explain why.
At the funeral of Dagan, aside from leading figures from Israel’s security establishment who accompanied him on his final journey, the security aspect was emphasized